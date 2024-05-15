*Height listed barefoot.
|Name
|Height
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Stading Reach
|Vertical
|Max Vert
|Age
|Birthday
|Reaction Shuttle
|Lane Agility
|3/4 Sprint
|Adem Bona
|6′ 8.25”
|243.2
|7′ 3.75”
|9′ 0.00”
|35
|40
|21.13
|03/28/03
|3.01
|11.01
|3.15
|AJ Johnson
|6′ 4.25”
|167
|6′ 8.50”
|8′ 6.00”
|29
|38
|19.45
|12/01/04
|2.87
|10.76
|3.15
|Ajay Mitchell
|6′ 3.25”
|197
|6′ 6.25”
|8′ 5.00”
|28
|33.5
|21.89
|06/25/02
|2.95
|11.12
|3.11
|Alex Karaban
|6′ 6.50”
|219.2
|6′ 11.00”
|8′ 10.50”
|22.5
|32
|21.51
|11/11/02
|–
|11.23
|3.2
|Alexandre Sarr
|6′ 11.75”
|224.2
|7′ 4.25”
|9′ 2.00”
|30.5
|37
|19.05
|04/26/05
|3.23
|11.43
|3.27
|Antonio Reeves
|6′ 4.50”
|186.6
|6′ 8.25”
|8′ 4.50”
|29
|36
|23.48
|11/20/00
|3.16
|11.44
|3.14
|Ariel Hukporti
|6′ 10.75”
|246.2
|7′ 2.50”
|9′ 3.00”
|22.09
|04/12/02
|Baylor Scheierman
|6′ 6.25”
|201.6
|6′ 8.25”
|8′ 6.50”
|27.5
|32
|23.63
|09/26/00
|2.94
|10.89
|3.09
|Bobi Klintman
|6′ 8.75”
|212.2
|6′ 11.00”
|8′ 10.50”
|26.5
|32.5
|21.19
|03/05/03
|3.21
|11.49
|3.23
|Boogie Ellis
|6′ 0.75”
|185
|6′ 7.00”
|8′ 2.00”
|31.5
|39.5
|23.42
|12/12/00
|3.33
|11.98
|3.19
|Bronny James
|6′ 1.50”
|210.4
|6′ 7.25”
|8′ 2.50”
|32
|40.5
|19.61
|10/06/04
|3.02
|10.96
|3.09
|Cam Christie
|6′ 4.50”
|190.4
|6′ 8.00”
|8′ 5.50”
|32.5
|35.5
|18.81
|07/24/05
|2.95
|11.07
|3.07
|Cam Spencer
|6′ 3.00”
|201.8
|6′ 5.00”
|8′ 2.50”
|23
|30.5
|24.11
|04/06/00
|3
|11.07
|3.35
|Carlton Carrington
|6′ 3.75”
|194.8
|6′ 8.00”
|8′ 3.00”
|28.5
|36.5
|18.81
|07/21/05
|2.99
|11.28
|3.16
|Cody Williams
|6′ 6.50”
|178.4
|7′ 1.00”
|8′ 7.00”
|31
|35.5
|19.48
|11/20/04
|2.93
|11.17
|3.06
|Coleman Hawkins
|6′ 8.25”
|215.2
|7′ 0.00”
|8′ 11.00”
|24
|29.5
|22.43
|12/10/01
|3.21
|12.05
|3.3
|Dalton Knecht
|6′ 5.25”
|212.2
|6′ 9.00”
|8′ 7.50”
|31
|39
|23.07
|04/19/01
|2.79
|10.56
|3.07
|DaRon Holmes II
|6′ 8.75”
|236.2
|7′ 1.00”
|9′ 0.00”
|27.5
|34
|21.75
|08/15/02
|3.03
|11.2
|3.25
|David Jones
|6′ 3.50”
|211.2
|6′ 6.75”
|8′ 4.00”
|28
|34.5
|22.47
|11/24/01
|3.3
|11.08
|3.2
|Devin Carter
|6′ 2.25”
|193
|6′ 8.75”
|8′ 2.00”
|35
|42
|22.16
|03/18/02
|2.9
|10.63
|2.87
|Dillon Jones
|6′ 4.50”
|236.8
|6′ 11.00”
|8′ 4.50”
|26.5
|33.5
|22.54
|10/29/01
|2.82
|11.08
|3.25
|Donovan Clingan
|7′ 1.75”
|282
|7′ 6.75”
|9′ 7.00”
|25.5
|29
|20.23
|02/23/04
|3.38
|12.06
|3.46
|Enrique Freeman
|6′ 7.25”
|212
|7′ 2.00”
|9′ 0.00”
|30.5
|35
|23.79
|07/29/00
|3.04
|10.99
|3.26
|Harrison Ingram
|6′ 5.25”
|233.6
|7′ 0.25”
|8′ 6.50”
|29
|35
|21.46
|11/27/02
|2.94
|11.36
|3.17
|Hunter Sallis
|6′ 3.50”
|179.4
|6′ 9.75”
|8′ 4.50”
|29.5
|36
|21.13
|03/26/03
|3.16
|10.82
|3.11
|Isaac Jones
|6′ 7.75”
|235
|7′ 3.00”
|9′ 0.00”
|29
|35
|23.84
|07/11/00
|3
|11.49
|3.38
|Isaiah Collier
|6′ 2.50”
|204.6
|6′ 4.75”
|8′ 1.50”
|30
|34
|19.6
|10/08/04
|2.9
|10.77
|3.04
|Izan Almansa
|6′ 9.25”
|219.6
|7′ 1.00”
|9′ 2.00”
|28
|35
|18.94
|06/07/05
|2.96
|10.94
|3.11
|Ja'Kobe Walter
|6′ 4.25”
|197.6
|6′ 10.00”
|8′ 6.50”
|30.5
|38.5
|19.69
|09/04/04
|2.92
|11
|3.04
|Jalen Bridges
|6′ 6.75”
|213.4
|6′ 10.00”
|8′ 9.00”
|25
|32
|23
|05/14/01
|3
|11.14
|3.16
|Jamal Shead
|6′ 0.25”
|200.8
|6′ 3.00”
|8′ 0.00”
|30
|37.5
|21.81
|07/24/02
|2.87
|10.87
|2.94
|Jamir Watkins
|6′ 5.00”
|211.6
|6′ 10.75”
|8′ 8.00”
|30.5
|35.5
|22.87
|07/01/01
|3.16
|10.64
|3.01
|Jared McCain
|6′ 2.00”
|203.2
|6′ 3.50”
|8′ 2.00”
|25.5
|33
|20.23
|02/20/04
|3.07
|10.87
|3.23
|Jaxson Robinson
|6′ 4.75”
|188.6
|6′ 11.25”
|8′ 7.00”
|29.5
|34
|21.45
|12/03/02
|3.06
|11.39
|3.17
|Jaylen Wells
|6′ 6.50”
|206.2
|6′ 7.25”
|8′ 7.50”
|27.5
|36
|20.72
|08/26/03
|3.03
|11.28
|3.08
|Jaylon Tyson
|6′ 5.50”
|218.2
|6′ 8.00”
|8′ 6.50”
|29.5
|36.5
|21.45
|12/02/02
|3.06
|11.13
|3.12
|Jesse Edwards
|6′ 11.50”
|236
|7′ 5.00”
|9′ 3.00”
|30.5
|35.5
|24.16
|03/18/00
|3.23
|11.24
|3.33
|Johnny Furphy
|6′ 7.50”
|188.8
|6′ 8.00”
|8′ 8.50”
|25.5
|32
|20.27
|02/07/04
|3.17
|11.15
|3.2
|Jonathan Mogbo
|6′ 6.25”
|217.2
|7′ 2.00”
|9′ 0.50”
|31.5
|37.5
|22.54
|10/29/01
|3.07
|11.14
|3.02
|JT Toppin
|6′ 7.00”
|221
|7′ 0.50”
|8′ 10.00”
|28.5
|34
|18.92
|06/14/05
|3.01
|11.12
|3.27
|Juan Nunez
|19.94
|06/04/04
|Justin Edwards
|6′ 6.00”
|209.4
|6′ 10.00”
|8′ 6.50”
|28
|32.5
|20.41
|12/16/03
|3.22
|12.07
|3.18
|Kel'el Ware
|6′ 11.75”
|230
|7′ 4.50”
|9′ 4.50”
|32.5
|36
|20.07
|04/20/04
|2.91
|10.97
|3.29
|Keshad Johnson
|6′ 6.25”
|224
|6′ 10.25”
|8′ 7.00”
|31.5
|42
|22.89
|06/23/01
|3.02
|11.38
|3.03
|Kevin McCullar Jr.
|6′ 5.25”
|205.8
|6′ 9.00”
|8′ 7.00”
|23.16
|03/15/01
|KJ Simpson
|6′ 0.25”
|187
|6′ 4.50”
|7′ 9.50”
|32.5
|40.5
|21.77
|08/08/02
|2.98
|10.49
|3.24
|Kyle Filipowski
|6′ 10.75”
|229.8
|6′ 10.50”
|8′ 11.00”
|27
|32.5
|20.52
|11/07/03
|2.93
|11.43
|3.19
|KyShawn George
|6′ 7.00”
|208.8
|6′ 10.25”
|8′ 9.00”
|27
|32
|20.42
|12/12/03
|2.91
|11.9
|3.32
|Mark Sears
|5′ 10.25”
|192.4
|6′ 2.00”
|7′ 8.00”
|32
|39
|22.24
|02/19/02
|3.26
|11.96
|3.33
|Matas Buzelis
|6′ 8.75”
|197
|6′ 10.00”
|8′ 9.50”
|31
|38
|19.59
|10/13/04
|2.9
|10.73
|3.09
|Melvin Ajinca
|19.88
|06/26/04
|Michael Ajayi
|6′ 5.75”
|227.8
|7′ 0.75”
|8′ 10.50”
|27
|34.5
|20.89
|06/23/03
|3.17
|11.77
|3.21
|N'Faly Dante
|6′ 10.00”
|260.2
|7′ 6.00”
|9′ 3.00”
|27
|33
|22.57
|10/19/01
|3.04
|11.55
|3.23
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|6′ 8.25”
|205
|7′ 2.50”
|9′ 1.00”
|27.5
|32.5
|23.4
|12/19/00
|3.54
|11.63
|3.43
|Nikola Djurisic
|6′ 7.00”
|208.8
|6′ 8.00”
|8′ 6.50”
|27.5
|34.5
|20.23
|02/23/04
|2.92
|10.63
|3.12
|Nikola Topic
|18.76
|08/10/05
|Nique Clifford
|6′ 5.00”
|198.6
|6′ 8.00”
|30
|37
|22.26
|02/09/02
|3.1
|10.95
|3.08
|Oso Ighodaro
|6′ 9.50”
|222
|6′ 11.00”
|8′ 8.50”
|35
|39.5
|21.87
|07/02/02
|3.12
|11.25
|3.09
|Pacome Dadiet
|18.8
|07/27/05
|Payton Sandfort
|6′ 6.25”
|212
|6′ 8.00”
|8′ 8.00”
|22
|28
|21.84
|07/12/02
|2.84
|11.57
|3.43
|Pelle Larsson
|6′ 5.25”
|212.4
|6′ 7.50”
|8′ 6.00”
|30.5
|38
|23.23
|02/23/01
|2.91
|11.15
|3.06
|PJ Hall
|6′ 8.25”
|239.6
|7′ 1.50”
|8′ 7.50”
|32.5
|39.5
|22.23
|02/21/02
|3.01
|11.76
|3.35
|Quinten Post
|7′ 0.00”
|244.4
|7′ 2.50”
|9′ 4.00”
|24
|27
|24.15
|03/21/00
|3.03
|11.48
|3.4
|Reece Beekman
|6′ 1.25”
|196.4
|6′ 6.50”
|8′ 4.00”
|30
|36.5
|22.6
|10/08/01
|3.08
|10.86
|2.94
|Reed Sheppard
|6′ 1.75”
|181.6
|6′ 3.25”
|7′ 9.50”
|32.5
|42
|19.89
|06/24/04
|3.03
|10.96
|3.08
|Rob Dillingham
|6′ 1.00”
|164.2
|6′ 3.00”
|7′ 11.00”
|19.36
|01/04/05
|Ronald Holland
|6′ 6.50”
|196.8
|6′ 10.75”
|8′ 8.00”
|30
|38
|18.85
|07/07/05
|2.91
|11.1
|3.1
|Ryan Dunn
|6′ 6.25”
|213.6
|7′ 1.50”
|8′ 7.00”
|32
|38.5
|21.35
|01/07/03
|2.88
|10.99
|3.12
|Stephon Castle
|6′ 5.50”
|210
|6′ 9.00”
|8′ 6.00”
|28.5
|37
|19.54
|11/01/04
|2.91
|10.93
|3.19
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|6′ 5.75”
|219.4
|6′ 8.75”
|8′ 4.00”
|23.79
|07/30/00
|Tidjane Salaun
|18.76
|08/10/05
|Trentyn Flowers
|6′ 6.50”
|201.4
|6′ 8.25”
|8′ 4.50”
|34.5
|42
|19.18
|03/08/05
|3
|11.01
|3.13
|Trevon Brazile
|6′ 9.25”
|215
|7′ 3.75”
|9′ 0.50”
|33
|41
|21.35
|01/07/03
|3.01
|11.15
|3.09
|Trey Alexander
|6′ 3.25”
|187
|6′ 10.50”
|8′ 5.50”
|26.5
|32
|21.03
|05/02/03
|2.92
|11.37
|3.21
|Tristan da Silva
|6′ 8.25”
|216.8
|6′ 10.25”
|8′ 8.50”
|28.5
|35.5
|24
|05/15/00
|2.82
|10.81
|3.09
|Tristen Newton
|6′ 3.25”
|191.8
|6′ 6.75”
|8′ 4.00”
|25
|32.5
|23.05
|04/26/01
|2.84
|10.96
|3.24
|Tyler Kolek
|6′ 1.25”
|196.6
|6′ 2.75”
|7′ 11.00”
|27
|34
|23.13
|03/27/01
|3.08
|10.97
|3.27
|Tyler Smith
|6′ 9.00”
|223.8
|7′ 1.00”
|8′ 9.00”
|32
|38
|19.53
|11/02/04
|2.99
|10.74
|3.28
|Tyon Grant-Foster
|6′ 5.75”
|215.2
|6′ 11.75”
|8′ 8.00”
|24.19
|03/05/00
|Ulrich Chomche
|6′ 10.25”
|232.4
|7′ 4.00”
|9′ 1.00”
|29
|35.5
|18.37
|12/30/05
|2.84
|11.74
|3.1
|Yves Missi
|6′ 10.75”
|229.4
|7′ 2.00”
|9′ 1.50”
|31
|38.5
|20
|05/14/04
|3.12
|11.45
|3.12
|Zaccharie Risacher
|19.1
|04/08/05
|Zach Edey
|7′ 3.75”
|299
|7′ 10.75”
|9′ 7.00”
|26
|31.5
|22.17
|03/14/02
|3.01
|11.19
|3.42
|NBA G League Combine
|Adama Bal
|6’5.5
|198
|6’10
|8’6
|26.5
|30
|20.41
|12/18/03
|3.22
|11.01
|3.37
|Anton Watson
|6’7.5
|233.4
|7’0
|8’9
|27
|32.5
|23.61
|10/06/00
|3.262
|11.35
|3.45
|Arthur Kaluma
|6’6.75″
|221.4
|7’1
|8’7.5
|29.5
|32.5
|22.2
|03/01/02
|3.35
|11.4
|3.35
|Baba Miller
|6’10.75
|216.4
|7’2
|9’2
|29
|32
|20.27
|02/07/04
|3.161
|10.62
|3.35
|Babacar Sane
|6’6.75
|240
|7’2.5
|9’0
|27.5
|32
|20.65
|09/19/03
|3.361
|11.37
|3.25
|Baye Ndongo
|6’8.25
|226.2
|7’2.75
|9’0
|28
|33.5
|21.37
|01/01/03
|3.299
|11.57
|3.34
|Blake Hinson
|6’5.75
|240.6
|6’10.25
|8’7
|28
|28.5
|23.38
|12/26/00
|3.386
|11.47
|3.42
|Bryson Warren
|6’1.5
|181.6
|6’6.25
|8’3
|25.5
|30.5
|19.58
|10/14/04
|3.18
|10.9
|3.36
|Caleb Love
|6’2.75
|206.4
|6’8.75
|8’4
|29
|33.5
|22.63
|09/27/01
|3.113
|10.54
|3.35
|Chaz Lanier
|6’3.75
|196
|6’9
|8’6
|30.5
|36
|3.236
|11.01
|3.21
|Eli John Ndiaye
|6’8
|19.88
|06/26/04
|Emanuel Miller
|6’6
|211.6
|6’9
|8’7.5
|28.5
|33
|23.9
|06/19/00
|3.243
|10.94
|3.28
|Garwey Dual
|6’3.5
|185
|7’0
|8’8
|24.5
|31.5
|19.16
|03/17/05
|3.689
|11.58
|3.47
|Isaiah Stevens
|5’11
|182
|6’4
|7’11
|28.5
|35
|23.54
|11/01/00
|3.135
|11.53
|3.3
|Jaedon LeDee
|6’7.75
|253
|6’11
|8’9
|26
|31
|24.8
|07/25/99
|3.738
|12.4
|3.56
|Jaelen House
|5’11.25
|167.8
|6’2.25
|7’11
|27
|34
|23.03
|05/02/01
|3.012
|10.93
|3.42
|Jalen Lewis
|6’8.5
|237.4
|7’0.5
|8’11.5
|26
|32.5
|18.98
|05/21/05
|3.228
|11.3
|3.35
|Jameer Nelson Jr.
|6’0.75
|203.8
|6’5.25
|7’11.5
|32.5
|41
|22.77
|08/07/01
|3.243
|11.08
|3.05
|Jarin Stevenson
|6’8.5
|209.8
|7’0
|8’11
|26
|31.5
|18.58
|10/15/05
|3.491
|11.98
|3.27
|Judah Mintz
|6’3
|181
|6’3.5
|8’2
|25.5
|34.5
|20.84
|07/10/03
|3.148
|10.91
|3.27
|Keion Brooks Jr.
|6’6.75
|211
|6’10.5
|8’8.5
|27.5
|36
|23.77
|08/07/00
|3.448
|11.77
|3.53
|Malique Lewis
|6’6.75
|209.4
|7’1
|8’8.5
|27
|34
|19.51
|11/10/04
|3.195
|11.29
|3.27
|Mantas Rubstavicius
|6’7.25
|200.2
|6’7.25
|8’7
|25
|30.5
|22.02
|05/06/02
|3.083
|11.19
|3.37
|Mark Armstrong
|6’1.25
|170
|6’4.25
|8’0
|30
|40
|20.23
|02/21/04
|3.033
|11.01
|3.15
|Matthew Murrell
|6’2.75
|206.2
|6’8.25
|8’2.5
|34.5
|40
|22.4
|12/19/01
|3.287
|10.42
|3.09
|Taran Armstrong
|6’4.75
|186
|6’6
|8’9
|22.5
|29
|23.47
|11/25/00
|3.22
|11.5
|3.22
|Terrell Burden
|5’8.75
|166.6
|6’2.5
|7’9.5
|32
|40
|20.28
|02/04/04
|3.217
|10.93
|3.11
|Thierry Darlan
|6’6.25
|205.6
|7’2
|8’11.5
|24.5
|30
|19.64
|09/25/04
|3.257
|11.82
|3.54
|Ugonna Onyenso
|6’10.75
|232.2
|7’5
|9’5.5
|24
|27.5
|21.19
|03/06/03
|3.331
|12.55
|3.53
|Walter Clayton Jr
|6’2.5
|188.8
|6’4.25
|8’1.5
|28.5
|37.5
|21.36
|01/05/03
|2.833
|10.52
|3.23
|Wooga Poplar
|6’3.75
|192
|6’6
|8’2.5
|33.5
|39.5
|20.17
|03/12/04
|3.336
|11.17
|3.22
|Xaivian Lee
|6’2.75
|165
|6’4.25
|8’3
|28
|36.5
|20.96
|05/28/03
|3.018
|10.48
|3.22
|Cui Yongxi
|6’6.5
|202
|6’9
|8’6.5
|28
|34
|23.2
|03/01/01
|3.559
|11.42
|3.21
|Zyon Pullin
|6’3.5
|201.6
|6’5.75
|8’2.5
|34
|27
|22.33
|01/15/02
|3.25
|10.84
|3.29
|Aaron Estrada
|6’3
|196
|6’5.25
|8’1 5″
|23.5
|29.5
|23.28
|02/03/01
|01/02/00
|11.96
|3.3
|Allen Flanigan
|6’5.5
|210.6
|6’9″
|8’5.5″
|31.5
|37.5
|23.06
|04/24/01
|01/02/00
|10.24
|3.17
|Branden Carlson
|6’11.75″
|206
|7’1″
|9′ 1
|28.5
|31
|24.92
|06/14/99
|01/02/00
|11
|3.34
|Isaiah Crawford
|6’5.25″
|220
|7’0.5″
|8’9.5″
|28
|34
|22.54
|11/01/01
|01/02/00
|11.42
|3.24
|Sean East II
|6’1.25
|179
|6’3.75
|8’0
|24.5
|30.5
|24.49
|11/17/99
|01/01/00
|10.81
|3.36
|Tristan Enaruna
|6’8.25″
|216.2
|7’1
|8’9.5
|30.5
|38
|22.88
|06/26/01
|01/02/00
|11.28
|3.16
|Portsmouth Invitational
Tournament
|AJ Hoggard Jr.
|6’3.5″
|218
|6’8″
|8′ 3″
|29
|22.64
|09/25/01
|3.622
|11.407
|3.427
|Alex Ducas
|6′ 7.25″
|220
|6′ 10″
|8′ 7″
|27
|23.43
|12/11/00
|3.145
|11.26
|3.395
|Ali Ali
|6’8″
|188
|6’9″
|8′ 9″
|28
|23.18
|03/08/01
|3.148
|10.855
|3.292
|Clarence Daniels
|6’5.5″
|209
|6’10.5″
|8′ 6″
|29.5
|23.44
|12/06/00
|3.229
|12.327
|3.328
|Daniss Jenkins
|6’3.25″
|178
|6’6.5″
|8’3″
|32.5
|22.74
|08/17/01
|3.139
|11.295
|3.211
|DJ Horne
|6’2
|3.175
|10.669
|3.186
|Donta Scott
|6’7.5″‘
|236
|6’11”
|8’8.5″
|24.5
|23.44
|12/04/00
|3.262
|12.103
|3.352
|Drew Pember
|6’10.75″
|209
|6’10”
|8’9.5″
|29
|23.92
|06/14/00
|3.111
|11.334
|3.361
|Eric Dixon
|6’8″
|269
|6’11.5″
|8′ 8″
|28
|23.3
|01/26/01
|3.456
|12.244
|3.554
|Eric Gaines
|6’1.25″
|148
|6’7.5″
|8’1.5″
|33.5
|23.32
|01/19/01
|3.093
|10.812
|3.09
|Fardaws Aimaq
|6′ 10.5″
|251
|7′ 2.5″
|8’11”
|27
|25.36
|01/06/99
|3.258
|12.291
|3.552
|Hunter Cattoor
|6’2.5″
|200
|6’3″
|7’11”
|30.5
|23.49
|11/17/00
|3.103
|10.845
|3.284
|Isaiah Cozart
|6’8″
|239
|7′ 2.5″
|8′ 8.5″
|30
|23.09
|04/13/01
|3.238
|11.633
|3.325
|Jahmir Young
|6’0.75″
|182
|6’4.5″
|7’11”
|30
|23.6
|10/07/00
|2.991
|11.436
|3.166
|Jahvon Quinerly
|6’1.5″
|180
|6′ 4″
|8’0.5″
|25.47
|11/25/98
|Jamarion Sharp
|7’3.75″
|225
|7’9″
|9’10”
|26
|22.72
|08/26/01
|3.215
|11.699
|3.353
|James Bishop IV
|6’2.75″
|194
|6’6.5
|8′ 2″
|27.5
|24.33
|01/17/00
|3.252
|11.171
|3.351
|Jamison Battle
|6’7.25″
|218
|6′ 9”
|8’8″
|27.5
|23.01
|05/10/01
|3.099
|11.604
|3.335
|Jarod Lucas
|6’2.5″
|200
|6’5″
|8′ 1″
|27.5
|24.44
|12/07/99
|3.303
|11.324
|3.426
|Jaylin Williams
|6′ 8.25″
|238
|7’0″
|8′ 9.5″
|23.8
|07/26/00
|Jermaine Couisnard
|6’4.5″
|205
|6’9.5″
|8’6″
|28.5
|24.37
|01/01/00
|3.366
|11.74
|3.295
|Joel Soriano
|6′ 10*
|269
|7’3.5″
|9’2.5″
|25.5
|24.29
|01/30/00
|3.531
|12.645
|3.56
|Jordan Wright
|6’5.5″
|231
|6’7.5″
|8’4.5″
|30
|23.65
|09/21/00
|3.197
|11.141
|3.357
|Josh Oduro
|6′ 9″
|248
|7’1″
|8’9.5″
|28
|23.58
|10/14/00
|3.26
|11.835
|3.578
|Kalib Boone
|6’9″
|201
|7’3″
|9’0″
|23.46
|11/30/00
|Kenan Blackshear
|6′ 6.25″
|233
|6′ 10″
|8’7.5″
|27.5
|22.96
|05/31/01
|3.183
|11.054
|3.313
|Kevin Cross
|6’6.25″
|231
|6’10.5″
|8″7
|30
|23.89
|06/22/00
|3.17
|11.737
|3.366
|Keylan Boone
|6’7.5″
|193
|7’0″
|8’9.5
|26.5
|23.46
|11/30/00
|3.185
|11.059
|3.373
|KJ Jones II
|6’6″
|193
|6′ 8.5″
|8’4.5″
|27.5
|3.129
|12.201
|3.247
|Kyle Rode
|6’6.75″
|216
|6’7.5″
|8’4.5″
|27.5
|3.059
|10.87
|3.41
|Malevy Leons
|6′ 9.75″
|201
|7’0.5″
|8’10.5″
|24.64
|09/23/99
|Marcus Domask
|6′ 6.25″
|211
|6′ 6.5″
|8’4.5″
|29
|23.93
|06/09/00
|3.204
|11.456
|3.312
|Max Abmas
|6’0″
|173
|6′ 2.5″
|7’9.5″
|30.5
|23.12
|04/02/01
|3.202
|11.009
|3.113
|Max Fiedler
|6′ 11.25″
|231
|7’05”
|9’0″
|24.5
|124.37
|3.523
|12.979
|3.657
|Quincy Guerrier
|6’7.5″
|227
|7’0″
|8′ 8.5″
|32
|25
|05/13/99
|3.161
|11.188
|3.27
|Quincy Olivari
|6′ 2.5″
|198
|6′ 7″
|8’3.5″‘
|28
|22.96
|05/27/01
|3.283
|11.62
|3.265
|RaeQuan Battle
|6’4.5″
|183
|6′ 8″
|8’5.5″
|23.24
|02/19/01
|RayJ Dennis
|6′ 2.75″
|189
|6′ 8.5″
|8′ 4″
|22.5
|23.12
|03/30/01
|3.243
|11.063
|3.419
|Riley Minix
|6′ 8″
|227
|6′ 9.5″
|8’8.5″‘
|124.37
|Sam Griffin
|6’2.5″
|184
|6’3″
|8’0*
|29.5
|22.63
|09/26/01
|3.193
|10.529
|3.353
|Santiago Vescovi
|6’3.25″
|184
|6′ 6.5″
|8’2.5″‘
|27
|22.67
|09/14/01
|3.052
|11.012
|3.374
|Shahada Wells
|5’11.25″
|175
|6′ 5″
|7’10”
|33
|24.72
|08/26/99
|3.48
|11.84
|3.183
|Ta'Lon Cooper
|6’3.75″
|196
|6′ 7 5″
|8′ 2.5″
|31
|24.47
|11/26/99
|3.117
|11.09
|3.288
|TJ Bickerstaff
|6’8.25″
|207
|6′ 9.5″
|8′ 9″
|29
|124.37
|3.211
|11.061
|3.3
|Tolu Smith III
|6’10.75″
|254
|7’0″
|8′ 11.5″
|30
|23.8
|07/26/00
|3.226
|12.047
|3.377
|Tyler Burton
|6’6.75″
|212
|6′ 10″
|8′ 7.5″
|30.5
|24.26
|02/11/00
|3.229
|11.639
|3.281
|Tyler Robertson
|6’5.25″
|235
|6’7″
|8’5″
|23.5
|23.8
|07/25/00
|3.124
|11.524
|3.495
|Tyler Wahl
|6’8.25″
|211
|6’11”
|8′ 7″
|31
|23.19
|03/07/01
|3.09
|11.027
|3.372
|Tyrece Radford
|6’1.5″
|199
|6′ 9″
|8’3.5″
|28
|25.06
|04/22/99
|3.153
|11.166
|3.295
|Tyrese Samuel
|6′ 9.25″
|247
|7’3.5″
|9′ 0″
|31.5
|24.18
|03/10/00
|3.229
|11.504
|3.384
|Tyson Walker
|6’0.5″
|178
|6′ 3.5″
|7′ 10.5″
|31.5
|23.66
|09/18/00
|3.242
|11.31
|3.223
|Vonterius Woolbright
|6’5.25″
|213
|6′ 6.5″
|8′ 5″
|29.5
|23.61
|10/06/00
|3.108
|11.293
|3.338
|Will Baker
|7’0.25″
|255
|6’11.5″
|8′ 11.5″
|29
|23.37
|12/31/00
|3.62
|11.827
|3.522
|Xavier Johnson
|6’0.75″
|186
|6’5.5″
|7’11”
|29.5
|24.2
|03/01/00
|3.144
|10.697
|3.237
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|6’8.5
|205.8
|7’0
|8’11
|27.5
|23.4
|12/19/00
|01/02/00
|11.63
|3.43
|Boogie Ellis
|6’1.5″
|188
|6’6″
|8’2 5″
|31.5
|23.42
|12/12/00
|01/02/00
|11.413
|3.304
|Enrique Freeman
|6’7.5″
|215
|7′ 2″
|8’11”
|33.5
|23.79
|07/29/00
|01/02/00
|11.281
|3.313
|Isaac Jones
|6’8″
|237
|7’3.5″
|9’0″
|30.5
|23.84
|07/11/00
|01/02/00
|11.599
|3.459
|Jesse Edwards
|7’0.5″
|237
|7’4.5″
|9′ 2.5″
|33.5
|24.16
|03/18/00
|01/02/00
|11.297
|3.442
|Ulrich Chomche
|6’11.5
|7’4
|9’1.5
|18.37
|12/30/05
|Judah Mintz
|6’3
|6’3.5
|8’2
|28.5
|20.84
|07/10/03
|Aaron Estrada
|6’4″
|196
|6’5.5″
|8’1 5″
|25.5
|23.28
|02/03/01
|3.264
|11.847
|3.406
|Allen Flanigan
|6’6.75″
|215
|6’9″
|8’6″
|32.5
|23.06
|04/24/01
|3.101
|10.242
|3.239
|Branden Carlson
|6’11.75″
|206
|7’2″
|9′ 1.5″
|29
|24.92
|06/14/99
|3.131
|11.511
|3.357
|Isaiah Crawford
|6’5.5″
|220
|7’0.5″
|8’9.5″
|29.5
|22.54
|11/01/01
|2.957
|11.114
|3.249
|Sean East II
|6’2.5″
|179
|6’5″
|8′ 1″
|24.5
|24.49
|11/17/99
|2.871
|10.267
|3.405
|Tristan Enaruna
|6’8.25″
|213
|7′ 2″
|8’10”
|30.5
|22.88
|06/26/01
|3.18
|11.175
|3.251