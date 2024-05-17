AJ Dybantsa 6’7 200 SF – Oakland Soldiers 2025

Dybantsa helped bring the Soldiers back from a big deficit against Team Thad. Scoring with variety: whether it’s out of the post, above the rim, or midrange, he finds ways to put points on the board, finishing with 21 points on 8-9 shooting. He’s got a lot of wiggle and gets to the rim without over-dribbling. He draws a lot of fouls, especially in the game against NW Rotary Rebels, making 14 of his 16 free throw attempts. There were a few plays he ended up on the ground trying to draw the foul instead of finishing strong, to go 10-28 from the floor on his way to 34 points. Dybantsa is currently leading the league in scoring at 26.3 points per game on 52.2% FG%, drawing 11.7 free throws per game at 85.7% FT%, but can improve perimeter shooting at 14.3% 3PT% (1-7 3PT) three games in.

Cameron Boozer 6’9 235 PF – Nightrydas Elite 2025

Boozer was effective and efficient in the two games I saw, 22 points (10-17 FG) and 15 rebounds against NJ Scholars, and 23 points (8-15 FG) and 21 rebounds against PSA Cardinals. He spent time spacing the floor but didn’t have success shooting, going 0-7 from 3PT in the 2 games I saw combined. He also balanced time in the post where establishes position well, uses his body to carve out space, and is accurate with either hand. He gets where he wants with minimal dribbles and knows his options as a passer, with 4 assists per game over the weekend. He positions himself well defensively doing a great job of jumping straight up to contest without fouling and blocked a few dunk attempts.

Cayden Boozer 6’3 190 PG – Nightrydas Elite 2025

Cayden Boozer was productive as well. He’s a good slasher with a strong frame and handles contact well on drives. He’s not real explosive but a solid finisher and with good floater. His shot needs more consistency as he shot shoots it on the way down sometimes, going 1-6 in the two games I saw. Boozer is currently averaging 10 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Dante Allen 6’3 210 SG – Nightrydas Elite 2025

Allen has a strong body, with core strength, upper and lower. He likes to run in the open floor, especially after jumping passes. He had a few dunks but didn’t show a lot of explosion and isn’t real diverse in the half-court. Allen’s a strong piece for the currently 3-0 Nightrydas Elite, currently averaging 17.7 points and 4 rebounds per game.

Darius Adams 6’5 180 PG/SG – PSA Cardinals 2025

Adams had a good shooting game against SFG with 6 3PTers, coming up big down the stretch. He played more off the ball than when I saw him in the season with La Lumiere and he moves well off the ball. He’s not an explosive leaper but has some craft when finishing at the rim. His ability to play on and off the ball helps him gel with a variety of lineups, as you can throw in another guard, and he can take on a different role without losing effectiveness. Adams is averaging 18 points per game after the first session.

Kayden Mingo 6’3 185 PG – PSA Cardinals 2025

Mingo’s got some real skills. He doesn’t have great size or athleticism but he’s consistently an efficient scorer. He gets where he wants with the ball and creates a shot well. He knocked down plenty of 3-balls and scored well in the paint. His read and react with the ball is impressive and he doesn’t have to have plays ran for him to get his shot off. Mingo is currently averaging 22.3 points, 5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 steals per game.

Jaylen Harrell 6’5 210 SF – Expressions Elite 2025

Harrell took advantage of his strong frame to post up with the usual size mismatch. He scored well inside against Arizona Unity and I was surprised to see Jaion Pitt not guard him, since he’s similar physically. He scored an efficient 20 points at 6-8 from the floor and 3-5 from 3PT range. His physical play earned him 7 free throws, connecting on 5 of them and he pulled down 6 boards in the win against Unity.

Jaion Pitt 6’7 220 SF/PF – Arizona Unity 2025

Pitt was productive against Expressions Elite and Team CP3. Against Expressions, he worked the midrange and high post well, taking it to the rim at a high rate. He did a good job not forcing his shots, keeping his head up and passing out of the post when appropriate, ending up with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Against CP3, he was the small ball big man and used his body well to seal his man and score with a jump hook at a high rate. Pitt scored 21 points on an efficient 9-11 FG and pulled down 5 rebounds against Team CP3.

Brandon McCoy 6’4 170 PG – Arizona Unity 2026

McCoy had a rough game against Expressions Elite with 7 points while going 3-12 from the floor, blending in a bit, but looked better against Team CP3. He’s an effortless athlete, taking it to the rim and isn’t afraid to try to score in the congested paint. McCoy scored 16 points on 7-10 FG against CP3. He didn’t show much shooting, going 0-2 from 3PT and 7-15 from FT, including an air ball on one of the free throws, in 3 games, so there’s room for improvement.

Davion Hannah 6’6 175 SG/SF – Mac Irvin Fire 2025

Hannah has a lot of talent. He’s very explosive as he displayed on a baseline dunk in the half-court. He can create and get to the rim, but he settles for a lot of deep and contested fadeaways, with his shot lacking consistency. Mac Irvin failed to compete, and Hannah wore his frustration a bit. He moves a lot off the ball and when played with controlled aggression, good things happened. Hannah finished with 11 points against City Rocks.

Tyran Stokes 6’7 245 PF – Oakland Soldiers 2026

Stokes had a number of strong finishes and rebounded well, currently averaging 15.7 points and a 4th best 9.3 rebounds per game. His strong frame, aggressive style, and ability to seek out dunks in the half-court make him a tough cover. He doesn’t shoot a lot from 3PT, but shows capable, going 2-4 3PT over 3 games. He can pass too but is also turnover prone at 3 assists to 3.3 turnover per game so far. Sometimes it takes him awhile to get going but you can never count him out. Only finishing up his sophomore year, Stokes has big-time potential.

Jasper Johnson 6’6 170 PG/SG – Team Thad 2025

Johnson used his creative handle to get to the rim and get shots off. He can be a tough to defend with his length and ball skills. He made some impressive plays at the rim but lacked efficiency overall, scoring 21 points on 7-17 shooting against the Oakland Soldiers. He shot 2-4 on 3s but late in the game, he settled too quick for some very deep 3s as the Oakland Soldiers were making their comeback.

Caleb Wilson 6’10 205 PF – Georgia Stars 2025

Wilson continues to intrigue with his tools and talent. He settled for outside shots at times, and he can clean up his release, shooting 1-7 from 3PT against All Ohio Red. He’s so well-coordinated and has great strides taking it to the basket, when he utilizes his ability, there’s not much anyone at this level can do to stop him. On the defensive end, he got scored on a few times just from his opponent playing harder. Wilson’s a natural talent who is still in the process of putting it together. He finished with 18 points (6-20 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks against All Ohio Red.

Jacob Wilkins 6’7 165 SF – Georgia Stars 2025 (Georgia)

Wilkins has much room to expand his half-court game but he’s effective as a cutter and transition finisher. He had many big-time finishes, some on runouts and some on the connecting end of oops. He secured rebounds and made some nice passes as well. Not much of a perimeter shooting threat at 1-6 from 3PT over the first 3 games. He finished with 18 points (8-14 FG), 11 rebounds, and 8 assists against All Ohio Red.

Jalen Montonati 6’7 175 SF – Mokan Elite 16U 2026

Montonati scored well against the Florida Rebels with 18 points (7-12 FG). His shot release isn’t real quick but he still got it off well and at an accurate clip to go 3-5 from 3PT. He had some good takes to the rim but he’s more smooth than explosive, showing euro-steps and ability to maneuver to the basket. He got to his spots and scored from midrange. As he continues to add strength, he’ll be even better within close.

Caleb Gaskins 6’8 205 SG – Nightrydas Elite 16U 2026

Gaskins was impressive in the two games I saw of his. He stands out with his superior build and strength level. He has room to clean up as a ball-handler, as he lost it a bit often making a move or picking up speed, but he has ability to free himself up for a shot. He scored very well from midrange, with an elevated jumper and a turnaround over either shoulder with very nice touch. At the 16U level, opposing guards and wings have trouble keeping him from establishing post position. Overall, he looked very good but still had moments he looked raw. He had a few chase down blocks on the defensive end in the game against Indy Heat. Gaskins is currently leading 16U in scoring with 24.8 points per game and 2nd in rebounds with 8.4 per game, including 20 in the game against Indy Heat alone.

Alex Constanza 6’9 205 SF – Nightrydas Elite 16U 2026

Constanza was up and down in the two games I saw but he flashed his ability. After not standing out against Jet Academy he played better against Indy Heat, getting to the rim well, scoring 14 points on 6-8 shooting. He’s a natural athlete with a strong build and capable of making an impressive pass. He spent a lot of time blending in and for how high caliber of a prospect he is, I would like to see him bring it more often.

Felipe Quinones 6’4 165 PG – Jet Academy 16U 2026

Quinones wasn’t real efficient against Nightrydas with 13 points on 4-13 shooting but he showed quickness and good ball-handling. He can play on or off the ball and has a good balance between knowing when to score vs when to facilitate. He’s very lean but isn’t afraid to take it to the rim and squeeze his way through contact. Defensively, he stuck to the ball well and wasn’t afraid to pick up full court. Quinones is currently averaging 19.8 points per game on 16U.

Qayden Samuels 6’5 175 SG – Team Takeover 16U 2026

Samuels was big for Takeover’s comeback attempt against Arizona Unity, but it wasn’t enough for the win. He showed very good athleticism in the open floor and a nice 3PT shot (4-6 3PT). He played with good aggression and his constant attack mode earned him 9 free throws, making 7 of them. He also displayed some defensive versatility defending on the perimeter most of the game but also in the post against the bigger Paul Osaruyi on a few plays. Samuels finished with 31 points on 10-18 shooting in 20 minutes of play.

Marcus Johnson 6’1 175 PG – Indy Heat 16U 2026 (Ohio State)

Johnson ran the point for Indy Heat. He as a good change of pace with the ball and got to the rim well. He’s not real explosive but doesn’t hesitate to attack and draws a lot of fouls, making all 7 of his free throw attempts against Nightrydas. He has a lot of range on his shot and is comfortable shooting off the bounce to go 3-7 from deep. Johnson scored 24 points on 7-17 shooting against Nightrydas.