The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that 201 players have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2024. Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by June 16th. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered NBA Draft 2024 must withdraw by Wednesday, May 29th.
Achor Achor Samford 6-9 Senior
Chibuzo Agbo Boise State 6-7 Senior
Abdullah Ahmed Westchester Knicks (G League) 6-10 2003 DOB
Jonas Aidoo Tennessee 6-11 Junior
Michael Ajayi Pepperdine 6-7 Junior
Posh Alexander Butler 6-0 Senior
Trey Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior
Izan Almansa G League Ignite 6-10 2005 DOB
Mark Armstrong Villanova 6-2 Sophomore
Adama Bal Santa Clara 6-6 Junior
Joe Bamisile VCU 6-4 Senior
Aziz Bandaogo Cincinnati 7-0 Senior
Brooks Barnhizer Northwestern 6-6 Junior
Reece Beekman Virginia 6-3 Senior
Jesse Bingham II Indianapolis 6-6 Senior
Jalen Blackmon Stetson 6-3 Junior
Adem Bona UCLA 6-10 Sophomore
Malik Bowman Overtime Elite/Lusitania (Portugal) 6-8 2004 DOB
Jaden Bradley Arizona 6-3 Sophomore
Trevon Brazile Arkansas 6-10 Sophomore
Koby Brea Dayton 6-6 Senior
Jack Brestel Roanoke College 6-5 Senior
Jalen Bridges] Baylor 6-9 Senior
Dion Brown UMBC 6-3 Sophomore
Nimari Burnett Michigan 6-4 Junior
Markus Burton Notre Dame 5-11 Freshman
Lamont Butler Jr. San Diego State 6-2 Senior
Matas Buzelis G League Ignite 6-10 2004 DOB
Wesley Cardet Jr. Chicago State 6-6 Junior
Andrew Carr Wake Forest 6-11 Senior
Carlton Carrington Pittsburgh 6-4 Freshman
Devin Carter Providence 6-3 Junior
Stephon Castle Connecticut 6-6 Freshman
Cam Christie Minnesota 6-6 Freshman
Walter Clayton Florida 6-5 Junior
Nique Clifford Colorado State 6-6 Senior
Donovan Clingan Connecticut 7-2 Sophomore
Isaiah Collier USC 6-5 Freshman
Jalen Cook LSU 6-0 Senior
Cedric Coward Eastern Washington 6-6 Junior
Isaiah Crawford Louisiana Tech 6-6 Senior
Somto Cyril Overtime Elite 6-10 2005 DOB
Thierry Darlan G League Ignite 6-8 2004 DOB
Tristan da Silva Colorado 6-9 Senior
DJ Davis Butler 6-1 Sophomore
Johnell Davis Florida Atlantic 6-4 Senior
Malik Dia Belmont 6-9 Senior
Anthony Dell’Orso Campbell 6-6 Sophomore
Mohamed Diarra NC State 6-10 Junior
Rob Dillingham Kentucky 6-2 Freshman
Eric Dixon Villanova 6-8 Senior
Reynan Dos Santos] Overtime Elite 6-5 2004 DOB
Garwey Dual Providence 6-5 Freshman
Ryan Dunn Virginia 6-8 Sophomore
Xavier DuSell Fresno State 6-4 Senior
Zach Edey Purdue 7-4 Senior
Justin Edwards Kentucky 6-8 Freshman
Noah Farrakhan West Virginia 6-2 Senior
RJ Felton East Carolina 6-3 Junior
Frankie Fidler Omaha 6-7 Junior
Kyle Filipowski Duke 7-0 Sophomore
Rasheer Fleming St. Joseph’s 6-9 Sophomore
Trentyn Flowers Adelaide (Australia) 6-8 2005 DOB
Johnny Furphy Kansas 6-9 Freshman
Eric Gaines UAB 6-2 Senior
KyShawn George Miami 6-8 Freshman
Tyon Grant-Foster Grand Canyon 6-7 Senior
Keyshawn Hall George Mason 6-7 Sophomore
PJ Hall Clemson 6-10 Senior
Tyler Harris Portland 6-8 Freshman
Coleman Hawkins Illinois 6-10 Senior
AJ Hoggard Michigan State 6-3 Senior
Ron Holland II G League Ignite 6-8 2005 DOB
DaRon Holmes II Dayton 6-10 Junior
Ben Humrichous Evansville 6-9 Senior
Chase Hunter Clemson 6-4 Senior
CJ Huntley Appalachian State 6-10 Senior
Oso Ighodaro Marquette 6-9 Senior
Harrison Ingram North Carolina 6-8 Junior
Jahzare Jackson Overtime Elite 7-0 2004 DOB
Andrej Jakimovski Washington State 6-8 Senior
Bronny James USC 6-4 Freshman
Sion James Tulane 6-5 Senior
AJ Johnson Illawarra (Australia) 6-6 2004 DOB
Meechie Johnson South Carolina 6-3 Senior
David Jones Memphis 6-6 Senior
Dillon Jones Weber State 6-6 Senior
Dordije Jovanovic Ontario Clippers (G League) 6-7 2003 DOB
Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton 7-0 Senior
Arthur Kaluma Kansas State 6-7 Junior
Alex Karaban Connecticut 6-8 Sophomore
Miles Kelly Georgia Tech 6-4 Junior
Bobi Klintman Cairns (Australia) 6-10 2003 DOB
Tyler Kolek Marquette 6-3 Senior
Chaz Lanier North Florida 6-4 Senior
Pelle Larrson Arizona 6-5 Senior
Toibu Lawal VCU 6-8 Sophomore
Xaivian Lee Princeton 6-3 Sophomore
Jalen Lewis Overtime Elite 6-10 2005 DOB
KJ Lewis Arizona 6-4 Freshman
Malique Lewis Mexico City Capitanes (G League) 6-8 2004 DOB
Kino Lilly Jr. Brown 6-0 Junior
Caleb Love Arizona 6-4 Senior
Jared McCain Duke 6-3 Freshman
Javian McCollum Oklahoma 6-2 Junior
Robert McCray V Jacksonville 6-4 Sophomore
Scotty Middleton Ohio State 6-6 Freshman
Igor Milicic Jr. Charlotte 6-10 Junior
Baba Miller Florida State 6-11 Sophomore
Judah Mintz Syracuse 6-3 Sophomore
Yves Missi Baylor 7-0 Freshman
Ajay Mitchell Santa Barbara 6-4 Junior
Jonathan Mogbo San Francisco 6-8 Senior
Jalon Moore Oklahoma 6-6 Junior
Tiras Morton Lubbock Christian 6-5 Senior
Shahid Muhammad Southern Idaho 6-10 Sophomore
Matthew Murrell Mississippi 6-4 Senior
Baye Ndongo Georgia Tech 6-9 Freshman
Carlos Nichols Southern Crescent Tech (GA) 6-5 Freshman
Zarique Nutter Northern Illinois 6-7 Senior
Toby Okani UIC 6-7 Senior
Norchad Omier Miami 6-7 Senior
Ugonna Onyenso Kentucky 6-11 Freshman
Great Osobor Utah State 6-8 Junior
Wooga Poplar Miami 6-5 Junior
Kasean Pryor South Florida 6-9 Senior
Will Richard Florida 6-4 Junior
Jordan Riley Temple 6-4 Junior
Jeremy Roach Duke 6-2 Senior
Jaxson Robinson BYU 6-7 Senior
Hunter Sallis Wake Forest 6-6 Senior
Payton Sandfort Iowa 6-7 Junior
Babacar Sane G League Ignite 6-8 2003 DOB
Mark Sears Alabama 6-1 Senior
Jamal Shead Houston 6-1 Senior
Reed Sheppard Kentucky 6-3 Freshman
Max Shulga VCU 6-5 Senior
KJ Simpson Colorado 6-2 Junior
Tyler Smith G League Ignite 6-9 2004 DOB
Jason Spurgin Bowling Green 6-11 Senior
A.J. Staton-McCray Samford 6-5 Junior
Jarin Stevenson Alabama 6-11 Freshman
AJ Storr Wisconsin 6-7 Sophomore
Jahmyl Telfort Butler 6-7 Senior
Saint Thomas Northern Colorado 6-7 Junior
JT Toppin New Mexico 6-9 Freshman
Yacine Toumi Evansville 6-9 Senior
Trey Townsend Oakland 6-6 Senior
Jaylon Tyson California 6-7 Junior
Milos Uzan Oklahoma 6-4 Sophomore
Ja'Kobe Walter Baylor 6-5 Freshman
Jaykwon Walton Memphis 6-7 Senior
Kel'el Ware Indiana 7-0 Sophomore
Bryson Warren[ Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League) 6-2 2004 /> [Player: Marques Warrick Northern Kentucky 6-2 Senior
Deshawndre Washington New Mexico State 6-7 Junior
Jamir Watkins Florida State 6-7 Junior
Jaylen Wells Washington State 6-8 Junior
Amari Williams Drexel 6-10 Senior
Cody Williams Colorado 6-8 Freshman
Terrance Williams II Michigan 6-7 Senior
Joseph Zaher Bowling Green 6-0 Sophomore
International
Melvin Ajinca Saint Quentin (France) 6-8 2004 DOB
Miguel Allen Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB
Roberts Blums VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-4 2005 DOB
Luka Bogavac Derby Podgorica (Montenegro) 6-5 2003 DOB
Gael Bonilla Caceres (Spain) 6-9 2003 DOB
Michael Caicedo Girona (Spain) 6-6 2003 DOB
Milhan Charles BAL Weert (Holland) 6-7 2004 DOB
Ulrich Chomche NBA Academy (Africa) 6-11 2005 DOB
Yongxi Cui Guangzhou (China) 6-6 2003 DOB
Pacome Dadiet Ulm (Germany) 6-8 2005 DOB
Thijs de Ridder Bilbao (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB
Brice Dessert Blois (France) 6-11 2003 DOB
Mohamed Diawara Poitiers (France) 6-8 2005 DOB
Nikola Djurisic Mega (Serbia) 6-8 2004 DOB
Ruben Dominguez Castello (Spain) 6-5 2003 DOB
Ugo Doumbia Chalons-Reims (France) 6-4 2003 DOB
Lucas Dufeal Vichy Clermont (France) 6-9 2003 DOB
Quinn Ellis Trento (Italy) 6-4 2003 DOB
Mouhamed Faye Reggio Emilia (Italy) 6-10 2005 DOB
Andrija Jelavic Mega (Serbia) 6-10 2004 DOB
Ilias Kamardine Vichy Clermont (France) 6-4 2003 DOB
Gustav Knudsen Bakken (Denmark) 6-8 2003 DOB
Konstantin Kostadinov Alicante (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB
Liutauras Lelevicius Lietkabelis (Lithuania) 6-7 2003 DOB
Timotej Malovec Mega (Serbia) 6-7 2004 DOB
Bogoljub Markovic Beograd (Serbia) 6-9 2005 DOB
Eli John Ndiaye Real Madrid (Spain) 6-8 2004 DOB
Ousmane Ndiaye Palencia (Spain) 6-11 2004 DOB
Juan Nunez Ulm (Germany) 6-4 2004 DOB
Noah Penda Vichy Clermont (France) 6-8 2005 DOB
Zacharie Perrin Antibes (France) 6-9 2004 DOB
Zaccharie Risacher Bourg (France) 6-9 2005 DOB
Musa Sagnia Manresa] (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB
Tidjane Salaun Cholet (France) 6-9 2005 DOB
Alexandre Sarr Perth (Australia) 7-0 2005 DOB
Nikola Topic Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) 6-6 2005 DOB
Armel Traore Blois (France) 6-9 2003 DOB
Cezar Unitu Constanta (Romania) 6-2 2005 DOB
Fedor Zugic Goettingen (Germany) 6-5 2003 DOB
