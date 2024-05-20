Brandon McCoy 6’4 170 PG – Arizona Unity 2026

McCoy (pictured) put up points on a high-volume effort. He looks to score in iso situations a lot, with his quickness he’s able to get shots off well but too often he looks for the foul and ends up on the ground frequently. He makes nice moves at the basket and shows good body control but can work on protecting the ball better and improve as a finisher when he doesn’t dunk it. He’s a very good athlete and glides on the court defensively or when playing off the ball. He can be very disruptive defensively to start the break and a good offensive rebounder, seeking out tip dunk opportunities well. McCoy finished with 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) and 6 rebounds against City Rocks, and 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-9 FT) against LivOn.

Cameron Holmes 6’6 195 SG – Arizona Unity 2026

Holmes was up and down in the two games I saw from Unity, with only 5 points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3PT) against City Rocks, but followed up with 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3PT) and 4 steals against LivOn. The lefty is effective in straight line attack opportunities. He’s not the type to create a lot for himself but he spaced the floor in the half-court. Defensively, he stuck to the ball and utilized his length to jump passes to finish in transition with solid athleticism. Holmes showed plenty of positives, with some 3PT consistency and improved handle, he will make even greater strides.

AJ Dybantsa 6’7 200 SF – Oakland Soldiers 2025

Dybantsa went for 25 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3PT) and 8 rebounds against MOKAN Elite. He lived at the free throw line, going 9-10 from the stripe. He has good burst with the ball and gets shifty, creating a jump shot or getting to the rim nearly at will. His athleticism is top notch and some of the dunks he lands in the half-court, the defense can’t contest. He wasn’t as efficient against Team United with 15 points (6-14 FG) and 6 rebounds. He did a good job creating but didn’t always connect. He had a lot of plays taking jump shots or drives to the rim, looking for the foul and ending up on the ground.

Chris Nwuli 6’7 200 SF – Oakland Soldiers 2025

Nwuli didn’t stand out much in the previous games but came up big against Team United. He’s an aggressive and athletic forward whose emotions can get the best of him, but he was an asset with 20 points on an efficient 8-9 shooting. He has a nice elevated midrange shot but needs some consistency on free throws, leaving some points at the line. He’s very vocal defensively, showing grit and intensity on that end as well. He was solid against MoKan Elite with 10 points on 3-4 shooting but gave us a lot more against Team United with 20 points on an efficient 8-9 shooting, along with 7 rebounds.

Tyran Stokes 6’7 245 PF – Oakland Soldiers 2026

Stokes had a big game for the against MoKan as well. Like Dybantsa, he made a living at the free throw line, going 15-20 on free throws. His aggressive play got him to the rim and despite having a nice outside shot, he doesn’t settle or fall in love with chucking up 3s, making all 3 of his 3 3PT attempts against MoKan. He finished with 28 points, which is wild on only 6 shot attempts. Stokes scored 13 points on 4-10 shooting against Team United. He showed plenty of talent but still has room to clean up and expand his game in the half-court.

Aaron Rowe 6’0 155 PG – MoKan Elite 2025 (Missouri)

Rowe wasn’t too efficient in his 17-point game against the Oakland Soldiers, going 7-18. His shot isn’t bad, but he only made 1 of his 5 3PT attempts. He’s not real explosive, but he does have a quick step with the ball that was pretty reliable to beat his defender. His best scoring option was getting into the midrange to pull-up for a jump shot. While he’s a good ball-handler, his playmaking and creating isn’t elite, and with his lack of size, I would like to see more of a niche moving forward.

Davion Hannah 6’6 175 SG/SF – Team Herro 2025

Hannah looked good in his debut weekend with his new team. He was aggressive, getting his shot off well against tight defenders and attacking gaps to get to the rim. He’s one of the most explosive players in the class and didn’t fail to show it. He hunted for a few shots but looked more in rhythm than when I saw him last week. He finished with 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3PT) and 5 rebounds in the win over The Family.

Zay Mitchell 6’7 210 SF – Team Herro 2025 (Iowa State)

Mitchell is leading the EYBL in scoring at 25.6 points per game. He scored 23 points on 10-15 FG and didn’t attempt a 3PTer against The Family. He scored a lot at the rim and didn’t make much of a move with the ball, generally protecting the ball and finishing, using either hand. He uses his body well to seal his man and knows how to move without the ball in his hands to put himself in position to score. Mitchell also pulled down 6 boards against the Family.

Darius Acuff 6’2 175 PG – The Family 2025

Acuff didn’t have a great game but still showcased his high-level skill as a creator. He’s an advanced ball-handler, changing his speed and selling his crossover well to get a shot off for himself or slash to the rim. He’s not explosive but he’s a creative finisher, reading and reacting well to the defense on the fly. While showing capability to set up others and make nice passes, he’s naturally wired to score. Acuff scored 19 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3PT), 5 rebounds, and 4 assists against Team Herro.

Trey McKenney 6’4 225 SF – The Family 2025

McKenney finished with 19 points while shooting 7-15 on FGs and 3-7 from 3PT against Team Herro. He’s not real quick or explosive but he uses his strong body to get position. With natural balance and touch, he’s always a threat to score, getting his shot off on the move with a defender giving him no space on a routine basis. His lack of quickness is concerning when defending the perimeter at the next level and his game resembles more of an undersized forward than his 6’4 size suggests.

Cameron Boozer 6’9 235 PF – Nightydas Elite 2025

Boozer had a monster game against NY Rens with 25 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3PT). With good balance of playing with aggression and unselfishness, he’s tough because he takes it at his opponent and doesn’t beat himself. He played physical and picked up a few and-ones with his left hand. He’s vocal and rotated well defensively. He also did a great job passing out of the post, keeping his head up and hitting shooters right in the pocket to record 6 assists. He followed up with 29 points (11-15 FG, 7-8 FT), 8 rebounds, and 6 assists against Pro Skills.

Caleb Wilson 6’10 205 PF – Nightrydas Elite 2025

This was the best I had seen Wilson play. He has much more flow and movement playing with his new team. He didn’t have to create or force any scoring, but kept it simple, taking open shots, and he shot it well going 6-10 from the floor and 2-3 from 3PT to score 15 points against NY Rens. He displayed his court vision in the high post, hitting cutters and shooters without hesitation. He was efficient in the next game against Pro Skills with 16 points on 7-9 shooting, scoring on a lot of cutting and finishing for some dunks. He did get beat a few times defending quicker guards on the perimeter and I would like to see him grab a few more rebounds, only grabbing 2 rebounds per game in Session 2.

Cayden Boozer 6’3 190 PG – Nightrydas Elite 2025

Boozer wasn’t much of a scorer against NY Rens with only 4 points but led in transition and setup teammates throughout the game to record 13 assists to only 1 turnover. He scored 13 points (6-7 FG) and passed out 5 assists in the next game against Pro Skills. He’s in a good spot on that Nightrydas team, he doesn’t have to have the ball in his hands to be effective. He had some good takes to the basket in the half-court as well as transition and he can be selective as a scorer.

Alex Lloyd 6’3 165 PG/SG – Nightrydas Elite 2025 (Florida)

Lloyd wasn’t too effective against NY Rens with only 7 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3PT), but looked much better against Pro Skills. He thrived in up-tempo opportunities after steals and defensive rebounds. He was also effective in the half-court, shooting well off the catch and dribble to go 3-5 from 3PT. He had a few big dunks too, including a tip-slam on a defender. He contributed 20 points on 7-9 on shooting.

Tounde Yessoufou 6’5 210 PF – WhyNot 2025

Yessoufou did ok against Team Melo with 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3PT) and 3 steals but was great from start to finish against SFG. He’s one of the most physically imposing players you’ll find at this stage, and he got into the paint at a high rate. While still needing to expand his offensive game, he scored 26 points on 9-10 shooting. He played physical and made the most if his trips to the foul line, going 7-8 on free throws. He’s versatile as a defender, defending up and down the line-up on switches, and jumping passes to get transition baskets in the open floor.

Jason Crowe 6’2 165 PF – WhyNot 2026

Crowe started the game against Team Melo hot with a few quick 3s in the first quarter. He would cool off a bit but showed some tough shot making. He didn’t show much explosive athleticism but solid quickness to get to the rim. The lefty guard finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-6 FT) and 5 rebounds against Team Melo. It was the opposite against SFG, starting slow, not getting good looks or getting by his man but picked it up in the second half, knocking down pull-ups and getting into the paint well to finish with 14 (4-5 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-6 FT).

Kiyan Anthony 6’5 180 SG – Team Melo 2025

Anthony dropped 24 points against WhyNot. He shot well going 8-14 from the floor and 3-8 from 3PT. He shoots well with balance off the dribble and creates for himself in isolation with a solid handle. He can also fadeaway in the post. He’s not real explosive but athletic enough to throw down when given the opportunity. Anthony also contributed with 5 rebounds and 3 assists against WhyNot.

Sadiq White 6’8 180 PF – Team United 2025

White brought his consistent aggression and energy on both ends against the Oakland Soldiers. He’s best within 15 feet of the basket where he can comfortably shoot or attack downhill. He shows a fadeaway in the post but it’s not real consistent yet. He also left some points at the free throw line, going 2-6 on foul shots. White had good effort finishing with 17 points (7-12 FG) and 9 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Oakland Soldiers.

Jeremiah Green 6’2 180 PG – Pro Skills Elite 2025

Green was very good against Nightrydas 18 points. He’s an effective dribble-drive guard who found ways to create offense, getting into the paint well. He’s a good lead guard with solid passing and court vision but wasn’t too high in assists in this one with 2. However, he was a very efficient shooter at 5-6 FG, 2-2 3PT, and 6-7 FT.

Miikka Muurinen 6’10 200 SF – BBE 16U 2026

Muurinen has good size and versatility as a scorer. He finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3PT) and 7 rebounds against City Rocks. He moves well with the ball and got to the rim, putting it out of defender’s reach in the paint after making a move. There were times a forced a shot but was a reliable scorer overall. Muurinen has good fluidity as well, and combined with his size and skill, he provides plenty of intrigue moving forward.

Jaylan Mitchell 6’7 190 SF – BBE 16U 2027

Mitchell came on strong against City Rocks with 17 points and 7 rebounds. He’s a versatile guard with a good handle, feel, and strong frame who knows how to get where he wants with the ball. He plays well on or off the ball with a good understanding of the game. Defensively he’s vocal and defends up and down the line-up well. As a 6’7 5-star, I would like to see more athletic pop from him as he typically finishes below the rim. He shot a comfortable 3-7 from 3PT and 6-10 FG.

Toni Bryant 6’9 180 PF – Nightrydas Elite 16U 2026

Bryant was a plus for a Nightrydas team that struggled to get it going against Vegas Elite. He’s athletic and did his damage in the paint, but he needs work gathering himself and finishing around the rim better. He was great defensively, putting a lid on the rim, getting off the ground quick to block/contest without fouling on multiple plays. He finished with 9 points (4-6 FG), 5 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Jaxon Richardson 6’6 180 SF – Florida Rebels 16U 2026

Richardson is a high-level athlete. He needs some work with his ball skills and many of his 14 points against Team Durant came from rim running and a few tip dunks. His free throw stroke doesn’t look bad, but he doesn’t show much jump shooting right now. He has a lot of potential defensively with his length and athleticism as he covers a lot of ground with his natural movement. Already regarded as a high prospect, if he expands his half-court offensive game, he has room to move up even higher.