Elliot Cadeau 6’1 170 PG – New Heights Lightning 2023 (North Carolina

Cadeau (pictured) was looking like one of the top players in the 2024 class before announcing his reclassification to 2023. His feel is above his peers; he’s balanced, under control, and never rushed. His court vision is unmatched and it’s impressive watching him find alley oop opportunities in the half-court against a set defense. His strong ball-handling allows him to get into tight spaces and he’s very effective with his dribble, not reliant on triple threat. He had moments where he controlled his defender like a puppet and broke them down. He changes speeds very well with the ball and his body control in the air is impressive as well. He makes good reads with the ball and has natural ability creating for himself and others, knowing how to pass up a good shot opportunity for a great one. As the game was close late, he was able to score when his team needed a quick bucket. He’s leading the EYBL in assists per game with 9.3 and put together an impressive 7.4 assists to 2 turnovers per game in the session. Defensively, he anticipates passes and gets clean swipes on the ball, coming away with 2 steals per game. He had numerous dunks in his 5 games, and unlike many one-foot jumpers, he doesn’t need to sprint to reach max height and sacrifice body control. Cadeau averaged 19.4 points per game on 50.8% shooting. He had his moments as a 3PT shooter, ultimately shooting 32% from beyond the arc and his 79.3% FT% was below his 87.9% season average, but Cadeau didn’t show too many flaws in New Heights 3-2 trip to Memphis.

Dylan Harper 6’4 180 PG/SG – New York Renaissance 2024

Harper helped lead the way for Renaissance, who went 2-2 over the weekend. He averaged 17.8 points per game on 46.3% FG%. Although he’s not real quick or top level explosive, he’s balanced and has good body control. He does a good job staying squared up when moving and has good touch inside, often finding the bottom of the net after spins while moving. He’s a very good passing wing, displaying advanced half-court distribution and averaged 6.5 assists to 2.5 turnovers per game. He can add more as a perimeter scorer and shooting in general, going 2-14 (14.3%) from 3PT and he did an excellent job drawing fouls, shooting 7.8 free throws per game but needs to improve his 61.3% FT% over the 4 games. Harper is also a great rebounder for his position, pulling down 9 per game.

Ikenna Alozie 6’4 185 SG – New York Renaissance 2026

The game is noticeably slowing down for Alozie since I saw him last month. He led and finished in transition, knocked down shots, and stuck to the ball well defensively. His speed with the ball is impressive and defenders have a hard time keeping him from getting where he wants. He’s very athletic and always plays hard, consistently putting pressure on the defense and coming away with offensive rebounds out of his area. His production is inconsistent, which is expected for freshman playing on 17U, 26 points on 12-14 FG combining his first 2 games, following with a total of 10 points on 5-17 FG combining his final 2 games. Alozie showed a positive 3 assists to 0.5 turnovers per game.

Tahaad Pettiford 6’1 170 PG – New Heights Lightning 2024 (Auburn)

Pettiford is an explosive athlete who loves to jump passes and get out to finish in transition. I would like to see him get more in the half-court as he doesn’t create a lot, but still averaged 15.8 points per game on 50.9% shooting. He can get hot from outside but he’s a streaky shooter, going 0-5 from distance in one game and 6-7 in another, ultimately at 42.9% 3PT for the session. Despite being a small pg, he has the length, quickness, and instincts defensively, on and off the ball, locking up his assignment and coming away with 2.6 steals per game.

Jahki Howard 6’6 170 SF – New Heights Lightning 2024

Howard is a very impressive athlete, getting his head above the rim fairly easily and is on the connecting end of Elliot Cadeau‘s oops. He had the highlight of the weekend putting the ball between his legs for a dunk in the game against Oakland Soldiers. He does need more in the half-court outside of selling his jab step in becoming a better ball handler and shot creator. His jump shot isn’t bad, and he connected on 40% from 3, but he’s much more reliant on transition. Despite his high shooting percentage, his shot selection can improve. Howard scored 16.8 points per game on 50.8% FG% and shot 12-14 from the free throw line.

Meleek Thomas 6’4 175 PG – New Heights Lightning 2025

Thomas’ production went down a bit as the event progressed, but he’s wired to score, showing off his ability to shoot off the dribble as well as a reliable floater. He finished averaging 11 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the floor. He had a few games where he struggled from 3PT, ultimately shooting 27.3% 3PT%, down from his EYBL average of 36.5%. Paired with Elliot Cadeau, he spends more time playing off the ball, but he’s capable of making an impressive pass, recording 2.8 assists to 0.8 turnovers per game. Thomas also showed some positivity on the defensive end with his lateral speed and ball pressure.

Liam McNeeley 6’8 190 SG – Florida Rebels 2024

McNeeley had a great showing and despite an outlier 0-6 3PT game against Vegas Elite, he had the hot hand, shooting 50% on 7.5 3PT attempts per game in his 5 games. He shoots quickly off the catch and doesn’t waste motion in his shot. He moves well off the ball and he’s a good athlete, throwing down dunks in the crowded paint on occasions. For how high-volume he is, he wasn’t too turnover prone at only 1 per game. He can work in the post as well and handles physical defense pretty well while showing he can use either hand at the rim. He shot 6 free throws per game and connected on 91.7% FT%. He’s not much of a shot blocker but spent some time defending multiple positions throughout the event. McNeeley averaged 25.8 points per game while shooting 50% from the floor.

Jayden Williams 6’9 195 PF – Florida Rebels 2024

Williams has some potential as a rebounder, shot blocker, and rim runner as he’s athletic, has good size, and highly active. He had success as a lob target but outside of that, he struggles scoring or doing much else offensively. He has a way to go in the low post and he’s not real comfortable on semi-contested layups. He can work on improving his hands as well. While he’s still a work in progress, Williams was still productive with 11.3 points per game on 54.5% FG% and 8 rebounds per game.

Tounde Yessoufou 6’6 210 SF – Team WhyNot 2025

Yessoufou can take it to the rim, changing his speed and direction well when he gets in the paint. Only a sophomore, he has one of the more next level ready bodies in all of high school and finishes well through contact, shooting a solid 5.3 free throws per game. His effort level is high and he’s very good on the offensive boards for his size, posting a solid 6 rebounds per game. While he’s not a point guard, he can still cut down on the turnovers, recording 1 assist to 2.8 turnovers per game. He has room to improve efficiency wise, averaging 19.8 points per game on 46.3% FG% and 25% 3PT%. Yessoufou is still putting it together; advanced body, high-level athlete, and developing skill set to demonstrate why he’s one of the top prospects in the 2025 class.

Billy Richmond 6’5 200 SG – NJ Scholars 2024

I only saw Richmond play one game, but he impressed as an athlete and slasher, consistently getting to the rim in the half-court. He didn’t really shoot it from deep and his shot doesn’t always get ideal ball rotation, but he is able to get downhill and pull up into his jumper at a good rate. He has pretty good length and covers ground well. Despite only catching his game against Team United, Richmond had himself a weekend with 20.6 points (52.6% FG%) and 7.6 rebounds per game. Shooting is an area he can improve, going 2-9 (22.2%) 3PT and 19-29 (65.5%) FT.

Trey McKenney 6’4 205 SF – The Family 2025

McKenney scored very well in isolation, using his strength advantage against smaller guards in the post. He showed how capable he is at hitting tough and contested shots. His dangerous midrange game and lethal fadeaway was on full display against New Heights Lightning, as he was too much of a matchup problem. He finished with 27 points on efficient percentages; 55.6% FG%, 50% 3PT%, 80% FT% and pulled down a solid 6 rebounds in the win.

Kanon Catchings 6’8 185 PF – Indy Heat 2024 (Purdue)

Catchings is such a natural talent and had a great game against Team Melo with 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3PT) along with 4 assists and no turnovers. He can get it going as a scorer with his 3-ball and he hit some difficult midrange shots. Everything was within the flow and he made some nice reads with one-handed passes without delay. When he’s on, he’s a guy that can get you a basket without having anything run for him. The 2 games after that, however, he went through stretches where you forgot he was on the court and blended in at times, failing to match his productivity in his first 2 games. He can tighten up as a ball-handler and is a bit content with contested pull-ups. He also has room to get stronger but still has a baby face so there’s still some anticipated maturation. Overall, he’s a very talented prospect but wears his emotions too often and it noticeably affects his play, let’s hope it’s not the deciding factor in how high he reaches as a prospect because he has potential to move into the top 10 in his class.

Trent Sisley 6’7 205 PF – Indy Heat 2025

Sisley had success as a shooter, showing touch from 3 as well as in the paint. He was very efficient shooting off the catch with plenty of opportunities in pick and pop situations, shooting 42.1% 3PT% on 3.8 3PT attempts per game. He scored a few times in isolation and beat his man at a good rate with his stutter-rip through. He moves well off the ball and has a good understanding of the game. He gets off the ground well and had plenty of above the rim finishes. Sisley averaged 15.4 points on 54.4% FG% and pulled down 8.6 rebounds per game. I would like to see him improve on his free throws, going 7-14 on the weekend and sitting at 61.5% FT% on the year. There were also times he could commit more as a help defender with the ball scoring on his side of the rim as he didn’t record any blocks in his 5 games.

Pharaoh Compton 6’6 215 PF – Vegas Elite 2024

Compton’s presence was felt every play he was on the floor. He has an incredible frame with broad shoulders and super long arms. He’s explosive with multiple jams without taking a dribble or step, just going straight up even with defenders in his way. His scoring range is limited, hitting a lone jump hook attempt but other than that he didn’t score much outside of dunks. He hasn’t shot a 3PTer over his 11 games and only shot 50% from the foul line in Memphis as well. With that being said, he was still very effective with 12.4 points per game on 87.1% FG%, only missing 4 shots in his 5 games. He also grabbed 5.6 rebounds and blocked 2 shots in his 21.6 minutes per game.

Tre Johnson 6’6 180 SG – Houston Hoops 2024

Johnson wasn’t efficient in the 2 games I saw him. He flashed his fadeaway and shooting touch but shot 10-36 FG and 0-8 from 3PT in those 2 games. He changed speed well with the ball and passed well, better than when I had previously seen him with 7 assists to 2 turnovers against Indy Heat. However, he’s so iso heavy and it’s going to be hard to win games with every possession ending with a contested shot after multiple dribbles, considering his shooting volume of 16.8 FGA per game. He had better scoring performances in the games that I missed of his, ultimately with a 5-game average of 19.6 points (45.2% FG%, 30.4% 3PT%, 78.9% FT%). He rebounds well for his position with 6.2 per game and showed some good defensive moments on the ball. Johnson also averaged a positive 4 assists to 2 turnovers per game.

Jalil Bethea 6’4 170 PG/SG – Team Final 2024

Bethea can really shoot and score. He creates well with an array of dribble moves and is quick to shoot right in the defender’s face. He has nice arc on his shot and made some difficult ones look easy. He’s light on his feet and not a bad athlete either, finishing above the rim when given the opportunity. He wasn’t too heavy on playmaking for others with only 1 assist per game, but his efficient scoring has been big for Team Final, with an average of 17.8 points per game on 49.2% FG%, 48.6% 3PT% on 7 3PTA per game, and 83.3% FT% in session 4.

Kon Knueppel 6’5 205 SF – Phenom University 2024

The EYBL’s leading scorer, Knueppel had a tremendous weekend. The Wisconsin product shoots it well from distance with proper mechanics and good release point, connecting on 47.9% 3PT% on 9.6 3PT attempts per game. Most of his makes don’t hit the rim. He doesn’t often beat you with speed, but he puts the ball down on the perimeter and looks to get physical, backing his man down, throwing in spins once he gets into the paint. In addition to his 3PT shooting, he can really work the midrange. He has a strong base and nice fadeaway in the post going over either shoulder. I would’ve liked to see more man-to-man defense from him as he was often in a zone defense, with him on bottom. Knueppel averaged 28.2 points per game on 51% FG% and 81.8% FT%. He’s a plus rebounder for position with 6.2 per game and passed out 3.8 assists to 1.8 turnovers per game. Has a bright career at the college level.

Naasir Cunningham 6’7 165 SF – New York Renaissance 2024

Cunningham put points on the board each game but hasn’t been efficient as shooter. He hit a few fadeaways and contested jumpers, averaging 14.5 points per game on 40.1% FG% and 24% 3PT%. He’s not an advanced playmaker, with only 4 assists in 4 games, telegraphing passes and struggling a bit when he puts the ball down and can’t go into a pull-up. His shooting and scoring are a great deal of his intrigue as a prospect, so improving his ability to create his own shot and finding ways to score more consistently will be imperative to keeping his stock as high as it is, as he blends in a bit often. Cunningham did show reliability from the foul line, shooting 83.3% FT%.