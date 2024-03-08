The Adidas Next generation Tournament qualifier was held in Belgrade, Serbia from March 1st-3rd, 2004. This was the second of 4 qualifying tournaments where the best U18 clubs in Europe play each other for a for an auto bid to the finals that will be held in Berlin during the Euroleague Final Four (May 24-26, 2024). The first qualifier auto bid was earned by Real Madrid (read article on top prospects from first qualifier here). In this qualifier the 8 teams comprised of (FC Barcelona, Crevna Zvezda, Emporio Armani Milan, Hapoel Yehuda Tel Aviv, Mega Mis, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Partizan Belgrade, and the NGT (all star select team from region). The team earning the qualifying auto bid was FC Barcelona as they went a perfect 4-0 and defeated EA7 Emporio Armani Milan 104-85 in the final. EA7 Emporio Armani Milan having made it to the finals in this qualifier will be in the running for the two or 3 at large bids for the finals in Berlin. The next qualifier will be held for the first time in Dubai from March 22-24. Here are the top prospects from this event:

Top Prospects:

Dame Sarr 6’6 SG Italy 2006 Born FC Barcelona | Highlights

Dame Sarr (pictured, right) averaged 15.5 points 4 rebounds 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals while going 14/17 (82.4%) from the free throw line in these four games. I have written about him frequently since his FIBA European U16 showing, as he is talented and plays for one of the biggest clubs in Europe having even had a cameo on the first team this season. At 6’6 with a long wingspan and good athletic attributes and determination on defense, he is the type of player that scouts pay close attention to. In Belgrade, he continued to show that he is disruptive on the defensive end, both for guards and wings, often making deflections and stopping the point of attack. On offense, he is best on the fast break, finishing plays off or creating offensive opportunities for teammates. He is a very willing passer, who gave a few excellent alley oops to rolling bigs on pick and roll opportunities. He is an excellent corner 3 shooter and has a floater and euro step to avoid charges and a defensive wall at the rim. When attacking, even in half court sets, he displayed the ability to get downhill with a crossover or with a top of the key pick and roll option. However the gap between him and some other players in his international class has narrowed. His footwork coming off screens in catch and shoot situations is inconsistent. Leading to at times slow release shots or off balance shots. In addition his shot can come off a little flat at times this combination throughout his youth career has led to games where he is 3/5 from 3 but also 1/7 from three. At this event he was 8/27 overall. In addition, unlike some of his peers, on the perimeter, he still really doesn’t have a polished go-to move. He’s still a very instinct based player. When he isn’t in attack mode in the half court set, he turns his body 3/4 away from the basket, often takes a negative step making it easier for defenders to disrupt his passes and at times causing Sarr to get off-balance. He remains a top 2006 born prospect, but by this stage it would be nice to see a little more polish and skill advancement to his game.

Neoklis Avdalas 6’7 CG Greece 2006 Born Karditsas (NGT Belgrade) } Highlights

After coming off a strong showing in Indianapolis at the BWB Global, there are high expectations for Neoklis Avdalas. In addition the food for thought was having played in this competition the last two seasons and now being on a team of regional All Stars (NGT team) that Avdalas would finally be on a team that could compete for the qualifying championship. That didn’t quite go as planned as the NGT team went a disappointing 1-3 in Belgrade. However, Avdalas did showcase why scouts are high on him, as Avdalas looks the part of a pro wing. With his height, length and well built body, he passes the eye test. In addition, he is a good athlete with point guard-like handles. He showed flashes of things he could be: opening games up on a first possession pick and roll and serving his teammate with a perfectly placed alley oop, displaying perfect footwork after backing down an opposing wing and finishing with a perfect up and under layup, or hitting a fade away baseline jumper after faking middle. In addition in half court sets he consistently featured his behind the back dribble and crossover against opposing guards and wings. He made flashy wrap around passes to corner three point shooters and was featured as a high usage offensive creator. He also appeared to be a tough player to gel with without extensive practice. Avdalas is a methodical ball pounder. So much so that after the first game, NGT head coach Petteri Koponen had other guards bring the ball up court to get some up tempo flow to the game and then making him a lead guard in halfcourt sets. Furthermore, Avdalas play preference in half court sets was solely in pick and roll action where his objective was not aggressively seeking to get downhill but to get switched on an opposing big, instead of a guard, and the result was often missing reads and opportunities. In addition, opposing teams started to jump the screen and forced him to back up and make inefficient jump passes. His penchant to attempt ill-advised cross corner court passes and jump passes without a recipient explains for his 14 turnovers ( to 18 assists) in 4 games. He would benefit by making the basic pass more frequently and possibly leading to a more hockey assists. When he did get the switch and was getting defended by the longer bigs, it was often late in the shot clock (due to his methodic habits, bringing the ball up court and setting up the pick and roll) forcing him to take a high degree of difficulty, long distance shot, leading to going 3/26 from three. Subtle changes of movement without the ball, getting into the offense earlier, and not predetermining how he is going to attack the pick and roll defense are areas to focus on in improving his status as a prospect and his efficiency as a scorer. His highlight reel and extensive skill set is tantalizing but not all scoring needs to be sexy when winning and efficiency get compromised, both at the FIBA and ANGT level. Avdalas has created some buzz among media at the BWB and showed enough here to continue his momentum, despite the aforementioned concerns. He averaged 11.5 points 5.2 rebounds 1 steal and 1 block in 4 games.

Sayon Keita 7’0 Center Mali 2008 Born FC Barcelona | Highlights

Sayon Keita led the tournament in rebounds at 10.5 and blocks at 3.5 and provided the biggest defensive plays in Belgrade. 2 years younger than the majority of players at this event, on defense he primarily played a drop on pick and roll but on occasion he was able to jump the pick and roll and recover in time for blocks. He has good lateral movement on switches and was able to keep smaller perimeter players from getting downhill, forcing players to shoot long distance shots over his extensive length. On offense, he showcased great hands, catching both bounce passes on the move and lobs for alley oops. A strong offensive rebounder with his athleticism and hands, he also created multiple scoring opportunities. He out runs most front court players, giving the offense a quick score in a secondary fast break. He sets timely and strong picks, both at the top of the key and on the wing. Hustles both on offense and defense and tends to move well as both a help defender and to find the open spot on offense when he’s without the ball with timely cuts and general movement. He is still very raw offensively. Lacks a true post move and often drops the ball waist level when making a post move, allowing smaller perimeter players to get involved with reaching for the ball. Still needs work as a passer, both as the high man in a high/low and on the block. Shot 8/14 from the free throw line, but is not yet a pick and pop or perimeter threat.

Kasparas Jakucionis 6’5 CG Lithuania 2006 Born FC Barcelona Highlights

Kasparas Jakucionis followed up a strong BWB Global Camp in Indianapolis by winning MVP of this tournament in Belgrade. Averaging 17 points 7 rebounds 6.2 assists (to 3.5 turnovers) and 2.2 steals. He showcased a very mature game in half court sets. Using pick and rolls to get downhill and creating contact to get to the free throw line (where he was a perfect 27/27). He has a very compact and smooth jump shot, allowing him to be very efficient in the mid range. In addition he is very good off the ball with strong cuts and great footwork off catch and shoot opportunities. Will make and take side step and step back threes but at this event overall was surprisingly only 7/23 from long distance. Defensively competes to stop the point of attack and rotates well on the help side. Lacks elite athleticism or length on switches on the block but anticipates well in the passing lane which allows him to get a good share of steals. While he has improved dramatically in this category, there are still questions if he can man the point guard position at the highest level as he still has difficulties with his handles when pressured by a strong defender or double teamed. He is an unlikely one and done early entrant NBA draft candidate at this time, but after observing his progress over two seasons, there is no question that he is a worker and a high basketball IQ player who can shoot. It’s highly probable that he will eclipse players ranked higher in his class a few years down the road.

Abdramane Siby 6’11 Center Mali 2006 Born Mega Mis | Highlights

Abdramane Siby was also at the BWB Global where he measured out with a 7’4.5 wingspan and 9’4.5 standing reach. At ANGT Belgrade he was voted on the all tournament team after averaging 18.5 points per game 8.8 rebounds 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals. A rim runner, he showed a good ability to finish plays off with dunks and a fluid and athletic body. Skill wise he is much more advanced than the before mentioned Sayon Keita (but is listed 2 years older and doesn’t catch the ball quite as cleanly). Siby a couple times would grab the rebound and was comfortable enough with his handles that he would bring the ball up court. He seemed well coached, often making the right reads and passes and knowing what to look for. His go to move on offense was to sit on the left block, shift the defender baseline and take one drible going right towards the middle where he could shoot a half hook. He kept the defender honest by having a counter up and under move going baseline side but there was a clear preference that he wanted to go right to use his right hand. In pick and roll situations he’s a real threat for a lob and with his length has the ability to extend plays with his offensive rebounding. He is comfortable at top of the key 3 point extended directing traffic to run plays and make passes. If his defender drops too far he will shoot and make the shot from there (going 2/6 overall from 3). He had a favorable whistle at this event playing in front of the home crowd but he did not shy away from contact and was able to get the line at a high clip (20/29 in 4 games). Defensively played mainly in a drop and intimidated opponents to stay away from the paint. Probably would not be a favorable switch on a guard at the NBA level but held his own in those situations at the ANGT level.

Denis Badalau 6’7 SF/PF Romania 2006 Born EA7 Emporio Armani Milan | Highlights

Denis Badalau was one of the big winners at this event given he didn’t have the same exposure as some other prospects playing in FIBA, having played in the European B division for Romania. A high motor athlete, he was voted to the all -tournament team while averaging 21.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals. Badalau loves to run the lanes. Every play it looks like he is running the floor for a quick hitter dunk or to the corners for a potential corner three. On half court sets he showed the ability to catch and shoot, or pump fake and take a one dribble mid range jump shot. He also constantly moved without the ball finishing plays off on cuts or on put back dunks. He’s a little bit of a tweener for the NBA level at this point. A little short for a power forward and lacks the handles or shooting consistency for a small forward. (He went 6/20 from three and 15/22 from the free throw line). A little stiff in the hips, he lacks elite lateral quickness but he makes up for it with the intensity he plays on defense.

Mathieu Grujicic 6’5 SF Germany 2007 Born FC Barcelona Highlights

This was Matheiu Grujicic first major tournament for Barcelona after missing out on L’Hospitalet following his transfer over the summer from Alba Berlin. Grujicic averaged 15.2 points for the tournament. He has a very smooth, high arching jump shot going 7/12 from three and 14/19 from the charity stripe. His quick release and accuracy allows him to make long distance shots in tight spaces and makes his shooting ability elite. He demonstrated enough handles to bring the ball up court and to get downhill in half court sets. At this level, he can finish plays off by creating separation from his opponent by using his body and scoring off the glass. He however, has athletic limitations which shows statistically in his lack of rebounds, steals, and blocks. Given his limitations is unlikely to create for others, thus explaining his low assists numbers (1.5). Perhaps getting more games under his belt will lead to more comfort/efficiency. Something to look forward to for the 2007 born at the ANGT Finals in Berlin this May.

Savo Drezgic 6’4 PG Serbia 2006 Born DME Academy (Partizan) Highlights

Savo Drezgic has put together some memorable weeks, having played in the BWB Global Camp, gone back to play for the DME Academy in Florida, and allowed to play for his home club Partizan Belgrade for this ANGT event. He ended up being voted on the All tournament team after averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals. Displaying a smooth jump shot and savvy play in the pick and roll, he helped lead his squad to a 3-1 record. Offensively, he showed advanced point guard decision making skills, making good reads on pick and rolls, passing the ball out and never forcing the issue. This allowed him to go 18/27 from 2, 7/20 from 3, and 20/26 from the free throw line while averaging over a 2 to 1 assist to turnover ratio (5.2 to 2.5). He does not pop athletically and appears to have a very unimpressive standing reach, but some mid major is going to do well by signing him because of what he can do. Not only does he take what the defense gives him, he also has an uncanny ability to finish among the trees or to move enough without the ball to find pockets to take and make his shot.

Diego Garavaglia 6’7 Wing Italy 2007 Born EA7 Emporio Armani Milan Highlights

Diego Garavaglia averaged 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.8 steals in Belgrade. A 2007 born, he showed some athleticism, hustle, and just enough shooting to stand out for this event. He has good length for a wing and plays a very physical style of basketball. He gets in the mix defensively with older and stronger opponents, and constantly trying to get deflections and be disruptive with his long arms. On offense, he is best running on the break or cutting from the wing on half court sets to the middle. He has a strong acute first step that allows him to get downhill and he creates and absorbs contact well to finish plays off around the rim. He made his threes from the corner (3/15 overall) and tends to drift a little with an unusual leg kick out when shooting from distance. Milan made it to the finals by emphasizing a small ball style of play in games where 2 of the three of Garavaglia, Josovic and Badalau would often be their front court players. This worked out well for a physical wing like Garavaglia.

Andrej Kostic 6’6 SG Serbia 2006 Born Crevna Zvezda Highlights

Andrej Kostic led the event in scoring, averaging 24.2 points in Belgrade. He usually brought the ball up the left side, crossing opponents over at the wing and finishing plays at the rim or taking an extended layup from above the block to avoid the shot blockers and banking shots in off the glass. In half court sets he could go left or right finishing plays off with either hand. He showed a high degree of efficiency from 2 going 22/36 (61.1%). He also was able to get to the free throw line at a high rate, going 20/26 from the charity stripe. He displayed a strong shooting stroke from the outside but only went 11/36 in the ANGT tournament. He lacks ideal athleticism for the NBA and defensively lacks the lateral quickness to stay in front of elite guards.

Honorable Mention:

Arturas Butajevas 6’9 PF Lithuania 2007 Born FC Barcelona Highlights

Vuk Danilovic 6’3 PG Serbia 2008 Born Mega Mis

Abdrahamane Kone 6’9 Center Mali 2009 Born FC Barcelona Highlight

Aleksa Stanojevic 6’9 PF Serbia 2006 Born KK Joker Sombor (NGT Belgrade) Highlights Voted All tournament team

Luigi Suigo 7’1 Italy 2007 Born EA7 Emporio Armani Milan