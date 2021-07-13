EARLY ENTRY CANDIDATES FOR NBA DRAFT 2021

Derrick Alston Jr. | Boise State | 6-9 | Senior

Santi Aldama | Loyola (MD) | 6-11 | Sophomore

Jose Alvarado | Georgia Tech | 6-0 | Senior

Jonah Antonio | Wake Forest | 6-5 | Senior

Joel Ayayi | Gonzaga | 6-5 | Junior

Jonathan Baehre | Clemson | 6-10 | Senior

Mitch Ballock | Creighton | 6-5 | Senior

Dalano Banton | Nebraska | 6-9 | Sophomore

Scottie Barnes | Florida State | 6-9 | Freshman

Charles Bassey | Western Kentucky | 6-11 | Junior

Troy Baxter Jr. | Morgan State | 6-9 | Senior

Giorgi Bezhanishvili | Illinois | 6-9 | Junior

Chudier Bile | Georgetown | 6-7 | Senior

Jahvon Blair | Georgetown | 6-4 | Senior

Issac Bonton | Washington State | 6-3 | Senior

BJ Boston Jr. | Kentucky | 6-7 | Freshman

James Bouknight | Connecticut | 6-5 | Sophomore

Pedro Bradshaw | Bellarmine | 6-7 | Junior

Chaundee Brown | Michigan | 6-5 | Senior

Greg Brown III | Texas | 6-9 | Freshman

Jordan Burns | Colgate | 6-0 | Senior

Jared Butler | Baylor | 6-3 | Junior

Manny Camper | Siena | 6-7 | Senior

Nahziah Carter | Washington | 6-6 | Senior

DJ Carton | Marquette | 6-2 | Sophomore

Justin Champagnie | Pittsburgh | 6-6 | Sophomore

Arinze Chidom | UC-Riverside | 6-9 | Senior

Josh Christopher | Arizona State | 6-5 | Freshman

Matt Coleman III | Texas | 6-2 | Senior

Sharife Cooper | Auburn | 6-1 | Freshman

Trevion Crews | Bethel (IN) | 6-0 | Senior

TJ Crockett | Lindenwood (MO) | 6-1 | Senior

Jalen Crutcher | Dayton | 6-1 | Senior

Derek Culver | West Virginia | 6-10 | Junior

Sam Cunliffe | Evansville | 6-6 | Junior

Cade Cunningham | Oklahoma State | 6-8 | Freshman

Ryan Daly | St. Joseph’s | 6-5 | Senior

Zaccheus Darko Kelly | Univ. of Providence (MT) 6-6 | Senior

Oscar da Silva | Stanford | 6-9 | Senior

Cartier Diarra | Virginia Tech | 6-4 | Senior

Marek Dolezaj | Syracuse | 6-10 | Senior

Ayo Dosunmu | Illinois | 6-5 | Junior

Chris Duarte | Oregon | 6-6 | Senior

Ian DuBose | Wake Forest | 6-4 | Senior

David Duke Jr. | Providence | 6-5 | Junior

Juwan Durham | Notre Dame | 6-11 | Senior

Tahj Eaddy | USC | 6-2 | Senior

Nojel Eastern | Howard | 6-7 | Junior

Kessler Edwards | Pepperdine | 6-8 | Junior

Lydell Elmore | High Point | 6-9 | Senior

Romeao Ferguson | Lipscomb | 6-5 | Senior

LJ Figueroa | Oregon | 6-6 | Senior

Aleem Ford | Wisconsin | 6-8 | Senior

Blake Francis | Richmond | 6-0 | Senior

Hasahn French | Saint Louis | 6-7 | Senior

DJ Funderburk | N.C. State | 6-10 | Senior

Ty Gadsden | UNCW | 6-1 | Senior

Gorjok Gak | California Baptist | 6-11 | Senior

Marcus Garrett | Kansas | 6-5 | Senior

Luka Garza | Iowa | 6-11 | Senior

Samson George | Central Arkansas | 6-7 | Senior

Asante Gist | Iona | 5-11 | Senior

Terrell Gomez | San Diego State | 5-8 | Senior

Jordan Goodwin | Saint Louis | 6-3 | Senior

Justin Gorham | Houston | 6-7 | Senior

Elyjah Goss | IUPUI | 6-7 | Senior

Jayvon Graves | Buffalo | 6-3 | Senior

Raiquan Gray | Florida State | 6-8 | Junior

Quade Green | Washington | 6-0 | Senior

Alan Griffin | Syracuse | 6-5 | Junior

Quentin Grimes | Houston | 6-5 | Junior

Dou Gueye | Louisiana | 6-9 | Senior

Matt Haarms | BYU | 7-3 | Senior

Javion Hamlet | North Texas | 6-4 | Senior

Deion Hammond | Monmouth | 6-4 | Senior

Amauri Hardy | Oregon | 6-2 | Senior

Romio Harvey | Harding University (AR) 6-4 | Senior

Sam Hauser | Virginia | 6-8 | Senior

Aaron Henry | Michigan State | 6-6 | Junior

Kashaun Hicks | Norfolk State | 6-6 | Senior

Taveion Hollingsworth | Western Kentucky | 6-2 | Senior

Jay Huff | Virginia | 7-1 | Senior

Anthony Hughes Jr. | Millsaps College (MS) 6-2 | Senior

Feron Hunt | SMU | 6-8 | Junior

Matthew Hurt | Duke | 6-9 | Sophomore

Nah'Shon Hyland | VCU | 6-3 | Sophomore

Isaiah Jackson | Kentucky | 6-10 | Freshman

Jhivvan Jackson | UTSA | 6-0 | Senior

Loren Cristian Jackson | Akron | 5-8 | Senior

Casdon Jardine | Hawaii | 6-7 | Senior

DeJon Jarreau | Houston | 6-5 | Senior

Tristan Jarrett | Jackson State | 6-4 | Senior

Justin Jaworski | Lafayette | 6-3 | Senior

Damien Jefferson | Creighton | 6-5 | Senior

Bryson Johnson | Univ. of The Ozarks (AR) 5-11 | Senior

David Johnson | Louisville | 6-5 | Sophomore

Jalen Johnson | Duke | 6-9 | Freshman

Keon Johnson | Tennessee | 6-5 | Freshman

Carlik Jones | Louisville | 6-1 | Senior

Herbert Jones | Alabama | 6-8 | Senior

Kai Jones | Texas | 6-11 | Sophomore

Corey Kispert | Gonzaga | 6-7 | Senior

Balsa Koprivica | Florida State | 7-1 | Sophomore

Cameron Krutwig | Loyola (IL) | 6-9 | Senior

AJ Lawson | South Carolina | 6-6 | Junior

Matt Lewis | James Madison | 6-5 | Senior

Scottie Lewis | Florida | 6-5 | Sophomore

Spencer Littleson | Toledo | 6-4 | Senior

Isaiah Livers | Michigan | 6-7 | Senior

Denzel Mahoney | Creighton | 6-5 | Senior

Makur Maker | Howard | 6-11 | Freshman

Makuach Maluach | New Mexico | 6-5 | Senior

Sandro Mamukelashvili | Seton Hall | 6-11 | Senior

Kyle Mangas | Indiana Wesleyan | 6-4 | Senior

Tre Mann | Florida | 6-4 | Sophomore

Miles McBride | West Virginia | 6-2 | Sophomore

Mac McClung | Texas Tech | 6-2 | Junior

JaQuori McLaughlin | UCSB | 6-4 | Senior

Jadyn Michael | Colorado Christian | 6-4 | Senior

Asbjorn Midtgaard | Grand Canyon | 7-0 | Senior

Isaiah Miller | UNCG | 6-0 | Senior

Damek Mitchell | Lewis-Clark State College (ID) 5-9 | Senior

Davion Mitchell | Baylor | 6-2 | Junior

Matt Mitchell | San Diego State | 6-6 | Senior

Steffon Mitchell] | Boston College | 6-8 | Senior

Evan Mobley | USC | 7-0 | Freshman

Ruot Monyyong | Little Rock | 6-10 | Senior

Moses Moody | Arkansas | 6-6 | Freshman

Clay Mounce | Furman | 6-7 | Senior

Matthew Moyer | George Washington | 6-9 | Senior

Trey Murphy III | Virginia | 6-9 | Junior

RJ Nembhard | TCU | 6-5 | Junior

Barra Njie | St. Benedict’s Prep/Fryshuset (Sweden) 6-3 | Post-Graduate

Obadiah Noel | UMass-Lowell | 6-4 | Senior

Joel Ntambwe | Texas Tech | 6-8 | Sophomore

Kobi Nwandu | Niagara | 6-6 | Senior

Eugene Omoruyi | Oregon | 6-6 | Senior

EJ Onu | Shawnee State (OH) | 6-11 | Senior

Chris Parker | Liberty | 6-1 | Senior

Jock Perry | UC-Riverside | 7-1 | Senior

John Petty Jr. | Alabama | 6-5 | Senior

Jamorko Pickett | Georgetown | 6-9 | Senior

Danny Pippen | Kent State | 6-9 | Senior

Yves Pons | Tennessee | 6-6 | Senior

Micah Potter | Wisconsin | 6-10 | Senior

Jason Preston | Ohio | 6-4 | Junior

Joshua Primo | Alabama | 6-6 | Freshman

Neemias Queta | Utah State | 7-0 | Junior

Brandon Rachal | Tulsa | 6-6 | Senior

Austin Reaves | Oklahoma | 6-5 | Senior

Alex Reese | Alabama | 6-9 | Senior

Nate Reuvers | Wisconsin | 6-11 | Senior

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | Villanova | 6-9 | Sophomore

Elvin Rodriguez | Science & Arts of Oklahoma 6-2 | Senior

Colbey Ross | Pepperdine | 6-1 | Senior

Damion Rosser | New Orleans | 6-4 | Junior

Olivier Sarr | Kentucky | 7-0 | Senior

Jordan Schakel | San Diego State | 6-6 | Senior

Day'Ron Sharpe | North Carolina | 6-11 | Freshman

Taz Sherman | West Virginia | 6-4 | Senior

Devontae Shuler | Ole Miss | 6-2 | Senior

Aamir Simms | Clemson | 6-8 | Senior

Jericho Sims | Texas | 6-10 | Senior

Javonte Smart | LSU | 6-4 | Junior

Chris Smith | UCLA | 6-8 | Senior

Dru Smith | Missouri | 6-3 | Senior

Justin Smith | Arkansas | 6-7 | Senior

Mike Smith | Michigan | 5-11 | Senior

Jaden Springer | Tennessee | 6-4 | Freshman

TJ Starks | Cal State Northridge | 6-2 | Junior

DJ Steward | Duke | 6-2 | Freshman

DJ Stewart Jr. | Mississippi State | 6-6 | Sophomore

Jalen Suggs | Gonzaga | 6-4 | Freshman

Anthony Tarke | Coppin State | 6-6 | Senior

Jalen Tate | Arkansas | 6-6 | Senior

Terry Taylor | Austin Peay | 6-5 | Senior

MaCio Teague | Baylor | 6-3 | Senior

Christian Terrell | Sacramento State | 6-5 | Senior

Cameron Thomas | LSU | 6-4 | Freshman

Koby Thomas | Coppin State | 6-6 | Senior

Ethan Thompson | Oregon State | 6-5 | Senior

JT Thor | Auburn | 6-10 | Freshman

Jeremiah Tilmon | Missouri | 6-10 | Senior

D'Mitrik Trice | Wisconsin | 6-0 | Senior

Jordy Tshimanga | Dayton | 6-11 | Senior

Justin Turner | Bowling Green | 6-4 | Senior

Chandler Vaudrin | Winthrop | 6-7 | Senior

Eric Vila | UTEP | 6-11 | Senior

Mark Vital | Baylor | 6-5 | Senior

Franz Wagner | Michigan | 6-9 | Sophomore

Kyree Walker | Hillcrest Prep Academy (AZ) 6-6 | Post-Graduate

MJ Walker | Florida State | 6-5 | Senior

Keaton Wallace | UTSA | 6-3 | Senior

Josh Washburn | Carthage (WI) | 5-11 | Senior

Duane Washington Jr. Jr. | Ohio State | 6-3 | Junior

Isaiah Washington | Long Beach State | 6-1 | Senior

Trendon Watford | LSU | 6-9 | Sophomore

Romeo Weems | DePaul | 6-7 | Sophomore

Romello White | Mississippi | 6-8 | Senior

Devin Whitfield | Lincoln Memorial Univ. (TN) 6-5 | Senior

Joe Wieskamp | Iowa | 6-6 | Junior

Aaron Wiggins | Maryland | 6-6 | Junior

Brandon Williams | Arizona | 6-2 | Sophomore

Ziaire Williams | Stanford | 6-8 | Freshman

Bryce Wills | Stanford | 6-6 | Junior

McKinley Wright IV | Colorado | 6-0 | Senior

Moses Wright | Georgia Tech | 6-9 | Senior

Marcus Zegarowski | Creighton | 6-2 | Junior

Early Entry Withdrawals (88 players)

PLAYER | SCHOOL | HEIGHT | STATUS

Max Abmas | Oral Roberts | 6-1 | Sophomore

Ochai Agbaji | Kansas | 6-5 | Junior

Josiah Agnew | Denmark Technical College (SC) 6-1 | Freshman

Fardaws Aimaq | Utah Valley | 6-11 | Sophomore

Warith Alatishe | Oregon State | 6-7 | Junior

Keve Aluma | Virginia Tech | 6-9 | Junior

Eric Ayala | Maryland | 6-5 | Junior

Armando Bacot | North Carolina | 6-10 | Sophomore

Marcus Bagley | Arizona State | 6-8 | Freshman

Geo Baker | Rutgers | 6-4 | Senior

Justin Bean | Utah State | 6-7 | Junior

Izaiah Brockington | Penn State | 6-4 | Junior

Dalonte Brown | Miami (OH) | 6-7 | Senior

Keyshawn Bryant | South Carolina | 6-5 | Junior

Marcus Burk | IUPUI | 6-3 | Senior

DJ Burns Jr. | Winthrop | 6-9 | Sophomore

Maurice Calloo | Oregon State | 6-10 | Junior

Marcus Carr | Minnesota | 6-2 | Junior

Colin Castleton | Florida | 6-11 | Junior

Julian Champagnie | St. John’s | 6-8 | Sophomore

Moussa Cisse | Memphis | 6-10 | Freshman

Kofi Cockburn | Illinois | 7-0 | Sophomore

Jermaine Couisnard | South Carolina | 6-4 | Sophomore

Kendric Davis | SMU | 5-11 | Junior

Darius Days | LSU | 6-7 | Junior

Hunter Dickinson | Michigan | 7-1 | Freshman

Navar Elmore | Livingstone (NC) | 6-9 | Senior

Tyson Etienne | Wichita State | 6-2 | Sophomore

Dawson Garcia | Marquette | 6-11 | Freshman

Patrick Greene Jr. | National Park College (AR) 6-2 | Sophomore

Quincy Guerrier | Syracuse | 6-7 | Sophomore

Jordan Hall | St. Joseph’s | 6-8 | Freshman

Bryce Hamilton | UNLV | 6-4 | Junior

De'Vion Harmon | Oklahoma | 6-2 | Sophomore

Ron Harper Jr. | Rutgers | 6-6 | Junior

Trevor Hudgins | NW Missouri State | 6-0 | Junior

David Jean Baptiste | Chattanooga | 6-1 | Senior

Jalen Johnson | Mississippi State | 6-6 | Senior

Christiaan Jones | Stetson | 6-5 | Senior

DeVante´ Jones | Coastal Carolina | 6-1 | Junior

Latrell Jones | Portland | 6-5 | Junior

Johnny Juzang | UCLA | 6-6 | Sophomore

John Knight III | Southern Utah | 6-3 | Senior

Miller Kopp | Northwestern | 6-7 | Junior

Kameron Langley | North Carolina A&T | 6-2 | Senior

EJ Liddell | Ohio State | 6-7 | Sophomore

Jaizec Lottie | Flagler (FL) | 6-2 | Senior

Loudon Love | Wright State | 6-8 | Senior

Remy Martin | Arizona State | 6-0 | Senior

Matthew Mayer | Baylor | 6-9 | Junior

Josh Mballa | Buffalo | 6-7 | Junior

Kameron McGusty | Miami | 6-5 | Senior

Sean McNeil | West Virginia | 6-3 | Junior

Davion Mintz | Kentucky | 6-3 | Senior

Isaiah Mobley | USC | 6-10 | Sophomore

Alex Morales | Wagner | 6-6 | Senior

Issa Muhammad | Daytona State (FL) | 6-9 | Sophomore

Kevin Obanor | Oral Roberts | 6-8 | Junior

Darius Perry | UCF | 6-2 | Senior

Jordan Phillips | UT Arlington | 6-7 | Junior

Scotty Pippen Jr. | Vanderbilt | 6-1 | Sophomore

Courtney Ramey | Texas | 6-3 | Junior

Antonio Reeves | Illinois State | 6-4 | Sophomore

Cody Riley | UCLA | 6-9 | Junior

Orlando Robinson | Fresno State | 7-0 | Sophomore

Shawn Royal Jr. | Victory Rock Prep (FL) 6-5 | Post-Graduate

Kevin Samuel | TCU | 6-11 | Junior

Marcus Sasser | Houston | 6-1 | Sophomore

Quentin Scott | Texas State | 6-7 | Senior

Ronaldo Segu | Buffalo | 6-0 | Junior

Jaden Shackelford | Alabama | 6-3 | Sophomore

Terrence Shannon Jr. | Texas Tech | 6-6 | Sophomore

Roman Silva | Oregon State | 7-1 | Senior

Deon Stroud | Fresno State | 6-5 | Sophomore

Maleek Taylor | Allen University (SC) | 6-5 | Senior

Clyde Trapp | Clemson | 6-4 | Senior

Stanley Umude | South Dakota | 6-6 | Senior

Alonzo Verge Jr. | Arizona State | 6-2 | Senior

CJ Walker | UCF | 6-8 | Sophomore

Richard Washington Jr. | San Jose State | 6-6 | Senior

Sahvir Wheeler | Georgia | 5-10 | Sophomore

Fabian White Jr. | Houston | 6-8 | Senior

JeeNathan Williams | Buffalo | 6-5 | Junior

Keith Williams | Cincinnati | 6-5 | Senior

Trevion Williams | Purdue | 6-10 | Junior

Jalen Wilson | Kansas | 6-8 | Freshman

Sidney Wilson | SIU-Edwardsville | 6-7 | Junior

Isaiah Wong | Miami | 6-3 | Sophomore

Jacob Young | Rutgers | 6-2 | Senior

(International players have until July 19th to withdraw their names)

The following is the list of international players who have applied for early entry into NBA Draft 2021:

PLAYER | TEAM/COUNTRY OF TEAM | HEIGHT | STATUS

Mert Akay | Dynamic (Serbia) | 6-6 | 2000
Carlos Alocen | Real Madrid (Spain) | 6-5 | 2000 DOB

Ibou Dianko Badji | Barcelona (Spain) | 7-2 | 2002 DOB

Aleksander Balcerowski | Gran Canaria (Spain) | 7-1 | 2000 DOB

Kenny Baptiste | Le Mans (France) | 6-7 | 2000 DOB

Juhann Begarin | Paris (France) | 6-5 | 2002 DOB

Hugo Besson | Saint Quentin (France) 6-3 | 2001 DOB

Tarik Biberovic | Fenerbahce (Turkey) | 6-7 | 2001 DOB

Vrenz Bleijenbergh | Antwerp (Belgium) | 6-10 | 2000 DOB

Danko Brankovic | Cibona (Croatia) | 7-1 | 2000 DOB

Gora Camara | Casale (Italy) | 7-0 | 2001
Malcolm Cazalon | Mega (Serbia) | 6-6 | 2001 DOB

Vinicius Da Silva | Prat (Spain) | 7-0 | 2001 DOB

Tom Digbeu | Prienai (Lithuania) | 6-5 | 2001 DOB

Ousmane Diop | Torino (Italy) | 6-9 | 2000 DOB

Mouhamet Diouf | Reggio Emilia (Italy) | 6-9 | 2001 DOB

Biram Faye | Girona (Spain) | 6-9 | 2000 DOB

Usman Garuba | Real Madrid (Spain) | 6-8 | 2002 DOB

Matthieu Gauzin | Chalons-Reims (France) 6-4 | 2001 DOB

Josh Giddey | Adelaide (Australia) | 6-8 | 2002 DOB

Gregor Glas | Dynamic (Serbia) | 6-6 | 2001 DOB

Haowen Guo | Shanghai (China) | 6-7 | 2000 DOB

Justus Hollatz | Hamburg (Germany) | 6-3 | 2001 DOB

Ariel Hukporti | Nevezis (Lithuania) | 7-0 | 2002 DOB

Dalibor Ilic | Igokea (Bosnia) | 6-8 | 2000 DOB

Rokas Jokubaitis | Zalgiris (Lithuania) | 6-4 | 2000 DOB

Kenan Kamenjas | Spars Sarajevo (Bosnia) 6-10 | 2000 DOB

Jovan Kljajic | Bilbao (Spain) | 6-6 | 2001 DOB

Yoan Makoundou | Cholet (France) | 6-9 | 2000 DOB

Zsombor Maronka | Joventut (Spain) | 6-10 | 2002 DOB

Karlo Matkovic | Mega (Serbia) | 6-10 | 2001 DOB

Nikita Mikhailovskii | Avtodor (Russia) | 6-7 | 2000 DOB

Aristide Mouaha | Latina (Italy) | 6-4 | 2000 DOB

Mario Nakic | Oostende (Belgium) | 6-7 | 2001 DOB

Vladislav Odinokov | Khimki (Russia) | 6-8 | 2000 DOB

Joel Parra | Joventut (Spain) | 6-8 | 2000 DOB

Tomas Pavelka | Castello (Spain) | 7-2 | 2000 DOB

Marko Pecarski | FMP (Serbia) | 6-10 | 2000 DOB

Ivan Perasovic | Split (Croatia) | 6-7 | 2002 DOB

Franger Pirela | La Matanza (Spain) | 6-2 | 2002 DOB

Nemanja Popovic | FMP (Serbia) | 6-8 | 2001 DOB

Jaime Pradilla | Valencia (Spain) | 6-9 | 2001 DOB

Roko Prkacin | Cibona (Croatia) | 6-9 | 2002 DOB

Gabriele Procida | Cantu (Italy) | 6-6 | 2002 DOB

Sitraka Raharimanantoanina | Chalon (France) | 6-10 | 2001 DOB

Hugo Robineau | Cholet (France) | 6-4 | 2000 DOB

Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos | AEK (Greece) | 6-8 | 2001 DOB

Ziga Samar | Fuenlabrada (Spain) | 6-6 | 2001 DOB

Gui Santos | Minas (Brazil) | 6-6 | 2002 DOB

Pavel Savkov | Baskonia (Spain) | 6-7 | 2002 DOB

Alperen Sengun | Besiktas (Turkey) | 6-9 | 2002 DOB

Alexander Shashkov | CSKA (Russia) | 6-11 | 2000 DOB

Amar Sylla | Oostende (Belgium) | 6-9 | 2001 DOB

Boris Tisma | Sevilla (Spain) | 6-9 | 2002 DOB

Bojan Tomasevic | Dynamic (Serbia) | 6-7 | 2001 DOB

Uros Trifunovic | Partizan (Serbia) | 6-7 | 2000 DOB

Luc Van Slooten | Braunschweig (Germany) 6-9 | 2002 DOB