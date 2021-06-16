1 Jalen Duren 6-10 260 PF/C Montverde Academy (2022)

Duren came out with a strong performance on Day One showing solid touch on his jumpshot. He registered a very impressive 18 point 18 rebound game against Team Syracuse (Kel’el Ware and Taylor Bol Bowen). His shot is a little flat, and he cooled off some shooting but found ways to impact the game with his tremendous passing, rebounding and defensive ability. He’s a specimen type of athlete and has really adding some impressive wrinkles to his game. How much has his game evolved? Duren was leading the camp in assists after three games. He’s also got incredible hands, which is a huge asset as so many bigs are a step slow to react to plays at the next level and fumble passes or just don’t have the ability to effortlessly make plays with their hand-eye coordination.

2. Gradey Dick 6-7 190 SG Sunrise Christian Wichita, KS (2022) *Kansas

Dick was arguably the most impressive perimeter player at Pangos. He flashed his polished floor game converting on a number of three pointers as well as mid range pull ups. He shows very good athleticism to convert plays at the rim, and also defend. At 6-7. he’s got good size for the perimeter and shows a very good feel for the game, particularly on the offensive end. Similar to Miami’s Tyler Herro, Dick has a polished floor game, excellent shooting and a competitive make up that should allow him to find success at the highest level.

3. Vince Iwuchukwu 7’1 C (La Lumiere) Houston, TX (2022)

Over the past 10 years, I can’t remember a big improving as much as Iwuchukwu has over a one month span. His low post footwork has improved dramatically. He’s added the reverse pivot fadeaway to his arsenal. He’s gotten better with his up and under and finishing at the rim with either hand. He showed he can knock down the 15 footer with great consistency He also knocked down the occasional 3 ball and two years ago that was not in his arsenal. He’s gotten stronger and you can just see that with the development of his body. He was aggressive on both ends of the court. Defensively, he did a good job of contesting shots, but got in trouble when he got caught on switches. He must continue to develop in all aspects of his game, but he has tremendous upside. He also needs to stay consistent with his development.

4. Baye Fall 6-11 210 PF Lutheran Denver, CO

Similar to past African prospects, Fall is in the Thon Maker, Wenyen Gabriel mold of long, athletic bigs with huge upside. And while he’s not the shooter of Maker, he’s a much better athlete due to having much stronger and more fluid legs. Fall is still somewhat limited skill wise, but is a young and athletic player with a great motor. His shooting mechanics and feel for the game are both intriguing. Adding more ability to create shots and score against high level athletes will be imperative for his develop. As well as adding weight to his frame without losing mobility.

5. Mark Armstrong 6’2 (St. Peter’s Prep) Jersey City, NJ *Villanova

The senior Villanova commit epitomizes the toughness you expect from a NY/NJ point guard. He flashed elite athleticism with one of the dunks of the entire camp on day 2, rising up to hammer one in traffic on the break. He also showed some range knocking down the 3-ball, although his outside shot remains an area in need of work, as he is streaky. He also needs to continue to add strength to his frame. Armstrong has a bright future and should thrive right away playing at Villanova following his senior season at St Peter’s Prep.

Others That Stood Out

Zion Cruz 6’5 SG (The Patrick School) Hillside, NJ (2022)

One of the top shooters in his class, Zion came into the gym ready to play, with an aggressive mentality. If you need a player to go out and get you 20 plus every game, Zion is your guy. He is great coming tight off screens and pulling up from deep or from mid-range with ease. He also is very effective in one on one isolation. He has no problem getting by the opponent in front of him as he proved, blowing past players with ease all week. He also really impressed with his physical on ball defense. Even though he’s a scorer, I’d like to see him get his teammates involved more often. I really like how he goes about his business on and off the court. He has a workman like mentality. You could tell the Pangos AA Camp was a business trip for him.

Adem Bona 6’10 PF/C (Pacific Prep) Napa, CA (2022)

Bona fits the description of a guy that plays “like-his-hair-is-on-fire”, granted the young bigman sports no hair on his head. He tries to dunk everything and runs the floor like his life depends on beating his opponent up the floor every time. While his effort is second to none and he has very good physical attributes, with long arms and good height, his skill level is still in need of improvement. He lacks range on his shot and doesn’t have consistency at this point. The Turkish National was one of the clear standouts at the camp and some feel he has a great shot to make the NBA, as the type of effort he plays with is a skill that can’t be taught, and is missing from so many player’s games.

Dereck Lively 7’1 C (Westtown School) Bellefonte, PA (2022)

Lively is aptly named as he has a great motor for a big. He came into the summer without a big name, and he really blew up at Pangos with his play. He destroyed Isaiah Miranda in their match up on Day 2, leaving no doubt about who the superior talent was. While he’s a very active and athletic big and even showed some ability to shoot from mid-range, he still has a long ways to go. He did not show much of a post game, and his shooting is streaky. Willie Cauley-Stein went fifth overall a few years ago, but would probably fall 10-15 spots from there in today’s NBA. The center position has been downgraded in the NBA for a number of reasons, and a rim runner like Lively fits the mold of a Capela or WCS.

Anthony Black 6’6 SG/PG (Coppell) Coppell, TX (2022)

He’s one of the most intriguing “sleepers” in the class of 2022. Once again he showed how talented he is with a quality showing at the Pangos AA Camp. He’s a combo guard that has no problem playing either guard position. He appears to be more effective with the ball in his hands. He’s a very unselfish playmaker. He can post smaller guards, and blow by most bigs. With him being a football star (at WR), he has toughness, showing no problem absorbing contact and finishing at the basket. He’s a very good defender, that can guard 3 positions. With his length and quickness, he can give offensive players major problems. Some question his motor at times, but at Pangos that never seemed to be in question. I like to see him be more aggressive rebounding from his position. I don’t know what sport he will choose, but if he chooses basketball and works fullt ime to develop his game he can be special.

BJ Edwards 6’2 PG (Knoxville Catholic) Knoxville, TN (2022)

This young man has been one of the most impressive players all spring and it continued with an outstanding showing at the Pangos AA Camp. He did a great job of attacking the basket and scoring or dropping dimes when he was collapsed on. He scored from all three levels with ease. He played within himself and with good pace all week. He’s a physical guard that likes to play through contact. Even when playing with injuries, he has no problem playing through them and he makes no excuses. He has good ballhandling skills, but i like to see them get tighter and him cut down on the turnovers.He has good on ball defensive skills and is also good at playing the lanes. He also has no problem hitting the glass from the guard position. I believe the young man is just now tapping his potential.

Dillon Mitchell 6’8 PF (Prrolific Prep) Spring Hill, FL (2022)

The young fella made a major statement this past week. The lefty was a terror on both ends. I love his aggressiveness on the offensive end. His game is limited, with him going 90 percent to his left. He knocked down a couple 3’s but most of his work was done 15 feet in and in the paint. His biggest strength is him outworking his opponent. He’s aggressive on the defensive end, but needs to get better at moving his feet and getting into better defensive position. I like to see him contest and block more shots. With his length and athleticism that shouldn’t be a issue. He has a tremendous upside an I feel hes barely tapped his potential.

Milos Uzan 6’3 PG (Desert Pines) Las Vegas (2022)

This guards being flying under the radar for a minute now. Every time I’ve watched him play he produces. He plays with 3 gears and with a good pace. He’s become a better decision maker. He gets to the basket at will, but instead of always looking to score, he’s now more willing to drop it off to a teammate. On the defensive end he’s starting to make his mark. He’ll guard 94 feet and has no problem getting into your body and getting physical. He rebounds good from the point guard spot. He sometimes still can get out of control, and I like to see him become more of a vocal from the lead guard spot. He can sometimes can get caught relaxing.

Ernest Udeh 6’10 PF/C (Dr. Phillips) Orlando, FL (2022)

The 2021 Pangos camp was dominated by quality bigs and Udeh was another high level athletic big with great size and length. Udeh has a very promising skill set, showing good touch and the ability to impact the game on both ends. Udeh was dominant in stretches and shows a high motor along with a competitive attitude. The Florida product may not have the highest upside of all, but he’s already more skilled than a number of the bigs with more potential.

Javonte Taylor 6’7 SF/PF Kenwood Academy Chicago, IL (2023)

One of the most impressive juniors, Taylor stood out with his energy and athleticism as well as showing some promise as an outside shooter. He’s a Chicago kid who still needs to become a better shot creator, and more consistent shooter. But he showed good aggressiveness scoring and attacking the basket for rebounds and really excels in transition where his length and athleticism give him a lot of dunks and scoring opportunities. His shot is promising and he connected on a number of three pointers.

Jordan Walsh 6’7 SF (Faith Family Academy) Cedar Hill, TX (2022)

Walsh played very well at Pangos showing a polished skill set handling and passing as well as creating drives off the dribble. He gives good energy on both ends and has a no nonsense, business like demeanor. The Texas native was one of the more consistent players, and has a good feel for the game. He appears to be one of the bigger sleepers in the 2022 class.

Collin Chandler 6’4 SG (Farmington) Farmington, UT (2022)

Plays with a lot of flare and confidence. He’s definitely one of the best shooting guards in the class of 2022. He can score in a variety of ways and in bunches. He has no problem pulling up from outside three point and he will come down the lane and punch it on you. I know the local schools are on him, but i can guarantee before the summers out the blue bloods will come calling. I would like to see him play with the same energy he plays with on the offensive end, be matched on the defensive end. He also has a long ways to go physically to make at the highest level.

Koa Peat 6’7 (Perry) Chandle, AZ (2025)

The youngest kid at the event as he’s just a rising freshman. And he blended in looking like just another one of the better players. He resembles Tobias Harris facially and that’s not where the similarities end as he has a very nice mid range game and a similar body and all around skill set. there’s always the chance he has another big growth spurt and ends up a 7 footer, in which case we could be looking at a young KAT. But if he stays in the forward range, Tobias is a solid player to emulate. Peat isn;t the most explosive kid, but his body control and agility are very impressive for a kid his age, and he proved to be a great competitor with developing skills.

***Darnell “Tate” Johnson contributed to this report.