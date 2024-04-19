In one of the closest and most exciting McDonald’s All American games, the East was able to make a comeback behind Cooper Flagg and Derek Queen (co-MVP) to win 88-86. Here is a breakdown of the East prospects.

Cooper Flagg 6-9 200 F (Newport, ME) Monteverde Academy *Duke

(8 points 6 rebounds 3 assists 1 block 1 steal)

It wasn’t a stellar performance from the highly touted consensus #1 ranked prospect in the 2024 class, but he did make an impact on the court just off his instincts and physical tools alone. Flagg is 6’9, thin and lengthy with the frame to add muscle and become even more dynamic. He has high-level awareness on both ends of the court and on the glass, which allowed him to turn some missed/blocked shots and deflections into transition opportunities, where he excels. He’s long and athletic but his skill as a passer and open floor handler also continue to intrigue. Flagg is someone who is clearly comfortable initiating things after getting missed shots, whether with hit-ahead passes or pushing the ball himself. His jumper has been a point of discussion during the practice and scrimmage sessions; mainly his form which has an unorthodox elbow flare out, and while he didn’t shoot it particularly well in this game he has shown shot-making ability out to 3-point range. Whether or not the Duke staff will tighten up his form will be interesting to see, but if his jumper becomes more consistent ,he will be an even more formidable matchup as someone who can play on the perimeter and in the post.

Ian Jackson 6-4 180 F (Bronx, NY) Our Savior Lutheran School *North Carolina

(21 points 2 assists 1 rebound 1 steal)

Jackson’s aggressive mentality with the ball on offense shined in this game. He is a taller lead guard at around 6’4 and he is also pretty fast and bursty; really showed a knack for getting into the paint, especially in the open court. He kept the East in the game in the 2nd half with his energy and intense competitive spirit, and also had some nice defensive possessions that stood out in this type of setting. His jumper, floor vision and shot selection looks like it could use work, but he did stick a 3-pointer in the game and showed some flashes of pick and roll skills. Also will need to keep getting stronger. A UNC commit; Jackson plays how you’d expect from a Tar Heels PG, he looks best playing up-tempo and if you want an idea of his style he’s comparable to a Coby White type.

Derik Queen 6-10 240 C (Baltimore, MD) Monteverde Academy *Maryland

(23 points 8 rebounds 5 assists 3 steals 1 turnovers 0 fouls)

Queen, a 6’10 post player, had a gaudy statline and looked great operating in the paint, where his decisive post moves, hands and touch near the hoop shined, winning (co) MVP honors in a game that usually is catered to guards. His footwork looked outstanding, especially for his age, and he shielded the ball from shot-blockers using the rim and backboard very well. Was also pretty solid on the glass. He also was a disruptive defender forcing multiple turnovers outside of the paint by hedging ball-screens and showing some quick hands and smothering length. He’s currently not the most athletic bigman, but he even seems to have the potential to improve there as he strengthens his lower body. A Maryland commit; Queen seems to have a bright future and I’m sure Coach Willard can’t wait to turn this skilled, smooth big loose in the Big 10.

Boogie Fland 6-2 175 G (White Plains, NY) Archbishop Stepinac *Kentucky

(17 points 5 rebounds 3 assists)

Fland had a pretty good showing, and he is a flashy of type player who puts pressure on defenders as a scorer/slasher and did a good job of using that pressure to have leverage to occasionally drop off passes to bigs in pick-and-roll situations. He is shifty and quick off the bounce and has an extra gear he can go to when looking to get into the teeth of the defense. Also showed a nice shot and drained multiple 3-point shots, looking confident in doing so. Nothing about his physical profile stands out at 6’2 and adding more strength to his thin frame wouldn’t hurt. He was a Kentucky commit, but reopened his recruitment after Coach Calipari’s departure and he will be highly sought after. He has fan favorite traits and will be exciting to watch as he elevates to college hoops.

Jalil Bethea 6-4 175 G (Philadelphia, PA) Archbishop Wood *Miami

(3 points 4 rebounds 2 assists and 1 turnover)

Bethea struggled in this game but is a talented player with some nice scoring potential; his only made shot of the game being a 3-pointer. Usually solid creating with the ball, the slender 6’4 combo guard Bethea didn’t handle physicality well in this one and was even stripped of the rock for a turnover after some full-court pressure from Dylan Harper on one possession. He clearly needs to get stronger to reach his full potential. The Miami commit will look to toss this performance aside.

Jayden Quaintance 6-9 225 F (Raleigh, NC) Word of God Christian *Kentucky

(7 points 7 rebounds 4 steals 3 assists)

Quaintance made his presence felt when he was on the court; he is very strong and physical in the frontcourt. At around 6’9 230 with seemingly great length, he will only become more imposing as he gets older and in the weight room more. And by the way he is currently only 16 years old (yes, not a mistake) and won’t turn 17 until this summer. His skill level in terms of his post work and shooting touch are a work in progress, and he needs shots created for him or by cleaning up on the offensive glass (where he was also great in this game) to score, but he is already a strong rebounder and finisher. Another Kentucky commit who reopened his recruitment following the departure of Coach Calipari, Quaintance has to play at least 2 years before being NBA-eligible and those years of development will be huge for him. Just scratching the surface of his upside.

Isaiah Evans 6-7 170 G (Huntersville, NC) North Mecklenburg *Duke

(4 rebounds 1 assist 1 steal)

Evans couldn’t buy a shot in this game and didn’t score at all, but he’s known for his ability to light things up offensively. He also is known to be a fierce competitor so he should be able to bounce back. He’s rail-thin right now at 6’7 170 and needs to add significant strength, but he’s long and knows how to use his length to get shots off and as a way to disrupt on defense at times. Upside is pretty high despite a lackluster performance in this one. A Duke commit, Evans will inevitably draw comparisons to Brandon Ingram during his time in Durham due to his body type with a slim build and offensive style.

John Bol 7-1 200 C (Saint Louis, MO) Overtime Elite Academy *Ole Miss

(4 points 2 rebounds 1 steal 2 turnovers)

Bol was on the court for 11 minutes but showed his intriguing athleticism and a tantalizing combination of length and height (7’2) by converting 2 dunks to make up scoring for the night. He is very raw offensively but has good defensive and rim-running tools, plus he’s rangy enough to factor on the glass even outside of his immediate area. He’ll need time and reps to round out his game from a fundamental and skill standpoint. Bol is an Ole Miss commit and if he can grab boards and defend without fouling he may be able to chip in some minutes immediately for Chris Beard on a team that needs frontcourt pieces.

Liam McNeeley 6-7 190 F (Plano, TX) Monteverde Academy *Uncommitted

(2 points 4 rebounds 1 assist 1 turnover)

Struggled in this one, with his only points coming at the FT line. His play in the scrimmages leading up to the game was more impressive, where he made a game-winning corner 3 in one session. A 6’7 forward, McNeely generally shows good feel for the game and is a confident jump shooter with a nice stroke from deep whether spotting up or moving off screens. He uses that to attack closeouts and even finds ways to make solid reads for passes in screen and roll action. He’s not particularly quick or athletic and is much better off the ball than he is creating, but he would be an excellent player to have alongside slashing guards. He has a simple game and some question his defensive potential, but he knows where to be and his awareness allows him to be in the right spots and make the right plays on both ends of the court more often than not. He decommitted from Mike Woodson and Indiana in March and his recruitment is still open as of writing.

Drake Powell 6-5 185 G (Pittsboro, NC) Northwood *North Carolina

(4 rebounds 1 assist and 2 steals)

Powell didn’t score in the game but he was impressive on the defensive end and clearly has some quick hands that will make him a pesky player to go against. At around 6’6, he’s a SF/SG type and it’s easy to see someone with his type of energy and athleticism being tasked to be a perimeter stopper who guards the other team’s best wing scorer. I also liked some of the flashes he showed as a slasher. He needs to work on his handle and shooting range offensively; his stroke on his only 3-point attempt wasn’t impressive and he plays with a somewhat high center of gravity that can negate some of his quickness off the dribble at times. A UNC commit, I could see Powell carving out a role and career trajectory similar to former Tar Heel wings Leaky Black or Theo Pinson as a versatile glue guy who makes plays defensively, in transition and makes good passes to keep the offense flowing.

Bryson Tucker 6-7 180 F (Bowie, MD) Bishop O’Connell *Indiana

(3 points 1 turnover)

Tucker coasted through this performance going 1-3 from the floor with a made 3-pointer. The Indiana recruit is known for his smooth athleticism and feel for the game, as he generally takes what the defense gives him and that style didn’t stand out in this All-Star setting. There is a lot to like about his potential as a scorer and transition player though, as he has smooth shooting mechanics and a high, quick release, where he is very effective from mid-range and working to progress further out consistently. He also has nice size for a swingman at around 6’7 200. Athletically he is a solid leaper and shows nice agility as well. As his range expands and he gets more coaching defensively, he should be productive in the Big 10.