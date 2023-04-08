The West battled but came up just short, losing 109-106. Getting out-rebounded 46-33 and only connecting on 37.5% (9-24) on free throws usually won’t result in a win. Both teams battled and had highlight plays throughout the game. Here’s a recap of the West.

Isaiah Collier 6’3 190 PG – USC

Collier Earned MVP for the West. He had the ball in his hands a lot and did a little bit of everything; creating, shooting, and showing physicality as a defender. His 2-3 from distance, along with getting to the rim off the dribble accumulated to 25 points on 9-14 shooting. He left a lot of points at the free three line, going 5-12 including 2 in the clutch in the final minute that would’ve given the West the lead back. He has a nice handle in both the half court as well as when picking up speed in transition, but he slipped a few times changing directions with the ball. Known as the top facilitator in the class, he made some nice passes, but also had his share of turnovers, recording 2 assists to 5 turnovers. Athletically, he finished above the rim on a few fastbreaks and had a nice block that kept Sean Stewart from finishing the jam. Collier’s play helped the West get the lead early but couldn’t hold on as the East made their run.

Bronny James 6’2 190 PG/SG – Undecided

The player everyone wanted to see delivered. James shot scored an efficient 15 points on 5-10 shooting and 5-8 3PT. He excelled in catch and shoot situations, only one of his 3s came off one dribble while using a screen. He didn’t penetrate much and rarely had the ball inside the perimeter. He had a few passes that were intercepted by the defense, but he made the right play with the extra pass on a few occasions, recording 4 assists to 3 turnovers.

Ronald Holland 6’8 195 PF – Texas

Holland scored 11 points, but it was his defense that got him on the stat sheet early in the game, blocking Cody Williams’ layup and a chase down on Elmarko Jackson. He picks up some unnecessary fouls reaching in at the wrong time but finished with a game high 3 blocks and 2 steals in the game. He’s a high-level athlete, getting up above the rim with ease and willed his way to the rim for a few baskets. Despite going 5-8 from the floor, he didn’t have the best shooting night, going 0-2 from 3PT and 1-4 from the free throw line. Holland was solid on the boards with a team high 6 rebounds, with 3 coming on the offensive end.

Brandon Garrison 6’9 205 C – Oklahoma State

Garrison finished with a perfect 5-5FG to score 10 points. His effort was good, and he didn’t hunt for his points. Catching passes in stride while consistently cutting/rolling to the basket paid off for him. The only basket he created on his own was a fadeaway that dropped right in after getting separation. Garrison sees the floor well and demonstrated it whether passing out of the post or looking for a cutter when he gets the ball on the perimeter but he’s not real comfortable dribbling or passing on the move. He did a nice job of rotating and hedging defensively, coming away with 2 steals.

Ja'Kobe Walter 6’5 180 SG – Baylor

Although Walter is one of the top shooters in the class, he didn’t get too trigger happy from distance with only two 3PT attempts, hitting a deep one off a hand off. He did show some variety in his 10 points, converting an offensive rebound for a layup and a two-hand jam after beating everyone up the floor. The basket that showcased Walter’s ability best was when he froze the defense with his dribble and hit a midrange step-back, ultimately shooting an efficient 4-6 from the floor.

Jared McCain 6’4 195 PG/SG – Duke

McCain had a lot of good catch and shoot opportunities in the game, but some just missed the mark, scoring 9 points on 4-10 shooting and 1-6 from 3PT range. He’s always squared up, ready to shoot and doesn’t waste any motion in his shot. In addition to shooting off the catch, he pulls up well off the dribble as he showed on a few occasions. McCain also posted 1 rebound and 2 assists.

Mookie Cook 6’7 200 SF – Oregon

Cook didn’t try to do too much with the ball but finished with 8 points (4-6 FG). He made the most of broken plays, picking up a loose ball on two occasions to convert 4 of his points and an offensive rebound for a put-back for another 2. Although he didn’t show too much in the game, he’s a nice athlete and impressed on an up and under left-hand layup. He’s got some natural passing instincts as well but only recorded 1 assist in this one.

Omaha Biliew 6’8 210 PF – Iowa State

Biliew didn’t stand out too much but was solid, scoring 7 points on 3-4 shooting. He had a nice move on the block, bodying Matas Buzelis to carve out space to finish on the other side of the rim. He missed both of his free throw attempts but looked smooth on a quick shot from 3, ultimately going 1-2 from beyond the arc. Biliew also dished out 2 assists.

Andrej Stojakovic 6’6 185 SF – Stanford

Stojakovic contributed with 5 points. He didn’t light it up from outside but knocked one down off the catch early in the game. He can tighten up his handle and didn’t create much but hit an impressive finger roll off the glass right after a spin move that was put right out of Aaron Bradshaw’s reach.

Reed Sheppard 6’3 170 PG/SG – Kentucky

Sheppard scored 4 points for the West. He played off the ball quite a bit and looked a bit sped up in this setting, picking up his dribble early a few times. He didn’t knock down any jump shots but had a nice take, driving down the middle of the floor in the first half. He got back-to-back steals against Matas Buzelis in the second half; the first intercepting a pass leading to a breakaway dunk and the next ripping him mid-crossover that eventually led to an assist to a Jared McCain 3PTer.

Baye Fall 6’11 205 PF – Arkansas

Fall scored 2 points, both at the free throw line, going 2-4 in the game. He missed his only field goal attempt of the game. He was fairly active on the boards in his 13 minutes with 4 rebounds, 2 coming on the offensive end.

Jeremy Fears 6’0 180 PG – Michigan State

Fears struggled a bit against the size and length as a finisher and some of his turnovers had to do with how quick the floor shrunk with the size and speed of the defense. He had a few nice lead passes to setup teammates and tied Bronny James with a game high 4 assists to 2 turnovers. This wasn’t Fears best showing missing all 5 shots and grabbing 1 rebound.