Our yearly look at prospects,by top 5 superlative categories.

SPEED

1. Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Dillingham has the cat quickness to leave defenders in the dust and create scoring opportunities off the dribble. He can push the ball up the floor with the best of them, but most impressive his his first step to blow by defenders, which he sets up well with hesitation moves. He has really begun to harness the controlled chaos and utilize his speed, while remaining for the most part under control. That speed should help him overcome being on the small side at point guard in today’s NBA.

2. Devin Carter, Providence

3. Isaiah Collier, USC

4. Cody Williams, Colorado

5. Bronny James, USC

ATHLETICISM (backcourt)



Devin Carter, Providence

Carter not only registered the fastest 3/4 court sprint at this year’s combine, but he was among the leaders in maximum vertical as well. Carter utilizes his long, 6-9 wingspan well, which helps the 6-2 combo guard to play bigger and more athletic. He had a number of highlight reel dunks throughout the season and generally finds ways to utilize his athleticism on both ends of the floor.

2. AJ Johnson, NBL

3. Terrence Shannon, Illinois

4. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

5. Trentyn Flowers, NBL

ATHLETICISM (frontcourt)

1. Ryan Dunn, Virginia

Dunn has a real chance to sneak into the late first round, with teams like the Knicks showing interest. And it’s certainly not because of Dunn’s great feel for the game or skill level. While his game has shown some progress, what has teams so intrigued with Dunn is his elite NBA level run/jump athleticism and the thought of putting him on the floor to defend, similar to the way the Pelicans have had success with Herb Jones. Dunn was top 20 in the country (16th) in blocked shots, and has the length of a 4 and the speed and athleticism of a 2, and can jump out of the gym. He’ll have the versatility to defend 4s and 3s similar to former pro Luc Mbah a Moute.

2. Yves Missi, Baylor

3. Adem Bona, UCLA

4. Keshad Johnson, Arizona

5. Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

STRENGTH

1. Zach Edey, Purdue

Zach Edey is not just a mountain of a man, he’s clearly a very skilled basketball player. It’s not often that the leading scorer in NCAA and 2-time player of the year is 7-foot-5. Purdue has had something special and the legend of Edey will live on in college lore. Depite losing, Edey pushed around Donovan Clingan in the NCAA title game, and it was clear who the stronger player way. He’s got the strength to take on any NBA bigman and has really improved his conditioning and speed. It will be a steep adjustment to the speed at the next level, but don’t bet against Edey.

2. Donovan Clingan, UConn

3. Adem Bona, UCLA

4. Kel'el Ware, Indiana

5. PJ Hall, Virginia

SHOOTING

1. Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

There’s only one Steph Curry. But Sheppard’s body type and smooth shooting stroke at least makes you think of Curry at times. Curry went 7th. And Sheppard is projected to go higher. Curry had some questioning his ability to play PG entering the league. Sheppard also has a father that played, and both have a similar maniacal love for the game. While Sheppard’s FT numbers aren’t quite in the high 80s, low 90s like a dead eye shooter, (like Curry or Mark Price) but he will have a chance to get there, and his 3 point numbers are well over 40%.

2. Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

3. Jared McCain, Duke

4. Blake Hinson, Pirrsburgh

5. Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh

PASSING

1. Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Kolek edges out a younger and bigger (but injured) version of himself with Nikola Topic. Kolek creates easy scoring opportunities for teammates with his masterful reads and timing on dishes. He passes teammates right into scoring opportunities with incredible vision and timing. He’s an underwhelming athlete, but with such a great command of the point guard position, he finds ways to overcome his deficiencies.

2. Nikola Topic, Serbia

3. Juan Nunez, Spain

4. Isaiah Collier, USC

5. Dillon Jones, Weber St.

PERIMETER DEFENDER

1. Stephon Castle

Castle edges out fellow freshman Ronald Holland as the top perimeter defender. Castle has the versatility to guard 1-3 and uses his great foot speed and long arms to shadow opposing ball handlers. He also utilizes has 6’9 wingspan to deflect passes and jump passing lanes. Castle is seen as a likely top 5 pick, and at this point he really doesn’t have an outside shot. His playmaking. and in particular his defense is what teams are what have teams so enamored.

2. Ronald Holland, Ignite

3. Jamal Shead, Houston

4. Reece Beekman, Virginia

5. Cody Williams, Colorado

POST DEFENDER

1. Donovan Clingan, UConn

Clingan proved to be an absolute force in the paint defensively for UConn. He’s quick to react on weak side blocks and when beaten off the dribble, gets a lot of recovery blocks inside the paint. His massive 9’7 standing reach combined with anticipation and shot blocking instincts make him a weapon as a rim protector.

2. Alexandre Sarr, NBL

3. Yves Missi, Baylor

4. Ryan Dunn, Virginia

5. Adem Bona, UCLA

FIRST ROUND SLEEPER

1. Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh

Carrington figures to go somewhere in the mid first round. It’s difficult to project sleepers without knowing exactly where players will be drafted, but Carrington had the type of season that should make him easy to sleep on. While being tasked with running the Pitt offense, he struggled shooting in the middle portion of the year and ended up shooting way below what he’s capable of at 31% from three.

2. Terrence Shannon, Illinois

3. Cody Williams, Colorado

4. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

5. Jaylon Tyson, California

SECOND ROUND SLEEPER

1. Jonathan Mogbo, San Francisco

The year of the “super senior” is highlighted by possibly the biggest sleeper in the draft. Mogbo edges out Jaylen Wells in this category. At 23 years of age, and with low efficiency shooting numbers, it’s easy to see why teams may be fading him. But as one of the freakiest players in the draft, and high level playmaking ability, (3.6-1.8 A/TO ratio) there’s a lot of intrigue. Draymond Green went 35 in the 2012 draft, and Mobgo has a number of similar qualities.

2. Jaylen Wells, Washington St.

3. Trey Alexander, Creighton

4. AJ Johnson, NBL

5. Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

LOW RISK

1. Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Drafting to eliminate risk generally creates risk in itself. But with that being said, some picks are riskier than others. In a draft like this, it’s really not easy to find a low risk guy. Sheppard is still not as proven as some draft picks, having come off the bench on a loaded Kentucky team. But the fact that he shoots it so well, has such a passion for the game, and is in fact an underrated athlete (40-42 inch max vertical) gives him a more comfortable floor.

2. Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

3. Terrence Shannon, Illinois

4. Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh

5. Cody Williams, Colorado

HIGH RISK/HIGH REWARD

1. KyShawn George, Miami

George passes the eye test with a very smooth floor game, showing great ability to handle and pass it for his size, plus a very nice form and range on his shot. Where the risk comes in is with his usage and lack of experience at his age. He likely would still need at Miami if not for a timely injury in the Hurricane backcourt that gave him the chance to shine in the mid-season.

2. Yves Missi, Baylor

3. Tidjane Salaun, Cholet

4. Kel'el Ware, Indiana

5. AJ Johnson NBL

FRONTCOURT LENGHT

1. Adem Bona, UCLA

Eddy has the most pure length with a massive 7’10.75 wingspan. But from a wingspan to height differential, Adem Bona has the freakiest “ape index” with a +7.5” inch discrepancy. Throw in Bona’s 40 inch vertical, and high motor and you can see why teams are likely willing to look past his age and skill level, and potentially make him a draft pick.

2. Donovan Clingan, UConn

3. Zach Edey, Purdue

4. Ulrich Chomche, NBA Africa

5. Tidjane Salaun, France

BACKCOURT LENGTH

1. Cody Williams, Colorado

Williams has a 7-1 wingspan at just 6’6.5 height. That +6.5” gives him excellent ability to get shots off, be disruptive defensively, and finish drives at the rim. Williams is currently just 180 lbs, but word is his OKC brother Jalen Williams had a similar body type at the same age, so look for a potential weight progression from Cody.

2. Devin Carter, Providence

3. Trey Alexander, Creighton

4. AJ Johnson, NBL

5. Bronny James, USC