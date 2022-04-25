With the regular season and 2022 NCAA Tournament now officially over, it is time for basketball fans to look towards the NBA Draft, especially if your NBA team missed out on the playoffs. Sorry Lakers fans (with no picks), you don’t have either to be excited for. As for all of the other teams eliminated from playoff contention, this is your first opportunity to get an in-depth look at our latest mock draft and what your team could be looking for in the first round.

1. Houston: Jaden Ivey 6-4 195 PG/SG Purdue So.

Ivey was a leading candidate for a breakout season after a surge late in his freshman season, but not even the Boilermaker faithful could have imagined the kind of season their sophomore standout put together in 2022. He can run an offense with solid playmaking skills and ball-handling and now has the efficiency to match his confidence from beyond the arc. Even if Ivey struggles to begin his career, he is sure to compile quite the highlight reel in transition as he gets accustomed to the professional game. The organization also proved this season that they can develop players as the season goes on, with Jalen Green developing from one of the least productive rookies into a star in the final month of the season.

Why the Rockets take Jaden Ivey: Ivey is climbing draft boards across the league and has a solid argument for the best player available and the surest thing among the top prospects. Pairing Ivey with Jalen Green, who shined towards the end of his rookie season, will create a lethal backcourt duo for many years to come. Keeping these guards out of the lane will be an impossible task for opposing defenses and any consistency from the perimeter will immediately put this team in contention in the West. You can’t go wrong with a player this talented and this athletic.

NBA Comparison: Donovan Mitchell

2. Orlando: Jabari Smith 6-10 220 PF Auburn Fr.

From game one in his collegiate career, Jabari Smith proved he was an elite prospect and one of the best shooting talents among big men since Kevin Durant. His size and long arms allow him to shoot over the top of just about any defender in the world and he was able to knock down these jumpers at an absurd rate for an 18-year-old playing in the SEC. He was a 42% shooter from beyond the arc and added a block and steal per game on the defensive end as well. He plays with tremendous energy on both ends and at the very least can be a lengthy 3-and-D player with the potential to be a superstar for many years.

Why the Magic take Jabari Smith: The Magic have a great young core and have a trio of young guards who they can build around. If Jabari Smith has a major flaw, it is his ability to create off the dribble, but the Magic have plenty of guards who can create open looks for their matchup nightmare. Franz Wagner had a sensational rookie season and a starting lineup with Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Wagner, Smith and Wendell Carter Jr. will be one of the youngest and most talented lineups in the league.

NBA Comparison: Rashard Lewis

3. Detroit: Paolo Banchero 6-10 250 PF Duke Fr.

Finding a player as talented as Banchero at third overall seems too good to be true, but that is the reality the Pistons experience here. The 6’10 freshman got a lot more comfortable shooting from distance at the end of the season, making him a legitimate three-level scoring threat. He is at his best attacking the hoop and using his long strides and arms to finish around the rim. He also has the strength to attack smaller opponents and get them off balance as he attacks the rim.

Why the Pistons take Paolo Banchero: Because he can play as a perfect complement to potential rookie of the year Cade Cunningham. His skills as a secondary ball-handler can provide Cunningham with the breaks he needs to stay fresh without having the team’s level drop off in his absence. Having two players 6’6 or taller as talented as these two are in isolations and as ball-handlers is a nightmare for opposing teams to game plan for and will be an interesting tandem in Detroit.

NBA Comparison: Julius Randle

4. Oklahoma City: Chet Holmgren 7-0 195 PF/C Gonzaga Fr.

The skillset that Chet Holmgren possesses as a seven-footer is almost hard to believe, even after watching him execute it for an entire season in Spokane this past year. He is one of the best rim-protectors the college game has seen this decade and has a unique skillset offensively with guard skills and the ability to stretch out to the perimeter and knock down 3-pointers. Even with all of this talent, Holmgren struggled to translate it onto the stat sheet. This caused a slight drop in his draft stock, but the lowest he will possibly go in this draft is fourth as he does here to the Thunder.

Why the Thunder take Chet Holmgren: The Thunder are more than comfortable displaying patience in their rebuilding process and that is the perfect situation for Holmgren. The freshman big man had a ton of pressure as he tried to immediately succeed with the Zags in an attempt to win the program’s first national championship. In Oklahoma City, he will have plenty of time to bulk up and silence those doubters while working on his game and turning his potential into production for a passionate fanbase that is looking for the cornerstone of their new look team.

NBA Comparison: Kristaps Porzingis

5. Indiana: Johnny Davis 6-5 195 SG Wisconsin So.

In the year of sophomore surges, Davis might have had the most impactful in terms of draft stock boost. Few considered the star guard a draft prospect heading into the season, but he turned heads in a flash and never looked back for the Badgers. He is a fearless competitor who can score at all three levels, but needs to improve from the perimeter if he wants to continue to contribute as a star at the next level. Despite the 3-point struggles, Davis still averaged 20 points and transformed an otherwise ineffective Wisconsin offense, leading them to a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. It’s hard to imagine a player as talented and hard-working as Davis flaming out at the next level.

Why the Pacers take Johnny Davis: After shipping out almost all of their stars halfway through the season, the Pacers are looking for replacements to reload rather than rebuild. Davis can jumpstart this process as someone who should immediately produce. The problem I foresee in this situation is that he loves to create for himself and isn’t a great spot-up shooter, but Tyrese Haliburton will most likely be running most of the offense and relegating him to a secondary role in the offense. Still, they should complete a formidable backcourt duo and shouldn’t struggle to generate offense once they get comfortable playing together.

NBA Comparison: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

6. Portland: Keegan Murray 6-8 225 PF Iowa So.

Murray is the second in a three-man run of sophomore studs in this mock and he has an argument for the best player in college basketball this past season. The 6’8 forward filled the shoes of Luka Garza and more with his two-way impact and incredible scoring with over 23 points per game for the Hawkeyes. Murray is a versatile defender who can switch onto all five positions and score at all three levels on the other end of the floor. With shooting splits of 55/40/75, Murray proved to be an efficient and volume scorer with self-creation skills and elite shooting in spot-ups and pick-and-pops.

Why the Trail Blazers take Keegan Murray: If the Trail Blazers decide to keep Damian Lillard, they won’t need any help in the backcourt with Anfernee Simons proving to be a worthy complement in the backcourt this season. They do need a considerable amount of help on the wing and Murray can fill that void immediately as a two-way star. With another lottery pick later on, they can also add some depth and be a sneaky contender in the West if their rookies can step up right away.

NBA Comparison: Otto Porter

7. Sacramento: Bennedict Mathurin 6-7 210 SG/SF Arizona So.

As one of the top stars in the NCAA Tournament and lethal scorers in the nation, Bennedict Mathurin worked himself into the lottery in his sophomore campaign. The Quebec native was the latest in a long line of foreign stars that benefitted from the genius of Tommy Lloyd. He possesses great size at 6’7 for a scoring guard and is still only 19, despite playing two full seasons already in his college career. He makes his money as an elite shooter and scorer with tremendous athleticism and a frame that will easily translate to the professional game.

Why the Kings take Bennedict Mathurin: By sending Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana, the Kings left a major hole in their backcourt next to their star point guard, and Mathurin is the perfect piece to fill in next to him. He is comfortable playing in an off-ball role and will surely benefit from the space Fox can create for him with his tremendous slashing and playmaking skills as a primary guard. Mathurin is also a capable ball-handler who reads the game well and can work with newly acquired Domantas Sabonis in the pick-and-roll.

NBA Comparison: Jason Richardson



8. New Orleans (via LAL): AJ Griffin 6-6 220 SF Duke Fr.

It took a while for Griffin to get going with the Blue Devils, but once he did, he looked the part of a lottery pick with a boost of elite perimeter shooting and top-notch athleticism on the wing. Griffin is a strong, bulky wing who plays with physicality because of it. He has a funky base on his jump shot, but it’s hard to criticize him when he shot 45% from beyond the arc as a true freshman on four attempts per game. He can struggle to stay balanced and move laterally, but he is the prototypical 3-and-D prospect who can provide depth and shooting for a team in the mid-late lottery.

Why the Pelicans take AJ Griffin: This team is finally starting to gel and achieve the success they expected with Zion Williamson, but they figured it out without him playing at all this season. Bringing in another rotational wing with the talent and potential of Griffin AND getting an all-star back next season will make this a dangerous team next season. This team needs shooters and they’re getting one of the best in the draft here.

NBA Comparison: Jamal Mashburn

9. San Antonio: TyTy Washington 6-3 195 PG Kentucky Fr.

Washington battled injuries for the majority of the season and while he was able to play through them, it was easy to see that he wasn’t the same player down the stretch. When he is healthy, he is one of the best facilitators in this class with tremendous vision, accuracy and poise running the offense. He has a great feel for the game and rarely allows opponents to speed him up or get him out of his rhythm. Along with phenomenal playmaking, he can also score with great efficiency around the rim and knows how to score from the outside.

Why the Spurs take TyTy Washington: Washington is one of the smartest players in the draft and is efficient as a scorer and playmaker, which are all traits that Gregg Popovich looks for from his guards. Washington can play both on and off the ball in the backcourt, and proved it alongside a much smaller PG in Sahvir Wheeler at Kentucky. His versatility in the backcourt and Kentucky’s recent track record with guards in the NBA suggest that he will be a solid player almost instantly in San Antonio.

NBA Comparison: Andre Miller

10. Washington: Malaki Branham 6-5 180 SF Ohio St. Fr.

Few players helped themselves down the stretch of the season more than Branham with the Buckeyes. The freshman wing got comfortable in his role alongside EJ Liddell and flourished in it late in the season. He attacks at every level of the floor and can create for himself off the dribble and spot-up on the outside and knock down triples at a high rate (41.6% 3-pt).

Why the Wizards take Malaki Branham: He is a young player with tremendous potential who can do a lot of different things to contribute on the offensive end. With Bradley Beal potentially heading out the door this offseason, the Wizards will need to add more scorers and depth to their backcourt and this is a great place to start late in the lottery.

NBA Comparison: Khris Middleton



11. New York: Ochai Agbaji 6-5 215 SG Kansas Sr.

Agbaji improved every season he played at Kansas and it all culminated in a national championship in his senior season and a potential lottery selection a few months later. After receiving feedback from scouts and executives to improve as a driver and self-creator, Agbaji did just that and it led to him becoming an All-American as a senior. Now he is ready for the league and will project as one of the best shooters and scorers in this draft. He has a ton of experience and learned from a great coach in Bill Self, but is still only 21-years old after four seasons in college.

Why the Knicks take Ochai Agbaji: The Knicks could really go anywhere with this pick as they have plenty of talented players at just about every position. They’re trying to get over the hump and start competing like they used to, so drafting the best available player with plenty of winning experience is a logical place to go. They’ll be getting a knockdown shooter and a true winner in Agbaji, which they need more than they need a specific position.

NBA Comparison: Desmond Bane

12. Oklahoma City (via LAC): Shaedon Sharpe 6-6 200 SG Kentucky Fr.

From enrolling early at Kentucky, becoming eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft and never playing a game for the Wildcats, it has been a wild few months for Sharpe who is a potential lottery pick despite never seeing the floor in his college career. Still, he was one of the most highly recruited players coming out of high school for a reason. The 6’6 guard has a eye popping tape of high school footage and is athletic and bouncy with a ton of scoring skills. Sharpe was still able to wow fans without taking the court at Rupp Arena with some punishing dunks in warmups and will do the same at the next level even while he is trying to get a feel for live action.

Why the Thunder take Shaedon Sharpe: It’s the perfect fit for both teams as I’ve mentioned how patient the Thunder are willing to be in their rebuilding process. There is a great deal of upside with Sharpe and that is all the Thunder need to hear to pull the trigger on a high risk, high reward player in Sharpe.

NBA Comparison: Xavier Henry

13. Atlanta: Jeremy Sochan 6-9 230 PF Baylor Fr.

The bouncy wing from Baylor had a successful freshman season and helped the Bears earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament despite losing four starters from last season’s championship team. Sochan is an athletic finisher who makes some flashy dunks on rim runs and is the epitome of a lob threat from the wing. He also moves well defensively and uses his athleticism and quickness to stick with opponents at any position. He is one of the best defenders in this year’s class and will be a great addition to whichever team he lands with because he can guard an opponent’s best player and frustrate them with his energy, length and tenacity.

Why the Hawks take Jeremy Sochan: The Hawks struggled in the early part of the season because they couldn’t seem to get up for their games because they weren’t that important in their minds. Sochan is the perfect energy boost and raises the level of his teammates around him. He can provide a spark off the bench with his energy and also help improve a bottom-half defense in the NBA in Atlanta.

NBA Comparison: Kyle Kuzma

14. Indiana (via CLE): Blake Wesley 6-5 185 PG/SG Notre Dame Fr.

Wesley went from an unheralded recruit to freshman phenom in the blink of an eye and helped carry the Irish to the Round of 32 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. He is not afraid to go get his shot and loves to attack the rim off the bounce. Shooting is still a work in progress with 40/30/66 splits, but these splits came with a ton of volume and responsibilities to create offense in an otherwise average Irish offense. His speed, size and athleticism are all capable of translating to the next level and he is more of a “project selection” according to our own Aran Smith.

Why the Pacers take Blake Wesley: The Pacers fit the criteria for an appropriate team to make a “project selection” with the unloading of most of their star players this season. Wesley will take some time to develop and the Pacers will be able to offer him solid and consistent minutes while he refines his game in low pressure games for a rebuilding team. Wesley’s style requires a ton of volume and he is doesn’t fit the mold of a role player, but he will be able to play comfortably as the main initiator while improving his jump shot that has solid mechanics.

NBA Comparison: Byron Scott

15. Portland (via NO): Tari Eason 6-8 215 SF/PF LSU So.

I mentioned above how the Blazers need some help on the wing and they double-down on this in our latest mock. Tari Eason might not shine in any individual aspect offensively, but he is extremely well-rounded and found ways to consistently produce in his first season in Baton Rouge. He is a versatile and elite defensive prospect who can guard anyone on the floor and produce blocks and steals at a historic rate according to his sophomore defensive stats with the Tigers.

Why the Trail Blazers take Tari Eason: It’s an understatement to say that the Trail Blazers need defenders, but Eason can provide an immense spark for a team that ranked as one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA this season. They also need help in the frontcourt and the additions of Eason and Murray at No. 6 would be a perfect draft-day scenario for Chauncey Billups before the lottery is over.

NBA Comparison: Marcus Morris

16. Charlotte: Jalen Duren 6-11 250 PF/C Memphis Fr.

A physical and powerful big man who is more of a traditional big man, but his rebounding, strength and rim protection still make him worthy of a lottery selection despite having no perimeter threat offensively. He also moves well for his size and is athletic enough to defend pick-and-rolls on the outside and recover back to the paint as needed. He is no liability when he has to switch onto guards on the perimeter and is a decent passer in the short roll, which is the most valuable offensive skill a big man can have in the modern game outside of perimeter shooting.

Why the Hawks take Jalen Duren: The Hawks have a solid bigman group and add another in the imposing Duren who is a phenomenal finisher around the rim and a major lob threat. Some consider Duren to be too reliant close to the rim, but few puts big men in better positions to succeed around the rim than the transcendent star point guard in Atlanta.

NBA Comparison: Andre Drummond

17. Houston (via BKN): Mark Williams 7-0 240 C Duke So.

We’ve already seen two Blue Devils come off the board, but the true X-factor on their Final Four team was Williams. He already has the frame and strength to play at the NBA level and has long arms that allow him to finish just about everything around the basket. He was one of the most efficient scorers in the country this past season shooting 72% from the field and has a good shooting stroke at the line at 73%. The rebounding and rim protection are elite aspects of Williams’ game and he can immediately contribute on both ends for a team desperate for frontcourt depth and size.

Why the Rockets take Mark Williams: The Rockets have a few talented big men, but none with the ideal interior frame of Williams. Christian Wood and Usman Garuba are undersized while Alperen Sengun isn’t physical enough to play with imposing centers. Williams has a great blend of strength and athleticism and will be able to hold his own on the inside and can switch onto the perimeter as needed. He can become an integral piece of the young and talented Rockets for many years to come.

NBA Comparison: Clint Capela

18. Minnesota: Kendall Brown 6-8 205 SF/PF Baylor Fr.

Brown was one of the top recruits coming into this college basketball season and lived up to the hype without putting up the numbers you expect from the top freshmen. He brings size and elite athleticism with him to the NBA and is one of the top off-ball scorers in this draft class. He is not the greatest shooter, but still managed to improve and shoot 43% in the final month of the season despite shooting 0-5 from the perimeter in the NCAA Tournament. He is still young enough to develop this outside jumper and will be impactful on both sides of the ball regardless of his shooting efficiency early in his career.

Why the Timberwolves take Kendall Brown: They should take all of the athleticism and defense they can get in this draft and Brown is the perfect blend of both. He also immediately transforms the Timberwolves into one of the best transition teams in the league with his end-to-end speed and prowess in the open floor.

NBA Comparison: Al-Farouq Aminu

19. Chicago: MarJon Beauchamp 6-6 200 SG G-League Ignite So.

The G-League Ignite had a plethora of young stars on their roster, but Beauchamp arguably benefitted the most from the professional experience with the Ignite. He is an elite two-point scorer with the range to eventually become a solid perimeter shooter with time to develop. He averaged 15 points with the Ignite in 12 games in the showcase season and shot 57% from the floor even on 24% 3-point shooting on nearly three attempts per game. His length will translate to the next level and his explosiveness and efficiency make him an intriguing high upside player who should contribute immediately due to his experience with the Ignite.

Why the Bulls take MarJon Beauchamp: The Bulls learned the hard way this season that they need more depth in the backcourt with many of their guards missing extended periods of time with injuries throughout the campaign. Beauchamp bring great size and athleticism to this shorthanded backcourt and the Bulls, who are ready to win now, know they are getting a player who can compete and contribute professionally because he did it with the Ignite in 2021-22.

NBA Comparison: James Anderson

20. Denver: Jaden Hardy 6-4 200 SG G-League Ignite Fr.

We stick with the Ignite here and shift towards a younger, highly touted recruit in Jaden Hardy. Hardy ascended towards the top of recruiting rankings for an extended period of time before committing to the G-League Ignite for his freshman season. It took time for him to adjust to this league, but showed a ton of promise late in the season as he got more comfortable with his game. The slow start to his season did drop him out of the lottery, but he should get a chance shortly after the lottery ends with his incredible upside and scoring skills.

Why the Nuggets take Jaden Hardy: It’s difficult to say what the Nuggets need because of how much Nikola Jokic lifts every player around him. The MVP favorite carried an average roster to the playoffs this season and pairing him with a dynamic scorer in Jaden Hardy will be an interesting combo to say the least. We don’t know what Jamal Murray will look like post-ACL surgery so the potential of Hardy could bring stardom back into the Nuggets backcourt.

NBA Comparison: Buddy Hield

21. San Antonio (via TOR): Nikola Jovic 6-10 205 PF/C Serbia Intl.

Jovic is the most talented international prospect and one who will shock a lot of casual fans next season with his impressive fluidity and playmaking skills at 6’10. He moves well on the perimeter and is more than comfortable pulling the trigger on 3-pointers off the dribble and from well beyond the 3-point line. He struggles mightily on the defensive end, but his offensive upside is potentially the highest of any player outside of the top-four in this class.

Why the Spurs take Nikola Jovic: With Keldon Johnson starting at the 4 most of the season, it is an understatement to say that Spurs need some size at this position. Enter Jovic who can play as both a spot-up shooter and secondary ball-handler for a young and talented starting lineup. They showed they aren’t afraid of drafting a project after selecting Joshua Primo in the lottery last season, so it would make sense to do it again here.

NBA Comparison: Jonas Jerebko

22. Memphis (via UTAH): Max Christie 6-6 190 SG Michigan St. Fr.

Christie entered the season projected as one of the best shooters in his freshman class, but failed to live up to that hype with the Spartans. He struggled from the perimeter, only making 32% of his 3-pointers, but his shooting form and free-throw success suggest he can improve on these numbers with fine-tuning and confidence. This expected improvement, along with his great size and frame, had him in lottery consideration for most of the season and he should remain in the first round if he chooses to stay in the draft.

Why the Grizzlies take Max Christie: No one has been better building through the draft in recent years than the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks provide a ton of lethal shooting as it is, but you can never have too many shooters, making Christie a great off-ball fit next to Ja Morant. Plus, Brooks only has one year left on his contract, so if he were to leave Christie could be solid insurance as a player on the wing to groom as his replacement.

NBA Comparison: Evan Fournier

23. Milwaukee: Dyson Daniels 6-6 200 PG/SG G-League Ignite Intl.

This could be the Joshua Primo of last season where people are shocked at how early he gets selected. Daniels is a talented,versatile playmaker, in the mold of a Kyle Anderson, who has a case for the best player on the Ignite this season. He makes great reads and has a great feel for the game. He also uses his length to his advantage on the defensive end, averaging nearly two steals per game and a block per game for the otherwise average Ignite defense. Two-way playmakers will always have a place in the NBA and Daniels will be the next potential star.

Why the Bucks take Dyson Daniels: Backcourt talent and depth is a huge question mark for the defending champions and Daniels can immediately solve that problem with positional versatility and playmaking instincts. They aren’t afraid to take a chance on talented foreign prospects and in a relatively weak point guard class, they get solid value here late in the first round.

NBA Comparison: Marko Jaric

24. San Antonio (via BOS): Kennedy Chandler 6-1 170 PG Tennessee Fr.

There’s an argument to be made that Chandler was the best point guard in college basketball in the final month of the season and it salvaged an otherwise disappointing freshman season for the five-star recruit. He looked every part of the five-star grade coming out of high school at the end of the season, showcasing his elite speed and quickness on the drive and displaying much more confidence in his 3-point shot (48% in his final 14 games).

Why the Spurs take Kennedy Chandler: We’ve reached best player available time and when the best player is a five-star point guard who played in the SEC at pick 24, you pull the trigger.

NBA Comparison: Mario Chalmers

25. Brooklyn (via PHI): Jalen Williams 6-6 195 SG/SF Santa Clara Jr.

Williams is a fantastic ball-handler with tremendous size and a frame built for the NBA. He can create space for himself on the perimeter and convert these triples when he does as a 40% 3-point shooter. The size and shooting is pretty much all you need to know about him as a prospect as these traits are difficult to find late in the first round, especially from a player who can run an offense and score 18 points per game in college.

Why the Nets take Jalen Williams: It’s going to be difficult to retain players in Brooklyn with three max contracts guaranteed, so they’ll have to reload their depth through the draft. In Williams they get a player who can step up and play 15 minutes per game right away and provide a playmaking and scoring spark off the bench.

NBA Comparison: Shake Milton

26. Dallas: Orlando Robinson 7-0 235 C Fresno St. Jr.

The Fresno State center is one of the most underrated prospects in this year’s class. He has already started 90 games in his college career and averaged 19 points and 8 rebounds in his junior year. The seven-footer is comfortable creating his own shot in the low post and can score on the perimeter as well. He makes up for his lack of rim protection with length and a modern style of play that should translate to plenty of minutes as a rookie.

Why the Mavericks take Orlando Robinson: With Kristaps Porzingis now in Washington, the Mavericks have quite the hole in their frontcourt. Robinson is an experienced big man who can stretch out to the 3-point line to create space for Luka Doncic to attack the basket. This could be a tremendous tandem for a long time if they are paired up in Dallas.

NBA Comparison: Nikola Vucevic

27. Miami: Walker Kessler 7-1 245 C Auburn So.

Kessler is a much different kind of center than Robinson as he is elite in rim protection and rebounding, but less effective on the perimeter and in physical contests. His height and long arms allow him to block shots at an absurd rate, leading to one of the most historical shot-blocking seasons in recent college basketball history. His shooting motion is slow, but he displayed some range late in the season to suggest he can eventually shoot threes at a consistent rate in a few years.

Why the Heat take Walker Kessler: The Heat blocked the least amount of shots in the NBA this season and the addition of Kessler could legitimately put them into the top-10. He has great timing and length around the rim and will immediately transform how the team defends and help them protect the rim much better than they did this season.

NBA Comparison: Cole Aldrich



28. Golden State: EJ Liddell 6-7 240 PF Ohio St. Jr.

Liddell’s performance in the pre-draft process a year ago caused him to return to school to work on his game and he now has a first-round grade because of it. He looked much more comfortable from beyond the arc, improved as a playmaker and rebounder, and solidified his status as an elite defender in his junior season. The 6’7 forward doesn’t have great size for his position, but his length surprises players on the floor, which led to over two blocks per game for the Buckeyes. You also can’t underestimate his skill in isolations and his ability to get his shot in the mid-range and knock it down at a high rate.

Why the Warriors take EJ Liddell: Draymond Green’s prime is coming to en end quicklyand it wouldn’t hurt to look for a versatile and effective defender to groom into part of his role in the future. Liddell might not have the same point-forward skills, but he can defend 1-5 and shows some abilities to score as well.

NBA Comparison: Eric Paschell

29. Memphis: Patrick Baldwin

Baldwin had an extremely disappointing season but was seen as a better prospect than Paolo Banchero by some early in their high school careers. While there are still major question marks surrounding his desire and toughness, there’s obviously a very high upside and potential value with him, especially if put in the right situation. he’s a very skilled player for his size with shooting and ball handling along with great mobility. The question will be whether he is willing to put in the work and compete hard to reach his potential.

Why the Grizzlies take Patrick Baldwin: With ja Morant leading the charge and an excellent organization putting a great squad around him, the Grizzlies are a young, formidable group for the next few years and would be an ideal competitive culture to groom Baldwin, and give him the right structure to learn what it takes to compete at the NBA level. And he would be able to do so without being forced to contribute right away.

NBA Comparison: Brian Cook

30. Oklahoma City (via PHX): Jean Montero 6-2 175 PG/SG Overtime Elite Intl.

Playing internationally did wonders for Montero who has a great feel for the game and tends to make the right decisions running an offense. The pre-draft process will be incredibly important as he has the chance to prove that he is just as much of a scorer as he is a ball-handler and initiator. We probably won’t see much from him early in his career, but with time he can be an impactful starter and/or efficient backup point guard.

Why the Thunder take Jean Montero: There is no project too difficult for the Thunder to take on and it just makes sense that they would be the first team to draft a player from Overtime Elite. The jumpstart program seems to be a success and Montero is reaping the benefits as a projected first-round pick.

NBA Comparison: Monte Morris

