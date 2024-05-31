The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that 93 of the 201 players that filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2024.have withdrawn their names.



Withdrawals

Achor Achor Samford 6-9 Senior

Chibuzo Agbo Boise State 6-7 Senior

Jonas Aidoo Tennessee 6-11 Junior

Michael Ajayi Pepperdine 6-7 Junior

Posh Alexander Butler 6-0 Senior

Adama Bal Santa Clara 6-6 Junior

Joe Bamisile VCU 6-4 Senior

Aziz Bandaogo Cincinnati 7-0 Senior

Brooks Barnhizer Northwestern 6-6 Junior

Jalen Blackmon Stetson 6-3 Junior

Roberts Blums VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-4 2005 DOB

Malik Bowman Overtime Elite/Lusitania (Portugal) 6-8 2004 DOB

Jaden Bradley Arizona 6-3 Sophomore

Trevon Brazile Arkansas 6-10 Sophomore

Koby Brea Dayton 6-6 Senior

Dion Brown UMBC 6-3 Sophomore

Nimari Burnett Michigan 6-4 Junior

Markus Burton Notre Dame 5-11 Freshman

Lamont Butler Jr. San Diego State 6-2 Senior

Wesley Cardet Jr. Chicago State 6-6 Junior

Andrew Carr Wake Forest 6-11 Senior

Walter Clayton Florida 6-5 Junior

Nique Clifford Colorado State 6-6 Senior

Cedric Coward Eastern Washington 6-6 Junior

Somto Cyril Overtime Elite 6-10 2005 DOB

DJ Davis Butler 6-1 Sophomore

Johnell Davis Florida Atlantic 6-4 Senior

Anthony Dell’Orso Campbell 6-6 Sophomore

Malik Dia Belmont 6-9 Senior

Eric Dixon Villanova 6-8 Senior

Garwey Dual Providence 6-5 Freshman

Xavier DuSell Fresno State 6-4 Senior

RJ Felton East Carolina 6-3 Junior

Frankie Fidler Omaha 6-7 Junior

Rasheer Fleming St. Joseph’s 6-9 Sophomore

Tyon Grant-Foster Grand Canyon 6-7 Senior

Keyshawn Hall George Mason 6-7 Sophomore

Tyler Harris Portland 6-8 Freshman

Coleman Hawkins Illinois 6-10 Senior

AJ Hoggard Michigan State 6-3 Senior

Ben Humrichous Evansville 6-9 Senior

Chase Hunter Clemson 6-4 Senior

CJ Huntley Appalachian State 6-10 Senior

Andrej Jakimovski Washington State 6-8 Senior

Sion James Tulane 6-5 Senior

Meechie Johnson South Carolina 6-3 Senior

Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton 7-0 Senior

Arthur Kaluma Kansas State 6-7 Junior

Alex Karaban Connecticut 6-8 Sophomore

Miles Kelly Georgia Tech 6-4 Junior

Chaz Lanier North Florida 6-4 Senior

Toibu Lawal VCU 6-8 Sophomore

Xaivian Lee Princeton 6-3 Sophomore

KJ Lewis Arizona 6-4 Freshman

Kino Lilly Jr. Brown 6-0 Junior

Caleb Love Arizona 6-4 Senior

Javian McCollum Oklahoma 6-2 Junior

Robert McCray V Jacksonville 6-4 Sophomore

Scotty Middleton Ohio State 6-6 Freshman

Igor Milicic Jr. Charlotte 6-10 Junior

Baba Miller Florida State 6-11 Sophomore

Jalon Moore Oklahoma 6-6 Junior

Shahid Muhammad Southern Idaho 6-10 Sophomore

Matthew Murrell Mississippi 6-4 Senior

Baye Ndongo Georgia Tech 6-9 Freshman

Zarique Nutter Northern Illinois 6-7 Senior

Toby Okani UIC 6-7 Senior

Norchad Omier Miami 6-7 Senior

Ugonna Onyenso Kentucky 6-11 Freshman

Great Osobor Utah State 6-8 Junior

Wooga Poplar Miami 6-5 Junior

Kasean Pryor South Florida 6-9 Senior

Will Richard Florida 6-4 Junior

Jordan Riley Temple 6-4 Junior

Jeremy Roach Duke 6-2 Senior

Jaxson Robinson BYU 6-7 Senior

Hunter Sallis Wake Forest 6-6 Senior

Payton Sandfort Iowa 6-7 Junior

Mark Sears Alabama 6-1 Senior

Max Shulga VCU 6-5 Senior

A.J. Staton-McCray Samford 6-5 Junior

Jarin Stevenson Alabama 6-11 Freshman

AJ Storr Wisconsin 6-7 Sophomore

Jahmyl Telfort Butler 6-7 Senior

Saint Thomas Northern Colorado 6-7 Junior

JT Toppin New Mexico 6-9 Freshman

Yacine Toumi Evansville 6-9 Senior

Trey Townsend Oakland 6-6 Senior

Milos Uzan Oklahoma 6-4 Sophomore

Marques Warrick Northern Kentucky 6-2 Senior

Jamir Watkins Florida State 6-7 Junior

Amari Williams Drexel 6-10 Senior

Terrance Williams II Michigan 6-7 Senior

Early Entries

Abdullah Ahmed Westchester Knicks (G League) 6-10 2003 DOB

Trey Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior

Izan Almansa G League Ignite 6-10 2005 DOB

Mark Armstrong Villanova 6-2 Sophomore

Reece Beekman Virginia 6-3 Senior

Jesse Bingham II Indianapolis 6-6 Senior

Adem Bona UCLA 6-10 Sophomore

Jack Brestel Roanoke College 6-5 Senior

Jalen Bridges] Baylor 6-9 Senior

Matas Buzelis G League Ignite 6-10 2004 DOB

Carlton Carrington Pittsburgh 6-4 Freshman

Devin Carter Providence 6-3 Junior

Stephon Castle Connecticut 6-6 Freshman

Cam Christie Minnesota 6-6 Freshman

Donovan Clingan Connecticut 7-2 Sophomore

Isaiah Collier USC 6-5 Freshman

Jalen Cook LSU 6-0 Senior

Isaiah Crawford Louisiana Tech 6-6 Senior

Thierry Darlan G League Ignite 6-8 2004 DOB

Tristan da Silva Colorado 6-9 Senior

Mohamed Diarra NC State 6-10 Junior

Rob Dillingham Kentucky 6-2 Freshman

Reynan dos Santos Overtime Elite 6-5 2004 DOB

Ryan Dunn Virginia 6-8 Sophomore

Zach Edey Purdue 7-4 Senior

Justin Edwards Kentucky 6-8 Freshman

Noah Farrakhan West Virginia 6-2 Senior

Kyle Filipowski Duke 7-0 Sophomore

Trentyn Flowers Adelaide (Australia) 6-8 2005 DOB

Johnny Furphy Kansas 6-9 Freshman

Eric Gaines UAB 6-2 Senior

KyShawn George Miami 6-8 Freshman

PJ Hall Clemson 6-10 Senior

Ron Holland II G League Ignite 6-8 2005 DOB

DaRon Holmes II Dayton 6-10 Junior

Oso Ighodaro Marquette 6-9 Senior

Harrison Ingram North Carolina 6-8 Junior

Jahzare Jackson Overtime Elite 7-0 2004 DOB

Bronny James USC 6-4 Freshman

AJ Johnson Illawarra (Australia) 6-6 2004 DOB

David Jones Memphis 6-6 Senior

Dillon Jones Weber State 6-6 Senior

Dordije Jovanovic Ontario Clippers (G League) 6-7 2003 DOB

Bobi Klintman Cairns (Australia) 6-10 2003 DOB

Tyler Kolek Marquette 6-3 Senior

Pelle Larrson Arizona 6-5 Senior

Jalen Lewis Overtime Elite 6-10 2005 DOB

Malique Lewis Mexico City Capitanes (G League) 6-8 2004 DOB

Jared McCain Duke 6-3 Freshman

Judah Mintz Syracuse 6-3 Sophomore

Yves Missi Baylor 7-0 Freshman

Ajay Mitchell Santa Barbara 6-4 Junior

Jonathan Mogbo San Francisco 6-8 Senior

Tiras Morton Lubbock Christian 6-5 Senior

Carlos Nichols Southern Crescent Tech (GA) 6-5 Freshman

Babacar Sane G League Ignite 6-8 2003 DOB

Jamal Shead Houston 6-1 Senior

Reed Sheppard Kentucky 6-3 Freshman

KJ Simpson Colorado 6-2 Junior

Tyler Smith G League Ignite 6-9 2004 DOB

Jason Spurgin Bowling Green 6-11 Senior

Jaylon Tyson California 6-7 Junior

Ja'Kobe Walter Baylor 6-5 Freshman

Jaykwon Walton Memphis 6-7 Senior

Kel'el Ware Indiana 7-0 Sophomore

Bryson Warren[ Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League) 6-2 2004 /> [Player: Deshawndre Washington New Mexico State 6-7 Junior

Jaylen Wells Washington State 6-8 Junior

Cody Williams Colorado 6-8 Freshman

Joseph Zaher Bowling Green 6-0 Sophomore

International

Melvin Ajinca Saint Quentin (France) 6-8 2004 DOB

Miguel Allen Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB

Luka Bogavac Derby Podgorica (Montenegro) 6-5 2003 DOB

Gael Bonilla Caceres (Spain) 6-9 2003 DOB

Michael Caicedo Girona (Spain) 6-6 2003 DOB

Milhan Charles BAL Weert (Holland) 6-7 2004 DOB

Ulrich Chomche NBA Academy (Africa) 6-11 2005 DOB

Cui Yongxi Guangzhou (China) 6-6 2003 DOB

Pacome Dadiet Ulm (Germany) 6-8 2005 DOB

Thijs de Ridder Bilbao (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB

Brice Dessert Blois (France) 6-11 2003 DOB

Mohamed Diawara Poitiers (France) 6-8 2005 DOB

Nikola Djurisic Mega (Serbia) 6-8 2004 DOB

Ruben Dominguez Castello (Spain) 6-5 2003 DOB

Ugo Doumbia Chalons-Reims (France) 6-4 2003 DOB

Lucas Dufeal Vichy Clermont (France) 6-9 2003 DOB

Quinn Ellis Trento (Italy) 6-4 2003 DOB

Mouhamed Faye Reggio Emilia (Italy) 6-10 2005 DOB

Andrija Jelavic Mega (Serbia) 6-10 2004 DOB

Ilias Kamardine Vichy Clermont (France) 6-4 2003 DOB

Gustav Knudsen Bakken (Denmark) 6-8 2003 DOB

Konstantin Kostadinov Alicante (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB

Liutauras Lelevicius Lietkabelis (Lithuania) 6-7 2003 DOB

Timotej Malovec Mega (Serbia) 6-7 2004 DOB

Bogoljub Markovic Beograd (Serbia) 6-9 2005 DOB

Eli John Ndiaye Real Madrid (Spain) 6-8 2004 DOB

Ousmane Ndiaye Palencia (Spain) 6-11 2004 DOB

Juan Nunez Ulm (Germany) 6-4 2004 DOB

Noah Penda Vichy Clermont (France) 6-8 2005 DOB

Zacharie Perrin Antibes (France) 6-9 2004 DOB

Zaccharie Risacher Bourg (France) 6-9 2005 DOB

Musa Sagnia Manresa] (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB

Tidjane Salaun Cholet (France) 6-9 2005 DOB

Alexandre Sarr Perth (Australia) 7-0 2005 DOB

Nikola Topic Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) 6-6 2005 DOB

Armel Traore Blois (France) 6-9 2003 DOB

Cezar Unitu Constanta (Romania) 6-2 2005 DOB

Fedor Zugic Goettingen (Germany) 6-5 2003 DOB

Via NBA.com