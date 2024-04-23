The last ANGT qualifier was held in Paris from April 5 to 7th , 2024. Eight teams competed to receive the last auto qualifying bid for the ANGT Finals that will be held from May 23 to 26 in Berlin. So far Real Madrid has won the auto qualifier in Podgorica, Montenegro (write up of top prospects here), Barcelona won the auto qualifier in Belgrade (write up here), Ratiopharm Ulm won the auto qualifier in Dubai (write up here). This set the stage for eight teams to compete in Paris, consisting of Joventut Badalona, Next Generation Team Paris (NGT Paris), Olympiacos Piraeus, Paris, Gran Canaria, Pôle France, Monaco and Panathinaikos Athens. In the end NGT Paris defeated Pôle France 86 – 78 in the final with Pôle France receiving the last auto qualifying bid to Berlin. With Nolan Traore moving on from Pôle France to start his pro career a couple weeks prior to the tournament there may have lacked some strength in the 2006 born players. However, we may have seen the best international 2007 born and 2009 born play in this ANGT. Here are the events top prospects:

Top Prospects:

Karim Lopez 6’8 Forward Joventut Badalona 2007 Born Mexico Highlight

17.8 ppg 10.5 reb 2 blocks 1.2 steals

Lopez is viewed by most as the top international player born in 2007. He started off the event with a bang against Paris with multiple high flying dunks and showcasing his silky smooth outside shot. He’s a hybrid forward and at this moment plays more like a 4/3 than a 3/4. He’s deadly in catch and shoot situations and can extend from well beyond the three point line (7/17, 42%). He has the ability to put it on the floor and drive by forwards and centers. In one play he crossed over an opponent from the right wing driving baseline and finishing the play off with a strong one handed flush. In addition, Lopez was a menace on the offensive boards finishing plays with put back jams or and 1 lay ups. The next step in his development as he matures is his transition to more of a wing. How effective can he be as a ball handler on the perimeter as a pick and roll player and can he self create when being guarded by athletic wings or does he only become a catch and shoot threat? Defensively was able to block shots rotating in as a weak side defender. Has good strength, vertical pop, and instincts making him a good defensive rebounder. A likely first rounder in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Nathan Soliman 6’8 SF Pôle France 2009 Born France Highlight

10.2 ppg 5 rebs 1.2 blocks

Nathan Soliman has been hyped ever since he set foot at INSEP as the next great French player and he has lived up to the hype so far. Still just 14 years of age he was as fundamentally sound as any player at this event. He does not turn the ball over (4 assists 1 turnover), is an efficient shooter going 56% from the field, and always seems composed. A good athlete, with some length to his wingspan, strong body control, and a high basketball IQ. He is at his stage a hybrid forward with his future position probably at small forward. He showed quick release, good form, and rotation from his shot going 3/5 from three. But is strongest around the basket at this stage of his development. He has good hands, snatching balls off the rim for put backs and finishing plays off with arc allowing him to get a soft bounce off the rim for a shooter’s roll. He is already strong enough to shed defenders away from the glass and will play through contact finishing a play with a vicious duk despite being fouled. He may or may not grow any taller therefore it is essential for his development to continue to add consistency to his shot and continue to develop his handles but needless to say is considered the top 2009 born international player. Nathan Soliman was voted on the All tournament team.

Hugo Facorat 6’10 Forward EB Pau Orthez 2007 Born France (NGT Paris) Highlight

Facorat (pictured) was arguably the best prospect at the event for the first three games. He’s tall and has a plus wingspan for his position that scouts love. At 6’10, he demonstrated the ability to put the ball on the floor and create for himself and teammates. Flashed some strong handles which at this stage of his development is more proficient as a 3/4 than a 4/3 than the two players listed above him. Seemed to be at his best on the fast break either running the lanes or bringing the ball up the court allowing him to showcase his quickness and good vertical. Featured an explosive first step and finish in half court sets. With his length and speed was a very difficult player to stay in front of going 18/22 from two (81.8%). Facorat even made a few high arching threes (4/8) at this event but did not shoot them enough to be conclusive other than his shot looked good and he never hesitated taking the shot when he had the opportunity. Defensively he intimidated opponents in the paint with his athleticism and length in the paint. When switching to guards on the ball was able to easily prevent penetration with his length and lateral quickness on display. Needs to add strength to his frame and had shockingly low rebounding numbers given all his physical attributes. A likely 1st round draft candidate for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Hugo Facorat only played 7 minutes in the final versus Pôle France and in those 7 minutes he was non-existent. His numbers will be based on the three previous games where he averaged 18.3 ppg, 3 rebs, 2 blocks, 7/12 from FT.

Hugo Yimga Moukouri 6’8 Wing Pôle France 2008 Born France Highlight

14.5 ppg 4.8 rebs 1.2 steals, 4/10 from three 19/35 from two

The 2008 Born Frenchmen was a consistent performer at this event averaging 14.5 points per game in almost 22 minutes of playing time. Hugo Yimga Moukouri was the most effective as a shooter. He shoots the ball with a very high arc and can extend all the way to the three point range and seems the most comfortable from shooting corner threes or finding his in the mid range. He will score his other points off dunks on fast break opportunities and in half court sets where he cuts well without the ball slashing to find open lanes off the pass. He’s a tough player to fend off the offensive glass and was able to get a few points per game just by crashing hard and using his athleticism. Where he needs work is self creating off the dribble. He is not particularly skilled in that area and this is why some scouts question his ability to be a high end prospect as he moves up levels. Defensively he can get deflections and rebound well but shows his youth from time to time with defensive lapses such as forgetting to boxing opponents out or getting backdoored.

Assane Sankare 6’9 Forward 2007 Vis Ferrara / U20 Sassari Born Senegal (NGT Paris) Highlight

14.8 ppg, 11 rebs, 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks. 23/37 from two (62%)

Assane Sankare was voted MVP for the tournament after a strong finals performance versus Pôle France. Sankare who has been playing basketball only for five years and only living in Italy since November 2022 was a bit of a lesser known player prior to coming to Paris. At 6’9 he showed excellent dexterity (most likely due to playing soccer as a youth), a long wingspan, a good vertical, and break away speed. This allowed him to guard players shorter and taller than him with ease in Paris and made him a very switchable player. His defensive numbers were stellar with 11 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. On offense there was more polish than you would think as he used his quickness in pick and dive opportunities and on the fast break. He made a corner 3 at this ANGT but overall needs some refinement in that area. His handles are sufficient for a player his size but like many others in this event plays more as a 4 than a 3 and would be more interesting as a prospect given his size as a 3 and D wing. He had a positive assist to turnover ratio but needs to continue to refine that skill set as he is best at finishing plays off rather than setting other offensive players up.

Jahel Trefle PF/C 6’9 EB Pau Orthez 2007 Born France (NGT Paris) Highlight

7.5 ppg 4.8 rebs 13/26 from the field

When comparing Jahel Trefle to other 2007 born it must be noted that he is nearly a 2008 born as he is born in late December. He appears to have a plus wingspan, is quite an athlete, and looks like he will fill out nicely as his body matures. At this event there were flashes of his potential as a player where he made a few athletic finishes and a nice repeatable mid range jump shot. He played his best game in the finals against Pôle France, when Hugo Facorat was out, allowing him to play as a small ball 5 and be featured a little more on offense. His ability as the screen setter in pick and roll situations is ideal as he can pick and dive, finishing plays with flushes on the dive; or pick and pop for a smooth looking mid range jumper. Consistency and adding to his game is the next key in development as he is only 6’9 and didn’t show much ability to create for himself at this event nor did he even take a shot from three point range. In addition needs to work on consistency, as he was good for two of the games and non-existent for two of the games which is not unusual for a player at this level but as he moves up in levels coaches need to be comfortable with a player’s floor.

Jonas Boulefaa 6’9 PF Pôle France 2007 Born France Highlight

14.5 ppg 5.2 rebs, 1.0 steal

Known coming in as a shooter, the lefty shot 48% from three (12/25) in his 4 games in Paris. Shot slightly higher volume and percentage from three than from two (10/21, 47.6%) at the event. At power forward he can play both in the post or be a screen setter with some level of effectiveness. However, his biggest pro strength is in catch and shoot opportunities beyond the three point line. He does not put the ball on the floor much when in triple threat nor draw many fouls (only went to the free throw line 3 times in 4 games). Just an average athlete for his position, his lack of positional size and handles are currently limiting his potential as a top end prospect, but his shooting is not a fluke. Opportunities are there for shooters.

Ilian Moungalla 6’4 Paris CG 2007 Born France Highlight

15.7 ppg, 4.0 rebs ,1 steals 15/23 from the two 8/9 from FT

Ilian Moungalla is a thick guard with some length who can handle switches on bigger opponents due to his thickness and plus wingspan. He is comfortable creating for himself and others in half court sets. He uses his body well to shield opponents away from stripping the ball away or to create space when finishing around the basket. Uses his broad shoulders as leverage when getting downhill and will surprise opponents with his ability with his change of pace. He and the rest of the Paris team had some difficulties defensively at this ANGT and overall it seemed the team was more willing to fight offensively than defensively. While his thickness is an asset it could use some tightening up. Shedding some body fat could help him defensively in his lateral movement and perhaps even offensively.

Terence Kekenbosch 6’4 CG Joventut Badalona 2007 Born Belgium Highlight

11.8 ppg 7/21 3pt 33% 8/10 FT

Terence Kekenbosch is a quick guard who shows flashes as a scorer. One of the faster players in his age category getting downhill with his ability to finish makes him a dangerous scorer. On one occasion he used the basket as a shield jumping from one side of the rim to the other side of the rim and having the ball kiss softly off the glass for a lay up. Very proficient from the free throw line and dangerous from three, his next step of development is to add a consistent floater. He needs to continue to work on his decision making and handles if he wants to be at the top level as his ideal position for that level is as a point guard.

Cameron Houindo 6’8 PF Pôle France 2008 Born France Highlight

One of the younger players at the event averaged less than 12 minutes per game. A good athlete, showed some flashes as a rim runner and rim protector. Offensively is mainly a threat as a pick and dive or offensive rebounder. Displayed some good hands catching alley oops with ease and nice soft touch around the rim. Moved well laterally defensively. Was overshadowed by some of the other more offensively accomplished players on his team but I expect him to get more notice as he becomes one of the more seasoned players for Pôle France in the next two seasons.

Honorable Mention

Hugo Nguyen 6’0 PG Paris 2006 Born France Highlight

20 ppg, 7.7 assists (23a/10to), 9/24 from three (37.5%) 5/6 from free throw.

Listing Hugo Nguyen at 6 feet is generous. He’s tiny and light but he’s effective and a blur to watch on offense. He can easily get downhill passing the bigger and taller guards. He showed great court vision (7.7 assists) and the ability to set up teammates on offense without turning it over at a high rate (2.3 A/To Ratio) . He will penetrate on offense to set up his step back shot with some effectiveness. He isn’t afraid to finish plays off after getting past his defender and with the taller front court player defending the rim. Defensively he has a lot of work to do as he is going to need to defend full court and be a pest to get playing as his opponents mature and get bigger and stronger. If he wants to make it to the elite level his model should be Jose Alvarado.

Talis Soulhac 6’2 PG Pôle France 2006 Born France Highlight

10.5 ppg 6.8 assists (27 assists 13 turnovers), 1.2 steals, 13/17 FT (76.5%) 1/11 from three 13/32 from two

Benefited the most of Nolan Traore getting a call up to Saint Quentin, Talis Soulhac is now the starting point guard for Pôle France. He showed his ability to effectively run an offense and lead Pôle France to a perfect 4-0. Very effective in half court sets, he uses a change pace move or a pick to get down hill and be an offensive threat. Just an average athlete and not a particularly big point guard reading angles and being a high IQ player is key for him at the next level. He was effective scoring around the rim laying the ball in with floaters or high off the glass to avoid being blocked. Soulhac looked comfortable and effective shooting in the midrange but needs to work on extending his shooting range to the three point line and beyond.

Fynn Schott 6’8 PF/C Gran Canaria 2006 Born Austria Footage

18 ppg 10.5 rebs 1.2 blocks 1.0 steals 29/49 from two

Fynn Schott has a real mature body and game. He overpowered opponents in the post and what he lacked in vertical ability he was able to create space by using his strength. A high IQ basketball player it hurts that he has a poor vertical and is a poor shooter both from three and from the charity stripe. He was voted to the All tournament team.