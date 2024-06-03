The Hyvee Center in Kansas City was the location of EYBL Session 4 this Memorial Day weekend. Evan Tomes (who attended and has write ups for Session 1 (here), Session 2 (here), and Session 3 (here) and I watched primarily u17s but also some u16s in morning sessions when U17s were not playing. With call ups to the USA team in Colorado Springs and injuries some players were able to play in different roles and showcase their talent. Here are some of the things we heard and players that caught our attention in Session 4:

U17

Tyran Stokes 6’7 SF Oakland Soldiers Class of 2026

Tyran Stokes is arguably the best high school player in the class of 2026. The combination of him and AJ Dybansta on the wings for the Oakland Soldiers would be a dream scenario for many NBA franchises, let alone an EYBL team. His mixture of powerful dunks and three-point shooting ability was on full display here in Kansas City. Tyran has a solid build, powerful leaping ability, and a long wingspan, which allows him to both get to the rack or get to the free throw line. He had multiple games where he was on the free throw line in the double digits. In his case it is a good thing as he is a good free throw shooter with a nice repeatable stroke. On half court sets he uses a between the legs dribble to lull defenders asleep before using a quick dribble and first step to get past his primary defender. With some publications having Brandon McCoy Jr as the top 2026 class player and others having Tyran there was a bit of a rivalry brewing between them this weekend, when they played each other on Friday evening. A conversation between the two that started on the court prior to the end of the half continued a little louder and ferocity during the entirety of the halftime break. Clearly, they both want to to be considered the consensus top player in their class. Wanting to be the top player can only help fuel their long-term development as players. Defensively, he has the athleticism to goble rebounds and length to be a weak side shot blocker. -Eric

Brandon McCoy Jr 6’4 CG class of 2026

Brandon McCoy is a two-way guard that teams at the top level covet. Athletic, and with a wingspan, he can affect games at any moment on both sides of the ball. For example, on Monday against team Thad, Brandon started the game a little sluggish and then the guards decided to try to play physical with him. One of the opponents, accidently popped him in the nose while Brandon was passing the ball up the court with no call. A little dazed and a little angry, after resettling himself, he comes up the court on a delayed fast break, receives the ball at the top of the key, takes two dribbles, spins right inside of the free throw line and finishes the play off with a two-handed jam. Later that half catches a perfectly placed lob from Cam Holmes finishing the play on the right baseline with a two-handed jam. In the next half he pins the ball on defense against the backboard with his hand reaching the top of the square. Two plays later, on offense, he comes down the left lane, jumps in the air, gets the post help to commit, glides in the air spreading his legs wide a la Jordan, and avoids the block by making a perfect pass to a teammate cutting baseline from the right side for an easy finish. He made those types of highlight reel plays every game this weekend. There is still some room to improve, however. His outside shooting and free throw line shooting is still very inconsistent. In addition, he seems to be still figuring out his role as a point guard and can get passive at times when he is running an offense. This can lead to poor shot selection, taking long range contested shots. Balancing between attacking and getting his teammates involved is something NBA young stars still work on so it’s understandable for a player in his young career to be still learning that balance. His Arizona Select team finished with 3 wins and 2 loses despite missing two key players and losing at the buzzer on the first night. -Eric

AJ Dybantsa 6’7 SF – Oakland Soldiers 2025

AJ Dybantsa didn’t have a great shooting game against BBE, going 6-16 from the floor, but still hit his share of difficult shots to score 24 points. He had very good averages over the four games I saw from him: 22.3 points (56.4% FG%, 50% 3PT%, 90.9% FT%), 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and shots 5.5 free throws per game. This weekend, he was on the positive side of streaky shooting and while you can’t argue with his results, he can still look to find consistent arc for his 3-ball. As a playmaker, he had some impressive passes and dissected the game in the half-court at times. He didn’t fail to show his athletic finishes at the rim and consistently brought it defensively. Dybantsa closed out the EYBL season on a high note and lived up as the top player in the class. -Evan

Cameron Boozer 6’9 PF – Nightrydas Elite 2025

I saw four of Nightrydas’ games, with Boozer averaging 24 points (64.3% FG%, 28.6% 3PT%, 80% FT%), 11.5 rebounds, and 6.3 free throw attempts in those games and is the leading scorer and rebounder of EYBL after four sessions. He was defended well by Drive Nation; they stuck a smaller defender on him, and he didn’t always handle the double-team well when the help came. He was ready to go into his shot when spotting up on the perimeter but didn’t have a great shooting weekend, especially against Drive Nation, shooting 2-7 from 3PT. He scored well inside with either hand or was quick to tip in his own shots when he missed. He positions himself well defensively, but I do wonder how much of a rim protector he will be at the next levels. Along with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson they are clearly the top three prospects from the class of 2025. -Evan

Davion Hannah 6’5 SG Team Herro Class of 2025

Davion Hannah had a stellar weekend despite his team ending up with just one win in 5 games. Both against Arizona Unity and Oakland Soldiers it was his strong play that gave team Herro the lead or kept them in the game. Specifically, against Oakland Soldiers the team started the game up 11-2 with Davion making 3-point extended threes and using a shoulder fake on his crossover to get downhill past the defense. He is an explosive leaper that was able to finish both on the right side and left side of the rim. In the same quarter, he made layups first by absorbing contact and creating space to avoid the block shot attempt by AJ Dybansta on the left side, then when he went right and to avoid the block shot attempt by Tyran Stokes. But when there is an opportunity, he will showcase his strong vertical, throughout the weekend he drove to the basket and finished plays off with powerful one-handed dunks. He was team Herro’s best offensive weapon so he was guarded by the team’s best defender throughout the weekend and showed his drive not only to compete but his belief that he would win his individual matchup. He took pride on the defensive end of the ball and had the occasional off ball block shot and showed active hands-on defense. He wasn’t used to working so hard on the court for so long and needs to work on his stamina as he took a few questionable shot selections when he was visibly winded. But overall, his name buzzed this weekend in Kansas City. -Eric

Will Riley 6’8 Wing UPlay Class of 2025

Will Riley has been one of the best scorers of the EYBL this season while helping his team in the four sessions to a 9 win and 6 loss record. Often double teamed, he was able to play within himself and find opportunities to score in the mid-range and around the hoop. When in single coverage he looked to find his spots 12 to 15 feet from the hoop, dribbling to that range and stopping on the dime and shooting the ball over the smaller defender. One solution he found when double teamed, in a couple different games during this session on offense he passed it to himself (T-Mac Style) by throwing the ball off the backboard for the easy lay-in to avoid the multiple defenders thrown at him. He did not shoot the ball particularly well from three and lacks explosiveness typically displayed from wings at the top level. Needs to continue to work on his body to either create more vertical force or add strength to create space against the strength of players at the top level. There was a buzz all weekend long of the possibility of him reclassifying to the 2024 class. -Eric

Jason Crowe Jr 6’2 PG WhyNot Class of 2026

The lefty displayed his sweet shooting stroke all weekend long leading team WhyNot to 3 wins in 5 games. Offensively, Jason Crowe Jr is a problem, as he can easily get to his spots on the court, stop on a dime and hit shots with ease both from three and the mid-range. He has true point guard handles, always looking up for defensive miscues to either score for himself or find offensive opportunities for teammates. A master of change of pace and quick shots he is a highly cerebral player. He processes plays quickly and efficiently and seems to be oftentimes one play ahead of the defense. A good passer partially due to his quick reads, he is a true menace on a fast break or a defensive slip up. A good lob passer with Tae Simmons on the receiving end of those passes this past weekend. Still growing into his body, at this stage he would be viewed as a below average athlete as an NBA point guard. This should not be an issue on the offensive end of the ball given his high level of skill but could lead to some difficulties on the defensive end of the ball at the elite level. -Eric

Jordan Smith Jr 6’3 CG Team Takeover class of 2026

With Nyk Lewis trying out for USA Men’s U18 team it gave the opportunity for Jordan Smith (along with Derek Dixon) to have more of a high usage load at this session of EYBL resulting in a perfect undefeated holiday weekend (5-0). Jordan with his wide shoulders and hips looks the part of a tall running back (a la Marcus Smart). He can easily overpower opponents both with his strength and athleticism to get to the rack. In addition, he has an intensity about him both on defense and offense that is unquestionable. On defense he was constantly disrupting opponents to get into their offensive sets and mixing it up with the interior players snatching defensive rebounds away. Shifty in the hips it’s hard to get him out of the paint on offense. In his biggest matchup of the weekend made a couple three pointers to help defeat AZ Unity. His development as a shooter and as a lead guard would help his cause for the top level. -Eric

Jalen Haralson 6’6 Wing Indy Heat Class of 2025

Jalen Haralson has the prototypical body for an NBA wing. Solid athlete and good strength he is a switchable player who can guard point guards and keep them away from the basket or post players and push them off the block and away from the basket. With Jeremiah Fears absent Jalen had more responsibility as a creator for others during this session. On offense, Jalen has good handles allowing him to get penetration and finish at the rim. As one of the leading scorers in EYBL U17, he was able to make some threes in this session and was able to create contact to get to the line. Improving his numbers both from three and from the line are two key areas for him for the top level. -Eric

Brayden Burries 6’5 CG SFG Class of 2025

Brayden Burries was the lead guard for Strive For Greatness during session 4 in Kansas City. Getting tutelage from honorary coach LeBron James from the sideline he was very good in pick and roll offense. Using his height and strength to overpower opposing guards and finishing plays around the rack with ease. A very good shooter from the free throw line, he shows good potential to eventually become an efficient volume three-point shooter. As he made threes here both in catch and shoot opportunities but also off the dribble in pick and roll opportunities. He needs to continue to develop both his range to his shot and his point guard skills but has all the potential to be a lead guard at the top level. -Eric

Meleek Thomas 6’3 PG New Heights Lightning Class of 2025

Meleek Thomas had one of the dunks of the weekend on Saturday evening against Las Vegas Elite. Meleek drove past his primary defender on the right side and a weak side post defender went to contest the shot as Meleek soared, cocked his arm back and dunked the ball with authority over the helpless defender getting positive feedback from the Oakland Soldiers team warming up on the sideline. Meleek’s length and athleticism are what you are looking for a top-level guard. His long arms permit him to make plays that most players cannot such as the one just previously mentioned above. His length also helps him on the defensive end getting deflections and affecting shots on closeouts. A very good outside shooter with range, there were some shot selection questions here in Kansas City. Granted with the ankle injury to Amari Evans on Saturday Meleek lacked the offensive firepower he’s had in the past, but his decision to take one footed jump shots from 15 feet or more on several occasions is not exactly what coaches are looking for in an offense. It’s commendable that he willed the New Heights Lightning to a couple wins after Amari’s injury and certainly he is one of the best players in the class of 2025, but his shot selections were much less disciplined than what I had witnessed in prior events I have covered. -Eric

Alex Lloyd 6’3 PG/SG – Nightrydas Elite Class of 2025

Lloyd’s performances were up and down throughout the session. His best game was against Vegas Elite with 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3PT) and 5 assists. He can play off the dribble, but he’s best off the ball when he can shoot off the catch/one dribble or attack the closeout. He had some impressive finishes at the rim while using either hand, in the half-court as well as in transition. Despite some inefficient times, Lloyd played well overall. -Evan

Cayden Boozer 6’3 PG – Nightrydas Elite Class of 2025

Cayden Boozer was solid in Kansas City. His highest scoring game I saw from him was against WhyNot with 17 points on 8-10 shooting. He didn’t show much outside shooting in this session, but he scored well around the basket, taking advantage of his superior strength against the smaller guards like Jason Crowe. He passed well, taking advantage of transition opportunities, averaging 4.3 assists per game in the games I saw. -Evan

Jaden Tombs 6’10 C Drive Nation Class of 2025

Jaden Tombs showed why he is one of the top centers in the class of 2025. While not the tallest or the most athletic he looks to have a good wingspan and may have the strongest base in this class. He is effective in pushing opponents off the block or causing opponents to lose their balance while they are shooting in the post including on Saturday morning against the top big in the 2025 class Cam Boozer. Excellent at boxing out opponents aren’t likely to get an offensive rebound on his side of the basket. Offensively Jaden Tombs showed good hands and a knack to catch balls around the rim. In the post he has a nice soft touch with either hand and absorbs contact well for strong finishes. He is a very methodical player when he has the ball in his hands in the post, waiting and probing for the offensive advantage play to develop before he makes his move. He is effective in creating space in the post which helps given he is far from a highflyer. Jaden showed some potential as a shooter, shooting the ball well from the free throw line and making the occasional open mid-range shot. -Eric

Tajh Ariza 6’7 SF WhyNot Class of 2026

Tajh Ariza has the prototypical body and athleticism for an NBA wing. Blessed with good positional size, length, and great lateral movement he has the potential to be a good defender at the top level. As he adds strength, he should have the ability to guard players 1 through 4. In Kansas City he featured his strong handles and excels on offense in fast break offense. In half-court offense he’s a strong cutter and finisher. Has the talent to be more of a scorer with his strong handles but this will happen with some shooting polish. As that aspect of his game grows the floor will open up for him and more driving lanes will open up. -Eric

Sebastian Williams-Adams 6’8 Forward JL3 Class of 2025

Sebastian Williams Adams was only in town for part of the session but played well against the Nightrydas Elite on Monday. A good athlete with a long wingspan, what stood out in session 4 was that he showed some face up moves in this game. In triple threat, he was able to make some baseline shots and was able to create some offensive opportunities for himself in half court sets by driving to the rim. He had a couple ferocious dunks, one from a cut to the basket from the left baseline and the other off the rebound for a put back. His length and athleticism make him a very difficult player to box out on offense. Defensively he was able to get a high rate of deflections. Even with his length and athleticism he’s probably a little small for a power forward at the top level, but as a hybrid with consistent shooting ability he would become immediately a higher-level prospect. -Eric

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. 6’6 SF – Drive Nation Class of 2025

Jermaine O’Neal brought toughness, showing he can defend guys bigger than him and 3PT shooting, going 4-6 from distance in the game against Nightrydas. He finished with 18 points on 6-11 shooting. With most of his points coming from the perimeter, he didn’t get to the rim too much in this one, but he picked his spots well. Drive Nation couldn’t get the win, but O’Neal’s emphasis on playing hard on both ends helped keep the game much closer than the Nightrydas were comfortable with. -Evan

Darius Adams 6’5 PG/SG – PSA Cardinals Class of 2025

There’s not much to say about Adams that hasn’t already been said over the past few weeks. He played off the ball, shooting well off the catch and operated with minimal dribbles. Against Boo Williams, he hit 3 of his 4 3PT attempts to score 21 points, also 7-12 from the floor and 4-5 on free throws. He closed out the session with 18 points (6-13 FG and 2-5 3PT), showing more midrange arsenal than usual, getting into the middle to shoot/score off pivots. Evan

Amari Evans 6’5 SF – New Heights Lightning Class of 2025

Amari Evans played well early on in session 4 prior to his ankle injury. Evans was big and efficient against the Florida Rebels with 21 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3PT, 7-9 FT) and 6 rebounds. He’s an aggressive and strong guard who handles contact well and isn’t fazed by tight contests from the defense when shooting (displayed a very efficient shooting motion) or handling the ball. He scored from multiple spots on the floor and elevates quickly off the ground, translating his athleticism well in game situations. -Evan

Courtland Muldrew 6’2 PG Team Thad Class of 2025

Courtland Muldrew is a dynamic scoring guard who had his moments in Kansas City. Quick with a strong vertical leap, he is always looking to push the ball up court as fast as he can. Often catching opponents slipping and finishing plays off with strong one-handed jams. In half court sets he showed the ability to stop on a dime in the mid-range and make an open jump shot. When shooting from the outside, Courtland was primarily a catch and shoot three-point shooter during session 4. He took pride on the defensive side of the ball trying to defend some of the top guards picking them up either 3/4 or full court. He does lack positional height which was exposed a bit on defense when he played against the bigger athletic guards (Brandon McCoy Jr for example) at this event. Overall was a steady scorer for team Thad throughout the weekend. -Eric

Tounde Yessoufou 6’5 Forward – WhyNot Class of 2025

Yessoufou scored and defended in the paint against Nightrydas. He had some strong takes to score 20 points on 7-14 shooting. He drew fouls at a good rate and made all 5 of his free throws. He’s undersized for his position and he didn’t show as much explosive athleticism as he’s known for in this one, but he continues to show developing touch and offensive technique. -Evan

Derek Dixon 6’3 PG/SG – Team Takeover Class of 2025

Dixon was also great against Unity. He shoots it very well, staying squared up and balanced when playing off the dribble or looking to shoot off the catch. He lit it up from outside, going 3-4 from 3PT and made all 6 of his free throw attempts, ultimately scoring 17 points on 4-9 shooting. He’s very good at using ball screens, making good reads and he passed well with 7 assists. -Evan

Adlan Elamin 6’7 SF – Team Takeover Class of 2025

I only saw one of Team Takeover’s games and Elamin was big against Arizona Unity. He seemed to be everywhere offensively and scored with efficiency, 16 points on 7-10 FG and 2-4 3PT. Takeover’s offense has a good flow and Elamin didn’t have to force his scoring. He has fluid mechanics and a nice jump shot. He’s also a solid athlete with good length, which he utilizes on the defensive end as well, showing the ability to defend a few different positions. Featured some strong handles and took advantage of some additional playing time with absences of some teammates over the weekend. Wiry, adding some more strength would help him as a scorer. -Evan

Jaden Vance 6’6 Wing Las Vegas Elite Class of 2025

An unheralded player Jaden Vance started the holiday weekend well, picking up an offer from West Virginia by Monday morning. Jaden shot the ball well from three during the session and was the featured scorer for Las Vegas Elite. A solid athlete he caught a few alley oops and had a put back dunk off the offensive rebound. He demonstrated some ability to put the ball on the floor but has some room to be stronger when the ball is in his hands. Needs to develop a little more of a mid-range game with either a shot or floater and overall adding strength is necessary for him even for the college level. But overall, the consensus was that he helped himself with his play in Kansas City. -Eric

Matthew Gilhool 6’10 PF Team Final Class of 2025

Matthew Gilhool is a reclassified player from the class of 2024 to 2025. The lefty strength is his ability as a shooting interior player, and he featured this skill throughout the weekend making long range bombs from the corner but also from the wing and the top of the key. He also displayed some sneaky athleticism, finishing plays with put back dunks around the rim. He showed some spiciness on Saturday morning, getting into it with a wing trying to bully him out of the post. Matthew’s decision to reclassify allows him to add strength and fill out this upcoming year. At this stage due to the lack of a strong base his best position is at power forward and not is probably not a great viable option defensively at the center position -Eric

Christian Gurdak 6’9 C – Team Takeover Class of 2025

Gurdak had a nice game against Arizona Unity with 15 points on 6-8 FG. He does all his work close to the basket. Similar to former Team Takeover big man, Hunter Dickinson, he projects better as a college prospect than NBA as he’s more of a traditional big man. He’s great in the low post and half-court but lacks high-end athleticism and is a bit stiff. He made some nice reverse spins and touch with either hand at the basket, showing to be a tough cover in the paint.- Evan

Jake West 6’1 PG Team Final Class of 2025

Jake West is of slight size both in height and in build, but he had an uncanny ability to make plays for himself and teammates. He has wiry strength and excellent handles with both hands. In games he was able to use both a crossover and hesitation dribble to get to his spots on the floor. While not an elite athlete, his ability to shoot the ball from long range and his handles helps him get by opponents and get an offensive advantage without the aid of a screen. He was able to get to the line or finish off plays in the lane in Kansas City with relative ease. He will need to add weight to compete at the college level and may need a season or two to do so but as an unheralded prospect he more than held his own here in Kansas City. -Eric

EU16

Miikka Muurinen 6’10 Forward Brad Beal Elite Class of 2026

Miikka Muurinen showcased his immense skill in Kansas City. Going 4/7 from three in his Sunday morning game. One of which was off the dribble where he made a between the legs step back three. On half court sets he was able to catch a couple lob passes and finish the play off with powerful dunks. He also showed some agility on a drive where he caught the ball on the move on the right baseline avoided the defender on the right side of the rim by taking a dribble under the basket and ending up dunking the ball one handed on the left side of the rim. He has very good handles for a player his size and is a good option as an outlet when guards are pressured. On pick and roll ices on the guards he can receive the pass and has good recognition and vision to find the open man. Defensively he is much a work in progress. His lateral quickness on that end seems to be lacking but it may be due that he just has poor awareness and tends to expend far less energy on that side of the ball than on offense. In Kansas City he had the tendency of falling for pump fakes and leaking out instead of rebounding the ball. When he was defending the block, he was a fairly good rebounder due to his length and athleticism. And while he does not always box out, he has the athleticism and length to gobble rebounds that less talented players would not. In a brief conversation with Miikka he mentioned that his biggest adjustment from European play to the USA grassroots has been the increased physicality of play. He explained that getting stronger is one of his goals for the summer. Given that he noted that he is still mulling over whether he will play in the FIBA youth tournament for Finland this summer or attend some USA grassroots camps instead. -Eric

Jalen Montonati 6’6 Wing Mokan Elite Class of 2026

Jalen Montonati outside shooting prowess was at full display. Making catch and shoot 3 pointers and creating three point shot opportunities for himself off the dribble. Making himself a very difficult player to defend. What separates him from other shooters is that even when he is closely defended his shot goes in at a very high clip. His confidence in his shot making ability is unwavering. When defenders close out were too strong, he countered with a pump fake, one or two dribble 15-foot jump shot. On the fast break Jalen will finish plays strong with the occasional dunk. Competitive on the defensive end, he will take a charge and fight for rebound. Jalen will need to add strength to be effective both for the college and pro level as he seems to have a short wingspan and has athletic limitations that could be exposed at the top level. -Eric

Jaylan Mitchell 6’8 Forward Brad Beal Class of 2027

Jaylan Mitchell, who was one of the select few class of 2027 invite’s to the USA Mini Camp back in April, showcased his skill in session 4. A hybrid forward, he’s quick on his feet and moves extremely well laterally. With his length and athleticism, he has high potential on the defensive end of the court. He was the main cog for Brad Beal U16 who hid Miikka Muurinen’s defensive lapses by being able to help and get back to his man without an offensive advantage. On the offensive side of the ball, he has a nice compact shot with good rotation. He tends to be more of a catch and shoot three-point shooter at this stage of his development, but he has all the ability to shoot off the dribble as he can handle the ball well with either hand. He features a rapid between the legs crossover and he is very fast and compact getting downhill. He will finish at the rim with authority when necessary. Showcased a very mature game for his class. -Eric

Toni Bryant 6’9 PF Nightrydas Elite Class of 2026

Toni Bryant floats when he jumps. He features great length and athleticism that allows him on one occasion to double clutch to avoid the block and finish the play off with a two handed jam. He was extremely difficult to guard on the block. Showcasing a drop step leading to a two handed flush. Opponents had difficulty boxing him out given his constant motor, speed, and vertical ability. He has some face up ability making a few outside shots. Defensively he is a rim protector and an excellent rebounder. -Eric

Caleb Gaskins 6’8 SG – Nightrydas Elite Class 2026

Gaskins’ length and impressive physical profile pops off the page at first glance. He scored well around the basket, but his touch isn’t consistent right now. He needs more 3PT consistency as well and can work on speeding up his release. He’s a switchable defender and plus rebounder with 10 against BBE. He also scored 14 points on 6-13 shooting while flashing plenty of upside. -Evan

Ethan Taylor 7’0 C Mokan Elite Class of 2026

Born in 2008, Ethan Taylor at 7 foot 230 lbs is a massive human being for his age. He was nearly impossible to get off the blocks in U16. Unlike many bigger than life man child he is very strong with the ball and can finish plays despite the heavy contact opponents were unleashing on him. At this stage of his development, he is a back to the basket block scorer, but already is able to provide bone bruising legal screens in pick and roll situations and his hands while not top tier was well above average. A hard worker there were moments where he appeared gassed and working on his stamina is a low hanging fruit for him in his development. He did not yet show any ability as a pop option in Kansas City. He was an intimidating force on defense and showed a good ability to block shots without fouling at this level. -Eric

Adonis Ratliff 6’8 Forward PSA Class of 2026

Son of former NBA player Theo Ratliff, Adonis Ratliff has a long wingspan like his dad, and showed a feathery touch from the outside. Still very much growing into his body he showed wiry strength and finished plays around the basket with dunks. Played a lot of power forward at this event but his long-term position is probably a 3/4 hybrid. His length and athleticism caused deflections and blocks in the paint. Needs to add muscle and continue to work on his balance and handles. Has potential as a pick and pop hybrid forward. Has a twin brother Darius who did not suit up in the games we watched. -Eric

Katrelle Harmon 6’4 PG/SG – NW Rotary Rebels Class of 2026

Harmon’s aggressive play earned him 19 points against Mokan. He didn’t show much shooting, missing all 3 of his 3PT attempts but did a great job getting to the foul line, going 9-13 on free throws. He was good in transition and showed his athleticism on slashing opportunities in the half-court as well. Rotary couldn’t beat Mokan, but the recent Wasatch Academy transfer impressed. -Evan

Dylan Mingo 6’4 PG PSA Class of 2026

Dylan Mingo is a scoring guard. He has good height and athleticism and continuously was able to catch the ball from the wing and drive middle with either hand. He will jump stop roughly 12 feet extended and hit the floater or pump fake and get to the line. Being strong with the ball and a good free throw shooter, he easily adds 3 to 4 points per game just due to his ability to draw fouls and make his free throws at a high clip. Will need to continue to add consistency to his outside shot as a scoring point guard. -Eric

Other names for the future:

Isaiah Hill 6’9 C Indiana Heat Class of 2027

Isaac Gonda 6’9 PF UPlay Class of 2027

Notes:

A French team played in the Nike circuit for the first time as the Paris Hustle in the EYCL circuit finishing with an 8-4 record. Primarily composed of Levallois Metropolitains U18 team they had the longest travel schedule going back to Paris between sessions and playing U18 playoff games in France during sessions breaks. When speaking with the team they really enjoyed the experience and would love to participate next season.

Peach Jam will be held July 13-21, 2024

