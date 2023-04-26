On Tuesday April 25th, the NBA released the 242 early entry candidates for the June 22nd NBA draft. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered NBA Draft 2023 must withdraw by Wednesday, May 31.
EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES FOR NBA DRAFT 2023
Player School Height Status
Jaden Akins Michigan State 6-4 Sophomore
Kaodirichi Akobund Ehiogu Memphis 6-10 Senior
Trey Alexander Creighton 6-4 Sophomore
Damezi Anderson Jr. Detroit 6-7 Senior
Chase Audige Northwestern 6-4 Senior
Marcus Bagley Arizona State 6-8 Sophomore
Amari Bailey UCLA 6-5 Freshman
Will Baker Nevada 7-0 Junior
TJ Bamba Washington State 6-5 Junior
Josh Bannan Montana 6-10 Junior
Grant Basile Virginia Tech 6-9 Senior
Emoni Bates Eastern Michigan 6-10 Sophomore
Manny Bates Butler 6-11 Senior
Damion Baugh TCU 6-4 Senior
Charles Bediako Alabama 7-0 Sophomore
Reece Beekman Virginia 6-3 Junior
TJ Bickerstaff Boston College 6-9 Senior
Anthony Black Arkansas 6-7 Freshman
Adem Bona UCLA 6-10 Freshman
Gael Bonilla Capitanes (G League) 6-7
Keylan Boone Pacific 6-8 Senior
Jalen Bridges Baylor 6-7 Junior
Johni Broome Auburn 6-10 Junior
Jordan Brown Louisiana 6-11 Senior
Kobe Brown Missouri 6-7 Senior
Kobe Bufkin Michigan 6-4 Sophomore
Boo Buie Northwestern 6-2 Senior
Tyler Burton Richmond 6-7 Senior
Lamont Butler Jr. San Diego State 6-2 Junior
Toumani Camara Dayton 6-8 Senior
Tyger Campbell UCLA 6-0 Senior
Wesley Cardet Jr. Chicago State 6-6 Sophomore
Dylan Cardwell Auburn 6-11 Junior
Branden Carlson Utah 7-0 Senior
Jaylen Clark UCLA 6-5 Junior
Noah Clowney Alabama 6-10 Freshman
Frankie Collins Arizona State 6-1 Sophomore
Yuri Collins Saint Louis 6-0 Senior
Ricky Council IV Arkansas 6-6 Junior
Kevin Cross Tulane 6-8 Senior
LJ Cryer Baylor 6-1 Junior
Clarence Daniels II New Hampshire 6-6 Junior
Tristan da Silva Colorado 6-8 Junior
Davonte Davis Arkansas 6-4 Junior
Johnell Davis Florida Atlantic 6-4 Junior
RayJ Dennis Toledo 6-2 Senior
Gradey Dick Kansas 6-8 Freshman
Alou Dillon Purdue-Northwest 6-8 Senior
Jordan Dingle Pennsylvania 6-3 Junior
Marcus Domask Southern Illinois 6-6 Senior
Zach Edey Purdue 7-4 Junior
El Ellis Louisville 6-3 Senior
Tosan Evbuomwan Princeton 6-8 Senior
Adam Flagler Baylor 6-3 Senior
Jaylen Forbes Tulane 6-5 Senior
Armaan Franklin Virginia 6-4 Senior
Enrique Freeman Akron 6-7 Senior
Alex Fudge Florida 6-8 Sophomore
Eric Gaines UAB 6-2 Junior
Myron Gardner Little Rock 6-6 Senior
Keyonte George Baylor 6-4 Freshman
Joseph Girard III Syracuse 6-1 Senior
Wendell Green Jr. Auburn 5-11 Junior
Mouhamed Gueye Washington State 6-11 Sophomore
PJ Hall Clemson 6-10 Junior
Jacksun Hamilton Wisconsin-Parkside 6-7 Sophomore
De'Vion Harmon Texas Tech 6-2 Senior
Ray Harrison Grand Canyon 6-4 Junior
Hakim Hart Maryland 6-6 Senior
Joey Hauser Michigan State 6-9 Senior
Coleman Hawkins Illinois 6-10 Junior
Jordan Hawkins Connecticut 6-5 Sophomore
Taylor Hendricks UCF 6-9 Freshman
Jalen Hill Oklahoma 6-7 Senior
Blake Hinson Pittsburgh 6-7 Junior
A.J. Hoggard Michigan State 6-4 Junior
DaRon Holmes II Dayton 6-10 Sophomore
Jalen Hood-Schifino Indiana 6-6 Freshman
Ithiel Horton UCF 6-5 Senior
Jett Howard Michigan 6-8 Freshman
Tyrese Hunter Texas 6-0 Sophomore
Jordan Ivy-Curry Pacific 6-2 Junior
Andre Jackson Jr. Connecticut 6-6 Junior
GG Jackson II South Carolina 6-9 Freshman
Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana 6-9 Senior
Josiah-Jordan James Tennessee 6-6 Senior
Sion James Tulane 6-5 Junior
Jaime Jaquez Jr. UCLA 6-7 Senior
Keshad Johnson San Diego State 6-7 Senior
Keyontae Johnson Kansas State 6-5 Senior
Meechie Johnson South Carolina 6-2 Junior
Colby Jones Xavier 6-6 Junior
Dillon Jones Weber State 6-6 Junior
Djordjije Jovanovic Ontario (G League) 6-7
Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton 7-1 Junior
Arthur Kaluma Creighton 6-7 Sophomore
Miles Kelly Georgia Tech 6-4 Sophomore
Jackson Kenyon Miami (OH) 6-8 Senior
Bobi Klintman Wake Forest 6-10 Freshman
Bol Kuir San Diego 7-3 Freshman
Pelle Larsson Arizona 6-5 Junior
Tyrin Lawrence Vanderbilt 6-4 Junior
Jaedon LeDee San Diego State 6-9 Senior
Maxwell Lewis Pepperdine 6-7 Sophomore
Dereck Lively II Duke 7-1 Freshman
Chris Livingston Kentucky 6-6 Freshman
Seth Lundy Penn State 6-6 Senior
Tramon Mark Houston 6-5 Sophomore
Alijah Martin Florida Atlantic 6-2 Junior
Madison McCall Lesley (MA) 6-2 Senior
Kevin McCullar Kansas 6-6 Senior
Mike Miles Jr. TCU 6-2 Junior
Brandon Miller Alabama 6-9 Freshman
Emanuel Miller TCU 6-7 Senior
Demetrius Mims Gannon (PA) 6-6 Senior
Judah Mintz Syracuse 6-3 Freshman
Isaiah Miranda North Carolina State 7-1 Freshman
Dillon Mitchell Texas 6-8 Freshman
RayQuawndis Mitchell Missouri-Kansas City 6-5 Senior
Omari Moore San Jose State 6-6 Senior
Jelanie Morgan Lesley (MA) 6-4 Freshman
Casey Morsell North Carolina State 6-3 Senior
Paul Mulcahy Rutgers 6-6 Senior
Kris Murray Iowa 6-8 Junior
Matthew Murrell Mississippi 6-4 Junior
Grant Nelson North Dakota State 6-11 Junior
Jordan Nesbitt Hampton 6-6 Sophomore
Tristen Newton Connecticut 6-5 Senior
Olivier Nkamhoua Tennessee 6-8 Senior
Landers Nolley II Cincinnati 6-7 Senior
Jack Nunge Xavier 7-0 Senior
Toby Okani Illinois-Chicago 6-8 Junior
Norchad Omier Miami 6-7 Junior
Clifford Omoruyi Rutgers 6-11 Junior
Nick Ongenda DePaul 6-11 Senior
Nijel Pack Miami 6-0 Junior
Elijah Pepper UC Davis 6-4 Senior
Rob Perry Murray State 6-4 Senior
Julian Phillips Tennessee 6-8 Freshman
Uros Plavsic Tennessee 7-0 Senior
Brandin Podziemski Santa Clara 6-5 Sophomore
Quinten Post Boston College 7-0 Senior
Justin Powell Washington State 6-6 Junior
Olivier-Maxence Prosper Marquette 6-8 Junior
Zyon Pullin UC Riverside 6-4 Senior
Jahvon Quinerly Alabama 6-1 Senior
Antonio Reeves Kentucky 6-4 Senior
Jeremy Roach Duke 6-2 Junior
Terry Roberts Georgia 6-3 Senior
Luis Rodriguez UNLV 6-6 Senior
Cormac Ryan Notre Dame 6-5 Senior
Adama Sanogo Connecticut 6-9 Junior
Marcus Sasser Houston 6-2 Senior
Mark Sears Alabama 6-1 Junior
Brice Sensabaugh Ohio State 6-6 Freshman
Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois 6-6 Senior
Mike Sharavjamts Dayton 6-8 Freshman
Jamarion Sharp Western Kentucky 7-5 Senior
Jamal Shead Houston 6-1 Junior
Ben Sheppard Belmont 6-6 Senior
Grant Sherfield Oklahoma 6-2 Senior
Dontrell Shuler Cal State San Bernardino 6-3 Senior
Malachi Smith Gonzaga 6-4 Senior
Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas 6-5 Freshman
Terquavion Smith North Carolina State 6-4 Sophomore
Tolu Smith Mississippi State 6-10 Senior
Isaiah Stevens Colorado State 6-0 Senior
Julian Strawther Gonzaga 6-7 Junior
Justice Sueing Ohio State 6-7 Senior
Russel Tchewa South Florida 7-0 Senior
Tyler Thomas Hofstra 6-3 Senior
Drew Timme Gonzaga 6-10 Senior
Keisei Tominaga Nebraska 6-2 Senior
Nae’Qwan Tomlin Kansas State 6-10 Senior
Jacob Toppin Kentucky 6-9 Senior
Mady Traore New Mexico State 6-11 Freshman
Oscar Tshiebwe Kentucky 6-9 Senior
Azuolas Tubelis Arizona 6-11 Junior
Cameron Tyson Seattle 6-3 Senior
Connor Vanover Oral Roberts 7-5 Senior
Steele Venters Eastern Washington 6-7 Junior
Damjan Vukcevic Los Angeles Trade Tech 6-8 Freshman
Qudus Wahab Georgetown 6-11 Senior
Jarace Walker Houston 6-8 Freshman
Cason Wallace Kentucky 6-4 Freshman
Jordan Walsh Arkansas 6-7 Freshman
Anton Watson Gonzaga 6-8 Senior
Dariq Whitehead Duke 6-7 Freshman
Cam Whitmore Villanova 6-7 Freshman
Jaylin Williams Auburn 6-8 Senior
Tyler Willoughby Voorhees (SC) 6-3 Senior
Jalen Wilson Kansas 6-8 Junior
Tyrese Wineglass Southwestern Adventist (TX) 5-10 Junior
Isaiah Wong Miami 6-4 Senior
International Players
Miguel Allen Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB
Idrissa Ba Levallois (France) 7-0 2002 DOB
Elian Benitez Bourg (France) 5-11 2003 DOB
William Beugre-Kassi Roanne (France) 6-6 2004 DOB
Mihailo Boskovic Dynamic (Serbia) 6-10 2002 DOB
Michael Caicedo Granada (Spain) 6-6 2003 DOB
Sasa Ciani Cedevita (Croatia) 6-9 2003 DOB
Bilal Coulibaly Levallois (France) 6-6 2004 DOB
Carlin Davison Airs (New Zealand) 6-5 2003 DOB
Ege Demir Tofas (Turkey) 6-10 2004 DOB
Thijs de Ridder Antwerp (Belgium) 6-8 2003 DOB
Nikola Djurisic Mega (Serbia) 6-8 2004 DOB
Ruben Dominguez Estudiantes (Spain) 6-5 2003 DOB
Quinn Ellis Monferrato (Italy) 6-4 2003 DOB
Juan Fernandez Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10 2002 DOB
Clement Frisch Nancy (France) 6-7 2002 DOB
Sananda Fru Braunschweig (Germany) 6-9 2003 DOB
Gloire GomaChlorella (Spain) 6-5 2003 DOB
Hassane Gueye ASA (France) 6-10 2003 DOB
Ondrej Hanzlik Girona (Spain) 6-7 2002 DOB
Nadir Hifi Le Portel (France) 6-3 2002 DOB
Tomislav Ivisic Podgorica (Montenegro) 7-0 2003 DOB
Zvonimir Ivisic Podgorica (Montenegro) 7-2 2003 DOB
Ilias Kamardine Evreux (France) 6-4 2003 DOB
Konstantin Kostadinov Palencia (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB
Oleksandr Kovliar Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-3 2002 DOB
Liutauras Lelevicius Zalgiris (Lithuania) 6-7 2003 DOB
Gilad Levy Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel) 7-1 2002 DOB
Ruben Lopez Gran Canaria (Spain) 6-8 2002 DOB
Assemian Moulare Vichy-Clermont (France) 6-0 2003 DOB
Ousmane Ndiaye Baskonia (Spain) 6-11 2004 DOB
James Nnaji Barcelona (Spain) 7-0 2004 DOB
David Okwera Melbourne (Australia) 7-0 2002 DOB
Daniel Onwenu Corinthians (Brazil) 6-6 2002 DOB
Romain Parmentelot Lyon (France) 6-3 2004 DOB
Ivan Perasovic Cibona (Croatia) 6-7 2002 DOB
Mantas Rubstavicius Lietkabelis (Lithuania) 6-6 2002 DOB
Rayan Rupert New Zealand (Australia) 6-6 2004 DOB
Musa Sagnia Manresa (Spain) 6-7 2003 DOB
Marcio Santos Sesi Franca (Brazil) 6-9 2002 DOB
Enzo Shahrvin Pau Orthez (France) 6-7 2003 DOB
Birahima Sylla Roanne (France) 6-7 2003 DOB
Dez Andras Tanoh Budapesti Honved (Hungary) 6-3 2002 DOB
Hugo Toom Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-7 2002 DOB
Armel Traore Levallois (France) 6-8 2003 DOB
Ricards Vanags Liepaja (Latvia) 6-8 2002 DOB
Tristan Vukcevic Partizan (Serbia) 7-0 2003 DOB
Victor Wembanyama Levallois (France) 7-4 2004 DOB