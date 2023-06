After a five year hiatus, the adidas Eurocamp is back in Treviso, Italy. With new camp director Gianluca Pascucci, among the top NBA International scouts, running things, the future of the event is extremely bright. The camp runs through the weekend, and will feature a number of the top young talents for the next generation both International and the USA. European draft eligible prospects including Player: Ousmane Ndiaye] and Nadir Hifi, Next Gen standouts Tidjane Salaun and Mouhamed Faye and USA standouts inclduing Player: VJ Edgecombe] (pictured) and Player: Zoom Diallo] will all participate. Here are the rosters.