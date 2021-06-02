EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES FOR NBA DRAFT 2021
*Via NBA.com
A total 353 players — 296 players from colleges and other educational institutions and 57 international players — filed as early entry candidates.
PLAYER | SCHOOL | HEIGHT | STATUS
Max Abmas | Oral Roberts | 6-1 | Sophomore
Ochai Agbaji | Kansas | 6-5 | Junior
Josiah Agnew | Denmark Technical College (SC) 6-1 | Freshman
Fardaws Aimaq | Utah Valley | 6-11 | Sophomore
Warith Alatishe | Oregon State | 6-7 | Junior
Santi Aldama | Loyola (MD) | 6-11 | Sophomore
Derrick Alston Jr. | Boise State | 6-9 | Senior
Keve Aluma | Virginia Tech | 6-9 | Junior
Jose Alvarado | Georgia Tech | 6-0 | Senior
Jonah Antonio | Wake Forest | 6-5 | Senior
Eric Ayala | Maryland | 6-5 | Junior
Joel Ayayi | Gonzaga | 6-5 | Junior
Armando Bacot | North Carolina | 6-10 | Sophomore
Jonathan Baehre | Clemson | 6-10 | Senior
Marcus Bagley | Arizona State | 6-8 | Freshman
Geo Baker | Rutgers | 6-4 | Senior
Mitch Ballock | Creighton | 6-5 | Senior
Dalano Banton | Nebraska | 6-9 | Sophomore
Scottie Barnes | Florida State | 6-9 | Freshman
Charles Bassey | Western Kentucky | 6-11 | Junior
Troy Baxter Jr. | Morgan State | 6-9 | Senior
Justin Bean | Utah State | 6-7 | Junior
Giorgi Bezhanishvili | Illinois | 6-9 | Junior
Chudier Bile | Georgetown | 6-7 | Senior
Jahvon Blair | Georgetown | 6-4 | Senior
Issac Bonton | Washington State | 6-3 | Senior
BJ Boston Jr. | Kentucky | 6-7 | Freshman
James Bouknight | Connecticut | 6-5 | Sophomore
Pedro Bradshaw | Bellarmine | 6-7 | Junior
Izaiah Brockington | Penn State | 6-4 | Junior
Chaundee Brown | Michigan | 6-5 | Senior
Dalonte Brown | Miami (OH) | 6-7 | Senior
Greg Brown III | Texas | 6-9 | Freshman
Keyshawn Bryant | South Carolina | 6-5 | Junior
Marcus Burk | IUPUI | 6-3 | Senior
DJ Burns Jr. | Winthrop | 6-9 | Sophomore
Jordan Burns | Colgate | 6-0 | Senior
Jared Butler | Baylor | 6-3 | Junior
Maurice Calloo | Oregon State | 6-10 | Junior
Manny Camper | Siena | 6-7 | Senior
Marcus Carr | Minnesota | 6-2 | Junior
Nahziah Carter | Washington | 6-6 | Senior
DJ Carton | Marquette | 6-2 | Sophomore
Colin Castleton | Florida | 6-11 | Junior
Julian Champagnie | St. John’s | 6-8 | Sophomore
Justin Champagnie | Pittsburgh | 6-6 | Sophomore
Arinze Chidom | UC-Riverside | 6-9 | Senior
Josh Christopher | Arizona State | 6-5 | Freshman
Moussa Cisse | Memphis | 6-10 | Freshman
Kofi Cockburn | Illinois | 7-0 | Sophomore
Matt Coleman III | Texas | 6-2 | Senior
Sharife Cooper | Auburn | 6-1 | Freshman
Jermaine Couisnard | South Carolina | 6-4 | Sophomore
Trevion Crews | Bethel (IN) | 6-0 | Senior
TJ Crockett | Lindenwood (MO) | 6-1 | Senior
Jalen Crutcher | Dayton | 6-1 | Senior
Derek Culver | West Virginia | 6-10 | Junior
Sam Cunliffe | Evansville | 6-6 | Junior
Cade Cunningham | Oklahoma State | 6-8 | Freshman
Ryan Daly | St. Joseph’s | 6-5 | Senior
Zaccheus Darko Kelly | Univ. of Providence (MT) 6-6 | Senior
Oscar da Silva | Stanford | 6-9 | Senior
Kendric Davis | SMU | 5-11 | Junior
Darius Days | LSU | 6-7 | Junior
Cartier Diarra | Virginia Tech | 6-4 | Senior
Hunter Dickinson | Michigan | 7-1 | Freshman
Marek Dolezaj | Syracuse | 6-10 | Senior
Ayo Dosunmu | Illinois | 6-5 | Junior
Chris Duarte | Oregon | 6-6 | Senior
Ian DuBose | Wake Forest | 6-4 | Senior
David Duke Jr. | Providence | 6-5 | Junior
Juwan Durham | Notre Dame | 6-11 | Senior
Tahj Eaddy | USC | 6-2 | Senior
Nojel Eastern | Howard | 6-7 | Junior
Kessler Edwards | Pepperdine | 6-8 | Junior
Lydell Elmore | High Point | 6-9 | Senior
Navar Elmore | Livingstone (NC) | 6-9 | Senior
Tyson Etienne | Wichita State | 6-2 | Sophomore
Romeao Ferguson | Lipscomb | 6-5 | Senior
LJ Figueroa | Oregon | 6-6 | Senior
Aleem Ford | Wisconsin | 6-8 | Senior
Blake Francis | Richmond | 6-0 | Senior
Hasahn French | Saint Louis | 6-7 | Senior
DJ Funderburk | N.C. State | 6-10 | Senior
Ty Gadsden | UNCW | 6-1 | Senior
Gorjok Gak | California Baptist | 6-11 | Senior
Dawson Garcia | Marquette | 6-11 | Freshman
Marcus Garrett | Kansas | 6-5 | Senior
Luka Garza | Iowa | 6-11 | Senior
Samson George | Central Arkansas | 6-7 | Senior
Asante Gist | Iona | 5-11 | Senior
Terrell Gomez | San Diego State | 5-8 | Senior
Jordan Goodwin | Saint Louis | 6-3 | Senior
Justin Gorham | Houston | 6-7 | Senior
Elyjah Goss | IUPUI | 6-7 | Senior
Jayvon Graves | Buffalo | 6-3 | Senior
Raiquan Gray | Florida State | 6-8 | Junior
Quade Green | Washington | 6-0 | Senior
Patrick Greene Jr. | National Park College (AR) 6-2 | Sophomore
Alan Griffin | Syracuse | 6-5 | Junior
Quentin Grimes | Houston | 6-5 | Junior
Quincy Guerrier | Syracuse | 6-7 | Sophomore
Dou Gueye | Louisiana | 6-9 | Senior
Matt Haarms | BYU | 7-3 | Senior
Jordan Hall | St. Joseph’s | 6-8 | Freshman
Bryce Hamilton | UNLV | 6-4 | Junior
Javion Hamlet | North Texas | 6-4 | Senior
Deion Hammond | Monmouth | 6-4 | Senior
Amauri Hardy | Oregon | 6-2 | Senior
De'Vion Harmon | Oklahoma | 6-2 | Sophomore
Romio Harvey | Harding University (AR) 6-4 | Senior
Sam Hauser | Virginia | 6-8 | Senior
Aaron Henry | Michigan State | 6-6 | Junior
Kashaun Hicks | Norfolk State | 6-6 | Senior
Taveion Hollingsworth | Western Kentucky | 6-2 | Senior
Trevor Hudgins | NW Missouri State | 6-0 | Junior
Jay Huff | Virginia | 7-1 | Senior
Anthony Hughes Jr. | Millsaps College (MS) 6-2 | Senior
Feron Hunt | SMU | 6-8 | Junior
Matthew Hurt | Duke | 6-9 | Sophomore
Nah'Shon Hyland | VCU | 6-3 | Sophomore
Isaiah Jackson | Kentucky | 6-10 | Freshman
Jhivvan Jackson | UTSA | 6-0 | Senior
Loren Cristian Jackson | Akron | 5-8 | Senior
Casdon Jardine | Hawaii | 6-7 | Senior
DeJon Jarreau | Houston | 6-5 | Senior
Tristan Jarrett | Jackson State | 6-4 | Senior
Justin Jaworski | Lafayette | 6-3 | Senior
David Jean Baptiste | Chattanooga | 6-1 | Senior
Damien Jefferson | Creighton | 6-5 | Senior
Bryson Johnson | Univ. of The Ozarks (AR) 5-11 | Senior
David Johnson | Louisville | 6-5 | Sophomore
Jalen Johnson | Duke | 6-9 | Freshman
Jalen Johnson | Mississippi State | 6-6 | Senior
Keon Johnson | Tennessee | 6-5 | Freshman
Carlik Jones | Louisville | 6-1 | Senior
Christiaan Jones | Stetson | 6-5 | Senior
DeVante´ Jones | Coastal Carolina | 6-1 | Junior
Herbert Jones | Alabama | 6-8 | Senior
Kai Jones | Texas | 6-11 | Sophomore
Latrell Jones | Portland | 6-5 | Junior
Johnny Juzang | UCLA | 6-6 | Sophomore
Corey Kispert | Gonzaga | 6-7 | Senior
John Knight III | Southern Utah | 6-3 | Senior
Miller Kopp | Northwestern | 6-7 | Junior
Balsa Koprivica | Florida State | 7-1 | Sophomore
Cameron Krutwig | Loyola (IL) | 6-9 | Senior
Kameron Langley | North Carolina A&T | 6-2 | Senior
AJ Lawson | South Carolina | 6-6 | Junior
Matt Lewis | James Madison | 6-5 | Senior
Scottie Lewis | Florida | 6-5 | Sophomore
EJ Liddell | Ohio State | 6-7 | Sophomore
Spencer Littleson | Toledo | 6-4 | Senior
Isaiah Livers | Michigan | 6-7 | Senior
Jaizec Lottie | Flagler (FL) | 6-2 | Senior
Loudon Love | Wright State | 6-8 | Senior
Denzel Mahoney | Creighton | 6-5 | Senior
Makur Maker | Howard | 6-11 | Freshman
Makuach Maluach | New Mexico | 6-5 | Senior
Sandro Mamukelashvili | Seton Hall | 6-11 | Senior
Kyle Mangas | Indiana Wesleyan | 6-4 | Senior
Tre Mann | Florida | 6-4 | Sophomore
Remy Martin | Arizona State | 6-0 | Senior
Matthew Mayer | Baylor | 6-9 | Junior
Josh Mballa | Buffalo | 6-7 | Junior
Miles McBride | West Virginia | 6-2 | Sophomore
Mac McClung | Texas Tech | 6-2 | Junior
Kameron McGusty | Miami | 6-5 | Senior
JaQuori McLaughlin | UCSB | 6-4 | Senior
Sean McNeil | West Virginia | 6-3 | Junior
Jadyn Michael | Colorado Christian | 6-4 | Senior
Asbjorn Midtgaard | Grand Canyon | 7-0 | Senior
Isaiah Miller | UNCG | 6-0 | Senior
Davion Mintz | Kentucky | 6-3 | Senior
Damek Mitchell | Lewis-Clark State College (ID) 5-9 | Senior
Davion Mitchell | Baylor | 6-2 | Junior
Matt Mitchell | San Diego State | 6-6 | Senior
Steffon Mitchell] | Boston College | 6-8 | Senior
Evan Mobley | USC | 7-0 | Freshman
Isaiah Mobley | USC | 6-10 | Sophomore
Ruot Monyyong | Little Rock | 6-10 | Senior
Moses Moody | Arkansas | 6-6 | Freshman
Alex Morales | Wagner | 6-6 | Senior
Clay Mounce | Furman | 6-7 | Senior
Matthew Moyer | George Washington | 6-9 | Senior
Issa Muhammad | Daytona State (FL) | 6-9 | Sophomore
Trey Murphy III | Virginia | 6-9 | Junior
RJ Nembhard | TCU | 6-5 | Junior
Barra Njie | St. Benedict’s Prep/Fryshuset (Sweden) 6-3 | Post-Graduate
Obadiah Noel | UMass-Lowell | 6-4 | Senior
Joel Ntambwe | Texas Tech | 6-8 | Sophomore
Kobi Nwandu | Niagara | 6-6 | Senior
Kevin Obanor | Oral Roberts | 6-8 | Junior
Eugene Omoruyi | Oregon | 6-6 | Senior
EJ Onu | Shawnee State (OH) | 6-11 | Senior
Chris Parker | Liberty | 6-1 | Senior
Darius Perry | UCF | 6-2 | Senior
Jock Perry | UC-Riverside | 7-1 | Senior
John Petty Jr. | Alabama | 6-5 | Senior
Jordan Phillips | UT Arlington | 6-7 | Junior
Jamorko Pickett | Georgetown | 6-9 | Senior
Danny Pippen | Kent State | 6-9 | Senior
Scotty Pippen Jr. | Vanderbilt | 6-1 | Sophomore
Yves Pons | Tennessee | 6-6 | Senior
Micah Potter | Wisconsin | 6-10 | Senior
Jason Preston | Ohio | 6-4 | Junior
Joshua Primo | Alabama | 6-6 | Freshman
Neemias Queta | Utah State | 7-0 | Junior
Brandon Rachal | Tulsa | 6-6 | Senior
Courtney Ramey | Texas | 6-3 | Junior
Austin Reaves | Oklahoma | 6-5 | Senior
Alex Reese | Alabama | 6-9 | Senior
Antonio Reeves | Illinois State | 6-4 | Sophomore
Nate Reuvers | Wisconsin | 6-11 | Senior
Cody Riley | UCLA | 6-9 | Junior
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | Villanova | 6-9 | Sophomore
Orlando Robinson | Fresno State | 7-0 | Sophomore
Elvin Rodriguez | Science & Arts of Oklahoma 6-2 | Senior
Colbey Ross | Pepperdine | 6-1 | Senior
Damion Rosser | New Orleans | 6-4 | Junior
Shawn Royal Jr. | Victory Rock Prep (FL) 6-5 | Post-Graduate
Kevin Samuel | TCU | 6-11 | Junior
Olivier Sarr | Kentucky | 7-0 | Senior
Marcus Sasser | Houston | 6-1 | Sophomore
Jordan Schakel | San Diego State | 6-6 | Senior
Quentin Scott | Texas State | 6-7 | Senior
Ronaldo Segu | Buffalo | 6-0 | Junior
Jaden Shackelford | Alabama | 6-3 | Sophomore
Terrence Shannon Jr. | Texas Tech | 6-6 | Sophomore
Day'Ron Sharpe | North Carolina | 6-11 | Freshman
Taz Sherman | West Virginia | 6-4 | Senior
Devontae Shuler | Ole Miss | 6-2 | Senior
Roman Silva | Oregon State | 7-1 | Senior
Aamir Simms | Clemson | 6-8 | Senior
Jericho Sims | Texas | 6-10 | Senior
Javonte Smart | LSU | 6-4 | Junior
Chris Smith | UCLA | 6-8 | Senior
Dru Smith | Missouri | 6-3 | Senior
Justin Smith | Arkansas | 6-7 | Senior
Mike Smith | Michigan | 5-11 | Senior
Jaden Springer | Tennessee | 6-4 | Freshman
TJ Starks | Cal State Northridge | 6-2 | Junior
DJ Steward | Duke | 6-2 | Freshman
DJ Stewart Jr. | Mississippi State | 6-6 | Sophomore
Deon Stroud | Fresno State | 6-5 | Sophomore
Jalen Suggs | Gonzaga | 6-4 | Freshman
Anthony Tarke | Coppin State | 6-6 | Senior
Jalen Tate | Arkansas | 6-6 | Senior
Maleek Taylor | Allen University (SC) | 6-5 | Senior
Terry Taylor | Austin Peay | 6-5 | Senior
MaCio Teague | Baylor | 6-3 | Senior
Christian Terrell | Sacramento State | 6-5 | Senior
Cameron Thomas | LSU | 6-4 | Freshman
Koby Thomas | Coppin State | 6-6 | Senior
Ethan Thompson | Oregon State | 6-5 | Senior
JT Thor | Auburn | 6-10 | Freshman
Jeremiah Tilmon | Missouri | 6-10 | Senior
Clyde Trapp | Clemson | 6-4 | Senior
D'Mitrik Trice | Wisconsin | 6-0 | Senior
Jordy Tshimanga | Dayton | 6-11 | Senior
Justin Turner | Bowling Green | 6-4 | Senior
Stanley Umude | South Dakota | 6-6 | Senior
Chandler Vaudrin | Winthrop | 6-7 | Senior
Alonzo Verge Jr. | Arizona State | 6-2 | Senior
Eric Vila | UTEP | 6-11 | Senior
Mark Vital | Baylor | 6-5 | Senior
Franz Wagner | Michigan | 6-9 | Sophomore
C.J. Walker | UCF | 6-8 | Sophomore
Kyree Walker | Hillcrest Prep Academy (AZ) 6-6 | Post-Graduate
M.J. Walker | Florida State | 6-5 | Senior
Keaton Wallace | UTSA | 6-3 | Senior
Josh Washburn | Carthage (WI) | 5-11 | Senior
Duane Washington Jr. Jr. | Ohio State | 6-3 | Junior
Isaiah Washington | Long Beach State | 6-1 | Senior
Richard Washington Jr. | San Jose State | 6-6 | Senior
Trendon Watford | LSU | 6-9 | Sophomore
Romeo Weems | DePaul | 6-7 | Sophomore
Sahvir Wheeler | Georgia | 5-10 | Sophomore
Fabian White Jr. | Houston | 6-8 | Senior
Romello White | Mississippi | 6-8 | Senior
Devin Whitfield | Lincoln Memorial Univ. (TN) 6-5 | Senior
Joe Wieskamp | Iowa | 6-6 | Junior
Aaron Wiggins | Maryland | 6-6 | Junior
Brandon Williams | Arizona | 6-2 | Sophomore
JeeNathan Williams | Buffalo | 6-5 | Junior
Keith Williams | Cincinnati | 6-5 | Senior
Trevion Williams | Purdue | 6-10 | Junior
Ziaire Williams | Stanford | 6-8 | Freshman
Bryce Wills | Stanford | 6-6 | Junior
Jalen Wilson | Kansas | 6-8 | Freshman
Sidney Wilson | SIU-Edwardsville | 6-7 | Junior
Isaiah Wong | Miami | 6-3 | Sophomore
McKinley Wright IV | Colorado | 6-0 | Senior
Moses Wright | Georgia Tech | 6-9 | Senior
Jacob Young | Rutgers | 6-2 | Senior
Marcus Zegarowski | Creighton | 6-2 | Junior
The following is the list of international players who have applied for early entry into NBA Draft 2021:
PLAYER | TEAM/COUNTRY OF TEAM | HEIGHT | STATUS
Mert Akay | Dynamic (Serbia) | 6-6 | 2000 /> [Player: Carlos Alocen | Real Madrid (Spain) | 6-5 | 2000 DOB
Ibou Dianko Badji | Barcelona (Spain) | 7-2 | 2002 DOB
Aleksander Balcerowski | Gran Canaria (Spain) | 7-1 | 2000 DOB
Kenny Baptiste | Le Mans (France) | 6-7 | 2000 DOB
Juhann Begarin | Paris (France) | 6-5 | 2002 DOB
Hugo Besson | Saint Quentin (France) 6-3 | 2001 DOB
Tarik Biberovic | Fenerbahce (Turkey) | 6-7 | 2001 DOB
Vrenz Bleijenbergh | Antwerp (Belgium) | 6-10 | 2000 DOB
Danko Brankovic | Cibona (Croatia) | 7-1 | 2000 DOB
Gora Camara | Casale (Italy) | 7-0 | 2001 /> [Player: Malcolm Cazalon | Mega (Serbia) | 6-6 | 2001 DOB
Vinicius Da Silva | Prat (Spain) | 7-0 | 2001 DOB
Tom Digbeu | Prienai (Lithuania) | 6-5 | 2001 DOB
Ousmane Diop | Torino (Italy) | 6-9 | 2000 DOB
Mouhamet Diouf | Reggio Emilia (Italy) | 6-9 | 2001 DOB
Biram Faye | Girona (Spain) | 6-9 | 2000 DOB
Usman Garuba | Real Madrid (Spain) | 6-8 | 2002 DOB
Matthieu Gauzin | Chalons-Reims (France) 6-4 | 2001 DOB
Josh Giddey | Adelaide (Australia) | 6-8 | 2002 DOB
Gregor Glas | Dynamic (Serbia) | 6-6 | 2001 DOB
Haowen Guo | Shanghai (China) | 6-7 | 2000 DOB
Justus Hollatz | Hamburg (Germany) | 6-3 | 2001 DOB
Ariel Hukporti | Nevezis (Lithuania) | 7-0 | 2002 DOB
Dalibor Ilic | Igokea (Bosnia) | 6-8 | 2000 DOB
[Player: Rokas Jokubaitis | Zalgiris (Lithuania) | 6-4 | 2000 DOB
Kenan Kamenjas | Spars Sarajevo (Bosnia) 6-10 | 2000 DOB
Jovan Kljajic | Bilbao (Spain) | 6-6 | 2001 DOB
Yoan Makoundou | Cholet (France) | 6-9 | 2000 DOB
Zsombor Maronka | Joventut (Spain) | 6-10 | 2002 DOB
Karlo Matkovic | Mega (Serbia) | 6-10 | 2001 DOB
Nikita Mikhailovskii | Avtodor (Russia) | 6-7 | 2000 DOB
Aristide Mouaha | Latina (Italy) | 6-4 | 2000 DOB
Mario Nakic | Oostende (Belgium) | 6-7 | 2001 DOB
Vladislav Odinokov | Khimki (Russia) | 6-8 | 2000 DOB
Joel Parra | Joventut (Spain) | 6-8 | 2000 DOB
Tomas Pavelka | Castello (Spain) | 7-2 | 2000 DOB
Marko Pecarski | FMP (Serbia) | 6-10 | 2000 DOB
Ivan Perasovic | Split (Croatia) | 6-7 | 2002 DOB
Franger Pirela | La Matanza (Spain) | 6-2 | 2002 DOB
Nemanja Popovic | FMP (Serbia) | 6-8 | 2001 DOB
Jaime Pradilla | Valencia (Spain) | 6-9 | 2001 DOB
Roko Prkacin | Cibona (Croatia) | 6-9 | 2002 DOB
Gabriele Procida | Cantu (Italy) | 6-6 | 2002 DOB
Sitraka Raharimanantoanina | Chalon (France) | 6-10 | 2001 DOB
Hugo Robineau | Cholet (France) | 6-4 | 2000 DOB
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos | AEK (Greece) | 6-8 | 2001 DOB
Ziga Samar | Fuenlabrada (Spain) | 6-6 | 2001 DOB
Gui Santos | Minas (Brazil) | 6-6 | 2002 DOB
Pavel Savkov | Baskonia (Spain) | 6-7 | 2002 DOB
Alperen Sengun | Besiktas (Turkey) | 6-9 | 2002 DOB
Alexander Shashkov | CSKA (Russia) | 6-11 | 2000 DOB
Amar Sylla | Oostende (Belgium) | 6-9 | 2001 DOB
Boris Tisma | Sevilla (Spain) | 6-9 | 2002 DOB
Bojan Tomasevic | Dynamic (Serbia) | 6-7 | 2001 DOB
Uros Trifunovic | Partizan (Serbia) | 6-7 | 2000 DOB
Luc Van Slooten | Braunschweig (Germany) 6-9 | 2002 DOB