“Situational Analysis” is a series of articles that seeks to examine the circumstances that most often influence an NBA prospect’s success. Each player will be scored on a scale from 1-10 in four different categories: NBA-specific skill(s), fatal flaw(s), collegiate/overseas/pre-NBA environment, and ideal NBA ecosystem.

Zaccharie Risacher is a 19-year-old forward, French National, born in Málaga, Spain, who averaged 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds for JL Bourg of the LNB Pro A in France. He is expected to be selected among the top-5 picks in this year’s draft. NBADraft.net currently has him projected at No. 1.

NBA-Specific Skills

Nobody in this draft class has a better highlight reel/mixtape than Zaccharie Risacher.

If a scout or front-office decision-maker watches a 10-minute supercut of Risacher’s best moments, they would come away thinking they are seeing the second coming of Kevin Durant.

Sporting a 6-10 frame and a nearly 7-foot wingspan with shooting range beyond the 3-point line and terrific touch around the hoop, Risacher checks all the boxes for a floor-spacing, versatile forward. He can also handle the ball a little bit, attack closeouts, and make plays without the ball – either in spot-up situations or with heady off-ball cutting.

Risacher isn’t a one-track gunner, either. He isn’t a primary playmaker, but he is a willing and adept passer who is willing to give up the ball if a teammate has a better look. He can also sneak in for offensive rebounds and keep plays alive with his length and basketball IQ.

His upside is nearly as high on the defensive end of the floor, too. He can credibly defend either forward position and hold his own in a switch-heavy defense.

At only 19, Risacher is further along on both ends of the floor than most upside-specific draft projects and projects as a high-level NBA starting forward if his game matures in the ways his mixtapes suggest.

On a scale from 1-10, Risacher’s upside rates at an 8.5.

Fatal Flaws

Nobody in this draft class has a worse lowlight reel than Zaccharie Risacher.

If a scout or front-office decision-maker put together a 10-minute supercut of Risacher’s worst moments, they would come away thinking they are seeing the biggest bust in this class.

That might be a bit unfair, as a 10-minute supercut of any draft prospect’s worst moments would make anyone queasy. But the stakes are higher with Risacher, given where he is expected to be selected.

His skills have yet to fully translate into consistent, repeatable production against top-level talent. For every flurry of excellence, there will be extended stretches where Risacher seems to vanish from the court.

Adding physical strength will go a long way toward helping Risacher achieve that level of consistency. He can get muscled off his spot by stronger, savvier opponents, and he doesn’t have the A+-level run/jump athleticism to make up for it. If his shot isn’t falling, he still hasn’t found ways to contribute in a variety of ways, despite showing the skills to do so.

He turns the ball over more often than you would like for a non-primary ball handler, and he can get caught ball-watching on defense.

The skills and template are there for Risacher, but the team that drafts him needs to know that the learning curve will be steep.

On a scale from 1 (not a concern) to 10 (serious hindrance), Risacher’s lack of consistency rates at a 9.

Pre-NBA Setting

Risacher comes from a basketball family, and he began playing high-level youth hoops at an extremely early age.

He looked good in limited minutes for ASVEL, but it wasn’t until he played for JL Bourg on loan from ASVEL when Risacher truly started to pop on draft boards. He was recently awarded the Best Young Player award in LNB Elite and joins a growing lineage of top-shelf French basketball prodigies.

Risacher shot a blistering 56% from three on the season, and ended the year on a hot streak. He ended the season trending in the right direction for JL Bourg, stepping up in the playoffs. with 20 points in three of his last four.

Risacher isn’t Victor Wembanyama (nobody is), but the Wemby influence has helped prospects like Risacher gain an added level of visibility and appreciation for their skillsets. While Risacher hasn’t stuffed the stat sheet for any team yet, he has shown plenty of flashes of what teams look for in two-way forward prospects.

On a scale from 1-10, Risacher’s pre-NBA career rates at an 8.

Ideal NBA Ecosystem

In any other draft, Risacher would ideally find himself in the middle of the lottery with a team that has a bit more patience to develop his all-around game before asking him to contribute while playing heavy minutes.

This isn’t that kind of draft.

Risacher has rocketed up the mock drafts and now seems the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Hawks. Even though the Hawks have playoff aspirations, they also have a major hole at the forward position and are uniquely positioned to roll the dice on a pure upside play. The ideal version of Risacher is exactly what the Hawks need, but it might be on two separate timelines.

The Wizards at No. 2 are also a possible landing spot, as they have much more time before they are competing for playoff spots.

There is also talk of the San Antonio Spurs packaging picks No. 4 and No. 8 to move into No. 1 and select Risacher as a possible running mate for Wembanyama. The French connection in San Antonio is real, especially when you consider the Tony Parker/Boris Diaw vanguard that still attends Gregg Popavich wine tastings in the greater San Antonio area.

On a scale from 1-10, Risacher’s situational dependence is a 10. He has the potential to be a Rashard Lewis-level borderline All-Star on the right team, but several things need to go right for him to get there.