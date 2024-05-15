*Height listed barefoot.

NameHeightWeightWingspanStading ReachVerticalMax VertAgeBirthdayReaction ShuttleLane Agility3/4 Sprint
Adem Bona6′ 8.25”243.27′ 3.75”9′ 0.00”354021.1303/28/033.0111.013.15
AJ Johnson6′ 4.25”1676′ 8.50”8′ 6.00”293819.4512/01/042.8710.763.15
Ajay Mitchell6′ 3.25”1976′ 6.25”8′ 5.00”2833.521.8906/25/022.9511.123.11
Alex Karaban6′ 6.50”219.26′ 11.00”8′ 10.50”22.53221.5111/11/0211.233.2
Alexandre Sarr6′ 11.75”224.27′ 4.25”9′ 2.00”30.53719.0504/26/053.2311.433.27
Antonio Reeves6′ 4.50”186.66′ 8.25”8′ 4.50”293623.4811/20/003.1611.443.14
Ariel Hukporti6′ 10.75”246.27′ 2.50”9′ 3.00”  22.0904/12/02   
Baylor Scheierman6′ 6.25”201.66′ 8.25”8′ 6.50”27.53223.6309/26/002.9410.893.09
Bobi Klintman6′ 8.75”212.26′ 11.00”8′ 10.50”26.532.521.1903/05/033.2111.493.23
Boogie Ellis6′ 0.75”1856′ 7.00”8′ 2.00”31.539.523.4212/12/003.3311.983.19
Bronny James6′ 1.50”210.46′ 7.25”8′ 2.50”3240.519.6110/06/043.0210.963.09
Cam Christie6′ 4.50”190.46′ 8.00”8′ 5.50”32.535.518.8107/24/052.9511.073.07
Cam Spencer6′ 3.00”201.86′ 5.00”8′ 2.50”2330.524.1104/06/00311.073.35
Carlton Carrington6′ 3.75”194.86′ 8.00”8′ 3.00”28.536.518.8107/21/052.9911.283.16
Cody Williams6′ 6.50”178.47′ 1.00”8′ 7.00”3135.519.4811/20/042.9311.173.06
Coleman Hawkins6′ 8.25”215.27′ 0.00”8′ 11.00”2429.522.4312/10/013.2112.053.3
Dalton Knecht6′ 5.25”212.26′ 9.00”8′ 7.50”313923.0704/19/012.7910.563.07
DaRon Holmes II6′ 8.75”236.27′ 1.00”9′ 0.00”27.53421.7508/15/023.0311.23.25
David Jones6′ 3.50”211.26′ 6.75”8′ 4.00”2834.522.4711/24/013.311.083.2
Devin Carter6′ 2.25”1936′ 8.75”8′ 2.00”354222.1603/18/022.910.632.87
Dillon Jones6′ 4.50”236.86′ 11.00”8′ 4.50”26.533.522.5410/29/012.8211.083.25
Donovan Clingan7′ 1.75”2827′ 6.75”9′ 7.00”25.52920.2302/23/043.3812.063.46
Enrique Freeman6′ 7.25”2127′ 2.00”9′ 0.00”30.53523.7907/29/003.0410.993.26
Harrison Ingram6′ 5.25”233.67′ 0.25”8′ 6.50”293521.4611/27/022.9411.363.17
Hunter Sallis6′ 3.50”179.46′ 9.75”8′ 4.50”29.53621.1303/26/033.1610.823.11
Isaac Jones6′ 7.75”2357′ 3.00”9′ 0.00”293523.8407/11/00311.493.38
Isaiah Collier6′ 2.50”204.66′ 4.75”8′ 1.50”303419.610/08/042.910.773.04
Izan Almansa6′ 9.25”219.67′ 1.00”9′ 2.00”283518.9406/07/052.9610.943.11
Ja'Kobe Walter6′ 4.25”197.66′ 10.00”8′ 6.50”30.538.519.6909/04/042.92113.04
Jalen Bridges6′ 6.75”213.46′ 10.00”8′ 9.00”25322305/14/01311.143.16
Jamal Shead6′ 0.25”200.86′ 3.00”8′ 0.00”3037.521.8107/24/022.8710.872.94
Jamir Watkins6′ 5.00”211.66′ 10.75”8′ 8.00”30.535.522.8707/01/013.1610.643.01
Jared McCain6′ 2.00”203.26′ 3.50”8′ 2.00”25.53320.2302/20/043.0710.873.23
Jaxson Robinson6′ 4.75”188.66′ 11.25”8′ 7.00”29.53421.4512/03/023.0611.393.17
Jaylen Wells6′ 6.50”206.26′ 7.25”8′ 7.50”27.53620.7208/26/033.0311.283.08
Jaylon Tyson6′ 5.50”218.26′ 8.00”8′ 6.50”29.536.521.4512/02/023.0611.133.12
Jesse Edwards6′ 11.50”2367′ 5.00”9′ 3.00”30.535.524.1603/18/003.2311.243.33
Johnny Furphy6′ 7.50”188.86′ 8.00”8′ 8.50”25.53220.2702/07/043.1711.153.2
Jonathan Mogbo6′ 6.25”217.27′ 2.00”9′ 0.50”31.537.522.5410/29/013.0711.143.02
JT Toppin6′ 7.00”2217′ 0.50”8′ 10.00”28.53418.9206/14/053.0111.123.27
Juan Nunez      19.9406/04/04   
Justin Edwards6′ 6.00”209.46′ 10.00”8′ 6.50”2832.520.4112/16/033.2212.073.18
Kel'el Ware6′ 11.75”2307′ 4.50”9′ 4.50”32.53620.0704/20/042.9110.973.29
Keshad Johnson6′ 6.25”2246′ 10.25”8′ 7.00”31.54222.8906/23/013.0211.383.03
Kevin McCullar Jr.6′ 5.25”205.86′ 9.00”8′ 7.00”  23.1603/15/01   
KJ Simpson6′ 0.25”1876′ 4.50”7′ 9.50”32.540.521.7708/08/022.9810.493.24
Kyle Filipowski6′ 10.75”229.86′ 10.50”8′ 11.00”2732.520.5211/07/032.9311.433.19
KyShawn George6′ 7.00”208.86′ 10.25”8′ 9.00”273220.4212/12/032.9111.93.32
Mark Sears5′ 10.25”192.46′ 2.00”7′ 8.00”323922.2402/19/023.2611.963.33
Matas Buzelis6′ 8.75”1976′ 10.00”8′ 9.50”313819.5910/13/042.910.733.09
Melvin Ajinca      19.8806/26/04   
Michael Ajayi6′ 5.75”227.87′ 0.75”8′ 10.50”2734.520.8906/23/033.1711.773.21
N'Faly Dante6′ 10.00”260.27′ 6.00”9′ 3.00”273322.5710/19/013.0411.553.23
Nae'Qwan Tomlin6′ 8.25”2057′ 2.50”9′ 1.00”27.532.523.412/19/003.5411.633.43
Nikola Djurisic6′ 7.00”208.86′ 8.00”8′ 6.50”27.534.520.2302/23/042.9210.633.12
Nikola Topic      18.7608/10/05   
Nique Clifford6′ 5.00”198.66′ 8.00”
8′ 6.00”
303722.2602/09/023.110.953.08
Oso Ighodaro6′ 9.50”2226′ 11.00”8′ 8.50”3539.521.8707/02/023.1211.253.09
Pacome Dadiet      18.807/27/05   
Payton Sandfort6′ 6.25”2126′ 8.00”8′ 8.00”222821.8407/12/022.8411.573.43
Pelle Larsson6′ 5.25”212.46′ 7.50”8′ 6.00”30.53823.2302/23/012.9111.153.06
PJ Hall6′ 8.25”239.67′ 1.50”8′ 7.50”32.539.522.2302/21/023.0111.763.35
Quinten Post7′ 0.00”244.47′ 2.50”9′ 4.00”242724.1503/21/003.0311.483.4
Reece Beekman6′ 1.25”196.46′ 6.50”8′ 4.00”3036.522.610/08/013.0810.862.94
Reed Sheppard6′ 1.75”181.66′ 3.25”7′ 9.50”32.54219.8906/24/043.0310.963.08
Rob Dillingham6′ 1.00”164.26′ 3.00”7′ 11.00”  19.3601/04/05   
Ronald Holland6′ 6.50”196.86′ 10.75”8′ 8.00”303818.8507/07/052.9111.13.1
Ryan Dunn6′ 6.25”213.67′ 1.50”8′ 7.00”3238.521.3501/07/032.8810.993.12
Stephon Castle6′ 5.50”2106′ 9.00”8′ 6.00”28.53719.5411/01/042.9110.933.19
Terrence Shannon Jr.6′ 5.75”219.46′ 8.75”8′ 4.00”  23.7907/30/00   
Tidjane Salaun      18.7608/10/05   
Trentyn Flowers6′ 6.50”201.46′ 8.25”8′ 4.50”34.54219.1803/08/05311.013.13
Trevon Brazile6′ 9.25”2157′ 3.75”9′ 0.50”334121.3501/07/033.0111.153.09
Trey Alexander6′ 3.25”1876′ 10.50”8′ 5.50”26.53221.0305/02/032.9211.373.21
Tristan da Silva6′ 8.25”216.86′ 10.25”8′ 8.50”28.535.52405/15/002.8210.813.09
Tristen Newton6′ 3.25”191.86′ 6.75”8′ 4.00”2532.523.0504/26/012.8410.963.24
Tyler Kolek6′ 1.25”196.66′ 2.75”7′ 11.00”273423.1303/27/013.0810.973.27
Tyler Smith6′ 9.00”223.87′ 1.00”8′ 9.00”323819.5311/02/042.9910.743.28
Tyon Grant-Foster6′ 5.75”215.26′ 11.75”8′ 8.00”  24.1903/05/00   
Ulrich Chomche6′ 10.25”232.47′ 4.00”9′ 1.00”2935.518.3712/30/052.8411.743.1
Yves Missi6′ 10.75”229.47′ 2.00”9′ 1.50”3138.52005/14/043.1211.453.12
Zaccharie Risacher      19.104/08/05   
Zach Edey7′ 3.75”2997′ 10.75”9′ 7.00”2631.522.1703/14/023.0111.193.42
NBA G League Combine           
Adama Bal6’5.51986’108’626.53020.4112/18/033.2211.013.37
Anton Watson6’7.5233.47’08’92732.523.6110/06/003.26211.353.45
Arthur Kaluma6’6.75″221.47’18’7.529.532.522.203/01/023.3511.43.35
Baba Miller6’10.75216.47’29’2293220.2702/07/043.16110.623.35
Babacar Sane6’6.752407’2.59’027.53220.6509/19/033.36111.373.25
Baye Ndongo6’8.25226.27’2.759’02833.521.3701/01/033.29911.573.34
Blake Hinson6’5.75240.66’10.258’72828.523.3812/26/003.38611.473.42
Bryson Warren6’1.5181.66’6.258’325.530.519.5810/14/043.1810.93.36
Caleb Love6’2.75206.46’8.758’42933.522.6309/27/013.11310.543.35
Chaz Lanier6’3.751966’98’630.536  3.23611.013.21
Eli John Ndiaye6’8     19.8806/26/04   
Emanuel Miller6’6211.66’98’7.528.53323.906/19/003.24310.943.28
Garwey Dual6’3.51857’08’824.531.519.1603/17/053.68911.583.47
Isaiah Stevens5’111826’47’1128.53523.5411/01/003.13511.533.3
Jaedon LeDee6’7.752536’118’9263124.807/25/993.73812.43.56
Jaelen House5’11.25167.86’2.257’11273423.0305/02/013.01210.933.42
Jalen Lewis6’8.5237.47’0.58’11.52632.518.9805/21/053.22811.33.35
Jameer Nelson Jr.6’0.75203.86’5.257’11.532.54122.7708/07/013.24311.083.05
Jarin Stevenson6’8.5209.87’08’112631.518.5810/15/053.49111.983.27
Judah Mintz6’31816’3.58’225.534.520.8407/10/033.14810.913.27
Keion Brooks Jr.6’6.752116’10.58’8.527.53623.7708/07/003.44811.773.53
Malique Lewis6’6.75209.47’18’8.5273419.5111/10/043.19511.293.27
Mantas Rubstavicius6’7.25200.26’7.258’72530.522.0205/06/023.08311.193.37
Mark Armstrong6’1.251706’4.258’0304020.2302/21/043.03311.013.15
Matthew Murrell6’2.75206.26’8.258’2.534.54022.412/19/013.28710.423.09
Taran Armstrong6’4.751866’68’922.52923.4711/25/003.2211.53.22
Terrell Burden5’8.75166.66’2.57’9.5324020.2802/04/043.21710.933.11
Thierry Darlan6’6.25205.67’28’11.524.53019.6409/25/043.25711.823.54
Ugonna Onyenso6’10.75232.27’59’5.52427.521.1903/06/033.33112.553.53
Walter Clayton Jr6’2.5188.86’4.258’1.528.537.521.3601/05/032.83310.523.23
Wooga Poplar6’3.751926’68’2.533.539.520.1703/12/043.33611.173.22
Xaivian Lee6’2.751656’4.258’32836.520.9605/28/033.01810.483.22
Cui Yongxi6’6.52026’98’6.5283423.203/01/013.55911.423.21
Zyon Pullin6’3.5201.66’5.758’2.5342722.3301/15/023.2510.843.29
Aaron Estrada6’31966’5.258’1 5″23.529.523.2802/03/0101/02/0011.963.3
Allen Flanigan6’5.5210.66’9″8’5.5″31.537.523.0604/24/0101/02/0010.243.17
Branden Carlson6’11.75″2067’1″9′ 128.53124.9206/14/9901/02/00113.34
Isaiah Crawford6’5.25″2207’0.5″8’9.5″283422.5411/01/0101/02/0011.423.24
Sean East II6’1.251796’3.758’024.530.524.4911/17/9901/01/0010.813.36
Tristan Enaruna6’8.25″216.27’18’9.530.53822.8806/26/0101/02/0011.283.16
Portsmouth Invitational
Tournament
           
AJ Hoggard Jr.6’3.5″2186’8″8′ 3″29 22.6409/25/013.62211.4073.427
Alex Ducas6′ 7.25″2206′ 10″8′ 7″27 23.4312/11/003.14511.263.395
Ali Ali6’8″1886’9″8′ 9″28 23.1803/08/013.14810.8553.292
Clarence Daniels6’5.5″2096’10.5″8′ 6″29.5 23.4412/06/003.22912.3273.328
Daniss Jenkins6’3.25″1786’6.5″8’3″32.5 22.7408/17/013.13911.2953.211
DJ Horne6’2       3.17510.6693.186
Donta Scott6’7.5″‘2366’11”8’8.5″24.5 23.4412/04/003.26212.1033.352
Drew Pember6’10.75″2096’10”8’9.5″29 23.9206/14/003.11111.3343.361
Eric Dixon6’8″2696’11.5″8′ 8″28 23.301/26/013.45612.2443.554
Eric Gaines6’1.25″1486’7.5″8’1.5″33.5 23.3201/19/013.09310.8123.09
Fardaws Aimaq6′ 10.5″2517′ 2.5″8’11”27 25.3601/06/993.25812.2913.552
Hunter Cattoor6’2.5″2006’3″7’11”30.5 23.4911/17/003.10310.8453.284
Isaiah Cozart6’8″2397′ 2.5″8′ 8.5″30 23.0904/13/013.23811.6333.325
Jahmir Young6’0.75″1826’4.5″7’11”30 23.610/07/002.99111.4363.166
Jahvon Quinerly6’1.5″1806′ 4″8’0.5″  25.4711/25/98   
Jamarion Sharp7’3.75″2257’9″9’10”26 22.7208/26/013.21511.6993.353
James Bishop IV6’2.75″1946’6.58′ 2″27.5 24.3301/17/003.25211.1713.351
Jamison Battle6’7.25″2186′ 9”8’8″27.5 23.0105/10/013.09911.6043.335
Jarod Lucas6’2.5″2006’5″8′ 1″27.5 24.4412/07/993.30311.3243.426
Jaylin Williams6′ 8.25″2387’0″8′ 9.5″  23.807/26/00   
Jermaine Couisnard6’4.5″2056’9.5″8’6″28.5 24.3701/01/003.36611.743.295
Joel Soriano6′ 10*2697’3.5″9’2.5″25.5 24.2901/30/003.53112.6453.56
Jordan Wright6’5.5″2316’7.5″8’4.5″30 23.6509/21/003.19711.1413.357
Josh Oduro6′ 9″2487’1″8’9.5″28 23.5810/14/003.2611.8353.578
Kalib Boone6’9″2017’3″9’0″  23.4611/30/00   
Kenan Blackshear6′ 6.25″2336′ 10″8’7.5″27.5 22.9605/31/013.18311.0543.313
Kevin Cross6’6.25″2316’10.5″8″730 23.8906/22/003.1711.7373.366
Keylan Boone6’7.5″1937’0″8’9.526.5 23.4611/30/003.18511.0593.373
KJ Jones II6’6″1936′ 8.5″8’4.5″27.5   3.12912.2013.247
Kyle Rode6’6.75″2166’7.5″8’4.5″27.5   3.05910.873.41
Malevy Leons6′ 9.75″2017’0.5″8’10.5″  24.6409/23/99   
Marcus Domask6′ 6.25″2116′ 6.5″8’4.5″29 23.9306/09/003.20411.4563.312
Max Abmas6’0″1736′ 2.5″7’9.5″30.5 23.1204/02/013.20211.0093.113
Max Fiedler6′ 11.25″2317’05”9’0″24.5 124.37 3.52312.9793.657
Quincy Guerrier6’7.5″2277’0″8′ 8.5″32 2505/13/993.16111.1883.27
Quincy Olivari6′ 2.5″1986′ 7″8’3.5″‘28 22.9605/27/013.28311.623.265
RaeQuan Battle6’4.5″1836′ 8″8’5.5″  23.2402/19/01   
RayJ Dennis6′ 2.75″1896′ 8.5″8′ 4″22.5 23.1203/30/013.24311.0633.419
Riley Minix6′ 8″2276′ 9.5″8’8.5″‘  124.37    
Sam Griffin6’2.5″1846’3″8’0*29.5 22.6309/26/013.19310.5293.353
Santiago Vescovi6’3.25″1846′ 6.5″8’2.5″‘27 22.6709/14/013.05211.0123.374
Shahada Wells5’11.25″1756′ 5″7’10”33 24.7208/26/993.4811.843.183
Ta'Lon Cooper6’3.75″1966′ 7 5″8′ 2.5″31 24.4711/26/993.11711.093.288
TJ Bickerstaff6’8.25″2076′ 9.5″8′ 9″29 124.37 3.21111.0613.3
Tolu Smith III6’10.75″2547’0″8′ 11.5″30 23.807/26/003.22612.0473.377
Tyler Burton6’6.75″2126′ 10″8′ 7.5″30.5 24.2602/11/003.22911.6393.281
Tyler Robertson6’5.25″2356’7″8’5″23.5 23.807/25/003.12411.5243.495
Tyler Wahl6’8.25″2116’11”8′ 7″31 23.1903/07/013.0911.0273.372
Tyrece Radford6’1.5″1996′ 9″8’3.5″28 25.0604/22/993.15311.1663.295
Tyrese Samuel6′ 9.25″2477’3.5″9′ 0″31.5 24.1803/10/003.22911.5043.384
Tyson Walker6’0.5″1786′ 3.5″7′ 10.5″31.5 23.6609/18/003.24211.313.223
Vonterius Woolbright6’5.25″2136′ 6.5″8′ 5″29.5 23.6110/06/003.10811.2933.338
Will Baker7’0.25″2556’11.5″8′ 11.5″29 23.3712/31/003.6211.8273.522
Xavier Johnson6’0.75″1866’5.5″7’11”29.5 24.203/01/003.14410.6973.237
Nae'Qwan Tomlin6’8.5205.87’08’1127.5 23.412/19/0001/02/0011.633.43
Boogie Ellis6’1.5″1886’6″8’2 5″31.5 23.4212/12/0001/02/0011.4133.304
Enrique Freeman6’7.5″2157′ 2″8’11”33.5 23.7907/29/0001/02/0011.2813.313
Isaac Jones6’8″2377’3.5″9’0″30.5 23.8407/11/0001/02/0011.5993.459
Jesse Edwards7’0.5″2377’4.5″9′ 2.5″33.5 24.1603/18/0001/02/0011.2973.442
Ulrich Chomche6’11.5 7’49’1.5  18.3712/30/05   
Judah Mintz6’3 6’3.58’228.5 20.8407/10/03   
Aaron Estrada6’4″1966’5.5″8’1 5″25.5 23.2802/03/013.26411.8473.406
Allen Flanigan6’6.75″2156’9″8’6″32.5 23.0604/24/013.10110.2423.239
Branden Carlson6’11.75″2067’2″9′ 1.5″29 24.9206/14/993.13111.5113.357
Isaiah Crawford6’5.5″2207’0.5″8’9.5″29.5 22.5411/01/012.95711.1143.249
Sean East II6’2.5″1796’5″8′ 1″24.5 24.4911/17/992.87110.2673.405
Tristan Enaruna6’8.25″2137′ 2″8’10”30.5 22.8806/26/013.1811.1753.251
