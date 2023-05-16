Stock Up



Victor Wembanyama (7-2, PF/C, 2004, Metropolitans 92)

It’s been almost 2 years (or possibly 3?) since the French prospect was considered the front runner to be the No 1 for this year’s draft. A lot has happened since then, but one thing stays the same: Wembanyama keeps tantalizing people with his combination of skillset and size. You have to go back to Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and LeBron James to find teenagers who managed to withstand this kind of pressure for so many months and continue playing at the level everyone hoped, or even surpass that. This is how special of a season Wembayama had this year, leading the competitive French League in points, rebounds and blocks!

The French prospect is a prodigy. A 7-2 beast with great athleticism plus an advanced feel for the game, who moves like a perimeter player on offense and protects the rim like only few can. He is not perfect and has some flaws to his game (decision making isn’t completely there yet and he is a streaky 3-point shooter), while the biggest concern will always revolve around his ability to stay healthy. But the potential is undeniable and makes every team and every scout fantasize just by watching him play.

Bilal Coulibaly (6-7, G/F, 2004, Metropolitans 92)

Playing alongside Wembanyama gave Bilal Coulibaly (pictured) the opportunity to shine in the second half of the season, providing him considerable playing time with the First team. After spending most of the first half of the season with the U21 team, the French prospect found a role with the First team. And, since a lot of NBA scouts were in the games because of Wembanyama, they also had the chance to watch him and give him momentum. Coulibaly’s physical profile passes the eye test with flying colors. At 6-7, with a massive 7-3 wingspan and above average athleticism, Coulibaly has the tools to become a standout, all around perimeter player with 3-and-D potential. His versatility and instincts on defense and the way he moves away off the ball on offense are intriguing. His shooting is still a work in progress, but he is young, with promising shooting mechanics. He is far from ready to play in the NBA and his body needs to bulk up. But if he keeps his name in, he can get drafted in the mid-first round, thanks to his potential.

Nikola Djurisic (6-8, G/F, 2004, Mega Soccerbet)

There is a lot to like about the Serbian prospect’s game and he was able to demonstrate his talent in a safe environment in Serbia, playing for Mega Soccerbet, a team known for the ability to produce and showcase NBA prospects. Djurisic is a playmaking wing. For a player his size to be able to create in Pick and Roll actions is something that teams wants to have in today’s NBA. He can put the ball on the floor, score and create, in a variety of ways and draw fouls with ease, while he is also versatile on defense. At the same time though, shooting remains an issue for him. He is an average free throw shooter (he shot just a hair above 70% this season) and a below average 3-point shooter. Djurisic has a lot of potential, but shooting will probably make or break his case, unless he gets drafted by a team that is willing to put the ball in his hands, which is unlikely to happen to rookies, especially if they are international. The potential though is there.

Nikos Rogkavopoulos (6-8, G/F, 2001, Denizli Belediye)

This season put the Greek prospect on the NBA radar after two years. And the timing couldn’t have been better, considering that he is auto-eligible in this year’s NBA Draft and is an average international class, for depth. Rogkavopoulos has been really productive playing in the Turkish League, which is one of the most competitive leagues in international basketball, making a case for himself to get drafted in the second round. The ups and downs have mostly vanished this season, and he had some of his best games against some of the best teams in Europe and also demonstrated his talent in FIBA’s World Cup qualifiers, leading Greece to a win against Serbia. Rogkavopoulos is a very good shooter, who can score in almost any action (Spot Up, off screen, off the dribble), can put the ball on the floor and play Pick and Roll as a secondary playmaker, while he also moves well without the ball. He is just an average athlete by NBA standards and defense is a concern, since it’s difficult for him to stay in front of athletic wings. But his ability to score the ball makes him intriguing.

Stock Neutral

Rayan Rupert (6-7, SG, 2004, New Zealand Breakers)

It was a challenging season for the French prospect. Many ups and downs, sustaining an injury that kept him out of action for almost 2 months of actions, some good performances at the end of the season and then some DNPs in the playoffs. Still, considering the fact that he was a teenager playing in a foreign country, in a physical League like the NBL, coming straight out of French’s 3rd division, Rupert actually managed to show that the hype was real. The French prospect has the potential to be an All-NBA defender. His size, length, athleticism and instincts make him a menace on defense. On the offensive end, there are a lot of shortcomings, since he is at his best in transition, but has problems when the game slows down, since he is a below average shooter and decision making needs work. However, in the right environment, Rupert can become something more than just a defensive specialist. If he manages to become a 3-and-D player, then his ceiling increases considerably.

James Nnaji (6-10, C, 2004, Barcelona)

When it comes to NBA prospects, Barcelona is known for playing hide and seek with NBA scouts. The same thing happened this season with James Nnaji, since the Nigerian big man was in and out in the rotation in the Spanish League, completely out of the rotation in EuroLeague and played just one game for Barcelona’s second team. Still, he managed to show some positive aspects of his game. Nnaji is the definition of a Rim Runner. Blessed with an amazing body and good level of athleticism, he has shown potential in Pick and Roll actions on offense, while he is also a good offensive rebounder. The reality though is that it’s his defensive potential that intrigues, since his mobility helps him in Pick and Roll actions. On the other hand, his limitations on offense and lack of playing time – which creates a fear that he hasn’t improved much the last couple of years – hurts his stock, but he is still a player to keep an eye on.

Malcolm Cazalon (6-6, G/F, 2001, Mega Soccerbet)

After years of shortcomings and a lot of ups and downs, things just clicked this season for the French prospect. And the timing is excellent, since this is his last year of eligibility and a lot of scouts had an eye on him, watching him have a solid season in the competitive ABA League. Cazalon has ideal size, athleticism and length for a perimeter player. It was always a joy to watch him in transition, but he had problems when the game slowed down. He was an iffy shooter, and needed to work on his playmaking skills. He is still a streaky shooter. But he has made strides as a shooter in Spot Up situations, which could open the game up for him. And he sure has made some progress as a secondary playmaker in Pick and Roll actions, although he still needs some polishing. The lefty wing has all the tools to become a nice 3-and-D player, with some ball handling skills. But for that to happen, he must first improve as a shooter to be able to scratch his ceiling.

Tristan Vukcevic (6-11, F/C, 2003, Partizan)

Having a lot of veterans in front of him, the Serbian prospect practically had two different lives: In EuroLeague, he was mostly in street clothes. In ABA League things were different and he was part of the rotation, trying to get an advantage every chance he had. The truth is the ABA League’s version of Vukcevic showed – once again – a lot of promise. Vukcevic is a Stretch Big with a high basketball I.Q. He has great feel for the game, can put the ball on the floor at a good level attacking close out defenses and has potential as a rim protector, despite his average athleticism, mainly because he is long and knows the law of verticality. With that said – and despite his really good motor and versatility – he might be trapped between positions in the front court. He has a lot to like, but things will get better for him when it is determined which is the best position for him.

Stock Down



Ousmane Ndiaye (6-11, F/C, 2004, Baskonia)

Going from Germany’s 3rd division to the Spanish 3rd division, playing for Baskonia’s 2nd team, Ousmane Ndiaye was hoping to have a chance to shine. It’s safe to say that he didn’t exactly blow everyone away with his performances, but he certainly made some steps forward, albeit small ones. The Senegalese prospect had a lot of ups and downs, playing either frontcourt position. It’s pretty obvious that the plan for him is to become a Stretch Big with the ability to protect the rim. It’s more than certain that he has the potential to become this kind of modern big, since he is long and athletic, with alright shooting mechanics. But he is still raw, with an average feel for the game and needs a lot of work. It’s easy to understand why there is so much hype around Ndiaye. Considering this is his first year of eligibility, it is safe to say that he needs at least one more year – or maybe even two – to convince the scouts that he can fulfill his potential.

Tom Digbeu (6-6, SG, 2001, Alliance Sport Alsace)

Spain, Australia, Lithuania, even G-League (for just one game this season with Motor City Cruise). Tom Digbeu tried everything, before he decided to go back to France this season and play for ASA in France’s 2nd division. Truth to be told, he had the best season of his young career in his last year of eligibility. But it’s not certain that this will convince a team to select the – several years ago considered a guard/forward with NBA potential – French prospect in this year’s NBA Draft.

Digbeu is an athletic, lefty playmaking wing, with good passing instincts, who excels on the open floor and in ISO situations. He is a foul magnet and a free throw generator, and he has the necessary size and athleticism to hold his ground on defense. At the same time though, he is inconsistent, his 3-point shooting needs a lot of work and his decision making comes and goes, since he is turnover prone. There was never a debate about Digbeu’s talent and potential. But he definitely didn’t help his cause by playing with five different teams, in five different countries in four years. He has made strides this season, but it’s possible that it’s too late.

Thijs de Ridder (6-8, F, 2003, Antwerp)

Having consistent playing time and a role for the first time in his career, Thijs De Ridder had a solid season with Antwerp in the up and coming Belgium League. The fact that he felt comfortable enough to declare for this year’s NBA Draft shows that, although De Ridder will probably withdraw his name at some point.

The Belgian prospect is a combo forward, whose skill set fits more that of a power forward for now. He can open the floor with his shot, has a nice Post Up game and possesses a good basketball I.Q, while he is also a very good rebounder. But he is not long or athletic enough to guard bigger power forwards and not quick enough to guard perimeter players, which could cost him, since he could be considered a tweener in a bad way.