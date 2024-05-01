The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that 201 players have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2024. Players who have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the Draft by June 16th. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered NBA Draft 2024 must withdraw by Wednesday, May 29th.

-via NBA.com

Achor Achor Samford 6-9 Senior

Chibuzo Agbo Boise State 6-7 Senior

Abdullah Ahmed Westchester Knicks (G League) 6-10 2003 DOB

Jonas Aidoo Tennessee 6-11 Junior

Michael Ajayi Pepperdine 6-7 Junior

Posh Alexander Butler 6-0 Senior

Trey Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior

Izan Almansa G League Ignite 6-10 2005 DOB

Mark Armstrong Villanova 6-2 Sophomore

Adama Bal Santa Clara 6-6 Junior

Joe Bamisile VCU 6-4 Senior

Aziz Bandaogo Cincinnati 7-0 Senior

Brooks Barnhizer Northwestern 6-6 Junior

Reece Beekman Virginia 6-3 Senior

Jesse Bingham II Indianapolis 6-6 Senior

Jalen Blackmon Stetson 6-3 Junior

Adem Bona UCLA 6-10 Sophomore

Malik Bowman Overtime Elite/Lusitania (Portugal) 6-8 2004 DOB

Jaden Bradley Arizona 6-3 Sophomore

Trevon Brazile Arkansas 6-10 Sophomore

Koby Brea Dayton 6-6 Senior

Jack Brestel Roanoke College 6-5 Senior

Jalen Bridges] Baylor 6-9 Senior

Dion Brown UMBC 6-3 Sophomore

Nimari Burnett Michigan 6-4 Junior

Markus Burton Notre Dame 5-11 Freshman

Lamont Butler Jr. San Diego State 6-2 Senior

Matas Buzelis G League Ignite 6-10 2004 DOB

Wesley Cardet Jr. Chicago State 6-6 Junior

Andrew Carr Wake Forest 6-11 Senior

Carlton Carrington Pittsburgh 6-4 Freshman

Devin Carter Providence 6-3 Junior

Stephon Castle Connecticut 6-6 Freshman

Cam Christie Minnesota 6-6 Freshman

Walter Clayton Florida 6-5 Junior

Nique Clifford Colorado State 6-6 Senior

Donovan Clingan Connecticut 7-2 Sophomore

Isaiah Collier USC 6-5 Freshman

Jalen Cook LSU 6-0 Senior

Cedric Coward Eastern Washington 6-6 Junior

Isaiah Crawford Louisiana Tech 6-6 Senior

Somto Cyril Overtime Elite 6-10 2005 DOB

Thierry Darlan G League Ignite 6-8 2004 DOB

Tristan da Silva Colorado 6-9 Senior

DJ Davis Butler 6-1 Sophomore

Johnell Davis Florida Atlantic 6-4 Senior

Malik Dia Belmont 6-9 Senior

Anthony Dell’Orso Campbell 6-6 Sophomore

Mohamed Diarra NC State 6-10 Junior

Rob Dillingham Kentucky 6-2 Freshman

Eric Dixon Villanova 6-8 Senior

Reynan Dos Santos] Overtime Elite 6-5 2004 DOB

Garwey Dual Providence 6-5 Freshman

Ryan Dunn Virginia 6-8 Sophomore

Xavier DuSell Fresno State 6-4 Senior

Zach Edey Purdue 7-4 Senior

Justin Edwards Kentucky 6-8 Freshman

Noah Farrakhan West Virginia 6-2 Senior

RJ Felton East Carolina 6-3 Junior

Frankie Fidler Omaha 6-7 Junior

Kyle Filipowski Duke 7-0 Sophomore

Rasheer Fleming St. Joseph’s 6-9 Sophomore

Trentyn Flowers Adelaide (Australia) 6-8 2005 DOB

Johnny Furphy Kansas 6-9 Freshman

Eric Gaines UAB 6-2 Senior

KyShawn George Miami 6-8 Freshman

Tyon Grant-Foster Grand Canyon 6-7 Senior

Keyshawn Hall George Mason 6-7 Sophomore

PJ Hall Clemson 6-10 Senior

Tyler Harris Portland 6-8 Freshman

Coleman Hawkins Illinois 6-10 Senior

AJ Hoggard Michigan State 6-3 Senior

Ron Holland II G League Ignite 6-8 2005 DOB

DaRon Holmes II Dayton 6-10 Junior

Ben Humrichous Evansville 6-9 Senior

Chase Hunter Clemson 6-4 Senior

CJ Huntley Appalachian State 6-10 Senior

Oso Ighodaro Marquette 6-9 Senior

Harrison Ingram North Carolina 6-8 Junior

Jahzare Jackson Overtime Elite 7-0 2004 DOB

Andrej Jakimovski Washington State 6-8 Senior

Bronny James USC 6-4 Freshman

Sion James Tulane 6-5 Senior

AJ Johnson Illawarra (Australia) 6-6 2004 DOB

Meechie Johnson South Carolina 6-3 Senior

David Jones Memphis 6-6 Senior

Dillon Jones Weber State 6-6 Senior

Dordije Jovanovic Ontario Clippers (G League) 6-7 2003 DOB

Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton 7-0 Senior

Arthur Kaluma Kansas State 6-7 Junior

Alex Karaban Connecticut 6-8 Sophomore

Miles Kelly Georgia Tech 6-4 Junior

Bobi Klintman Cairns (Australia) 6-10 2003 DOB

Tyler Kolek Marquette 6-3 Senior

Chaz Lanier North Florida 6-4 Senior

Pelle Larrson Arizona 6-5 Senior

Toibu Lawal VCU 6-8 Sophomore

Xaivian Lee Princeton 6-3 Sophomore

Jalen Lewis Overtime Elite 6-10 2005 DOB

KJ Lewis Arizona 6-4 Freshman

Malique Lewis Mexico City Capitanes (G League) 6-8 2004 DOB

Kino Lilly Jr. Brown 6-0 Junior

Caleb Love Arizona 6-4 Senior

Jared McCain Duke 6-3 Freshman

Javian McCollum Oklahoma 6-2 Junior

Robert McCray V Jacksonville 6-4 Sophomore

Scotty Middleton Ohio State 6-6 Freshman

Igor Milicic Jr. Charlotte 6-10 Junior

Baba Miller Florida State 6-11 Sophomore

Judah Mintz Syracuse 6-3 Sophomore

Yves Missi Baylor 7-0 Freshman

Ajay Mitchell Santa Barbara 6-4 Junior

Jonathan Mogbo San Francisco 6-8 Senior

Jalon Moore Oklahoma 6-6 Junior

Tiras Morton Lubbock Christian 6-5 Senior

Shahid Muhammad Southern Idaho 6-10 Sophomore

Matthew Murrell Mississippi 6-4 Senior

Baye Ndongo Georgia Tech 6-9 Freshman

Carlos Nichols Southern Crescent Tech (GA) 6-5 Freshman

Zarique Nutter Northern Illinois 6-7 Senior

Toby Okani UIC 6-7 Senior

Norchad Omier Miami 6-7 Senior

Ugonna Onyenso Kentucky 6-11 Freshman

Great Osobor Utah State 6-8 Junior

Wooga Poplar Miami 6-5 Junior

Kasean Pryor South Florida 6-9 Senior

Will Richard Florida 6-4 Junior

Jordan Riley Temple 6-4 Junior

Jeremy Roach Duke 6-2 Senior

Jaxson Robinson BYU 6-7 Senior

Hunter Sallis Wake Forest 6-6 Senior

Payton Sandfort Iowa 6-7 Junior

Babacar Sane G League Ignite 6-8 2003 DOB

Mark Sears Alabama 6-1 Senior

Jamal Shead Houston 6-1 Senior

Reed Sheppard Kentucky 6-3 Freshman

Max Shulga VCU 6-5 Senior

KJ Simpson Colorado 6-2 Junior

Tyler Smith G League Ignite 6-9 2004 DOB

Jason Spurgin Bowling Green 6-11 Senior

A.J. Staton-McCray Samford 6-5 Junior

Jarin Stevenson Alabama 6-11 Freshman

AJ Storr Wisconsin 6-7 Sophomore

Jahmyl Telfort Butler 6-7 Senior

Saint Thomas Northern Colorado 6-7 Junior

JT Toppin New Mexico 6-9 Freshman

Yacine Toumi Evansville 6-9 Senior

Trey Townsend Oakland 6-6 Senior

Jaylon Tyson California 6-7 Junior

Milos Uzan Oklahoma 6-4 Sophomore

Ja'Kobe Walter Baylor 6-5 Freshman

Jaykwon Walton Memphis 6-7 Senior

Kel'el Ware Indiana 7-0 Sophomore

Bryson Warren[ Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League) 6-2 2004 /> [Player: Marques Warrick Northern Kentucky 6-2 Senior

Deshawndre Washington New Mexico State 6-7 Junior

Jamir Watkins Florida State 6-7 Junior

Jaylen Wells Washington State 6-8 Junior

Amari Williams Drexel 6-10 Senior

Cody Williams Colorado 6-8 Freshman

Terrance Williams II Michigan 6-7 Senior

Joseph Zaher Bowling Green 6-0 Sophomore

International

Melvin Ajinca Saint Quentin (France) 6-8 2004 DOB

Miguel Allen Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB

Roberts Blums VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-4 2005 DOB

Luka Bogavac Derby Podgorica (Montenegro) 6-5 2003 DOB

Gael Bonilla Caceres (Spain) 6-9 2003 DOB

Michael Caicedo Girona (Spain) 6-6 2003 DOB

Milhan Charles BAL Weert (Holland) 6-7 2004 DOB

Ulrich Chomche NBA Academy (Africa) 6-11 2005 DOB

Yongxi Cui Guangzhou (China) 6-6 2003 DOB

Pacome Dadiet Ulm (Germany) 6-8 2005 DOB

Thijs de Ridder Bilbao (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB

Brice Dessert Blois (France) 6-11 2003 DOB

Mohamed Diawara Poitiers (France) 6-8 2005 DOB

Nikola Djurisic Mega (Serbia) 6-8 2004 DOB

Ruben Dominguez Castello (Spain) 6-5 2003 DOB

Ugo Doumbia Chalons-Reims (France) 6-4 2003 DOB

Lucas Dufeal Vichy Clermont (France) 6-9 2003 DOB

Quinn Ellis Trento (Italy) 6-4 2003 DOB

Mouhamed Faye Reggio Emilia (Italy) 6-10 2005 DOB

Andrija Jelavic Mega (Serbia) 6-10 2004 DOB

Ilias Kamardine Vichy Clermont (France) 6-4 2003 DOB

Gustav Knudsen Bakken (Denmark) 6-8 2003 DOB

Konstantin Kostadinov Alicante (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB

Liutauras Lelevicius Lietkabelis (Lithuania) 6-7 2003 DOB

Timotej Malovec Mega (Serbia) 6-7 2004 DOB

Bogoljub Markovic Beograd (Serbia) 6-9 2005 DOB

Eli John Ndiaye Real Madrid (Spain) 6-8 2004 DOB

Ousmane Ndiaye Palencia (Spain) 6-11 2004 DOB

Juan Nunez Ulm (Germany) 6-4 2004 DOB

Noah Penda Vichy Clermont (France) 6-8 2005 DOB

Zacharie Perrin Antibes (France) 6-9 2004 DOB

Zaccharie Risacher Bourg (France) 6-9 2005 DOB

Musa Sagnia Manresa] (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB

Tidjane Salaun Cholet (France) 6-9 2005 DOB

Alexandre Sarr Perth (Australia) 7-0 2005 DOB

Nikola Topic Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) 6-6 2005 DOB

Armel Traore Blois (France) 6-9 2003 DOB

Cezar Unitu Constanta (Romania) 6-2 2005 DOB

Fedor Zugic Goettingen (Germany) 6-5 2003 DOB

Via NBA.com