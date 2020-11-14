International Withdrawals
Player Team/Country of Team Height Status
Brancou Badio Barcelona (Spain) 6-3 1999 DOB
Darko Bajo Split (Croatia) 6-10 1999 DOB
Marek Blazevic Rytas (Lithuania) 6-10 2001 DOB
Henri Drell Pesaro (Italy) 6-9 2000 DOB
Michele Ebeling Kleb Ferrara (Italy) 6-9 1999 DOB
Osas Ehigiator Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-10 1999 DOB
Joel Ekamba Limoges (France) 6-5 2001 DOB
Miguel Gonzalez Baskonia (Spain) 6-7 1999 DOB
Sehmus Hazer Bandirma (Turkey) 6-3 1999 DOB
Rokas Jokubaitis Zalgiris (Lithuania) 6-4 2000 DOB
Georgios Kalaitzakis Nevezis (Lithuania) 6-8 1999 DOB
Arturs Kurucs VEF Riga (Latvia) 6-3 2000 DOB
Nikola Miskovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-10 1999 DOB
Aristide Mouaha Roseto (Italy) 6-3 2000 DOB
Caio Pacheco Bahia Basket (Argentina) 6-3 1999 DOB
Sander Raieste Kalev/Cramo (Estonia) 6-9 1999 DOB
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos AEK (Greece) 6-8 2001 DOB
Njegos Sikiras Fuenlabrada (Spain) 6-9 1999 DOB
Aboubacar Traore Dynasty Sports Institute (Canada) 6-4 2001 DOB
Uros Trifunovic Partizan (Serbia) 6-7 2000 DOB
Arnas Velicka Prienai (Lithuania) 6-4 1999 DOB
NCAA/International Withdrawals
Player School Height Status
Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate
Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore / Serbia
NCAA Early Entries
Player School Height Status
Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman
Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior
TyShon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior
Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman
Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore
Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore
Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior
Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior
Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior
Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman
Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior
Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore
Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore
Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman
CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore
Malik Fitts St. Mary’s 6-8 Junior
Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior
Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman
Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore
Joshua Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Graduate
Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior
Jalen Harris NV Nevada 6-5 Junior
Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman
Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore
Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior
Isaiah Joe Arkansas 6-5 Sophomore
Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman
CJ Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior
Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior
Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore
Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior
Micheal Lenoir Creating Young Minds Acad. (TX) 5-9 Post-Graduate
Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore
Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman
Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior
Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Graduate
Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman
Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman
Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior
EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore
Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore
Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman
Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior
Nikolaos Okekuoyen Ridgeview Prep (NC) 6-11 Post-Graduate
Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman
Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman
Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore
Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore
Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior
Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Jahmius Ramsey Texas Tech 6-4 Freshman
Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior
Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior
Jay Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore
Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore
Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman
Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman
Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman
Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-9 Junior
Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore
Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior
Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore
Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior
Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior
Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman
Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman
James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman
Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore
Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior
Early Entry International
Player Team/Country of Team Height Status
Deni Avdija Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-8 2001 DOB
LaMelo Ball Illawara (Australia) 6-6 2001 DOB
Adrian Bogucki Radom (Poland) 7-1 1999 DOB
Leandro Bolmaro Barcelona (Spain) 6-6 2000 DOB
Imru Duke Zentro Basket (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB
Paul Eboua Pesaro (Italy) 6-8 2000 DOB
Killian Hayes Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) 6-5 2001 DOB
Vit Krejci Zaragoza (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB
Yam Madar Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 6-2 2000 DOB
Theo Maledon ASVEL (France) 6-4 2001 DOB
Karim Mane Vanier (Canada) 6-5 2000 DOB
Sergi Martinez Barcelona (Spain) 6-8 1999 DOB
Joel Parra Joventut (Spain) 6-8 2000 DOB
Aleksej Pokusevski Olympiacos (Greece) 7-0 2001 DOB
Marko Simonovic Mega Bemax (Serbia) 6-11 1999 DOB
Mouhamed Thiam Nanterre (France) 6-9 2001 DOB
From: NBA.com