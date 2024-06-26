Our final extended mock draft “6.0” with player outlooks, team fit and player comps for the top 30 picks on Wednesday, round one of the 2024 NBA Draft. (Ws = Wingspan)

1. *Atlanta Zaccharie Risacher 6-10 Ht, 6-10 Ws, 195 lbs, SF/PF France Intl.

Risacher actually made a late push at the very end of the year with three 20 point games in his last four. It is not a draft with a great deal of talent at the top so teams and their fan bases like Atlanta’s will have to go into next season with realistic expectations. Risacher has one of the most effortless strokes you will find. He reminds some of a bigger version of Klay Thompson with his pure shooting ability. While he’s had some ups and downs over the past 12 months, he’s been on the radar for some time as a top prospect for the 2024 draft, due to his shooting, mobility and excellent size. He has basketball bloodlines with a father that played, and has shown steady improvement following the move to Bourg-en-Bresse. He put up 10 points per game on efficient shooting numbers for much of the season and won player of the month early on, following a number of big performances. Detractors contest that he lacks the ability to self create. They also worry that he lacks toughness and shies away from contact. He struggled to shine at the 2023 Hoop Summit game in Portland, but scouts commented that they loved the talent during the week of practices. He rebounded nicely as the season progressed, showing ability as both a shooter and shot blocker. Gaining strength and finding a good situation will be key, as there are plenty of indications that he may struggle initially at the NBA level.

Why the Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher: Risacher is the presumptive top pick, but whether or not it will be to the Hawks is the big question. Consider the Spurs the best possibility to move up here, as he worked out for them and Atlanta. He fits, not only from a small market culture standpoint, and being a countryman of Wemby, but also in a draft devoid of a true top pick level talent, Wemby could absorb the pressure of (Risacher) going first overall and not producing right away, making San Antonio the best fit for the sharpshooter. If it is the Hawks, they add a nice piece on the wing, but he may struggle to meet expectations that go with being a first pick in Atlanta.

NBA Comparison: Rashard Lewis



2. Washington Alexandre Sarr 7-1 Ht, 7-4 Ws, 225 C France Intl.

Sarr has a lot of intrigue with his length, fluidity and shooting stroke. He shows very good ability to move his feet and defend on switches, a real necessity in today’s game and something missing from the other top centers from this year’s draft. Where he seems to be lacking is he’s not a big scorer, and may never be one. He doesn’t play with much consistency yet, and there are some questions related to his ability to dominate for long stretches. He had a solid season, but his play dropped off some as the season went on. He did not receive consistent minutes and it caused a real drop off in his productivity. The NBL is a solid league, and while he showed flashes, his age, and lack of experience, certainly kept him from being a dominant force. Currently at just over 200 lbs, Sarr may always be on the light side as an NBA center. Sarr shows some star potential, but is a long ways from being NBA ready. Whether he can add significant weight to his frame is another key question.

Why the Wizards select Alexandre Sarr: Sarr is now a virtual lock for Washington, as he did not work out for Atlanta, and Washington has made their intentions clear he’s their guy. Sarr joins their mid-lottery pick from a year ago,, fellow Frenchman Bilal Coulibaly. He gives them a potential franchise big to develop for the future as they continue their roster overhaul.

NBA Comparison: Mitchell Robinson

3. Houston (from Brooklyn) Reed Sheppard 6-3 Ht, 6-3 Ws, 180 lbs, SG/PG Kentucky Fr.

Sheppard has some real question marks, having come off the bench on a loaded team where he was protected with star level talent around him at all times. Regardless, Sheppard is one of the highest rated prospects for the 2024 draft for a number of reasons. First and foremost he has one of the best shooting strokes in the draft and also plays with incredible IQ showing passing and ball handling ability. He’s bound to struggle to play to his draft position, but that’s the reality of the 2024 NBA draft. While the eye test does him no favors, his analytic numbers put him right at the top of this year’s draft. Every year, a player becomes the “analytics darling” of that specific draft. Detractors look at him as a limited, undersized athlete and question how much of his game will translate and whether he will be able to get shots off going against longer athletes at the next level. The name Jimmer Freddete gets mentioned, granted Sheppard does a lot more with steals, rebounds and even blocked shots. Is he Mark Price or is he Seth Curry? Probably somewhere in the middle.

Why the Rockets select Reed Sheppard: Houston could still entertain a trade here, but the latest rumblings are that the Rockets will keep the pick and use it on Reed Sheppard, who actually fits into their team need with shooting. How well he can play alongside Fred Van Vleet remains to be seen, but the two are on very different timelines, so there should be plenty of mentorship and harmony, like a modern NFL backfield.

NBA Comparison: Mark Price

4. San Antonio Stephon Castle 6-7 Ht, 6-9 Ws, 210 lbs, SG/PG UConn So.

After a slow start to his freshman season, Castle’s impact took flight in the second half of the year. He was UConn’s top performer in their Final Four win over Alabama, and made a name for himself as many people’s top prospect on the Huskies Championship team. He lacks a consistent jumper, which fell to 26% by the end of the year, but his stroke doesn’t show any major flaws, aside from a slow release. which means he needs time to get it off, a la the Ball brothers, and accounts for his struggles over the season. On the positive side, he’s a versatile wing, showing some lead guard attributes, plus he’s the top wing defender among the lottery projected prospects.

Why the Spurs select Stephon Castle: If the Spurs do move up to one for the top pick, it will be interesting to see what direction the Hawks go in here. We are projecting the pick based on San Antonio having it, and they are the most air tight, close lipped team in the league regarding their draft crushes, but indications are their eyes are locked on Castle at 4.

NBA Comparison: Caris LeVert



5. Detroit Matas Buzelis 6-10 Ht, 6-10 Ws, 200 lbs, SF/PF Ignite Fr.

Buzelis has been one of the highest rated players in his age group for a number of years. He’s finally added some weight to his frame and has room for more growth. He possesses scoring potential as a stretch four, which makes him intriguing. He had some big games, although questions remain about his lack of consistency and strength. His season with the Ignite gained momentum, giving his stock a boost. Matas is intriguing due to his ability to face the basket and score in a number of ways. Playing in the G League for the Ignite didn’t instill much confidence about his season, but teams are forced to take a lot of leaps of faith in this year’s draft.

Why the Pistons select Matas Buzelis: Detroit has athletes but continues to struggle to surround former first overall pick Cade Cunningham with enough talent to turn things around. Buzelis is one of the higher upside players in this draft. And while it’s questionable whether he can develop into a difference maker. he at least has the chance to develop into a solid contributor. His ability to score and become a floor spacer would help a team lacking in that area.

NBA Comparison: Austin Croshere

6. Charlotte Dalton Knecht 6-6 Ht, 6-9 Ws, 210 lbs, SG/SF Tennessee Sr.

With a number of bigtime highlight dunks and big performances, Knecht (pronounced “connect”) was one of the breakout draft prospects this season. He wasn’t high on team’s lists coming into the season, but following a transfer from Colorado State, Knecht proved it at the SEC level with a monster senior season in which he demonstrated the ability to impact games with his outside shooting and athleticism. He’s an older player who turned 23 in April so it caps his upside to an extent, but in the post COVID era of drafts, being 23 no longer carries the stigma that it once did. Knecht could be this year’s Jaime Jaquez, with his scrappy style and mature game.

Why the Hornets select Dalton Knecht: Knecht figures to go in the 6-10 range and there’s growing word that the Hornets have him on their short list of targets. Knecht’s shooting and toughness should fit in well with a team consisting of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball that has the talent, but so far not the results to show for it.

NBA Comparison: Mike Miller

7. Portland Donovan Clingan 7-3 Ht, 7-7 Ws, 280 lbs, C UConn So.

Two seasons, two NCAA titles, there’s no knocking the results. Clingan has really excited teams with his defensive dominance, great size and perceived upside. He’s well liked as a bigman who runs hard, and can defend and pass too. He’s still young at just 20 years of age and the thought is that his determination and toughness will allow him to continue to gain mobility and expand his skill set. His 2.5 blocks per game in just 22 minutes of action is certainly intriguing. It’s not a strong draft so he has garnered interest in the top 10. But he finished dead last in the NBA Combine speed and agility drills. And with a lack of great foot speed to defend on switches, plus concerns about his offensive potential, just a 55% career FT shooter, he could be a player that gets over-drafted based on the tourney hype.

Why the Blazers select Donovan Clingan: Memphis is considered to be the team most interested in Clingan, so a trade up here or before this pick is a possibility. Ayton and the Portland weather/culture do not seem compatible, so perhaps the Blazers are exploring the idea of replacing him with a younger, meaner and longer center. Clingan is likely to be selected somewhere in the mid lotto and Portland has two picks and may roll the dice on his upside.

NBA Comparison: Jakob Poeltl

8. *San Antonio (from Toronto) Cody Williams 6-8 Ht, 7-1 Ws, 180 lbs, SF/PG Colorado Fr.

Cody possesses as much upside of any player in this year’s draft. But he has yet to prove that he has the strength and determination to maximize his abilities. There are a number of players with higher floors and more sure bets, and going too high could easily be a detriment to Cody. He’s an unfinished product but his real intrigue is his ability to run the point position at 6-8 with a 7-1* wingspan. He has the ability to impact games by creating offense for himself and others off the dribble. He’s a humble kid, who prefers to let his play do the talking. His choice of Colorado, over the high profile programs, is a reflection of his personality, and probably an indication that he would thrive more easily with a smaller market team like San Antonio.

Why the Spurs select Cody Williams: Williams is considered likely to end up in the 4-10 range. He’s a 3-and-D type with a chance to be special, but he will likely require time and a good situation to get the best version of him. Williams low key personality would certainly fit in with San Antonio. Tidjane Salaun and Devin Carter are also said to be potential Spurs targets.

NBA Comparison: Lamar Odom

9. Memphis Ronald Holland 6-8 205 SF G-League Ignite Fr.

Holland came into the season as a near consensus top 5 pick. But his deficiencies were exposed as he has turned the ball over at an extremely high rate, and his scoring and shooting abilities proved to be slightly below advertised. He’s a solid defender, but not elite, and a work in progress on the offensive end. Playing in the G League for the Ignite’s final season gave him exposure with NBA scouts, but the general feeling became that the program did not replicate the college experience and no longer necessary with NIL possibilities. Holland is still seen by some as a default mid lottery pick, but could slide some on draft night with fears about his upside an high motor player with below average skill and readiness.

Why the Grizzlies select Ronald Holland: Memphis clearly has their eyes on Clingan and would love to move up for him. Perhaps they see another Marc Gasol, and like the idea of platooning a big with Jaren Jackson Jr. If Clingan ends up going before their pick, Holland brings energy, defense and versatility to a team that should bounce back well with two of the game’s top young talents (Ja and JJJ) entering their prime.

NBA Comparison: Will Barton

10. Utah Tidjane Salaun 6-10 Ht, 7-2 Ws, 220 lbs, PF France Intl.

Salaun is a raw bigman who played this season for Cholet in France. Despite not being a consistent outside shooter yet, he had a string of games where he hit at a high clip from three point. He has a huge wingspan and generally gives amazing effort. But his feel for the game is still a work in progress. In Treviso, at the 2023 Eurocamp, he attempted to show some aspects of his game that just weren’t there yet. He drove the ball from the perimeter on a number of occasions, exposing his high dribble and lack of creation skills. But when he focuses on doing the dirty work and using his athleticism around the basket, he is a handful. His spirit for the game is apparent and if you need a wall run through, he’s your man. It’s clear that he’s more of an energy four than a perimeter player, but the fact that he’s begun to knock down spot up threes at an increasing rate put his stock on the rise.

Why the Jazz select Tidjane Salaun: Salaun is an upside swing, which would coincide with the Jazz looking longterm and not trying to win TOO quickly. A bottom 4 finish next year could help to “raise the Flagg” on a new era for a team like Utah. Salaun is a possibility, as well as a player with a little more readiness in Devin Carter.

NBA Comparison: Dorain Finney-Smith

11. Chicago Devin Carter 6-3 Ht, 6-9 Ws, 195 lbs, SG/PG Providence Jr.

Carter has NBA bloodlines and had a breakout season at Providence. His 6-9 wingspan allows him to play bigger than his 6-2 size. He’s got a little bit of a slow release but his shot shows good form and touch otherwise. He really gets after it on the defensive end using his big wingspan to his advantage, While he has late lottery grades from some scouts and early second round grades from others, it’s a weaker draft meaning teams will be looking for more role rtpe players as opposed to stars with their mid-late first round picks. Carter has a chance to be a contributor on both ends of the floor, despite being a bit of an undersized two.

Why the Bulls select Devin Carter: With the additions of the Unibrow and Giddey, the team will have a completely different look next season. Sources indicated a few weeks back that the Bulls have a promise in place with Devin Carter at 11, That is assuming he’s actually available when they select. There is a lot of interest in him in the 8-10 range as well. Carter is a high flying combo guard with a big wingspan and defensive prowess. He adds athleticism and energy to a backcourt in need of change.

NBA Comparison: Ayo Dosunmu

12. Oklahoma City (from Houston) Carlton Carrington 6-5 Ht, 6-8 Ws, 195 lbs, PG/SG Pittsburgh Fr.

Carrington had a hot start to the year and also finished strong. In the middle of the year the Baltimore native struggled with his shooting efficiency, but never lost focus of his goal as a leader and team player. Carrington is a thin point guard with excellent size and playmaking ability. He’s got a very nice looking shooting stroke and does a good job of getting his own looks in the flow of the game and only after getting his teammates looks. His 4.1 to 1.9 assist to turnover ratio show that he’s an excellent decision maker. While his shooting seemed to hit a wall, his numbers on the season are not so bad when you consider scoring was his second responsibility after running the team.13.2 ppg on 41.2 32.2 78.5 while not sensational show a lot of promise as just a freshman, who came into the season barely seen as a top 100 recruit. 5,2 rebounds per game is also an excellent stat from a guard. He also plays excellent on ball defense and should only get better as he adds strength. Carrington could end up one of the top 10 players out of this draft and may end up a steal in the teens to early 20s.

Why the Thunder select Carlton Carrington: Oklahoma City has draft capital to make a move later in the draft for a big or move up from this pick. Carrington is a real talent and likely will end up being one of the best picks taken outside of the top 10 of this year’s draft. He would add shooting and playmaking depth to the backcourt and starter potential as a point guard in the future.

NBA Comparison: Shaun Livingston

13. Sacramento Ja'Kobe Walter 6-5 Ht, 6-10 Ws, 200 lbs, SG Baylor Fr.

Walter was among the best freshmen in the country from an efficiency standpoint, but his efficiency deteriorated some at the end of the year. While his athleticism doesn’t jump off the screen, he’s got good length and a solid skill set, with the ability to shoot and create as well as some combo guard potential. Playing for one of the elite programs in the country, he’s averaged solid scoring and efficiency numbers overall. He played some point guard in high school, and while he’s not really seeing any time at the position at Baylor, the fact that he’s got a history at the position helps his cause. Walter is not elite in terms of athleticism, more of a smooth athlete, but his skill set is advanced for his age and he performed consistently throughout much of the season.

Why the Kings select Ja’Kobe Walter: The Kings have made strides recently with the Fox/Sabonis pairing. Letting Haliburton go may haunt them, but Fox is an impressive talent in his own right. Walter gives the Kings a talented, young, potential starting shooting guard to groom for the future, behind recently resigned Malik Monk.

NBA Comparison: Reggie Bullock

14. *Portland (from Golden State) Jared McCain 6-3 Ht, 6-4 Ws, 205 lbs, SG/PG Duke Fr.



McCain was Duke’s top player all season. He’s a very solid performer who excellent in catch and shooting. He’s got tremendous range on his shot and very good body strength. There are still question marks surrounding his ability to play the point guard position. While not bad passer and solid decision maker (1/9 TO 1.3 A/TO), his feel for playing the point guard position and pick and roll needs polishing. The character and determination are very high with McCain and he’s considered a possible late lotto guy.

Why the Blazers select Jared McCain: The Blazers could look to go in a number of directions here. McCain would figure to add versatility as a combo guard that can back up Scoot as well as get buckets as a small 2. He would help with shooting and scoring off the bench initially.

NBA Comparison: Bryn Forbes

15. Miami Tristan da Silva 6-9 Ht, 6-10 Ws, 215 lbs, SF/PF Colorado Sr.



The Brazilian by way of Munich is one of the more experienced forward prospects in this year’s draft with four years at Colorado under his belt. The upside is not as intriguing as with a younger player, Da Silva turned 23 on May 15th, however his ability to contribute sooner is the tradeoff. da Silva shows a very nice shooting motion and ability to stroke the long ball. He’s a decent athlete in the open floor with long arms and gets some dunks on loose balls and back doors. While not a big time isolation guy, he can create baskets at times when called upon and should continue to expand in this area. While not the highest upside pick in the late first round area, his shooting and length give him a nice combination of floor and ceiling. While his scoring and efficiency were pretty even from his junior year, 16 ppg on 49.3 fg% 39.5 3p%m 83.5 dt%, his a/to going from a 1/2 negative number to 2.4 to 1.8 was his biggest jump in efficiency.

Why the Heat select Tristan da Silva: TDS is considered one of the draft risers and is said to likely be in the 14-18 range. He is a floor spacer and one of the more NBA ready players. The Heat did well with an older player last year grabbing one of the steals of the draft in Jaime Jaquez. da Silva gives Miami another talented forward who may be able to add weight and become a stretch four. Jimmy Butler is considered a possible trade chip that could be dangled in draft day trade discussions.

NBA Comparison: Cody Martin

16. Philadelphia Isaiah Collier 6-4 Ht, 6-5 Ws, 205 lbs, PG/SG USC Fr.

Collier exploded out of the gates and rose up to the tops of draft boards with a 40% three point percentage and a number of big performances. Unfortunately his hot start was not indicative of his true ability as a shooter. He proved in high school that he was a good distributor of the ball, but at USC he proved to be turnover prone with a tendency to get out of control when attacking the basket. Despite being the consensus number one player in the class following his senior season, there are concerns about how his game translates to the next level. Collier is probably a little shorter than his listed 6-5 height, he lacks a huge wingspan, and is seen by NBA scouts as a bit of a below the rim athlete, despite his great speed off the dribble. He’s still a potential lottery pick and potentially gives a team size and speed at the lead guard position.

Why the Sixers select Isaiah Collier: Philly is in play with a number of guards including Dillingham and Topic. But there’s a real chance both slide past this pick. Collier adds depth to the Sixers’ backcourt. He’s a physical combo guard who shows upside if he can harness the speed and aggressive style.

NBA Comparison: Marcus Banks

17. Los Angeles Lakers Yves Missi 7-0 230 PF/C Baylor So.



Missi is somehow a stiff and an athlete at the same time. Missi impressed scouts this year with his high motor and intensity. He showed a willingness to compete and perform well in big games. He also showed the ability to use his length to impact both ends of the floor. And while there are certainly concerns related to his fluidity and coordination, he is an explosive athlete. He has some rim protection ability as well as some ball handling that scouts took note of as he was, at times, able to take slower bigs off the dribble and create baskets in isolation. Missi figures to find a spot somewhere in the second half of the first round.

Why the Lakers select Yves Missi: The Lakers are considered the likely landing spot for Missi at 17 with the Baylor big as their main target. They like his athleticism and potential as a rim protector, plus his surprising shooting from 3. He’s an upside play and while his basement has a lot of steps, the upside is undeniable.

NBA Comparison: Gorgui Dieng

18. Orlando KyShawn George 6-8 Ht, 6-10 Ws, 210 lbs, SF Miami Fr.

George is one of this year’s wildcards. The Swiss born wing benefited from some added minutes due to injuries to starters at Miami around New Years and has took advantage of the opportunity, displaying versatility and smooth shooting ability. He is still raw and needs experience, and is already 20 years of age. Despite that he oozes upside with his smooth offensive skills and shooting ability. While there are certainly questions about readiness, the first round of this year’s draft consists of a number of players that will be drafted on upside. As well as having a similar physical appearance, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson comes to mind as a player comp considering he’s a versatile forward with high level shooting ability.

Why the Magic select Kyshawn George: Orlando has gotten over the playoff drought and have a solid core. George gives them a boom or bust upside pick with versatility to play multiple positions. Another possibility is Jaylon Tyson, who brings more readiness and maturity. The Magic need backcourt shooting as well, so a player like Jared McCain would also make sense if he were to fall to them.

NBA Comparison: Cameron Johnson

19. *Toronto (from Indiana) Nikola Topic 6-7 Ht, 6-6 Ws, 200 lbs, PG Serbia Intl.

Topic is a point guard with good, not great, size with a 6-7 frame and a 6-5 1/2 wingspan. He’s an absolute maestro with the basketball, and has a great feel for the game at a young age. He’s one of the best pick and roll players to emerge in the draft in a number of years. He’s in the running along with Kolek as the best passer in this draft and he’s four years younger. At 6-7, he has the size to see over defenders and plays with great confidence for an 18 year old. The shooting is not there yet, as he really struggles from the perimeter, but there is some hope he improves from 3 in time, as he does have good form on his shot and hits his FTs. Topic missed a large portion of the season due to injury which raises questions about development and readiness, and it could cost him a few spots on draft night.

Why the Raptors select Nikola Topic: Topic could slide a ways with 16 being said to be the absolute starting point. His injury obviously negatively affected his draft stock, but realistically it was probably inflated all along. The Raptors are in rebuild mode and in search of a new identity, and a pick and roll maestro like Topic could, in time, potentially unlock a number of their athletes. Topic also could work well, considering it may be a red shirt year, in keeping the Raptors squarely in the Flagg tankathon. If the team no longer has faith in Poeltl, Edey would make sense as a Canadian national here that would figure to stick around.

NBA Comparison: Vasilije Micić

20. Cleveland Jaylon Tyson 6-7 Ht, 6-8 Ws, 220 lbs, SG California Jr.



Tyson was one of the breakout stars of the NCAA season. The Plano, Texas native put up monster stats for Cal with 19.6 ppg and 6.8 boards to go along with great efficiency numbers. his calling card is his tremendous outside shooting ability. He’s an above average athlete with a big frame for a wing and shows a very polished floor game. He’s extremely adept at creating offense in isolation and has a lot of ways to get defenders off balance whether it be pump fakes or jab steps. He’s not the fastest or most explosive athlete, but he plays a very controlled style and should be able to find success considering his ability to get shots off without much space. Defensively, he’ll need to work on becoming better at anticipation and using his strength to overcome a lack of ideal foot speed.

Why the Cavaliers select Jaylon Tyson: Look for a potential Darius Garland trade, as word is Mitchell and Garland may not be able to co-exist. Cleveland could potentially move into the 3-10 range tageting someone like Cody Williams or Dalton Knecht. Tyson and another Cavs target worked out against each other in Cleveland, and Tyson supposedly wowed them, and got the upper hand. The selection could come down to one of the two. Tyson gives a team looking to join the ranks of contenders another step in the right direction.

NBA Comparison: Desmond Bane

21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee) Zach Edey 7-5 Ht, 7-11 Ws, 300 lbs, Purdue Jr.

Edey is a Goliath with pretty nimble feet considering his size. He’s been the best college player in the country over the past two years by a wide margin and has really developed into a leader at Purdue. Zach has proven the doubters wrong every step of the way. While there are concerns about how well he fits into today’s switch heavy NBA and defend in space, he’s jumped into the likely mid-to-late first round area.

Why the Pelicans take Zach Edey: Edey gives the Pelicans a new bigman to add to the mix. Jonas Valanciunas is 32 now and a free agent and may not be back with them. New Orleans continues to push to add the right pieces around their core to make the jump into true contender status. New Orleans will hope that Edey can speed his game up and give them consistent minutes. If Edey is gone here, the team could look to go in a number of directions, including Nikola Topic or Johnny Furphy.

NBA Comparison: Boban Marjanovic

22. Phoenix Kel'el Ware 7-1 ht, 7-5 Ws, 230 lbs, C Indiana So.



The sophomore transfer from Oregon put up impressive statistics at Indiana this year. He has doubled his output in both minutes and points and has an ideal NBA center frame. He also shoots the ball with good form. He remains a project for the NBA level due to his focus and intensity still being inconsistent. But you won’t find many athletic 7-footers averaging a near double double, 14.7 and 9.3, with three point shooting potential (7-19) 27 percent and the ability to rim protect (1.5 blocks per game). If he can land in the right situation with a great passer setting lobs for him regularly, he could maximize his upside at the next level.

Why the Suns select Kel’el Ware: The Suns are said to be one of a few teams looking to unload their first round pick for salary cap reasons. There’s a good chance a team like Utah or Brooklyn moves into this pick. Ware is also said to be on the short list of guys the Suns will consider if they indeed hold onto this pick, though that is looking unlikely.

NBA Comparison: Ivica Zubac

23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans) Terrence Shannon 6-7 Ht, 6-9 Ws, 220 lbs, SG Illinois Sr.

Following his mid-season suspension, due to an assault charge, and reinstatement, Shannon went on an absolute tear over the final couple months of the season. He is the only player in college or pro, other than Luka Doncic, to average seven made free throws and 2 made three point shots. Shannon shows the ability to score proficiently on all three levels. He attacks the defense relentlessly, using his powerful build, and speed in the open floor. Despite being one of the older players being projected in the first round, his readiness gives him an element of security for teams looking for some instant impact. Shannon looked like the best player in all of college basketball towards the end of the season. His assault trial is now underway, and it may ultimately derail his draft stock if the trial lingers or he is found guilty.

Why the Bucks select Terrence Shannon: Shannon had his day in court and was found not guilty of the sexual assault charge. He still has the stigma of the accusation working against him, but the fact that he can move on with his career and the result of his trial coming before the draft is a huge positive. As long as they believe in Shannon’s character, he offers a great deal of talent and readiness at 23 for a team looking to get back into the title hunt.

NBA Comparison: Donovan Mitchell

24. *New York (from Dallas) Rob Dillingham 6-2 lbs, 6-3 Ws, 165 lbs, PG Kentucky Fr.

Dillingham is a scrappy lead guard who was impressive all year coming off the bench for Kentucky. He built a reputation as a fierce competitor on the high school level, and reinforced that with his play in Lexington. He’s an efficient offensive player who can really get into the zone and put up points in bunches. He’s a fearless type of competitor and never shies away from taking big shots. His ability to create is good, although at times he can force things and take bad shots. He did a solid job of distributing the ball for UK without turning it over to the tune of a 2-1 a/to ratio.

Why the Knicks select Rob Dillingham: 24 is certainly low for a player that received an early green room invite. And there’s a possibility that a team like Philadelphia could grab him at 16. But word is there’s good chance Dillingham slides out of the lottery, and may not have a concrete floor right now. He measured with just a 7’11 standing reach, 165 lbs. Teams have shied away from smaller point guards in recent years. Kennedy Chandler being an example.

NBA Comparison: Brandon Jennings

25. New York [Player: Johnny Furphy] 6-9 Ht, 6-8 Ws, 190 lbs SF Kansas Fr.

While possessing intrigue, Furphy is one of the less NBA ready players potentially available. Furphy improved his play at Kansas as the season went along. He fits in best with a team with a long term outlook as he figures to take some time, but the fact that he is a hardworking kid that showed a lot of improvement in a short amount of time is encouraging. He plays with a lot of spirit and energy and his ability to knock down shots with good size on the wing gives him a chance to make it at the next level. Furphy is 6-7.5 barefoot, making him 6-9 in shoes. His 6-8 wingspan is just a half an inch longer than his barefoot height.

Why the Knicks select Johnny Furphy: Fresh off their deal to land Mikal Bridges, they are considered very likely to move one and maybe both of their picks. Furphy potentially gives the (enter team name here) a young wing to develop. Furphy is thought likely to become a pick in the 20s. If the Knicks hold onto the pick, Furphy gives them a young wing to groom for the future. Brooklyn may ultimately end up with the pick for Tyler Smith.

NBA Comparison: Julian Strawther

26. Washington (from LA Clippers) Pacome Dadiet 6-9 Ht, 6-9 Ws, 205 lbs, SF Ratiopharm Ulm 2005



One of the youngest players available, Dadiet is a player who has made a late push up draft boards and has a shot to grab a spot in the late first round. He’ll turn 19 after the draft in July. While not the flashiest of prospects, he is a guy that connects the team with his all around skills and ability to bring what’s needed to the table. A solid athlete who is very smart and has good feel for the game. He shows good ball skills, with the ability to handle it, find teammates with great vision and passing, as well as knock down open shots with touch and shooting ability.

Why the Wizards select Pacome Dadier: The young 18 year old Frenchman is best described as a “connector” or a “glue guy”. Despite the fact that Dadiet probably makes more sense for a winning team, given his skill set and ability to be a great role player, the Wizards seem to have a nice “French thing” going on, and could always look to build up his trade value with what figures to be plenty of excess “garbage minutes” available.

NBA Comparison: Jaime Jaquez

27. Minnesota Cam Christie 6-6 Ht, 6-8 Ws, 190 lbs, Minnesota Fr.



A very focused and mature freshman, everything about Christie screams solid. Christie is seen as a tougher version of his brother, Max Christie, who has turned out to be a good pick in the early second round two years ago to the Lakers. Christie was one of the breakout freshman this year and shows a surprisingly advanced skill set with the ability to pull up from three as well as make plays for others. He’s shaping up to be one of the real sleepers for this year’s draft after a great predraft process and keeping his name in the draft. He’s now considered a likely first rounder and could end up cracking the top 20.

Why the Timberwolves select Cam Christie: Minnesota has a fairly stacked roster at the moment and can look to add a piece or possibly trade out from this pick. Christie is a mature freshman with upside and would work well in a situation where he can develop slowly like Minnesota.

NBA Comparison: Max Strus

28. Denver DaRon Holmes 6-10 Ht, 7-1 Ws, 235 lbs, PF Dayton Jr.

Holmes had a strong post season build up to the draft. He’s added some strength to his frame and tested well in the combine with strong vertical numbers. He’s got excellent length and has proven to be a consistent outside shooter. While he does not look especially fluid running the floor,, he shows an excellent ability to explode around the basket off of two feet. Holmes was extremely productive as a junior, putting up 20 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 2.6 apg, shooting 38% from three point range. Holmes also measured with an impressive 7-1 wingspan and a 34 inch max vertical at the NBA Draft combine.

Why the Nuggets select DaRon Holmes: In one of the worst kept secrets, we have confirmed that the Nuggets are likely to have a promise in place for Holmes. The Nuggets have had promises in place in the last few seasons. Holmes is an athletic frontcourt player who should be ready to provide one of the league’s title contenders with some minutes off the bench.

NBA Comparison: Zeke Nnaji



29. *Utah (From Oklahoma City Tyler Smith 6-11 Ht 7-1 Ws, 225 lbs, PF.C G-League Fr.

While Smith was the less heralded of the three main GLeague Ignite players coming into the year, a strong season put him in the mix with teammates Matas Buzelis and Ronald Holland as a prospect. He has good length and used two seasons at OTE, prior to this season with the Ignite, to refine his jumpshot. He has become a deadly mid-range and outside shooter, the best aspect of his game, but struggles to impact the game much in other areas. He’s a little like a smaller Myles Turner with his lack of great speed and athleticism but a very composed and mature game and the ability to play as a stretch big. Smith lacks huge upside, but is intriguing due to his length and shooting stroke. Late lottery is a possibility for the sweet shooting bigman.

Why the Jazz select Tyler Smith: Word is that this pick and the Jazz’s 31st pick could be packaged to move up for Phoenix’s 22nd pick, potentially targeting a point guard such as Topic or Dillingham. At 29, the Jazz (or Suns or Nets) could use a big like Smith to bolster their frontcourt and help spread the floor.

NBA Comparison: Kelly Olynyk

30. Boston Baylor Scheierman 6-7, Ht 6-8 Ws, 200 lbs, SF Crieghton Sr.



Scheierman was one of the big winners at the combine, leaping a very surprising 32 inch maximum vertical. While it doesn’t sound like much, it’s a lot better than a number of the other “less athletic” players that were measured. Scheierman is a sharpshooter and has a smooth all around game with the ability to create shots and pass. He sort of plays at a different speed, but has found ways to be effective and create shots despite lacking ideal foot speed. As one of the draft’s top shooters, and an impressive pre-draft run, he stands a good chance to go in the last few picks of the first round.

Why the Celtics select Baylor Scheierman; Boston has a few players they are targeting and Schierman is a player that they are high on. He would give them another quality shooter on a rookie deal and works within their title window as a skilled player that can contribute right away. Ajay Mitchell is said to be in the mix here as well. Boston is looking to move out of this pick, and add second rounders and/or future picks in return.

NBA Comparison: Sam Hauser