1 San Antonio Victor Wembanyama A+ No suspense here. No drama. No intrigue. No rumors. No nonsense. It's just the best prospect since LeBron James falling into an incredible infrastructure with one of the sport's best coaches and a decades-long track record of unparalleled success with international prospects – especially those with French connections. Victor Wembanyama is a San Antonio Spur and the franchise's unapologetic tank-job last season pays off in the biggest way possible. Wemby steps into the NBA as a day-one defensive anchor (don't rule out an All-NBA defensive team nod as a rookie) and an unselfish, go-with-the-flow offensive weapon who can space the floor and control the boards. As long as he stays healthy, what's not to like?

2 Charlotte Brandon Miller B Miller is this draft's most likely candidate to develop into the "apex predator" wing that every team craves – Paul George and Jayson Tatum are reasonable comparisons for Miller's ceiling. He was college basketball's best pro prosect, and he will be a better pro than collegian. His game is tailor-made for NBA basketball. He projects as a plus-level defender who can guard multiple positions, and there is no question about his all-around skill level. He still has several off-court questions/controversies to put in the rear-view, and his pre-draft interviews/workouts reportedly left a lot to be desired. He lost a significant amount of weight after a bout with mono, as well. But he has "best-player-in-the-draft-not-from-France" potential, and he should have a great shot at All-Rookie first team. It's Michael Jordan's final decision as Charlotte's owner. Will they regret passing on Scoot Henderson's star power here?

3 Portland Scoot Henderson A In any other draft, Scoot would be a credible top overall pick. He is an immediate culture-setter with a top-tier work ethic and a tangible competitive fire that can't be taught. To the surprise of nobody, Scoot has dominated the interview/workout circuit. It's clear that he will immediately become one of the league's most popular players and a social media sensation, with a style of play conducive to viral video. He isn't a lights-out shooter now, but it would be foolish to bet against him – he is likely heading to the gym right after the draft to get up some shots. The big question now: What does Scoot's presence in Portland mean for franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard?

4 Houston Amen Thompson A- Amen Thomspon brings an incredible amount of speed, athleticism, and versatility to the Rockets. At nearly 6-7, Thompson's wheels compare favorably to much smaller players, while his length and explosiveness compare favorably to the league's most dominant wings. He can fill up the box score in a variety of ways, even when his shot isn't falling – which is all-too-often the case with Amen at this stage of his development. He struggles to shoot it from anywhere outside of the restricted area, including at the foul line. If he gets his jumper in order, we could be looking at multiple All-Star selections like a pre-injury Penny Hardaway. If not, we could see an up-and-down career trajectory similar to that of Evan Turner or Michael Carter-Williams. Ime Udoka's first order of business will be to mold Thompson and the rest of this extremely young Rockets core into a functional NBA basketball team. But Thompson's upside and playmaking will be a much-needed addition alongside Houston's score-first talent, even if a certain former Houston legend decides to return in free agency.

5 Detroit Ausar Thompson A- Much like his brother, Ausar Thompson is an athletic marvel who can do a little bit of everything on a basketball court. He is thrilling to watch in the open court. Wouldn't it be fun to see the Thompsons compete against each other in the dunk contest? Ausar also projects as a possible All-Defense first team type of defender, thanks both to his physical attributes and his mentality. He doesn't shoot it very well and he commits a lot of turnovers, so it might take him some time to contribute at a level that doesn't give his coaches a collective heart attack. But the upside is undeniable. He will bring a jolt of athleticism and some secondary playmaking skills alongside Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey on what could be an intriguing Detroit squad in a year or two.

6 Orlando Anthony Black A- Black runs the smoothest pick-and-roll out of anyone in the lottery. He doesn't rely on breathtaking athleticism and speed to get to his spots, but he seems to get there anyway. Black is a true floor general in who fills up the stat sheet in every column and could eventually develop into a semi-consistent triple-double threat. He's a streak-shooter at best from 3 (now joining a team with a bunch of streaky outside shooters), and he can occasionally get a bit sloppy with the basketball, but Black's knack for making big plays on both ends should keep him in the NBA for at least a decade. It should be fascinating to see how Black's unselfish game fits in with Orlando's potent forward combo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

7 Washington Bilal Coulibaly A- Wow! Victor Wembanyama is Coulibaly's number-one fan, and now NBA scouts are taking notice. Coulibaly is the draft's fastest riser. Many expected him to wait until 2024 to declare, but all the extra attention on Wemby helped Coulibaly's meteoric rise up the mocks. At 6-7 with an incredible 7-3 wingspan, Coulibaly looks the part of a future Defensive Player of the Year. He explodes off the floor. He makes the athletic parts of the game look effortless. His jumper and his feel on the offensive end need work, but that's to be expected from such a young, raw prospect. His growth curve is off the charts. The Wizards are using some of the extra assets they've accumulated in their week's worth of wheeling and dealing to target Coulibaly. He will have ample time to develop during a long-needed rebuild in Washington. The Pacers reportedly had a deal in place with Oklahoma City to move into this spot, but leveraged it into additional second-rounders from the Wizards to move up for Coulibaly.

8 Indiana Jarace Walker B+ Walker is a ferocious forward with surprisingly nimble feet for someone with his size/strength combination. It's rare to see someone with Walker's physicality come equipped with such soft hands and an emerging 3-point stroke. He's a better ball handler than you'd expect, as well, and he can credibly lead a fast break after cleaning the defensive glass. He's a versatile forward with a knack for making winning plays. He is giving up a little bit in height at 6-8, and his perimeter shooting is still a bit streaky, but there is a lot to like in what Walker brings to the Pacers. He should be an exciting pick-and-roll companion for Tyrese Haliburton.

9 Utah Taylor Hendricks A Hendricks exploded up the draft board after a freshman season for Central Florida that drew favorable comparisons to Pascal Siakam and Jerami Grant. He's an exceptionally long, athletic wing/big who can perhaps even play a little small-ball center once his thin frame fills out, thanks to his surprising rim-protection instincts. He is a whirling, bouncing, slashing player who can run the floor and spot up for 3 with equal levels of expertise. Hendricks knocked down nearly 40% of his 3s on more than four attempts per game. He's a low-foul, low-turnover, low-mistake player, as well. His ball handling needs some work, and his court vision is still emerging, but Hendricks has as much upside as anyone at this stage of the lottery. Hendricks brings tremendous defensive versatility and athleticism to a Utah squad that needs everything he brings to the table.

10 Oklahoma City Cason Wallace A- Wallace is a backcourt bulldog who will go out of his ways to make his opponents feel him. There are certain guys who have a knack at getting under their opponents' skin – Marcus Smart, Kyle Lowry – and Wallace comes cut from that mold. At 6-4 and nearly 200 pounds, Wallace also possesses the frame to back up his approach. He could turn into a one-man defensive wrecking crew. Offensively, he is a terrific catch-and-shoot player already and he may even get to the point where he can consistently hit shots off the dribble. He is currently not an efficient offensive player, as he can get a bit out of control with his ball handling and shot selection, but the foundation is there to become a starter-quality combo guard on offense and an All-NBA defense candidate. The Thunder moved into this Dallas pick specifically to target Wallace, who fits exactly what Sam Presti is building in Oklahoma City. Love the fit of Wallace alongside SGA and Josh Giddey.

11 Orlando Jett Howard C Juwon Howard's son can really shoot it. At 6-8, Howard can get a clean look against almost anyone. With a lightning-quick release and confidence to spare, Howard projects as a deadly spot-up and movement shooter at the next level – think Duncan Robinson or Doug McDermott. Howard also possesses a strong pump-and-drive game and emerging playmaking ability off the high screen. His entire NBA future will be decided on the defensive end. He lacks the top-end athleticism or lateral quickness to hang with most NBA wings, but he's a coachable player who knows where to be and what to do. He hasn't shown the ability to fill up the stat sheet beyond scoring, so if the shot isn't falling, it's fair to question whether he can contribute at a high level in other areas. But the gravity of the threat of his shooting is valuable. If the rest of his game continues to mature, Howard could be a devastating offensive weapon, but he is a significant reach at this stage of the draft. Orlando really needs Howard's spot-up shooting ability, so the fit is there, but Howard likely would have been available later in the draft.

12 Dallas Dereck Lively B It's a thin center crop beyond the very top of the draft board. Lively is the best pure rim runner/shot blocker available, who displayed tremendous run/jump athleticism and rim protection instincts in his only year at Duke. At 7-1 with a 7-7 wingspan, Lively blocks out the sun against would-be drivers. He blocked nearly two-and-a-half shots per game in only 20.8 minutes of action. Offensively, there isn't much here beyond "run and dunk." He has no jumper to speak of quite yet, and his foul shooting is a significant cause for concern. If he can turn himself into a credible offensive player, Lively could look to replicate Nic Claxton's encouraging career arc. The optimistic view is that Lively is the rim protector the Mavericks have been missing since trading away Tyson Chandler. Dallas moved back two spots to get off the David Bertans contract to open some additional cap space. It's unclear whether Lively fits the "win now" timetable the Mavs are on with Luka Doncic, but he walks in the door as Dallas's best defensive big man by default.

13 Toronto Gradey Dick B+ After an incredible high school career and a strong one-year run at Kansas, Dick steps in as one of this draft's best pure shooters. He has nearly unlimited range and a lightning-quick release. He isn't just a one-dimensional spot-up threat, either. Dick can put the ball on the floor, pull up from midrange, finish at the rim, or make plays for his teammates. He projects as a strong secondary playmaking option who can contribute in a variety of high-level ways on offense. Defensively, well, that's a different story. His NBA destiny will be determined by whether he can hold up against NBA-level scorers. He will be at an athleticism/quickness deficit against most players at his position, and it will be up to him to figure out how to make up for it with intelligence and anticipation. He brings a desperately needed shooting dimension to a Toronto squad full of athletic playmakers. (We take a little bit off the letter grade on account of that suit).

14 New Orleans Jordan Hawkins A- Hawkins is a big-game stud and one of the draft's best motion shooters. He didn't come to UConn as a no-question first-round talent, but he built himself into one after an impressive sophomore campaign and national title run. He's a great shooter form all over the floor and an aggressive off-ball cutter and mover. He is a sturdy and reliable defender, as well. He isn't a top-tier ball handler and he rarely looks to make plays for others, but he projects favorably as a starting-level shooting guard or an instant-offense sixth man in a couple years. Love Hawkins's fit on a Pelicans squad in flux. He will learn a lot of tricks from CJ McCollum.

15 Atlanta Kobe Bufkin B Much like his namesake, Kobe steps into the gym already halfway into his shooting motion. Bufkin is a jittery lefty who can score from a variety of levels and angles. He has improved at almost every facet of the game between his freshman and sophomore seasons, elevating his 3pt% to to just over 35%, while still finding ways to get it done from the floater range. He's a lanky combo guard who shows good defensive versatility/intensity, as well, which could help him secure starter-level minutes early in his career. He needs to prove that his improved shooting is real and that he can handle the physicality of NBA play, but Bufkin's all-around floor game and intriguing versatility make him a valuable addition alongside Trae Young and Dejonte Murray.

16 Utah Keyonte George B+ George is a lanky combo guard with a knack for getting buckets. He can score from all over the court and attack defenders with either hand. He already possesses a wicked pull-up jumper and can get his shot off against bigger defenders thanks to his quirky change-of-pace game and quick release. He can contribute on the glass and make plays for others, as well, but his calling card will be instant offense. He wasn't the most efficient shooter for Baylor (some might even call George a bit of a chucker), but he likely won't be relied on to create his own offense quite so often at the NBA level. He is a bit mistake prone, particularly if a defense blitzes him on the pick and roll, but if his game continues to mature as he ages, George could be a strong scoring spark plug for the Jazz.

17 LA Lakers Jalen Hood-Schifino B+ Hood-Schifino is a solid, sturdy, and crafty combo guard who knows how to play the angles and make creative plays with either hand. His approach compares favorably to Malcolm Brogdon, who never overwhelm any opponent with sheer athleticism, yet seems to find his way to the rim almost anytime he wants. Hood-Schifino is a high-IQ player who can create good looks for himself or for his teammates, and he's a versatile defender who can get it done in man coverage or in a switch-heavy scheme. He's a good rebounder for his size and he doesn't shy away from contact. His outside shooting comes and goes, and defenses will dare him to shoot by going under screens. He isn't a pure point or a pure shooting guard, either. He does a little bit of everything, but he doesn't have that single A+ skill that sets him apart. New teammate Austin Reaves is an ideal mentor for Hood-Schifino.

18 Miami Jaime Jaquez B+ Jaquez turned himself into one of the most recognizable college basketball stars over the last handful of years, and he will look to take his unorthodox game to the next level. There aren't a lot of low-post wings with expert-level footwork and incredible passing vision. Jaquez is a relentless competitor who seemingly goes out of his way to create contact. He's a scrappy, chip-on-his-shoulder player who loves to exploit mismatches. He gets after it on the defensive end and leaves his mark on every game. He's 3-point jumper comes and goes, and he lacks the lateral footspeed we've come to expect from most starting-level wings. He also comes into the league at age 22 and close to a finished product. But Jaquez comes in ready to contribute right away to a team that has Finals aspirations. Jaquez is the most "HEAT CULTURE" player available.

19 Golden State Brandin Podziemski C+ Podziemski is an exciting shooter/playmaker who approaches the game with his own specific rhythm. He thrives with the ball in his hands and he can score in a variety of ways – including a feathery-soft floater. He knocked down nearly 44% of his 3s on high volume (5.8 attempts/game), and there is no reason to believe that skill won't translate to the NBA. He won't be a full-time point guard at the NBA level, but he can easily bounce between either guard spot and do whatever a team needs him to do. He can contribute equally alongside a high-volume lead guard or as a playmaker on second units. It's unclear who he is supposed to guard at the NBA level – not quite quick enough to guard elite point guards, not quite strong/long enough to hang with wings. If he can figure out how to credibly contribute on defense, his versatile offensive game will shine. Look for Podziemski to step into the Jordan Poole vacancy and give the Warriors a nice boost. It might be a little high, but Podziemski fits what the Warriors do.

20 Houston Cam Whitmore A (on talent) D (on interviews/medicals) Those medicals must be rough. Those interviews must have been even rougher. Some big boards had Whitmore in the mix at No. 4. Nobody had him outside the top 10. The Rockets were likely considering Whitmore with the Amen Thompson pick, but he's here at No. 20. One thing the Rockets need to ask themselves: Do they make basketball jerseys shaped to fit a tank? If not, they'll need to cut one special for Whitmore. When he's driving to the basket, he isn't trying to slither and wind his way around people. He's trying to take the ball through the defender's chest and dunk him along with the ball through the hoop. Whitmore is one of the draft's most intense competitors and he won't back down from a challenge. His game needs a bit of refinement, as he tends to develop tunnel vision on his drives to the hoop (terrible assist/turnover ratio) and he didn't convert nearly as many foul shots as one would expect. He's only 19, so he has a lot of time to fix the holes his game. Whitmore's positive attributes are much tougher to come by.

21 Brooklyn Noah Clowney B- Clowney is a long, bouncy, rim-running prospect with terrific rebounding instincts and emerging rim protection skills. He will bring vertical spacing and tremendous effort right away, and his touch near the hoop and outside shooting potential is something to keep an eye on. Defense will be his calling card right away, but the offensive upside is perhaps even more intriguing. He is far from a finished product (the outside jumper is still much more theoretical at this point), and he will need to add much more size/bulk to keep bigger centers from mashing him under the hoop, but Clowney's youth and work ethic are worth the gamble at this stage of the draft. Look for Clowney to give some much-needed support to Nic Claxton on a team in need of size.

22 Brooklyn Dariq Whitehead A if healthy, D+ if not. Let's split the difference and call it a B-. Few prospects have a wider gap between "ceiling" and "floor" than Whitehead. He came to Duke as one of the best prospects in his high school class, but a pair of foot surgeries limited his on-court impact and cast doubt on his NBA future. A healthy Whitehead brings terrific shotmaking ability and a versatile offensive repertoire – including A-level catch-and-shoot skills from 3-point range. When he doesn't have the ball, he is always in motion and ready to make a play. He isn't one to make plays for others, as he sports a negative assist/turnover ratio, but a healthy Whitehead could end up being a steal this late in the draft.

23 Portland Kris Murray B Keegan's twin brother can play. Murray is a long, surprisingly big combo forward with a smooth game and solid all-around skills. Much like Keegan, Kris can get to his spots with a variety of hesitation moves and pump fakes, and he possesses an innate awareness of where he should be on any given play. He plays with an extremely high IQ and he comes to the NBA with much more polish than many of his lottery contemporaries. He isn't the most physically dominant or aggressive player, and he can seem to vanish at times, but there is no question that he has a deep bag and a mature mindset. He's much older than most comparable prospects, so his upside is more limited, but he can help round out Portland's rotation right away.

24 Dallas Olivier-Maxence Prosper B Prosper has been rocketing up draft boards recently, thanks in large part to his jump-out-of-the-gym athletic performance at the NBA Combine, his imposing physical strength, and his no-off-switch motor. He isn't going to ever become a dominant one-on-one offensive threat, but he will do all the little things that help a team win. He will stake his NBA career on his defensive ability, where he'll comfortably switch between suffocating on-ball perimeter defense on any guard or forward you throw at him. He has shown flashes of a 3-pointer, as well – not on high volume yet, but enough to keep defenses honest. Prosper ends up in Dallas, where he will join Dereck Lively and veteran center Richaun Holmes in giving the Mavs some bouncy defensive enforcers.

25 Detroit Marcus Sasser B+ Sasser might not have the upside of some of the other point guard prospects in this draft, but he might be one of this draft's most ready-to-play prospects. After four terrific seasons at Houston, Sasser brings his never-say-quit attitude to the NBA. He can shoot it from anywhere – there is no limit on his range – and he has even added a lethal floater to his bag of tricks. He won't post the usage numbers he did in college, so he will need to embrace his inner irritant on defense, which shouldn't be a problem. He loves to press opposing point guards full court and do anything he can do to get under their skin. At nearly 23, his upside is limited, but look for Sasser to contribute immediately to a Pistons squad in need of some intensity and maturity.

26 Indiana Ben Sheppard B Sheppard turned himself into one of the draft's best 3-point shooters during his four years at Belmont. If he gets a sliver of daylight, Shepphard doesn't hesitate. He shoots with confidence. He grew up playing point guard before a late growth spurt took him to nearly 6-6, so he shows a nice handle attacking closeouts and even some secondary playmaking skills. He also gets after it on defense and never backs down from a challenge. He will struggle against NBA-level size/athleticism, and it will be interesting to see if his 3-point shooting translates to this level (curiously low FT% for someone considered such a sharpshooter). The upside is perhaps a bit limited, but Shepphard's confidence and basketball IQ should translate to the NBA right away.

27 Charlotte Nick Smith A- After a tremendous high school career that saw him ranked as one of the best players in his class, Smith's freshman campaign at Arkansas was seen as a bit of a disappointment after a knee injury kept him sidelined for the majority of the season. Anthony Black lapped him in the lead-up to the draft, but Smith is the more dynamic offensive threat, with a deep bag of tricks to get himself open at all levels. Smith is also a pesky and lively defensive contributor who loves to collect steals. He never met a shot he didn't like, and he will never be confused for a playmaker, but Smith could find a niche as an electrifying scoring threat in the JR Smith mold. Great pick from the Hornets here, as they need all the talent they can get. Smith will have ample opportunities to get buckets here.

28 Utah Brice Sensabaugh B The advanced metrics love Sensabaugh, and it's easy to see why. He is among this draft's top per-minute scorers. He tallied 16.3 points per game in only 24.5 minutes per game for the Buckeyes as a freshman on terrific efficiency (48/40/81 shooting splits). If he maintained that productivity/efficiency over a typical starter's workload, he would boast one of the draft's top scoring averages. He is an unorthodox player who gets his buckets in a variety of ways. At nearly 240 pounds, Sensabaugh bulldozes his way through defenses and gets his shots to go in through contact. However, knee troubles plagued him throughout high school, and it's unclear whether he has enough quickness to get the kind of separation he'll need at the NBA level. He struggles on defense, and his conditioning could use some work (these are the big reasons why his minutes were so limited). But Utah should find several creative ways to utilize Sensabaugh's unique skillset.

29 Denver Julian Strawther A- Strawther is a high-motor wing with a nose for the ball and terrific defensive fundamentals. Unlike most rookies, Strawther should be at least a solid defender on opening day, thanks to his ability to switch across guards and forwards. Offensively, Strawther is a crafty slasher who can get buckets both with the ball in his hands and off back-cuts. He has also come through in the clutch a number of times in big games for the Bulldogs. He is a high-IQ player who projects as a solid 3-and-D contributor for the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets. He can make the extra pass, but teams won't ask him to be their primary playmaker. His athleticism is good-not-great, and he's closer to a finished product at age 21. But look for Strawther to model himself after other high-level role players like new teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Dorian Finney-Smith.

30 LA Clippers Kobe Brown C- Brown is a bully – and that's meant as a compliment. When the 250-pound Brown gets the ball in the high post, he calmly and methodically shoves his way to where he wants to go, and he makes high-efficiency plays for himself or for his teammates. He can finish through contact near the hoop, and teams can even run offense through him out of the high post. He's a better defender than expected, thanks to strong communication skills and quick hands. Even though he shot a terrific 45.5% on his 3s as a senior, he struggled mightily from beyond the arc his first three years at Missouri. If his shooting is real, Brown could be a real contributor. It's a big reach at 30, but the Clippers get some added versatility.

31 Boston James Nnaji B- Nnaji is more than just a big body with a 7-7 wingspan. He can effectively protect the rim with either hand and deter would-be dunks/layups just by lingering near the hoop. His motor never revs below the red. He wants to dunk everything in sight and swat everything into the fifth row. He is an athletic marvel. However, the soon-to-be 19-year-old hardly saw the court this past season for Barcelona, due to a combination of rawness and foul trouble. He can't shoot yet, and his struggles at the line could result in hack-a-Nnaji strategies. But the good far outweighs the bad here. If he even gets 2/3 of the way to his ceiling, Nnaji could be a devastating roll man/rim protector for a Celtics team in need of depth behind Robert Williams, Al Horford, and new acquisition Kristaps Porzingis. He likely won't play much right away, but he is an interesting long-term upside pick for Boston.

32 Denver Jalen Pickett B+ You ever wonder what it would look like if a bowling ball could play point guard? Pickett is about as close as we're going to get. With wide shoulders and a running back's mentality, Pickett loves to bounce off defenders on his way to the rim. He does a remarkable job keeping his dribble live in traffic, and he extends possessions with his ability to weave through traffic and find open shooters. He's a crafty, high-IQ player who rebounds exceptionally well for his size and fights on every play. He is not an explosive leaper and he won't be able to spend nearly as much time posting up as he did in college. He is also one of the draft's oldest players (will turn 24 before opening night). But Pickett's toughness will endear him to Denver's coaches and teammates alike. His game is reminiscent of former Nugget Andre Miller.

33 Minnesota Leonard Miller B Miller is a late-blooming G-League product with an unusual combination of size (huge growth spurt), athleticism, and ball-handling ability. At 6-10, Miller is comfortable grabbing a rebound in traffic and pushing the break himself. Most centers can't stay with him if Miller gets the ball isolated in the high post. He isn't a 3-point shooter yet, but he shows terrific touch at the line and solid (if slow) mechanics on his jumper. He seems to improve game by game. He is raw and still struggles to make second-level reads. He can get caught out of position on defense and will get caught playing too high on defense, allowing quicker players to get by him. The upside is undeniable, though.

34 Sacramento Colby Jones B Jones is a connector piece – not a star, but precisely the kind of player who makes stars better. He can do a little bit of everything on offense and always looks to make the right play, whether it's for himself or for a teammate. He is a relentless defender and doesn't shy away from contact. If anything, Jones doesn't really get going until he's taken a charge. If he can get his inconsistent jumper in order, Jones could be an ideal 3-and-cutter-and-D wing for the Kings.

35 Chicago Julian Phillips B Phillips is a physical defensive presence who loves to take charges and make the gritty hustle plays that coaches love. He gets after it on the glass and shows a knack for making the right pass on offense. His shooting stroke needs work, however, as it's much too stiff for such a fluid athlete and high-IQ player. If he can turn himself into a credible catch-and-shoot threat, Phillips could have a long career as a 3-and-D wing every team needs.

36 Milwaukee Andre Jackson B+ Jackson is an explosive wing with a playmaker's mentality. He prefers to do all the dirty work and allow his teammates to get the glory. His approach is a huge reason why UConn succeeded in the NCAA Tournament. He is a true glue guy who has top-tier defensive potential and basketball IQ. He is an expert ball-mover on offense and loves to make the tough/creative pass that leads to an easy bucket for a teammate. He can be unselfish to a fault, however, as he rarely shoots the ball. He only had five double-digit shot attempt games as a junior, and his FG% was still concerningly low (43/28/65 shooting splits). If he can't develop into a credible shooting threat, teams will simply ignore him and play four-on-five. But the rest of his game is so strong that Jackson could still carve out a niche in the league as a heady playmaker and defensive menace, as long as he gets his medicals in order.

37 Denver Hunter Tyson B- Tyson is a sweet-shooting forward with range to spare. He has a lightning-quick release who can convert from all angles. He has improved his all-around game each season he has been at Clemson, and he will feast on open spot-up opportunities around the Jokic-Murray two-man game. Tyson's footspeed/athleticism are lacking, and he will struggle to hold his own on defense as a rookie. But his lights-out shooting ability and high-IQ approach will be an asset for a team preparing to defend its title.

38 Boston Jordan Walsh B+ Walsh is a physical terror with lottery-level athleticism and length (7-3 wingspan). He plays with a unique combination of intensity and IQ. He already approaches the game as if he were a 10-year veteran, and he's only 19. The shooting is the big swing skill: Sometimes it looks like he is comfortable knocking down open looks, and other times it looks like he wants nothing to do with the basketball. If he can get his shot in order, he will gladly do all the dirty work.

39 Charlotte Mouhamed Gueye C+ Gueye is a double-double machine with incredible length and surprising ball skills. He still has plenty of upside remaining, as he flashes interesting passing and dribble-handoff skills. The athleticism and basketball IQ is there, but the shooting is not. He has yet to show any kind of shooting ability from outside of the restricted area, but he will at least try a 3-pointer from time to time. He is awfully skinny (only 210 pounds), so he will need to bulk up if he hopes to battle with NBA-level big men.

40 LA Lakers Maxwell Lewis B+ Lewis is one of college basketball's most efficient high-volume scorers. He led an underwhelming Pepperdine squad in scoring on solid shooting splits, even though every defense was set up to stop him. He can score in bunches from anywhere on the floor, and at 6-7, he can get a clean shot against almost any defender. He struggles big time on the other end of the floor, however, and it's unclear if he will lock in enough on that end to stay on the floor. He will also need to work on his handle to get the same kind of quality looks against NBA defenders. But his offensive upside and versatility is well worth a shot at this point in the draft.

41 Charlotte Amari Bailey B- The former 5-star recruit struggled with efficiency in his lone season at UCLA, but Bailey is one of this draft's best pure ballhandlers. He will likely never return to that score-first mentality he had in high school, but there will always be a role for a steady, consistent backup guard who knows how to run a pick and roll. He needs to cut way down on the turnovers (a negative 2.4 turnover/assist ratio is alarming) and he may never become a knockdown shooter, but his feel for the game and attacking mentality will serve him well.

42 Washington Tristan Vukcevic B Vukcevic is one of the draft's best shooters at his size. At nearly 7-feet tall, Vukcevic can drain shots from all over the floor, including beyond the arc. He can even make plays rolling to the hoop if the defense overcommits on his jumper. He has great hands and terrific feel for the game. He is miles away on defense, however. He isn't a stellar athlete or much of a rim protector, despite his length. If he becomes a decent (not great, just decent) defensive presence, his offensive skillset could become quite impactful. Lauri Markkanen is his ceiling, but the likelier outcome is Davis Bertans if he can't get his defense straightened out.

43 Portland Rayan Rupert A- Much like Bilal Coulibaly, Rupert has taken advantage of the extra attention on France. Also like Coulibaly, Rupert's arms seemingly extend forever. The 6-7 wing with the New Zealand Breakers is the proud owner of a 7-3 wingspan and a frame that can easily add bulk without sacrificing speed/quickness. His defensive upside is through the roof, thanks in large part to his hard-nosed mentality and relentless motor. The offensive end of the floor is more of a work in progress, particularly his jumper. It might take a season or two for his ball skills to be ready for prime time, but the defensive potential is incredible for this stage of the draft. He is the last man standing in the green room, and Rupert is a steal at 43.

44 San Antonio Sidy Cissoko B+ Cissoko is a thick, sturdy wing who plays with serious intensity. He can transition from a standstill to a full-out sprint as quickly as anyone, and his weakside defensive skills will be an undeniable asset. He is an emerging spot-up shooting threat, but his calling card on offense is his slashing ability, both with and without the ball. Cissoko can even make the occasional "wow" pass in traffic. He can get a bit sloppy with the ball and he commits a ton of fouls. He will need to show that his jumper is here to stay, but the G League product is a terrific upside play.

45 Memphis GG Jackson B+ Jackson is a tough, confident combo forward with a huge recruiting reputation. He has never met a shot he didn't like. The freshman flashed a wide array of scoring skills, including a surprisingly effective pull-up game. He is a solid rebounder and a versatile defender who can even offer a bit of rim protection. There is a lot to like about his game, particularly given his age (won't turn 19 until December) and his pedigree coming into South Carolina. He plays with extreme tunnel vision, though. He rarely gives up the ball once he gets it, and he'll force shots that simply aren't open. He is a ball-stopper who will jab step and dribble off precious seconds on the 24-second clock. If a coach can get through to Jackson and teach him to play within the flow of an offense, he could be a steal at this stage in the draft.

46 Atlanta Seth Lundy B+ Lundy is a sturdy shooting guard with a sweet shooting stroke. He knocked home 40% of his 3-point attempts as a senior, showing terrific elevation and balance on both catch-and-shoot opportunities and curling off screens. He is an excellent rebounder for his position, and he plays with a calmness and maturity on both ends. He isn't the most athletic prospect in this draft, but he plays with intensity and physicality. He won't make plays for others (dismal assist rate all four years at Penn State) and he will struggle to move his feet laterally against the league's quicker wings. At 23, what you see is what you get with Lundy, but what you get is a solid plug-and-play 3-and-D wing.

47 Indiana Mojave King C+ King is one of the youngest players in the draft (just turned 19), and one of the toughest to get a handle on. The New Zealand native showed flashes with the G League Ignite, thanks in large part to his solid shooting stroke (if not a lot of efficiency) and sturdy frame. He looks the part of an NBA shooting guard, and the jumper is quick and sound. He doesn't make plays for others and it's going to be an uphill climb for him to make NBA level reads on the pick and roll.

48 LA Clippers Jordan Miller B Miller is a high-IQ slasher/cutter who contributes in a variety of ways and will fit into any NBA roster with his winning personality and high motor. The 3-point stroke comes and goes, and his on-ball creation skills aren't at an NBA level, but the rest of his game screams "high-level role player." Miller is 23, so the upside is limited, but the Miami product will be a solid contributor on both ends.

49 Cleveland Emoni Bates C+ If the NBA drafted players based solely on YouTube clips and social media hype, Bates might have gone in the top five. His shooting ability is the only aspect of Bates's game that isn't shrouded in question marks – he can shoot it from anywhere. It's unclear whether the rest of his game (on and off the court) will ever measure up, though. He is constantly talking trash during games, and he often forgets that basketball is a team sport. He also found himself in some legal trouble during an up-and-down season at Eastern Michigan. If he can put it all together, Bates could be the steal of the draft. But he needs to put all the nonsense behind him.

50 Oklahoma City Keyontae Johnson B Johnson has bounced back in a big way after a medical scare sidelined him for the last couple years. He seems to have suffered no ill effects from the heart inflammation that caused him to collapse during a game and submitted the most feel-good season of anyone in college basketball for Kansas State. Johnson emerged as a lethal catch-and-shoot threat, getting his 3pt% over 40%, and he combined that with a nice dribble-drive game with a deep floater bag. He is a good athlete who should develop into a solid defender as soon as he learns how to navigate screens. He is 23, so there isn't much upside remaining, but Johnson's game translates well to the NBA.

51 Brooklyn Jalen Wilson B- Wilson is a thick wing with a surprisingly deep bag of tricks with the ball in his hands. He is too slick for most defenders, who struggle to stay in front of his whirling array of spin moves and leaners. He was a big-time scorer and mismatch nightmare at the college level. He might struggle to get that same kind of separation at the NBA level, though, as he is a strictly below-the-rim player with just-OK footspeed and quickness. He is an elite rebounder for his position and a foul-drawing magnet, so there is a path toward NBA success for Wilson, if he can improve his catch-and-shoot ability.

52 Phoenix Toumani Camara B Camara is a versatile, heady wing with a solid all-around game and terrific finishing ability with either hand. He can fit into any offensive system, thanks in large part to his versatility and his length. He is an excellent rebounder for his position and his defensive chops are legit. The ball-handling skills need work, and his negative assist/turnover ratio will need to flip, but his NBA role likely won't require him to handle the ball as often as he did in Dayton.

53 Minnesota Jaylen Clark B- A healthy Clark might be the single-best perimeter defender in this entire draft. He is an absolute beast in terms of on-ball defense. No dribble is safe when Clark is within five feet. He is almost impossible to screen, and he can physically hold his own against much bigger players in a switch. He is an exceptional rebounder at his position, and a smart cutter on offense. So why wasn't he drafted in the first round? He can't shoot (struggles on 3s, sub-70% on free throws) and his ball handling needs major work. Perhaps most significant: He tore his achilles in March and it's unclear when he will be ready to get back on the court. If he can get back to his pre-injury form, Clark could develop into a truly terrifying defensive menace.

54 Sacramento Jalen Slawson B+ Slawson, a fifth-year senior from Furman – not exactly a hoops hotbed – is one of the best passers from the forward position in the draft. Slawson was his team's offensive hub, both facing up and with the ball at the elbows. He is a high-post assassin with great rebounding skills. He will struggle to stay in front of more athletic forwards, but his all-around game is reminiscent of Grant Williams.

55 Indiana Isaiah Wong B+ Wong is a steady, heady guard with terrific instincts and shotmaking ability. He can do a little bit of everything from either guard spot, and he shows no real weaknesses in his game. But he doesn't haven't any true standout skill. It's hard to pinpoint an area that would take him up a level – he's good-not-great at all facets of the game. He does bring his best effort in big games, where he turned into a go-to guy in the clutch for a string of successful Miami squads. Wong could turn into a solid third guard for a team that needs a safe pair of hands to run the offense.

56 Memphis Tarik Biberovic D Biberovic is a solid, sturdy guard/forward prospect with a good shooting stroke and next to no chance of playing NBA basketball.

57 Chicago Pick Forfeited N/A N/A

58 Philadelphia Pick Forfeited N/A N/A

59 Golden State Trayce Jackson-Davis A Jackson-Davis is a burly, skilled forward who submitted one of college basketball's best individual seasons last year. Nobody impacted games in a wider variety of ways – scoring, rebounding, shotblocking, playmaking, you name it. Jackson-Davis earned several All-American nods after tallying 21 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks per contest on 58% shooting from the floor. He is a terrific athlete with a 7-1 wingspan that allows him to play much bigger than his 6-9 frame. However, he doesn't shoot 3s. Literally. He attempted only three 3-pointers in his four years at Indiana – all in his sophomore campaign. He was also a sub-70% foul shooter all four years. And at age 23, he is much closer to a finished product than most of his contemporaries. But Jackson-Davis plays to his strengths and should step in from the opening tip as a winning contributor. Golden State added him to complete to Poole/Paul deal, and have given him a three year deal. As a player ready to contribute, look for him to be one of the steals of the draft.