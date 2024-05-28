Jaion Pitt 6’7 220 SF/PF – Arizona Unity 2025

Pitt was reliable scoring in the post, hitting tough and contested shots from all angles. He put the ball on the floor to get where he wanted without over-dribbling and had much success driving out of the high post. He uses his body and positions himself well on both ends. A bit undersized as a guy frequently used as a big, while his jump shot isn’t bad, he would benefit expanding his perimeter offensive game. He had a good game against Mac Irvin Fire and scored 10 points on 3-4 shooting against Meanstreets.

Brandon McCoy 6’4 170 PG – Arizona Unity 2025

McCoy’s talent was on full display against Mac Irvin Fire. He had a few dunks, and he finds opportunities to dunk off the vertical in the game, which you don’t see often from a guard, especially at this level. He had some good moments with his court vision and passing, hitting the open man cross-court mid-dribble. He creates a shot for himself with little effort and doesn’t have to use too many dribbles but needs consistency on his shot and free throws as well. He drew a lot of fouls and played with high energy on both ends, jumping passes and hounding his man when defending on the ball. He didn’t have too big of a game against Meanstreets, in foul trouble much of the game, ending with 6 points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-5 FT) and 5 rebounds.

Cameron Holmes 6’6 195 SG – Arizona Unity 2026

Holmes came to play against Meanstreets with 26 points on 9-16 shooting. He’s all left hand as a finisher but got into the paint and scored well from midrange. He spaced the floor at times to go 2-4 from 3PT and his aggressive play got him a few trips to the foul line where he went 6-8 on free throws. He’s vocal and consistently pressed on the defensive end, as well as stuck to the ball handler on the perimeter.

AJ Dybantsa 6’7 200 SF – Oakland Soldiers 2025

Dybantsa showed out in each game in Indy, averaging 22 points per game on 56% FG%. He got to the rim well and drew a lot of fouls. He passed the ball well and made good reads as a facilitator, showing impressive lead passes in transition as well as in the half-court. Something about Dybantsa that we don’t always see from top players is he consistently plays with incredibly high effort, never going through the motions on either end, picking up defensively full court all game long. He’s such a high-level athlete, he lands dunks and tip-slams you don’t see often at this level.

Chris Nwuli 6’7 200 SF – Oakland Soldiers 2025

Nwuli lacks consistency game to game, sometimes he’ll flash his ability with a big dunk or two but that might be all he gives you. In 3 of his 4 games, he failed to score double digits, but his best game was against City Rocks with 17 points (8-9 FG) and 9 rebounds. He kept it simple, cleaning up missed shots and dunking everything within close. He does consistently defend well and plays with high energy.

Tyran Stokes 6’7 245 PF – Oakland Soldiers 2026

Stokes (pictured) was great all weekend, but his standout game came against The Family with 31 points (12-17 FG, 4-4 3PT, 3-7 FT), 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. He didn’t have to hunt for shots or force his impact, but still played with great aggression. He had multiple dunks in the game, some in the half-court off jab-steps and penetrating off the dribble, but a lot of them came after defensive rebounds when the defense failed to stop him. His combined physicality, explosive athleticism, and skill are incredibly impressive at his age. I wish I had a count for how many passes he intercepted to take for a jam on the other end.

Darius Acuff 6’2 175 PG – The Family 2025

Acuff’s 22 points against the Oakland Soldiers wasn’t enough to get the win but he still showcased his skillset. He reads and reacts well with the ball and has a way of slowing the game down when he drives. Everything’s below the rim as a finisher but he hit impressive shots in the paint and made a few nice passes off the dribble. As usual he made a lot of shots off the dribble after creating space, going 8-12 from the floor, 2-4 from 3PT, and 4-5 from the foul line.

Meleek Thomas 6’4 175 PG/SG – New Heights Lightning 2025

Thomas got it going early against Team Final. His shooting and scoring ability earned him 18 points on 8-18 shooting and 1-3 from 3PT range. He did good playing off the dribble and getting shots off in isolation. Playing with good aggression and despite not shooting a high percentage, he didn’t force his offense. He’s not real explosive but got into the paint well.

Cameron Boozer 6’9 235 PF – Nightrydas Elite 2025

Boozer was fantastic all weekend long. He consistently scored inside and out, knocking down plenty of 3s and scoring in the post with either hand. He drives very well for someone his size, showing good acceleration with the ball and handles contact well when the help comes. When he misses within close, he’s very reliable to clean up his own miss. Boozer’s top game was against SFG, scoring 21 points while shooting 8-9 from the floor, 3-3 from 3PT, and 2-2 from the free throw line, along with 9 rebounds.

Caleb Wilson 6’10 205 PF – Nightrydas 2025

Wilson was plagued with some inconsistency, but still looks much better with his new team, Nightrydas. He scored a few times with his midrange fadeaway, which is difficult for the defense to contest with his size and release point. While he can dribble a bit, he gets loose when picking up speed. Defensively, he had some clean swipes/blocks on the ball, but he doesn’t have a low center of gravity combined with stiff hips, the discomfort shows when defending/changing direction on the perimeter at times. Wilson finished with 16 points and 5 rebounds against SFG. He didn’t do much against Boo Williams with 5 points and 1 rebound but bounced back against All Ohio 13 points (5-10 FG) and 9 rebounds.

Cayden Boozer 6’3 190 PG – Nightrydas Elite 2025

Boozer shot it well and his release looks smoother than when I saw him a few weeks ago. His one-dribble pull-up was reliable, and he scored a few in the paint as well. He keeps his dribble alive while taking contact and did a good job passing the ball, averaging 6.5 assists per game. I really liked his on-ball defense, he got a bad whistle on some fouls but his aggression and ability to stick to the ball caused trouble. Boozer was solid all weekend and a key piece to Nightrydas successful session.

Alex Lloyd 6’3 165 PG/SG – Nightrydas Elite 2025 (Florida)

Lloyd progressed as the session went on. He struggled against SFG with 8 points on 2-10 shooting but closed out with a great game against All Ohio Red, scoring in spurts, knocking down some 3s with a few dunks mixed in. He played well off the ball and kept it simple. He scored on a lot of catch and shoot 3s (4-5 3PT) and had a lot of impressive left-hand finishes as a cutter to score 23 points on 9-10 shooting.

Will Riley 6’7 170 SG/SF – Uplay 2025

Riley faced a lot of physical defense from the Oakland Soldiers, including full-court face guarding and frequent double teams, but he did a good job making the right reads and finding the open man. He can really shoot, with good arc and ball rotation. He gets his shot off well with his size while using pivots and his ball-handling without over-dribbling, a threat late in the shot clock. He didn’t score too much in the paint but ended up with 19 points on 5-13 shooting from the floor, 2-6 from 3PT, and made all 7 of his free throws.

Silas Barksdale 6’8 225 PF/C – Boo Williams 2025

Barksdale had a good game against Nightrydas with 20 points on an efficient 10-13 shooting. He didn’t show much scoring range, missing his only 3PT attempt but he was reliable within close, showing good footwork in the paint. Cameron Boozer is a tough cover but showed some toughness defensively. Barksdale also rebounded well with 8 and moved the ball with 4 assists.

Tounde Yessoufou 6’5 210 PF – WhyNot 2025

Yessoufou was WhyNot’s top scorer against JL3. He utilized his physicality within close and showed some touch when he didn’t dunk it. He’s an effective slasher but would benefit expanding his perimeter game, especially 3PT shooting, going 0-4 from beyond the arc. He had some good moments defensively with his versatility and high effort. Yessoufou finished with 17 points while shooting 8-13.

Hudson Greer 6’6 190 SF – JL3 2025

Greer scored 20 points on 9-15 shooting against WhyNot. He has a nice outside shot, but a few were just off the mark, going 1-5 from 3. He has long arms and is light on his feet with very good fluidity. He showed his high-level athleticism on a few takes to the rim in half-court situations. The recent Montverde transfer was impressive in Indy.

Sebastian Williams-Adams 6’8 230 PF – JL3 2025

Williams-Adams was big late in the game against WhyNot as they were making a comeback. He plays well off the dribble and drives well going to his left or right. He’s got a good frame, speed with the ball, and connected on all 4 free throw attempts. Williams-Adams scored 15 points on 5-8 shooting and impressed defensively in his showing.

Shelton Henderson 6’6 220 SF – JL3 2025

Henderson has a strong build and aggressive style of play, initiating and handling contact well. He shot 5-10 to score 10 points against WhyNot. He defended a few different positions and isn’t afraid to get physical on that end either. They didn’t get the stats right, but he can pass and rebound as well.

Mason Blackwood 6’6 210 SF – City Rocks 2025

Blackwood has had a good EYBL season so far and had a very good game against the Oakland Soldiers. He has a nice physical build and uses it well. He was matched up with AJ Dybantsa most of the game and did a good job defending him for the most part, with Dybantsa shooting 7-16. He has a good jump shot and connected on 3 of his 7 3PT attempts. He scored 23 points on 9-17 shooting and grabbed 7 rebounds against the Soldiers. Blackwood looks like one of the most underrated prospects in the nation.

Jasper Johnson 6’6 170 PG/SG – Team Thad 2025

Johnson scored 14 points on 6-11 shooting against LivOn. He didn’t shoot well from 3PT in the two games I saw, just 2-9 from distance combined. He has a good handle and touch from midrange, whether it’s his high arcing floater or fadeaway but there are times I would like to see him get to the rim more instead of shooting over the defender. He did show off his hops dunking on a defender which was the best play I’ve seen over the EYBL season so far. Defensively, he has a knack for getting swipes on the ball, also showing some hustle on that end, chasing down blocks and getting on the floor for loose balls. Johnson finished with 26 points (10-21 FG, 5-5 FT), 6 rebounds, and 4 assists against Meanstreets.

Darius Adams 6’5 180 PG/SG – PSA Cardinals 2025

Adams got a lot of time playing off the ball against Georgia Stars, shooting very well off the catch, making 4 of his 8 3PTers. He had some good takes to the rim but struggled finishing in the paint, shooting 7-17 overall. He has a good handle, with the ability to create a shot or get where he wants with minimal dribbles. He finished with 19 points against the Stars.