The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today that 93 of the 201 players that filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2024.have withdrawn their names.
-via NBA.com
Withdrawals
Achor Achor Samford 6-9 Senior
Chibuzo Agbo Boise State 6-7 Senior
Jonas Aidoo Tennessee 6-11 Junior
Michael Ajayi Pepperdine 6-7 Junior
Posh Alexander Butler 6-0 Senior
Adama Bal Santa Clara 6-6 Junior
Joe Bamisile VCU 6-4 Senior
Aziz Bandaogo Cincinnati 7-0 Senior
Brooks Barnhizer Northwestern 6-6 Junior
Jalen Blackmon Stetson 6-3 Junior
Roberts Blums VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-4 2005 DOB
Malik Bowman Overtime Elite/Lusitania (Portugal) 6-8 2004 DOB
Jaden Bradley Arizona 6-3 Sophomore
Trevon Brazile Arkansas 6-10 Sophomore
Koby Brea Dayton 6-6 Senior
Dion Brown UMBC 6-3 Sophomore
Nimari Burnett Michigan 6-4 Junior
Markus Burton Notre Dame 5-11 Freshman
Lamont Butler Jr. San Diego State 6-2 Senior
Wesley Cardet Jr. Chicago State 6-6 Junior
Andrew Carr Wake Forest 6-11 Senior
Walter Clayton Florida 6-5 Junior
Nique Clifford Colorado State 6-6 Senior
Cedric Coward Eastern Washington 6-6 Junior
Somto Cyril Overtime Elite 6-10 2005 DOB
DJ Davis Butler 6-1 Sophomore
Johnell Davis Florida Atlantic 6-4 Senior
Anthony Dell’Orso Campbell 6-6 Sophomore
Malik Dia Belmont 6-9 Senior
Eric Dixon Villanova 6-8 Senior
Garwey Dual Providence 6-5 Freshman
Xavier DuSell Fresno State 6-4 Senior
RJ Felton East Carolina 6-3 Junior
Frankie Fidler Omaha 6-7 Junior
Rasheer Fleming St. Joseph’s 6-9 Sophomore
Tyon Grant-Foster Grand Canyon 6-7 Senior
Keyshawn Hall George Mason 6-7 Sophomore
Tyler Harris Portland 6-8 Freshman
Coleman Hawkins Illinois 6-10 Senior
AJ Hoggard Michigan State 6-3 Senior
Ben Humrichous Evansville 6-9 Senior
Chase Hunter Clemson 6-4 Senior
CJ Huntley Appalachian State 6-10 Senior
Andrej Jakimovski Washington State 6-8 Senior
Sion James Tulane 6-5 Senior
Meechie Johnson South Carolina 6-3 Senior
Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton 7-0 Senior
Arthur Kaluma Kansas State 6-7 Junior
Alex Karaban Connecticut 6-8 Sophomore
Miles Kelly Georgia Tech 6-4 Junior
Chaz Lanier North Florida 6-4 Senior
Toibu Lawal VCU 6-8 Sophomore
Xaivian Lee Princeton 6-3 Sophomore
KJ Lewis Arizona 6-4 Freshman
Kino Lilly Jr. Brown 6-0 Junior
Caleb Love Arizona 6-4 Senior
Javian McCollum Oklahoma 6-2 Junior
Robert McCray V Jacksonville 6-4 Sophomore
Scotty Middleton Ohio State 6-6 Freshman
Igor Milicic Jr. Charlotte 6-10 Junior
Baba Miller Florida State 6-11 Sophomore
Jalon Moore Oklahoma 6-6 Junior
Shahid Muhammad Southern Idaho 6-10 Sophomore
Matthew Murrell Mississippi 6-4 Senior
Baye Ndongo Georgia Tech 6-9 Freshman
Zarique Nutter Northern Illinois 6-7 Senior
Toby Okani UIC 6-7 Senior
Norchad Omier Miami 6-7 Senior
Ugonna Onyenso Kentucky 6-11 Freshman
Great Osobor Utah State 6-8 Junior
Wooga Poplar Miami 6-5 Junior
Kasean Pryor South Florida 6-9 Senior
Will Richard Florida 6-4 Junior
Jordan Riley Temple 6-4 Junior
Jeremy Roach Duke 6-2 Senior
Jaxson Robinson BYU 6-7 Senior
Hunter Sallis Wake Forest 6-6 Senior
Payton Sandfort Iowa 6-7 Junior
Mark Sears Alabama 6-1 Senior
Max Shulga VCU 6-5 Senior
A.J. Staton-McCray Samford 6-5 Junior
Jarin Stevenson Alabama 6-11 Freshman
AJ Storr Wisconsin 6-7 Sophomore
Jahmyl Telfort Butler 6-7 Senior
Saint Thomas Northern Colorado 6-7 Junior
JT Toppin New Mexico 6-9 Freshman
Yacine Toumi Evansville 6-9 Senior
Trey Townsend Oakland 6-6 Senior
Milos Uzan Oklahoma 6-4 Sophomore
Marques Warrick Northern Kentucky 6-2 Senior
Jamir Watkins Florida State 6-7 Junior
Amari Williams Drexel 6-10 Senior
Terrance Williams II Michigan 6-7 Senior
Early Entries
Abdullah Ahmed Westchester Knicks (G League) 6-10 2003 DOB
Trey Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior
Izan Almansa G League Ignite 6-10 2005 DOB
Mark Armstrong Villanova 6-2 Sophomore
Reece Beekman Virginia 6-3 Senior
Jesse Bingham II Indianapolis 6-6 Senior
Adem Bona UCLA 6-10 Sophomore
Jack Brestel Roanoke College 6-5 Senior
Jalen Bridges] Baylor 6-9 Senior
Matas Buzelis G League Ignite 6-10 2004 DOB
Carlton Carrington Pittsburgh 6-4 Freshman
Devin Carter Providence 6-3 Junior
Stephon Castle Connecticut 6-6 Freshman
Cam Christie Minnesota 6-6 Freshman
Donovan Clingan Connecticut 7-2 Sophomore
Isaiah Collier USC 6-5 Freshman
Jalen Cook LSU 6-0 Senior
Isaiah Crawford Louisiana Tech 6-6 Senior
Thierry Darlan G League Ignite 6-8 2004 DOB
Tristan da Silva Colorado 6-9 Senior
Mohamed Diarra NC State 6-10 Junior
Rob Dillingham Kentucky 6-2 Freshman
Reynan dos Santos Overtime Elite 6-5 2004 DOB
Ryan Dunn Virginia 6-8 Sophomore
Zach Edey Purdue 7-4 Senior
Justin Edwards Kentucky 6-8 Freshman
Noah Farrakhan West Virginia 6-2 Senior
Kyle Filipowski Duke 7-0 Sophomore
Trentyn Flowers Adelaide (Australia) 6-8 2005 DOB
Johnny Furphy Kansas 6-9 Freshman
Eric Gaines UAB 6-2 Senior
KyShawn George Miami 6-8 Freshman
PJ Hall Clemson 6-10 Senior
Ron Holland II G League Ignite 6-8 2005 DOB
DaRon Holmes II Dayton 6-10 Junior
Oso Ighodaro Marquette 6-9 Senior
Harrison Ingram North Carolina 6-8 Junior
Jahzare Jackson Overtime Elite 7-0 2004 DOB
Bronny James USC 6-4 Freshman
AJ Johnson Illawarra (Australia) 6-6 2004 DOB
David Jones Memphis 6-6 Senior
Dillon Jones Weber State 6-6 Senior
Dordije Jovanovic Ontario Clippers (G League) 6-7 2003 DOB
Bobi Klintman Cairns (Australia) 6-10 2003 DOB
Tyler Kolek Marquette 6-3 Senior
Pelle Larrson Arizona 6-5 Senior
Jalen Lewis Overtime Elite 6-10 2005 DOB
Malique Lewis Mexico City Capitanes (G League) 6-8 2004 DOB
Jared McCain Duke 6-3 Freshman
Judah Mintz Syracuse 6-3 Sophomore
Yves Missi Baylor 7-0 Freshman
Ajay Mitchell Santa Barbara 6-4 Junior
Jonathan Mogbo San Francisco 6-8 Senior
Tiras Morton Lubbock Christian 6-5 Senior
Carlos Nichols Southern Crescent Tech (GA) 6-5 Freshman
Babacar Sane G League Ignite 6-8 2003 DOB
Jamal Shead Houston 6-1 Senior
Reed Sheppard Kentucky 6-3 Freshman
KJ Simpson Colorado 6-2 Junior
Tyler Smith G League Ignite 6-9 2004 DOB
Jason Spurgin Bowling Green 6-11 Senior
Jaylon Tyson California 6-7 Junior
Ja'Kobe Walter Baylor 6-5 Freshman
Jaykwon Walton Memphis 6-7 Senior
Kel'el Ware Indiana 7-0 Sophomore
Bryson Warren[ Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League) 6-2 2004 /> [Player: Deshawndre Washington New Mexico State 6-7 Junior
Jaylen Wells Washington State 6-8 Junior
Cody Williams Colorado 6-8 Freshman
Joseph Zaher Bowling Green 6-0 Sophomore
International
Melvin Ajinca Saint Quentin (France) 6-8 2004 DOB
Miguel Allen Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB
Luka Bogavac Derby Podgorica (Montenegro) 6-5 2003 DOB
Gael Bonilla Caceres (Spain) 6-9 2003 DOB
Michael Caicedo Girona (Spain) 6-6 2003 DOB
Milhan Charles BAL Weert (Holland) 6-7 2004 DOB
Ulrich Chomche NBA Academy (Africa) 6-11 2005 DOB
Cui Yongxi Guangzhou (China) 6-6 2003 DOB
Pacome Dadiet Ulm (Germany) 6-8 2005 DOB
Thijs de Ridder Bilbao (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB
Brice Dessert Blois (France) 6-11 2003 DOB
Mohamed Diawara Poitiers (France) 6-8 2005 DOB
Nikola Djurisic Mega (Serbia) 6-8 2004 DOB
Ruben Dominguez Castello (Spain) 6-5 2003 DOB
Ugo Doumbia Chalons-Reims (France) 6-4 2003 DOB
Lucas Dufeal Vichy Clermont (France) 6-9 2003 DOB
Quinn Ellis Trento (Italy) 6-4 2003 DOB
Mouhamed Faye Reggio Emilia (Italy) 6-10 2005 DOB
Andrija Jelavic Mega (Serbia) 6-10 2004 DOB
Ilias Kamardine Vichy Clermont (France) 6-4 2003 DOB
Gustav Knudsen Bakken (Denmark) 6-8 2003 DOB
Konstantin Kostadinov Alicante (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB
Liutauras Lelevicius Lietkabelis (Lithuania) 6-7 2003 DOB
Timotej Malovec Mega (Serbia) 6-7 2004 DOB
Bogoljub Markovic Beograd (Serbia) 6-9 2005 DOB
Eli John Ndiaye Real Madrid (Spain) 6-8 2004 DOB
Ousmane Ndiaye Palencia (Spain) 6-11 2004 DOB
Juan Nunez Ulm (Germany) 6-4 2004 DOB
Noah Penda Vichy Clermont (France) 6-8 2005 DOB
Zacharie Perrin Antibes (France) 6-9 2004 DOB
Zaccharie Risacher Bourg (France) 6-9 2005 DOB
Musa Sagnia Manresa] (Spain) 6-8 2003 DOB
Tidjane Salaun Cholet (France) 6-9 2005 DOB
Alexandre Sarr Perth (Australia) 7-0 2005 DOB
Nikola Topic Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) 6-6 2005 DOB
Armel Traore Blois (France) 6-9 2003 DOB
Cezar Unitu Constanta (Romania) 6-2 2005 DOB
Fedor Zugic Goettingen (Germany) 6-5 2003 DOB
