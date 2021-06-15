The 2021 NBA Draft combine takes place June 21-27th. Here are the 68 participants invited (and have accepted invites) to attend.
Max Abmas | Oral Roberts | 6-1 | Sophomore
Ochai Agbaji | Kansas | 6-5 | Junior
Marcus Bagley | Arizona State | 6-8 | Freshman
Scottie Barnes | Florida State | 6-9 | Freshman
Charles Bassey | Western Kentucky | 6-11 | Junior
BJ Boston Jr. | Kentucky | 6-7 | Freshman
James Bouknight | Connecticut | 6-5 | Sophomore
Greg Brown III | Texas | 6-9 | Freshman
Jared Butler | Baylor | 6-3 | Junior
Julian Champagnie | St. John’s | 6-8 | Sophomore
Justin Champagnie | Pittsburgh | 6-6 | Sophomore
Josh Christopher | Arizona State | 6-5 | Freshman
Sharife Cooper | Auburn | 6-1 | Freshman
Ayo Dosunmu | Illinois | 6-5 | Junior
David Duke Jr. | Providence | 6-5 | Junior
Kessler Edwards | Pepperdine | 6-8 | Junior
Luka Garza | Iowa | 6-11 | Senior
Raiquan Gray | Florida State | 6-8 | Junior
Jalen Green | G League | 6-4 | Freshman
Sam Hauser | Virginia | 6-8 | Senior
Aaron Henry | Michigan State | 6-6 | Junior
Ariel Hukporti | Nevezis (Lithuania) | 7-0 | 2002 DOB
Matthew Hurt | Duke | 6-9 | Sophomore
Nah'Shon Hyland | VCU | 6-3 | Sophomore
Isaiah Jackson | Kentucky | 6-10 | Freshman
David Johnson | Louisville | 6-5 | Sophomore
Jalen Johnson | Duke | 6-9 | Freshman
Keon Johnson | Tennessee | 6-5 | Freshman
Herbert Jones | Alabama | 6-8 | Senior
Kai Jones | Texas | 6-11 | Sophomore
Johnny Juzang | UCLA | 6-6 | Sophomore
Corey Kispert | Gonzaga | 6-7 | Senior
Jonathan Kuminga | G-League | 6-9 | Freshman
Scottie Lewis | Florida | 6-5 | Sophomore
Isaiah Livers | Michigan | 6-7 | Senior
Makur Maker | Howard | 6-10 | Freshman
Sandro Mamukelashvili | Seton Hall | 6-11 | Senior
Tre Mann | Florida | 6-4 | Sophomore
Matthew Mayer | Baylor | 6-9 | Junior
Miles McBride | West Virginia | 6-2 | Sophomore
Davion Mitchell | Baylor | 6-2 | Junior
Evan Mobley | USC | 7-0 | Freshman
Isaiah Mobley | USC | 6-10 | Sophomore
Moses Moody | Arkansas | 6-6 | Freshman
Trey Murphy III | Virginia | 6-9 | Junior
Daishen Nix | G-League | 6-3 | Freshman
John Petty Jr. | Alabama | 6-5 | Senior
Yves Pons | Tennessee | 6-6 | Senior
Jason Preston | Ohio | 6-4 | Junior
Joshua Primo | Alabama | 6-6 | Freshman
Roko Prkacin | Cibona (Croatia) | 6-9 | 2002 DOB
Neemias Queta | Utah State | 7-0 | Junior
Austin Reaves | Oklahoma | 6-5 | Senior
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | Villanova | 6-9 | Sophomore
Terrence Shannon Jr. | Texas Tech | 6-6 | Sophomore
Day'Ron Sharpe | North Carolina | 6-11 | Freshman
Jericho Sims | Texas | 6-10 | Senior
Jaden Springer | Tennessee | 6-4 | Freshman
DJ Steward | Duke | 6-2 | Freshman
Cameron Thomas | LSU | 6-4 | Freshman
JT Thor | Auburn | 6-10 | Freshman
Isaiah Todd | G-League | 6-10 | Freshman
Trendon Watford | LSU | 6-9 | Sophomore
Joe Wieskamp | Iowa | 6-6 | Junior
Ziaire Williams | Stanford | 6-8 | Freshman
McKinley Wright IV | Colorado | 6-0 | Senior
Moses Wright | Georgia Tech | 6-9 | Senior
Marcus Zegarowski | Creighton | 6-2 | Junior