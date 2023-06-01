On Wednesday, May 31st, 108 of the 242 early entry candidates withdrew from the June 22nd NBA draft. International players have until June 12th to decide on keeping their names in or pulling out of the draft.

Withdrawals

Jaden Akins Michigan State 6-4 Sophomore

Trey Alexander Creighton 6-4 Sophomore

Will Baker Nevada 7-0 Junior

TJ Bamba Washington State 6-5 Junior

Reece Beekman Virginia 6-3 Junior

TJ Bickerstaff Boston College 6-9 Senior

Adem Bona UCLA 6-10 Freshman

Keylan Boone Pacific 6-8 Senior

Jalen Bridges Baylor 6-7 Junior

Johni Broome Auburn 6-10 Junior

Jordan Brown Louisiana 6-11 Senior

Boo Buie Northwestern 6-2 Senior

Tyler Burton Richmond 6-7 Senior

Lamont Butler Jr. San Diego State 6-2 Junior

Wesley Cardet Jr. Chicago State 6-6 Sophomore

Dylan Cardwell Auburn 6-11 Junior

Branden Carlson Utah 7-0 Senior

Frankie Collins Arizona State 6-1 Sophomore

Kevin Cross Tulane 6-8 Senior

LJ Cryer Baylor 6-1 Junior

Clarence Daniels II New Hampshire 6-6 Junior

Tristan da Silva Colorado 6-8 Junior

Davonte Davis Arkansas 6-4 Junior

Johnell Davis Florida Atlantic 6-4 Junior

RayJ Dennis Toledo 6-2 Senior

Jordan Dingle Pennsylvania 6-3 Junior

Marcus Domask Southern Illinois 6-6 Senior

Zach Edey Purdue 7-4 Junior

El Ellis Louisville 6-3 Senior

Jaylen Forbes Tulane 6-5 Senior

Enrique Freeman Akron 6-7 Senior

Eric Gaines UAB 6-2 Junior

Joseph Girard III Syracuse 6-1 Senior

PJ Hall Clemson 6-10 Junior

Jacksun Hamilton Wisconsin-Parkside 6-7 Sophomore

Ray Harrison Grand Canyon 6-4 Junior

Hakim Hart Maryland 6-6 Senior

Coleman Hawkins Illinois 6-10 Junior

Jalen Hill Oklahoma 6-7 Senior

Blake Hinson Pittsburgh 6-7 Junior

AJ Hoggard Michigan State 6-4 Junior

DaRon Holmes II Dayton 6-10 Sophomore

Ithiel Horton UCF 6-5 Senior

Tyrese Hunter Texas 6-0 Sophomore

Jordan Ivy-Curry Pacific 6-2 Junior

Josiah-Jordan James Tennessee 6-6 Senior

Sion James Tulane 6-5 Junior

Keshad Johnson San Diego State 6-7 Senior

Meechie Johnson South Carolina 6-2 Junior

Dillon Jones Weber State 6-6 Junior

Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton 7-1 Junior

Arthur Kaluma Creighton 6-7 Sophomore

Miles Kelly Georgia Tech 6-4 Sophomore

Bol Kuir San Diego 7-3 Freshman

Pelle Larsson Arizona 6-5 Junior

Tyrin Lawrence Vanderbilt 6-4 Junior

Jaedon LeDee San Diego State 6-9 Senior

Tramon Mark Houston 6-5 Sophomore

Alijah Martin Florida Atlantic 6-2 Junior

Madison McCall Lesley (MA) 6-2 Senior

Kevin McCullar Kansas 6-6 Senior

Emanuel Miller TCU 6-7 Senior

Judah Mintz Syracuse 6-3 Freshman

Isaiah Miranda North Carolina State 7-1 Freshman

Dillon Mitchell Texas 6-8 Freshman

RayQuawndis Mitchell Missouri-Kansas City 6-5 Senior

Jelanie Morgan Lesley (MA) 6-4 Freshman

Casey Morsell North Carolina State 6-3 Senior

Paul Mulcahy Rutgers 6-6 Senior

Matthew Murrell Mississippi 6-4 Junior

Grant Nelson North Dakota State 6-11 Junior

Jordan Nesbitt Hampton 6-6 Sophomore

Tristen Newton Connecticut 6-5 Senior

Olivier Nkamhoua Tennessee 6-8 Senior

Toby Okani Illinois-Chicago 6-8 Junior

Norchad Omier Miami 6-7 Junior

Clifford Omoruyi Rutgers 6-11 Junior

Nijel Pack Miami 6-0 Junior

Elijah Pepper UC Davis 6-4 Senior

Rob Perry Murray State 6-4 Senior

Quinten Post Boston College 7-0 Senior

Zyon Pullin UC Riverside 6-4 Senior

Jahvon Quinerly Alabama 6-1 Senior

Antonio Reeves Kentucky 6-4 Senior

Jeremy Roach Duke 6-2 Junior

Luis Rodriguez UNLV 6-6 Senior

Cormac Ryan Notre Dame 6-5 Senior

Mark Sears Alabama 6-1 Junior

Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois 6-6 Senior

Mike Sharavjamts Dayton 6-8 Freshman

Jamarion Sharp Western Kentucky 7-5 Senior

Jamal Shead Houston 6-1 Junior

Tolu Smith Mississippi State 6-10 Senior

Isaiah Stevens Colorado State 6-0 Senior

Russel Tchewa South Florida 7-0 Senior

Tyler Thomas Hofstra 6-3 Senior

Keisei Tominaga Nebraska 6-2 Senior

Nae'Qwan Tomlin Kansas State 6-10 Senior

Mady Traore New Mexico State 6-11 Freshman

Cameron Tyson Seattle 6-3 Senior

Connor Vanover Oral Roberts 7-5 Senior

Steele Venters Eastern Washington 6-7 Junior

Damjan Vukcevic Los Angeles Trade Tech 6-8 Freshman

Qudus Wahab Georgetown 6-11 Senior

Anton Watson Gonzaga 6-8 Senior

Jaylin Williams Auburn 6-8 Senior

EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES FOR NBA DRAFT 2023

Player School Height Status

Kaodirichi Akobund Ehiogu Memphis 6-10 Senior

Damezi Anderson Jr. Detroit 6-7 Senior

Chase Audige Northwestern 6-4 Senior

Marcus Bagley Arizona State 6-8 Sophomore

Amari Bailey UCLA 6-5 Freshman

Josh Bannan Montana 6-10 Junior

Grant Basile Virginia Tech 6-9 Senior

Emoni Bates Eastern Michigan 6-10 Sophomore

Manny Bates Butler 6-11 Senior

Damion Baugh TCU 6-4 Senior

Charles Bediako Alabama 7-0 Sophomore

Anthony Black Arkansas 6-7 Freshman

Gael Bonilla Capitanes (G League) 6-7

Kobe Brown Missouri 6-7 Senior

Kobe Bufkin Michigan 6-4 Sophomore

Toumani Camara Dayton 6-8 Senior

Tyger Campbell UCLA 6-0 Senior

Jaylen Clark UCLA 6-5 Junior

Noah Clowney Alabama 6-10 Freshman

Yuri Collins Saint Louis 6-0 Senior

Ricky Council IV Arkansas 6-6 Junior

Gradey Dick Kansas 6-8 Freshman

Alou Dillon Purdue-Northwest 6-8 Senior

Tosan Evbuomwan Princeton 6-8 Senior

Adam Flagler Baylor 6-3 Senior

Armaan Franklin Virginia 6-4 Senior

Alex Fudge Florida 6-8 Sophomore

Myron Gardner Little Rock 6-6 Senior

Keyonte George Baylor 6-4 Freshman

Wendell Green Jr. Auburn 5-11 Junior

Mouhamed Gueye Washington State 6-11 Sophomore

De'Vion Harmon Texas Tech 6-2 Senior

Joey Hauser Michigan State 6-9 Senior

Jordan Hawkins Connecticut 6-5 Sophomore

Taylor Hendricks UCF 6-9 Freshman

Jalen Hood-Schifino Indiana 6-6 Freshman

Jett Howard Michigan 6-8 Freshman

Andre Jackson Jr. Connecticut 6-6 Junior

GG Jackson II South Carolina 6-9 Freshman

Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana 6-9 Senior

Jaime Jaquez Jr. UCLA 6-7 Senior

Keyontae Johnson Kansas State 6-5 Senior

Colby Jones Xavier 6-6 Junior

Djordjije Jovanovic 6-7 Ontario (G League)

Jackson Kenyon Miami (OH) 6-8 Senior

Bobi Klintman Wake Forest 6-10 Freshman

Maxwell Lewis Pepperdine 6-7 Sophomore

Dereck Lively II Duke 7-1 Freshman

Chris Livingston Kentucky 6-6 Freshman

Seth Lundy Penn State 6-6 Senior

Mike Miles Jr. TCU 6-2 Junior

Brandon Miller Alabama 6-9 Freshman

Demetrius Mims Gannon (PA) 6-6 Senior

Omari Moore San Jose State 6-6 Senior

Kris Murray Iowa 6-8 Junior

Landers Nolley II Cincinnati 6-7 Senior

Jack Nunge Xavier 7-0 Senior

Nick Ongenda DePaul 6-11 Senior

Julian Phillips Tennessee 6-8 Freshman

Uros Plavsic Tennessee 7-0 Senior

Brandin Podziemski Santa Clara 6-5 Sophomore

Justin Powell Washington State 6-6 Junior

Olivier-Maxence Prosper Marquette 6-8 Junior

Terry Roberts Georgia 6-3 Senior

Adama Sanogo Connecticut 6-9 Junior

Marcus Sasser Houston 6-2 Senior

Brice Sensabaugh Ohio State 6-6 Freshman

Ben Sheppard Belmont 6-6 Senior

Grant Sherfield Oklahoma 6-2 Senior

Dontrell Shuler Cal State San Bernardino 6-3 Senior

Malachi Smith Gonzaga 6-4 Senior

Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas 6-5 Freshman

Terquavion Smith North Carolina State 6-4 Sophomore

Julian Strawther Gonzaga 6-7 Junior

Justice Sueing Ohio State 6-7 Senior

Drew Timme Gonzaga 6-10 Senior

Jacob Toppin Kentucky 6-9 Senior

Oscar Tshiebwe Kentucky 6-9 Senior

Azuolas Tubelis Arizona 6-11 Junior

Jarace Walker Houston 6-8 Freshman

Cason Wallace Kentucky 6-4 Freshman

Jordan Walsh Arkansas 6-7 Freshman

Dariq Whitehead Duke 6-7 Freshman

Cam Whitmore Villanova 6-7 Freshman

Tyler Willoughby Voorhees (SC) 6-3 Senior

Jalen Wilson Kansas 6-8 Junior

Tyrese Wineglass Southwestern Adventist (TX) 5-10 Junior

Isaiah Wong Miami 6-4 Senior

International Players

Miguel Allen Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB

Idrissa Ba Levallois (France) 7-0 2002 DOB

Elian Benitez Bourg (France) 5-11 2003 DOB

William Beugre-Kassi Roanne (France) 6-6 2004 DOB

Mihailo Boskovic Dynamic (Serbia) 6-10 2002 DOB

Michael Caicedo Granada (Spain) 6-6 2003 DOB

Sasa Ciani Cedevita (Croatia) 6-9 2003 DOB

Bilal Coulibaly Levallois (France) 6-6 2004 DOB

Carlin Davison Airs (New Zealand) 6-5 2003 DOB

Ege Demir Tofas (Turkey) 6-10 2004 DOB

Thijs de Ridder Antwerp (Belgium) 6-8 2003 DOB

Nikola Djurisic Mega (Serbia) 6-8 2004 DOB

Ruben Dominguez Estudiantes (Spain) 6-5 2003 DOB

Quinn Ellis Monferrato (Italy) 6-4 2003 DOB

Juan Fernandez Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10 2002 DOB

Clement Frisch Nancy (France) 6-7 2002 DOB

Sananda Fru Braunschweig (Germany) 6-9 2003 DOB

Gloire GomaChlorella (Spain) 6-5 2003 DOB

Hassane Gueye ASA (France) 6-10 2003 DOB

Ondrej Hanzlik Girona (Spain) 6-7 2002 DOB

Nadir Hifi Le Portel (France) 6-1 2002 DOB

Tomislav Ivisic Podgorica (Montenegro) 7-0 2003 DOB

Zvonimir Ivisic Podgorica (Montenegro) 7-2 2003 DOB

Ilias Kamardine Evreux (France) 6-4 2003 DOB

Konstantin Kostadinov Palencia (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB

Oleksandr Kovliar Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-3 2002 DOB

Liutauras Lelevicius Zalgiris (Lithuania) 6-7 2003 DOB

Gilad Levy Hapoel Jerusalem (Israel) 7-1 2002 DOB

Ruben Lopez Gran Canaria (Spain) 6-8 2002 DOB

Assemian Moulare Vichy-Clermont (France) 6-0 2003 DOB

Ousmane Ndiaye Baskonia (Spain) 6-11 2004 DOB

James Nnaji Barcelona (Spain) 7-0 2004 DOB

David Okwera Melbourne (Australia) 7-0 2002 DOB

Daniel Onwenu Corinthians (Brazil) 6-6 2002 DOB

Romain Parmentelot Lyon (France) 6-3 2004 DOB

Ivan Perasovic Cibona (Croatia) 6-7 2002 DOB

Mantas Rubstavicius Lietkabelis (Lithuania) 6-6 2002 DOB

Rayan Rupert New Zealand (Australia) 6-6 2004 DOB

Musa Sagnia Manresa (Spain) 6-7 2003 DOB

Marcio Santos Sesi Franca (Brazil) 6-9 2002 DOB

Enzo Shahrvin Pau Orthez (France) 6-7 2003 DOB

Birahima Sylla Roanne (France) 6-7 2003 DOB

Dez Andras Tanoh Budapesti Honved (Hungary) 6-3 2002 DOB

Hugo Toom Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-7 2002 DOB

Armel Traore Levallois (France) 6-8 2003 DOB

Ricards Vanags Liepaja (Latvia) 6-8 2002 DOB

Tristan Vukcevic Partizan (Serbia) 7-0 2003 DOB

Victor Wembanyama Levallois (France) 7-4 2004 DOB