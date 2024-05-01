Eric Guilleminault:

Hi, I’m Eric Guilleminault, from NBADraft.net, and I’m with Pacôme Dadiet. He recently entered the draft and get to know him a little bit better. Pacôme can we get a little start on your background in basketballI know personally, through other interviews that you’ve had, that you started playing basketball in 2011, you were five, six years old, and you started at Saint Charles de Charenton, Saint Maurice basketball, which is in the southeast of Paris. Some of your teammates included Tidjane Salaün and Mohamed Diawara, two high end prospects that also are entering the 2024 NBA draft. When you reflect on that period of time in terms of basketball, what comes to mind?

Pacôme Dadiet:

I think it was just fun, you know, we’re just having fun on the court and I spent a lot of time with w those guys. So I can say, I can say they’re our childhood friends. So yeah, they’re just good guys. Still. I’m still talking to them to this day. So I just have great memories playing with them.

EG:

What position do you, did you play back then when you were there?

Pacôme Dadiet:

I was playing the point guard position mostly.

EG:

You, you also have an older brother. Maxence Dadiet a player who has played in the professional French league play in FIBA for the Ivory Coast.

Has he influenced your basketball journey? And if so, how so?

Pacôme Dadiet:

Yes, he influenced me a lot, of course, because, you know, when you have a big brother is that’s like your first favorite player. So I started, I started when I was born, it was already playing basketball. So it was the first sports that came to my mind when I when I wanted to play any sport.

So yes, he’s still giving me a lot of advice and I respect him, so I listen to him a lot. And so yes, he influenced me a lot.

EG:

Going a little further down the line, you’re, you play your first professional game. On the 1st of October, 2021, at 16 years of age, you’re playing for Paris in the Fe French Betclic Elite league against JDA Dijon.

How did that moment feel for you?

Pacôme Dadiet:

It felt great, but it was, I think I played, I remember that game. I played the last few moments of that game. It felt good, of course, but I think the, the, the game I remember the most. Was a French Cup game when I actually had some playing time because it was a second division team and I was scoring my first points and I remember dunking on someone and stuff so it was Probably one of my best memories to this day.

EG:

One of your favorite memories. Nice. Nice. Yeah. You’ve, you’ve gone through some professional adversity already at a young age. The kind, I kind of want to give a context to some of this NBA draft media audience that may not know you as a prospect for too long. It’s 2022. Your basketball growth as a player and a prospect is building with your performance at the ANGT in Petras, Greece. And then you head for the U 17 World Cup playing for France. But then something happens. You suffer a minor injury on your hand, thumb. And you only, in the second game versus Canada, you don’t go back until the quarterfinals. You play well, you score. In the quarter finals you score 12 points, but you can tell that it affects you a little bit right? Like it doesn’t, it’s not exactly like had you not had the injury.

And then that same summer you decide to transfer to Ulm, which you are now at, but it turns into a more difficult transfer than anticipated. In fact, that last game where you won the bronze for France is the last game you’ll play in 2022, which was in July. You don’t play again for Ratiopharm until January 2023.

Take me back there in that period of time where what did you do in those times where you didn’t play any games basketball wise?

Pacôme Dadiet:

It was very frustrating. Of course. because I had to wait and be very patient. It’s not just like when you’re injured, when you’re injured, you know, you can’t play, but I could play. I just I just had to wait. So it was frustrating, but I couldn’t control anything. So I just, I just got in the gym.

Honestly, I just, I just worked. That’s all I could do. I worked with Jimmy Rhoades a lot. I spent a lot of time with him and I was still practicing with the team, even though I was not playing. So it was a great opportunity to still, still compare me to other players.

EG:

And I’m sure that sort of adversity will help you out in the future and when you have adversity moments in your preference.

Pacôme Dadiet:

Yes.

It made me, it made me better.

EG:

Okay. Now let’s take it to this season, this season where you had enormous more media, great. Put yourself back on the put yourself on the map for the 2024 NBA draft and you have a great game the 29th of December against, and I’m going to miss say this name because my German is terrible. Mitteldeutscher scoring 17 points and getting four rebounds in 17 minutes.

Then, you play in Eurocup versus the French club, Bourges en Bresse, which I can pronounce better. On the 6th of February, 2024, And there’s a lot of scouts. I’m sure there’s a lot of scouts at all your games, but there, you know, there’s going to be a lot of scouts at this game because you’re also, it’s a Euro cup game.And they’re also there to see Zaccharie Risacher, which is also a big draft prospect in this 2024 draft. And you score 15 points going six for nine in 16 minutes. What did you get out of those performances?

Pacôme Dadiet:

It’s two. I think it’s the two best games of the season for me. But they’re very different games for me.

They were very different because in the first game against NBC, I really felt like every shot was going in, like every every three, every two like mid range, everything. So it was easier to play the game,honestly, against Bourg, it was, it was a little difficult because my shot would, I was not feeling as good as against NBC, so I had to find another way to score.

I scored a lot of, off cuts, you know, off balls, off ball cuts and stuff. So just grabbing rebounds putting it back in and stuff like that. So they were two very different games, but it’s my two best games of the season.

EG:

And statistically speaking, those seem like two of the best games that you had this season.

Let’s talk more about the draft. People that are going to see this later on. For those who have never seen you play, how would you describe your game?

Pacôme Dadiet:

I would say I’m naturally a scorer, but I improved a lot of my defense this season. So I guess I can guard multiple positions from the point guard position to the four man. And I can also create for others, you know, play pick and roll. Yeah, I would say that’s pretty much it.

EG:

And again, for the draft heads out there, do you know what your last measurements are in terms of height, wingspan, standing reach? If you don’t, it’s okay, but

Pacôme Dadiet:

I just, I know I’m 6’9 right now, but I don’t know, I don’t know my wingspan

EG: okay.

Most players don’t. But us draft people aren’t really into that sort of stuff. We get into the nerd/ analytics stuff. When you watch film of yourself, what are you looking for?

Pacôme Dadiet:

When I watch film, I mostly watch defensive clips. So I try to pay attention to details, you know, when I’m not guarding the ball. And my assistant coach, Tyron McCoy, he’s given me a lot of You know, little details defensively on how I can, you know, I can get my job easier. So yeah, I would say mostly defensively.

EG:

Is there a player or players who you watch and try to take some of their moves and implement them to your game?

Pacôme Dadiet:

Yes, I watch I watch Paul George. I watch DeMar DeRozan for his mid range game mostly just, you know, how he gets to his shot and stuff. I feel like he’s one of the best in this area, so I try to watch him as much as possible. And I watched T Mac, Brandon Ingram, just because, you know, he’s tall, so he’s a guard.

Yeah.

EG: