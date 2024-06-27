Our 2024 first round mock had 6 picks right on the dot, with 1,2,3,4,7,10. We had three projected picks, 20, 29 and 30, (Cam Christie, Tyler Kolek and Johnny Furphy) ending up in the second round. With projected second rounders AJ Johnson, Dillon Jones, and Ryan Dunn going the first. Here is an updated projection of the second round.

31. *Toronto Jonathan Mogbo 6-7 215 SF/PF San Francisco Jr.

With everyone fed up with Draymond Green these days, the yearly search for the “next Draymond” in the second round appears to have been called off. Just when the search was scratched, he may have appeared, and it would be ironic if he actually becomes a Draymond clone considering he was playing across town at USF. Mogbo is exactly what Toronto looks for in the draft with length and athleticism, and would make sense after they went backcourt with their 19th pick Ja'Kobe Walter.

32. *Utah Jaylen Wells 6-8 205 SF Washington St.Jr.

The Jazz have had perhaps the best draft of anyone so far, landing two incredible value picks with layer: Cody Williams] at 10 and Isaiah Collier at 29. and keep that theme rolling with a player that easily could have sneaked into the first round in Wells. Danny Ainge, the architect of the current NBA champions (Stevens, Brown, Tatum) is back working his magic.

33. *Milwaukee Pelle Larsson 6-6 210 SG/SF Arizona Sr.

After swinging for the fences with AJ Johnson, with their 23rd pick, a move that could pay off handsomely, the Bucks use their second pick on a more ready to contribute guard in Larson. Pelle gives them both shooting and pla making and is said to be moving up draft boards and likely to go in this range.

34. *Portland Tyler Kolek 6-2 195 PG Marquette Sr.

With the Scoot experience still in “failure to launch” mode, some insurance and an experience backing him up is probably a good idea. Kolek was widely projected as a first rounder, but teams obviously had concerns with his lack of speed and athleticism and he slid. Could the slide continue?

35 San Antonio Johnny Furphy 6-9 190 SG/SF Kansas Fr.

The Spurs punted their 8th pick for an unprotected 2031 Minnesota first rounder. An odd move with mid-lottery pick, albeit in a less talented draft. Consider it a long term investment and some added insurance that Wemby sticks around. There were some solid players on the board, but it’s possible that when the Hornets took Salaun, the Spurs decided to pull the trigger on the Timberwolves offer. Furphy works well with the Wemby timeline and can develop over the next few years as a spot up shooter and depth on the wing.

36 *Indiana Kyle Filipowski 7-0 230 PF/C Duke So.

Filipowski would seem to fit in well with what Indiana looks for in players. No flash, but a lot of toughness and determination. He was seen by some as a potential late first rounder, and the overachiever could turn into a nice outside shooter in time.

37. *Detroit Tyler Smith 6-10 225 PF G-League Fr.

The Pistons picked up Wendell Moore and this pick from Minnesota for the 54th pcik. They need shooting and Smith is a big that can knock down shots. He gives them solid value as a guy many projected in the late first.

38. *New York Antonio Reeves 6-6 185 SG Kentucky Sr.

The Knicks made their big move targeting Mikal Bridges the day before the draft. They gave up a big haul, but with their ticket prices and need to keep MSG full, the idea of planning to tank doesn’t really work in New York. So giving away future first rounders and changing the culture in order to attract elite free agents is the right move. Was it a lot to give up? Sure. But they definitely are a step closer to really contending now. The Knicks have a history of taking Kentucky guys, and Reeves would fit into that, with no Villanova player available to be selected in this range.

39. *Memphis Bobi Klintman 6-10 210 PF Sweden Intl.

The Grizzies went very BIG at 9 with a player most saw as a reach at 9 with Zach Edey. He may be a fit, but probably could have gotten him 5-10 spots later, and decreased the expectations on him, and added an asset in the process. Klintman can become a floor spacer, and energy effort guy off the bench for Memphis.

40. *Portland Cam Christie 6-6 190 SG Minnesota Fr.

Portland has added Deni Avdija (traded for the 14th pick) and Donovan Clingan so far. At 40 they grab a player they worked out and a number of teams showed interest in in the first round.

41. *Philadelphia Trey Alexander 6-4 190 PG Creighton Jr.

Following the choice of Jared McCain at 16, the Sixers look to add more depth to the backcourt with a solid upside prospect in Alexander. He will remind some of Evan Turner, but at 40, hopefully the good will outweigh the bad with any Turner similarities.

42. *Charlotte Ajay Mitchell 6-4 195 PG/SG UC Santa Barbara Jr.

The Celtics were said to be high on Mitchell before the draft so don’t be surprised if they make an attempt to make a trade for him. Charlotte grabbed a long term project at 6 in Salaun. Now they need to prove that they can actually put some development people in place to bring along a project like him.

43. Miami Kevin McCullar 6-6 205 SG Kansas Sr.

With an improved 3 point shot this year, McCullar was once considered a potential late first rounder, but his age (23) and injury concerns have negatively impacted his draft stock. He is a defensive oriented wing who may fall due to injury concerns. he fits into the “Heat Culture” with his defensive mindset.

44. *Houston Jamal Shead 6-1 200 PG Houston Sr.

Shead stays home to play for a defensive minded tough coach in Udoka. He adds depth to a backcourt that just added number three pick Reed Sheppard.

45. Sacramento Trentyn Flowers 6-8 200 SF/PF USA Intl.

The Kings roll the dice on one of the draft’s upside guys. Flowers gives the Kings an athletic wing shooter to develop for the future.

46. *LA Clippers Cam Spencer 6-4 200 SG UConn Sr.

Spencer is a proven winner and gives the Clippers depth in the backcourt. 46 is a good landing spot for the versatile guard.

47. Orlando Melvin Ajinca 6-8 215 SG/SF France Intl.

Ajinca could go 10 or so spots higher, but is seen as a bit of a jack of all trades type. He brings Orlando solid potential with his length in the late second round.

48. *San Antonio Justin Edwards 6-7 210 SF Kentucky Fr.

Edwards falls to the end of the second round after once being considered a possible top 5 pick. He started to show signs of life towards the end of the season, and San Antonio will hope falling this far is the wake up call he needed to get his game back on track.

49. *Philadelphia Pick Forfeited

50. *Indiana Juan Nunez 6-5 205 PG Spain Intl.

Nunez is a PnR savant and while he is slow for the NBA, he fits well in a more defensive oriented, methodical system.

51. *Indiana Tristen Newton 6-4 190 PG/SG UConn Sr.

Whether Indiana actually keeps both picks remains to be seen. Newton is a winner and gives them versatility with his playmaking and size at the one.

52. *New York Nikola Djurisic 6-8 210 SG Serbia Intl.

The Knicks ended up moving out of their first round pick at 24 and then 26, only taking their 25 pick with Pacome Dadiet. The Knicks become a cap strapped team after the Bridges trade and they resign OG Anunoby and an attempt to resign Hartenstein, making a stash pick like Djurisc plausible.

53. *Golden St. Oso Ighodaro 6-11 220 PF/C Marquette Sr.

The Warriors will soon need a Looney replacement. TJD has been a revelation, a first round talent that they were able to take at the very end of the second round. Can they pull off that type of heroics again? it will be difficult, but Ighodoro gives them an athletic bigman with rim running and defensive potential.

54. *Minnesota Jalen Bridges 6-8 215 SF Baylor Sr.

Along with Utah, Minnesota had one of the best drafts. They made the Gobert trade with keeping Ant in the fold, and have added a potential Conley replacement cheap with Rob Dillingham. The off court concerns had many whispering that he could slide, but he lands in a great situation in Minnesota where he can develop under Conley and be his eventual successor and Ant-man’s future running mate. Bridges can really shoot the three ball, and i a replacement for Wendell Moore who was moved for contract purposes.

55. *Boston Adem Bona 6-9 245 C UCLA So.

Bona is an absolute specimen with his wingspan, strength and vertical leaping ability. He’s a flyer for a team looking to stay on top.

56. *LA Lakers Bronny James 6-3 210 SG USC Fr.

Call it destiny. It will be a huge surprise if Bronny is not the pick here. How he develops remains to be seen, but just getting the chance to play and develop on a pro team is a huge advantage.

57. *Phoenix Ulrich Chomche 6-11 230 C Cameroon Intl.

Chomche has immense talent with standout length and good shooting potential but is likely 3-4 years away from seeing an NBA floor. Phoenix or whomever drafts him, or signs him, will need to be patient. But he’s a great kid and has upside if he develops.

58. *Memphis Enrique Freeman 6-9 210 C Akron Sr.

Freeman is a walking rebound, with a 7-3 wingpsan and a high motor. He gives the Grizzlies depth and a specific set of skills in the post.

59 *Phoenix Pick Forfeited

60. .*Dallas Armel Traore 6-8 215 PF France Intl.

Traore may never play in the NBA but there’s a real chance a team like Dallas takes a flyer on him in the late second round. His 7-3 wingspan, like Freeman, gives him potential to develop into an NBA player.