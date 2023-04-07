As the men’s basketball season ends, we use this time to evaluate potential draftees’ stocks. For those participating in the NCAA tournament, NBA personnel watch and see who can and can’t perform in clutch situations and against top talent. For our final edition of this article, we bring you a few players who reached the Final Four and managed to raise their stock throughout the tournament.

Stock Up:

Jordan Hawkins – UConn

Overall NCAA Tournament Stats: 16.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 43.5 FG%, 50.0 3P%

Jordan Hawkins (pictured) helped pave the way for UConn to claim its fifth national title in program history. However, Hawkins didn’t start out too hot for the Huskies in the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament. In fact, we came close to listing Hawkins as a stock-down candidate. Hawkins wasn’t shooting well against UConn’s first two opponents. The Gaithersburg, Maryland, native, shot 3-for-11 against Iona in the Round of 64. And against Saint Mary’s the following round, while the percentage was fine, he only attempted six shots in 20 minutes. But Hawkins climbed out of the shooting hole and posted back-to-back 20-point games against Arkansas and Gonzaga, each of which he shot 40.0% or better from the field. In the Elite Eight versus the Bulldogs, Hawkins shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc. Hawkins fought through the flu to deliver a solid Final Four performance, knocking down some impressive dagger three point shots to help UConn capture their fifth championship title. Hawkins now stands a legitimate shot to get drafted in the top 20 of the 2023 NBA draft.

Adama Sanogo – UConn

Overall NCAA Tournament Stats: 19.7 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 BLK, 66.7 FG%

Similar to Hawkins, Adama Sanogo helped UConn lift a trophy for the first time since 2014. Now a champion, the Huskies forward made the most of his team’s run in the NCAA tournament. Sanogo averaged 17.2 points this season, and he elevated his scoring in tournament play. In all but one game, Sanogo scored above his season average. Against Miami in the Final Four, the forward posted 21 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Sanogo even took three shots from 3-point range and made two. The scoring stayed true in the championship game against San Diego State, where he went for 17 points and 10 rebounds. While Sanogo is still projected as a mid-second-round pick, his play in the tournament showed his ability to produce in big games and consistently do so. He appears set to grab a seven figure NIL deal to return to Connecticutt.

Isaiah Wong – Miami



Overall NCAA Tournament Stats: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 43.8 3P%

We talked a bit about Piscataway, New Jersey, native, Isaiah Wong in last week’s article heading into the Final Four. Wong was on a tear in the middle rounds of the NCAA tournament after a rough performance against Drake in the Round of 64. His ability to bounce back after shooting 1-for-10 against Drake is what’s eye-catching. He immediately followed that with a 27-point outing where he shot 52.9% from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point land. In the Final Four against eventual champion UConn, Wong finished with 15 points and two steals but didn’t live up to his usual contributions on the boards. Overall, Wong raised his stock and let scouts know he doesn’t slump following a rough game. Wong had six games this season where he finished with only one field goal made, however, he followed five of those with a better shooting night each time. Wong can bounce back and streak. Right now, he’s an early second-round pick and might thank his tournament play if his name gets called a little earlier in round two.

Alijah Martin – Florida Atlantic

Overall NCAA Tournament Stats: 15.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 42.1 FG%, 39.3 3P%

Alijah Martin and Florida Atlantic had a run to remember in this year’s tournament. In particular, Martin was able to show his bag on the national stage

averaging 15.2 points during the tournament. Against Kansas State in the Elite Eight, Martin posted 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. He came to play and sent the Owls to the Final Four. Martin left it all on the floor against San Diego State for a chance to play for the national title. The Summit, Mississippi, native, made nine of Florida Atlantic’s last 12 points including the team’s final points of the night before Lamont Butler’s buzzer-beater. He finished with 26 points and seven rebounds while shooting 53.8% from the field. Martin raised his future draft stock significantly during the Owls’ run in the NCAA tournament. And what’s great is the team was mostly full of underclassmen, so, another run in 2024 is on the table with Martin having the ability to raise his stock even more as a junior.

Andre Jackson – UConn

Overall NCAA Tournament Stats: 6.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 6.8 AST, 50.0 FG%

Andre Jackson started out the NCAA tournament averaging close to what he was during the regular season. From the Round of 64 through the Elite Eight, Jackson posted 7.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field. The assists in particular are what stood out the most from his season average of 4.7. But from the Final Four and championship play, production dropped off. Over those two games, the Huskies guard averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. In 35 minutes on the floor during the national championship, the Amsterdam, New York, native, managed only three points, three rebounds and six assists. While his stats say he is probably sliding, the fact that he made key plays and helped UConn win the title helps his cause as a possible first round pick.