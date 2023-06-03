The first NBA Academy Showcase Africa was held from April 6th to April 9th, 2023 in Saly, Senegal. 71 players comprising 6 teams played a total of 12 games (4 games each). The teams consisted of NBA Academy Africa Red (A team), Blue (B team), White (C Team), NBA Academy Latin America, the Seed Project (Senegal), and the Mountain Stars (Utah) with NBA Global Academy players filling out the Academy Africa team rosters. This event was filled with players that were both very tall and/ or had long wingspans. Finishing around the rim at this event was probably as difficult as it gets at any level. Lack of good guard play or consistent ball handling, and general rawness of the players was also apparent. But there were some interesting future prospects here both for the NCAA and potentially for the NBA level. Below are the top prospects from this event.

Ulrich Chomche 6’11 PF/C Baham Cameroon class of 2024, 2005 Born (Highlights)

Chomche has a strong, well built body (weighing in at 235 lbs) and a long wingspan measuring at 7’3.75 at the BWB event in Salt Lake City with a 8’10.5 standing reach. He moves very well up and down the court and is very adept at catching lobs and finishing plays with powerful dunks. There is some stiffness in his hips when he moves laterally, but he has a very good understanding of how to defend the pick and roll defensively and understands some of his weaknesses defending elite guards. A good shot blocker with his long wingspan could make a defensive impact at the college level. Offensively, he is a good free throw shooter for a big with a nice arc and follow through. He is also a willing 3 point shooter from the corner and wing in catch and shoot situations and will make them if left open (his release is a little slow for closely guarded situations). Handled the ball some at this event which would probably get him in some trouble with coaches at the college and elite level. He can however, in catch and shoot situations, pump fake and take 1 or two dribbles for a strong finish. He did well last January when NBA Academy Africa played games at the Tarkanian Classic and has interest from Power 5 Universities.

Samis Calderon 6’7 SG/ SF Esperito Santo, Brazil Class of 2024, 2004 Born (Highlights)

Calderon was one of the older players at this event but showed very good length and leaping ability. Measured at the BWB Salt Lake City event with a 7’2 wingspan, 8’8 standing reach, and 36.75 max vert. He scored a game high 31 points in game 3 of the event versus the Mountain Stars. He is very strong running the lanes on fast breaks and finishing plays off with one or two handed dunks. Can dunk two footed or one footed and does so with strong back cuts. Has good hands that measured out at 7.75″ in Salt Lake City. A good catch and shoot 3 point shooter from the corners or the top of the key. He made a few 3 pointers off the dribble (one step back). He can pump fake from the corner and finish plays above the rim. He has a crossover but his handles can get loose with committed ball pressure or if he starts handling the ball towards the middle of the floor. He still needs work on decision making when receiving ball pressure. He also needs to add a floater or some sort of mid-range scoring option on offense. He was able to create contact and get foul calls at a steady pace. Defensively won the defensive player award at the BWB in Salt Lake City. A good rebounder for a wing. Despite his age, he is raw and has potential as a late bloomer.

Khaman Maluach 7’1 C Juba, South Sudan, Class of 2025, 2006 Born (Highlights)

Maluach (pictured) for many is one of the top international 2006 born players, having played in the BAL league this past season. Tall and long (reported 7’6 wingspan) Maluach intimidated or impeded opponents from driving to the hole. Not the swiftest defender but he does have good agility and body control going laterally, which is quite intriguing for a player his height. He moves pretty well on fast breaks for a player his size. He can get pushed under the rim on defense causing him to mishandle rebounds from time to time. Prone to fumbling the ball some, both on offense and on defense. He’s still only 16 and holding his own against opponents bigger and sometimes as much as 3 years older than him. His intrigue as a prospect comes primarily on the offensive end. He is a good shooter for a player his size. He has nice form and arc from the free throw line and will make shots from beyond the three point line when he doesn’t rush his shot. While you don’t want him to handle the ball much, he does make good decisions as a passer, showing good vision. It will be interesting as he matures to see how added strength transforms his mobility and power.

Assane Mandian 6’5 CG Saly Senegal Class of 2025, 2006 Born

A bit of an unknown, Mandian was on the NBA Academy Africa White team, who lost every game at this event. A 6’5 combo guard blessed with good length and athleticism. He was effective using his quick crossover dribble to get to the hole and finish plays strong with a dunk. Particularly good going downhill with his right hand. He was effective hitting mid range shots at the elbow and extended. Needs to continue to add consistency from beyond the arc and to add a floater to his repertoire, as he sometimes forced the issue close to the basket against tall and lengthy opponents that led to some ill advised takes. On defense, has good hands creating deflections and steals in the passing lanes. Still very raw.

Khadim Mboup 6’8 Forward Dakar Senegal Class of 2024, 2006 Born (Dunk Here)

Coming off the bench for team NBA Academy Africa Red, Mboup showed good length and athleticism at the forward position. Finishing strong on fast breaks and even showing a euro step as he goes down hill. He is good from three from the corner but is best at the mid range. Showed some ability in the post using a drop step for a score. Depending upon where you look, his height is listed from 6’7 to 6’9. He is a hybrid Forward who is a little slow for a 3 and uncertain whether he has the height for a 4. Official measurements and his work on getting more consistent from long range would enhance his status as a prospect.

Modou Fall Thiam 6’5 SG/SF Dakar, Senegal Class of 2025, 2005 Born (Highlights)

Thiam, a lefty, is another very raw player with a large wingspan relative to his height. Measured with a wingspan of 6’9.75, standing reach of 8’5, and a 38′ max vert at BWB Salt Lake city, Thiam is a menace on the fast break. Weighing at 176 lbs, he had some highlight reel misses that you hope he will finish in the future as he matures and gets stronger. He is currently not very good at absorbing contact and finishing plays off. Has some interesting footwork and a quick first step but his handles can get a little loose. In half court sets, he Is best around the elbow where he can hit mid range jumpers or make strong one dribble finishes. Needs to continue to develop his game further out to the three point line for the next level.

Daniel Quentin Akoue 6’8 Forward Liberville, Gabon Class of 2024, 2005 Born

Akoue at 6’8 is an undersized power forward which is compensated for by his very long wingspan. He will finish plays strong off the rebound or on the break and will shoot and make long distance threes. He does not have the handles required to play as a small forward and is better as a finisher as he is raw as a passer and needs work in his decision making.

Gabriel Ferreira 6’9 PF/C Recife, Brazil Class of 2025, 2006 Born

Ferreira at 6’9 had some issues with the length of some of his opponents in the post and worked best around the perimeter. There is potential for him from the outside with both his shot and as a passer but he is a little slow for a power forward and misses some length as a center. One of the younger players on NBA Latin America, it will be interesting to see how he develops. He will be playing for the U19 Brazilian WC team this summer.

Matong Muorwel 7-1 C Tonj, South Sudan Class of 2026, 2008 Born

Muorwel is one of the newest additions to the NBA Academy Africa. At 15 years old was one of the youngest players at the showcase. At 7’1, the lefty is more comfortable shooting three pointers, which will likely be the case until he adds some strength to his frame. He had success from the free throw line. He needs to get stronger and continue to work on catching the ball. A very raw prospect at this stage.

Mouhameth Camara 6’7 Forward Guerro, Senegal Class of 2025

One of the players with the least information. Camara and the rest of the Seed Academy played with a chip on their shoulder for the entire event. Pressing full court and often guarding players 3 to 5 inches taller than him. A good athlete with a long wingspan, he proved to be a havoc on the defensive and offensive boards and kept opponents honest on offense by hitting his share of threes and a steady diet of mid range jump shots. Very raw. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets picked up by the NBA Academy soon.

Matar Wade 6’8 SG/SF Dakar Senegal Class of 2024, 2005 Born

Wade has good height and length as a wing and is more of a defender than an offensive player at this stage of his career. He has some potential as a 3 and D player as he hit threes sporadically during this event but is very streaky at this stage of his career. Needs a lot of work with his handles.

Seifeldin Hendawy 6’7 SG/SF Cairo, Egypt Class of 2024, 2005 Born

Hendawy showed some playmaking ability at this event. Was one of the few players who seemed to always be under control and had the ability to set other players up. He’s not particularly explosive and he uses his length against shorter guards to get downhill and has an effective change of pace dribble. He is a solid mid range shooter and has an effective euro step. A little passive for a wing.

Chris Tadjo 6’8 PF Montreal, Canada, Class of 2024, 2005 Born (Highlights)

Tadjo started the event with a drop step, pump fake, no step one handed flush. He is an undersized power forward with a long wingspan who stays near the rim where he is most effective. A good defender, he was able to hold his own against the 7 footers at this event and has good lateral quickness to defend smaller players on switches. As an undersized big, he will need to be able to stretch the floor a little to be effective as he gets older.

Churchill Abass 6’8 PF/C Edo State, Nigeria Class of 2023 DePaul, 2004 Born (Highlights)

Abass’ body and skill set is very similar to Joey Dorsey. He is a well chiseled player with a long wingspan. He is a little stiff in the hips laterally and will have his share of difficulties staying in front of quicker post players and smaller opponents on switches. But his strength and wingspan makes him very effective guarding much taller opponents. He looks to catch oops and slam the door with powerful dunks. He’s not much of a shooter and is best around the rim. He likes to create contact to create space and is an effective rim runner on fast breaks.

Luis Diaz 6’6 SF Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Class of 2023, 2005 Born

Diaz was very effective creating for himself in half court sets. Has good explosiveness getting by opponents with his first step and then finishing strong with one handed dunks. A streaky shooter, he has good length and effective handles for his size. He also has a mature body for his age.

Rueben Chinyelu 6’10 C Lagos, Nigeria Class of 2023 Washington State University, 2003 Born

Chinyelu is a good athlete with a long wingspan who is effective at blocking shots and being an intimidator on the defensive end. One of the oldest players at this event, he was best on offense around the rim when he could finish strong with powerful dunks or use his length and strength to create space around the rim.

Akira Jacobs 6’7 SF Yokohama, Japan Class of 2023 Hawaii 2004 Born

The lefty is a good shooter who is headed to Hawaii. Has a good feel for the game but needs some work on his handles.

Mouamet Sylla class of 2025 6’8 Forward Louga, Senegal

Sylla played for the Seed Academy as their strongest post player. He was strong on the boards and held his own in the post both on defense and offense.

Paul Kabenga Mbiya 6’11 Center Kishasa, DRC Class of 2024 2005 Born (Highlights)

Has a 7’6.75 wingspan and 9’8 standing reach. That is enormous, even for this event. Strictly played defense, set screens, and was an offensive rebound threat.

Gabriel Pozzato 6’3 SG Italy Class of 2024 Global Academy, 2005 Born (Highlights)

Pozzato was a late addition to the event. He is super explosive, having highlight real dunks at this event on the fast break (attempt of dunking over an opponent and a couple reverse dunks). Flashy but not the most efficient player. He’s a short shooting guard who needs to become more consistent from the outside.

Mabil has a very good length and can shoot it well from the corners. Defensively can be effective with his length. Offensively Needs to get stronger as he easily can get pushed out of the post and needs to continue to work on his handles.

Joshua Hughes 6’10 PF/C Brisbane Australia Class of 2023 Global Academy 2005 Born Perimeter oriented big who is dangerous from beyond the three point line and makes good passing decisions on the perimeter. In the games he made his threes he kept NBA Academy Africa White in games

Standings:

NBA Academy Africa Red 4-0

NBA Academy Africa Blue 3-1

NBA Academy Latin America 3-1

Seed Academy 1-3

Mountain Stars 1-3

NBA Academy Africa White 0-4

Results:

April 6- 9 2023 12 games

Game 1 NBA Academy Africa White 76 vs NBA Academy Africa Blue 91

Game 2 NBA Academy Red 85 Seed Academy 53

Game 3 Latin America 98 Mountain Stars 72

Game 4 NBA Africa White 62 Latin America 70

Game 5 Seed Academy 49 NBA Africa Blue 67

Game 6 NBA Academy Red 103 vs Mountain Stars 71

Game 7 NBA Academy Africa Blue 84 vs Latin America 80

Game 8 NBA Academy Africa Red 82 vs NBA Academy White 64

Game 9 Mountain Star 113 vs Seed Academy 116 OT

Game 10 NBA Africa White 84 Vs Mountain Stars 88

Game 11 NBA Academy Africa Red 81 vs NBA Academy Blue 63

Game 12 Latin America 78 vs Seed Academy 76

Rosters:

NBA Africa Red Academy

#2 Seifeldin Hendawy 6’7 SG Cairo, Egypt Class of 2024 2005 Born

#4 Manie Joses class 6’5 SG London, United Kingdom Class of 2024 Global Academy

#5 Parby Musongela 6’5 SG Kinshasa, DRC Class of 2024 2005 Born

#7 Khadim Mboup 6’9 Forward Dakar Senegal Class of 2024 2006 Born

#9 Dramane Camara 6’5 CG Paris, France Class of 2023 DePaul 2004 Born

#10 Modou Fall Thiam 6’5 SG/SF Dakar, Senegal Class of 2025 2005 Born

#11 Liberty Fusire 6’9 F Harare, Zimbabwe Class of 2025 2006 Born

#14 Ulrich Chomche 6’11 PF/C Baham Cameroon class of 2024 2005 Born

#15 Gaetan Teumgue Wafo 6’11 PF Douala, Cameroon Class of 2025 2007 Born

#17 Khaman Maluach 7’1 C Juba, South Sudan, Class of 2025 2006 Born

#19 Rueben Chinyelu 6’10 C Lagos, Nigeria Class of 2023 Washington State University 2003 Born

#26 Paulino Majok 7’0 C Juba, South Sudan, Class of 2026 2007 Born

NBA Africa Blue

1 Aginaldo Neto 6’1 PG Luanda, Angola, Class of 2025 born in 2006

3 Joy Ighovodja 6’4 CG Abeokuta, Nigeria, Class of 2023 Oral Roberts 2004 Born

4 Segun Ezekiel Obe 6’8 Forward Lagos Nigeria Class of 2024 2005 Born

5 Akira Jacobs 6’7 SF Yokohama, Japan Class of 2023 Hawaii 2004 Born

6 Amar Ankou Diop 6’6 SG/SF Thies, Senegal Class of 2024 2005 Born

9 Daniel Quentin Akoue 6’8 Forward Liberville, Gabon Class of 2024 2005 Born

11 Mabilmawut Mabil 6’9 PF Juba, South Sudan Class of 2025 2005 Born

12 Paul Kabenga Mbiya 6’11 Center Kishasa, DRC Class of 2024 2005 Born

13 Mahamat Tahir 6’10 PF N’Djamena, Chad Class of 2025 2006 Born

14 David Ugonna Ike 6’11 C Owerri, Nigeria Class of 2026

23 Churchill Abass 6’8 PF/C Edo State, Nigeria Class of 2023 DePaul 2004 Born

NBA Academy Africa White

2 Marwan Diallo 6’0 PG Bamako, Mali Class of 2022 2004 Born

4 Assane Mandian 6’5 CG Saly Senegal Class of 2025 2006 Born

7 Gabriel Pozzato 6’3 SG Italy Class of 2024 Global Academy 2005 Born

9 Joel Kabugi 6’3 SG Goma, DRC Class of 2026 2007 Born

10 Manuel Camboma 6’8 F Luanda, Angola, Class of 2025 2006 Born

11 Ali Assran 6’7 F Cairo, Egypt, Class of 2025 2006 Born

13 Matar Wade 6’8 SG/SF Dakar Senegal Class of 2024 2005 Born

15 Yakhya Diop 6-11 C Dakar, Senegal Class of 2025

16 Solomon Ominu 6’7 Forward, Kaduna Nigeria Class of 2023 2004 Born

23 Cheick Diaby 7’0 C Abidjan, Ivory Coast Class of 2025 2005 Born

25 Matong Muorwel 7-1 C Tonj, South Sudan Class of 2026 2008 Born

NBA Latin America

#4 Yaniel Rivera 6’3 CG San Juan Puerto Rico class of 2023 2004 Born

#6 Samis Calderon 6’7 SG/ SF Esperito Santo, Brazil Class of 2024 2004 Born

#7 Guzman Vasilic 6’5 SG/SF Maldonado Uruguay Class of 2023 2005 Born

#8 Eduardo Klafe 6’5 SG Franca, Brazil Class of 2023 2005 Born

#11 Brenos Campos 6’6 CG Sao Paulo, Brazil Class of 2022 2004 Born

#13 Richard Udoagwa 6’7 SF Class of 2024 2005 Born

#14 Chris Tadjo 6’8 PF Montreal, Canada, Class of 2024 2005 Born

#16 Luis Diaz 6’6 SF Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Class of 2023 2005 Born

#19 Gabriel Ferreira 6’9 PF/C Recife, Brazil Class of 2025 2006 Born

#21 Jonathan Griman 6’8 Caracas, Venezuela Class of 2022 2004 Born

#22 Steven Lionel Aboky 6’10 C Lomo, Togo Class of 2023 Global Academy 2005 Born

#23 Joshua Hughes 6’10 PF/C Brisbane Australia Class of 2023 Global Academy 2005 Born

Seed Project:

#1 Gallo Mbengue 6’2 PG Thies, Senegal Class of 2023

#2 Mbaye Ndiaye 6’5 G Thies, Senegal Class of 2022

#4 Pape Magatte Kounta 6’4 SG Thies, Senegal Class of 2023

#5 Waly Diouf 6’0 PG Dakar, Senegal Class of 2023

#7 Abdou Khader Kebe 6’5 SG Dakar, Senegal Class of 2023

#9 Mouhameth Camara 6’7 Forward Guerro, Senegal Class of 2025

#10 Khadim Mbacke 6’1 PG Rufisque, Senegal, Class of 2025

#15 Mouhamed Bitey 6’4 G Dakar Senegal, Class of 2025

#20 Pape Demie Thialaw F Thies, Senegal Class of 2025

#22 Omar Diack 6’7 F Mbour, Sengal Class of 2025

#27 Mouamet Sylla 6’8 Power Forward Louga, Senegal, Class of 2025

#28 Amadou A Diop, 6’4 G, Thies Senegal

Mountain Stars Basketball (Salt Lake City Utah)

#1 LaDavian King 6’1 PG Aurora, CO Class of 2025

#3 Hunter Schenck 6’3 PG Eden UT Class of 2024

#15 Cam Adams 6’5 SF Alpine UT Class of 2026

#20 Caden Stevens 6’9 PF/C Highlander Ranch, CO Class of 2023

#43 Carson McDonald 6’8 PF Denver CO Class of 2024