The third qualifier for ANGT was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates taking place from March 22 through the 24th. The winner of this event was to receive an auto qualifying bid for the ANGT Final held in Berlin, May 24-26, in conjunction with the Euroleague Final 4. Real Madrid won the first qualifier (read article on top prospects from first qualifier here) and Barcelona won the second qualifier (read article on top prospects from second qualifier here). In the final of this event we saw Ratiopharm Ulm defeat Zalgiris Kaunas in an 89-84 overtime thriller. A game where the top prospect for this event, Noa Essengue, would not allow his team to lose, leading his team from a 13 first half deficit and hitting a game tying three with 9 seconds left to get to overtime, and finishing with a game high 33 points and 18 rebounds for the game. Zalgiris Kaunas can only hope they will be awarded one of the three wildcard bids to make the final 8 clubs to compete as the top U18 Team in Europe. Below are the top prospects from the event (Note: The duo Frederick Erichsen (footage) and Adam Atamna) (footage) would have most likely been included in the rankings had they played more than just the first day.)

Top Prospects:

Noa Essengue 6’9 Forward Ratiopharm Ulm 2006 Born France Highlights

Noa Essengue was voted MVP of the event as he averaged 20.2 ppg, 11 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2.2 blocks. Late January Essengue measured at 210 cm (in shoes), wingspan of 213 cm, and a standing reach of 276 cm. In addition, at BWB Global, he stood out athletically with his quick times in the agility tests. At this event he displayed excellent handles for a wing. Combining his handles with his quickness allowed him to easily get by the first line of defense and get downhill. In addition, he has soft touch around the rim, allowing him to finish plays off when a secondary defender cuts him off from finishing plays with a dunk. At this event he was too quick for players his size and too long for guards to be stopped from getting downhill. Despite his body being on the slim side, he also was able to take advantage of post up mismatches as he has wiry strength and soft touch. Leading to a 69.2% (27/39) field goal percentage from inside the three point line. Because of his strong handles, he is a good passer, particularly on fast break opportunities. While he is great at this level, facing up in half court sets, he needs to improve his range as a shooter. At the free throw line he shot a dismal 18/43 (42%) , often rushing his shot and shooting it flat. Despite making the clutch three pointer in the championship game, he was only 3/13 for the event with a few rushed shots. On the defensive side of the ball, his combination of quickness, length, and good defensive instincts made him a defensive menace at this event. On numerous occasions he was able to steal an entry pass from the wing and created a fast break for himself for an easy dunk. In addition, he was a great help side defender, getting numerous blocks from the help side, preventing opponents from easy lay-ins on half court sets. Finally on pick and roll switches with his good lateral quickness and speed, he could stay in front of opposing guards while still being close enough to their body to deter jump shots. Essengue starred at this event and showed why he is a likely future NBA player, but to reach his full potential as an offensive player, he will need to work on his shooting from the line and from beyond the arc. His progress in those areas will be instrumental to his stock as a 2025 NBA Draft prospect.

Mantas Juzenas 6’6 SF Zalgiris Kaunas 2006 Born Lithuania Highlights

Mantas Juzenas averaged 18.2 ppg, 11.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals while going 10/25 from three (40%) and was voted to the all tournament team. He displayed a fluid jump shot and was particularly strong in the final where he went 5/10 from three. He is strong as a shooter, either coming off screens or as a spot up shooter. If defenses overplay the pass on the wing, he will back door opponents and finish with an easy lay up. When he needs to create for himself, he likes to back opponents down to the mid-range and fake baseline, reverse pivot, create space for a mid-range jumper and had some success with this move. He has good strength and is a good offensive rebounder for this level. A very average athlete who uses change of pace and craftiness to get downhill and finish around the rim. This explains his 12/30 (40%) field goal percentage from two. Defensively is a solid help defender and uses his strength to be a strong rebounder

Maxence Lemoine 6’2 PG SIG Strasbourg 2007 Born France (NGT Dubai*) Highlights

The lefty has had a breakout season in the U21 league in France and was a standout player here in Dubai. Voted to the all tournament team, Lemoine averaged 15.5 ppg, 5.2 assists, 1 steal, with a 2.36 assist to turnover ratio (21/9). He plays very much like a traditional point guard. He looks to run the offense, get teammates involved and pick and choose his opportunities to score. He continually made good reads in pick and roll situations. So much so that head coach Petteri Koponen initial scripted sets in the first couple games had Lemoine with the ball in his hands and one of the team’s post players (Muurinen and later Beringer) set a high pick and roll and on Lemoine, draw the opposing big, while the picker slips for a dive to the basket and Lemoine delivers a perfectly executed alley oop pass. Between his excellent vision and his good hesitation crossover, Lemoine is able to get downhill and is very crafty finishing around the rim with either hand. In addition he has a quick release and nice, soft touch with his mid range shot. He went 3/9 from three, but overall seemed more comfortable shooting from the midrange than from three. He shot 21/30 from the free throw line and when he missed he tended to drift his follow through ever so slightly. Just an average athlete he will need to continue to expand his range to be effective at the next level.

Miikka Muurinen 6’9 PF Sunrise Christian 2007 Born Finland (NGT Dubai*) Highlights

Miika Muurinen played for Sunrise Christian this season, and returned to European competition for the first time since the FIBA U16 championships (article here), participating for the NGT Dubai team for this tournament only. Rated as one of the top high school sophomores in the USA it was a good opportunity for him to showcase himself in front of the European audience. A year younger than most of the players for this event he averaged 7 ppg, 5 rebounds, and 1 block per game. He showed some flashes of his potential, finishing alley oops with strong finishes and self-creating with crossover dribble three point makes. He also showed why he played limited minutes in high level games on the high school circuit this season, as he found himself often on the floor losing battles with stronger opponents and losing his balance through contact, causing him to miss some shots he probably could make. He is such an intriguing prospect with his ability as a hybrid forward to face up in half court sets, displaying both his handles and his fluid jump shot and his ability to be a traditional post player. In those situations, he can pick and dive, pick and roll, or be on the block facing away from the basket and score. He works on defense, looking to protect the paint with his length and getting blocked shots and did a good job of moving his feet on pick and roll switches.

Yohann Sissoko 6’3 CG ASVEL 2006 Born France Highlights

Yohann Sissoko was voted to the all tournament team averaging 16 ppg, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2 steals per game. A good athlete, he has a well built body and good quickness which helped him get past the initial defender with ease and get to the basket. Showed an ability to finish plays off with either hand and was as dangerous going down the left lane as the right lane. SHot it well from the field going 19/42 (45%) from two. Enjoyed absorbing contact and was able to draw fouls at a steady pace getting to the line 29 times in 4 games. Has potential to develop his shot as he went 23/29 from the charity stripe (79.3%) but was overall dismall from long distance going 1/13 (7.7% for the tournament). Needs to improve his assist to turnover ratio as he turned over as it 1 to 1 at this event. His near term development as both a shooter and lead guard will ultimately determine his potential as a prospect.

Avtandil Bakhtadze 6’9 PF Zalgiris Kaunas 2007 Born Georgia Highlights

Like Miikka Muurinen, Avtandil Bakhtadze was a star at Fiba U16 European championships but B division over the summer (article here) Bakthatadze has made some good progress in his body movement. He looked much more fluid running up and down the court and looked more comfortable getting out of the post and even handling the ball a little bit. He played just 11 minutes per game averaging 5.7 point per game on 7/10 from the field. He displayed a fluid jump shot making a couple corner shots that were on the three point line and was perfect from the free throw line (3/3).

Jervis Scheffs 6’3 CG Ratiopharm Ulm 2007 Born Germany Highlights

Jervis Scheffs averaged 10.75 ppg, 5 rebounds, while going 6/13 from three 46%. Scheffs has a very square a la Kyle Lowry using his body to create space. A good shooter, he particularly likes the left side corner three. But he can self create including taking and making step back threes on pick and roll defensive switches. He also has a good power crossover that helps him explode to the hole and get downhill. He can finish either on the right or left side with ease. While he has quick feet on the defensive side his short wingspan makes it difficult for him to get deflections and steals.

Theo Guedegbe 6’5 SG ASVEL 2007 Born France Highlights

Theo Guedegbe is a very young 2007 Born (December) and looks like he has room both to grow and gain muscle. He already has good length and handles the ball well for a shooting guard while being explosive and quick. Averaging 7.5 ppg, 1.5 steals and 2.8 assist to his 1.2 turnovers there is a comfort level when he has the ball in his hands. His lack of strength was an issue in his efficiency going to the hoop and as a prospect you would like for him to take a little more initiative as he often took a backseat to both Yohann Sissoko and Marvyn Wade. But of all the players at this event his body has the most potential to develop and further aid his case as a prospect.

Joan Beringer 6’9 PF SIG Strasbourg 2006 Born France (NGT Dubai*) Highlights

Joan Beringer averaged 7.5 ppg ,9 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks for the event. A traditional post player, he demonstrated a good ability to rebound and protect the paint on defense with his combination of length, strength and athleticism. On offense he was most effective on pick and dive opportunities and as a low man in a high and low post combination. Finished off plays with dunks or lay ins when he used the room as protection to avoid blocks. Needs to work on his ability as a shooter and in face up occasions to further enhance his intrigue as a prospect.

Marvyn Wade 6’2 PG ASVEL 2008 Born France Highlights

Born in 2008 Marvyn Wade was one of the younger players at this event, started for ASVEL. He averaged 8.2 points per game and 2.2 steals. Appears to have good length on his skinny frame and was routinely able to get in the passing lanes and disrupt the other team’s offenses. Went 9/15 from two where most of his shots were self created on dribble drives. Much younger than most of his opponents, he was lacking at times in strength and explosiveness relative to some of his opponents but made up for it with quickness and length. He needs to continue to work on his shooting both at the free throw line and from three as the shot lacks arc. .

Honorable Mention:

Nedas Raupelis 6’8 PF Zalgiris Kaunas 2006 Born Lithuania Highlights

Averaged 12.8 pp, 7.5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 60% from two. Had some highlight real dunks and was voted to the all tournament team. An undersized post player who needs to continue to develop his shot.

Joel Kamta 6’8 PF ASVEL 2008 Born France Highlights

Averaged 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 59% from the field and being one of the younger players in Dubai.

Dovydas Buika 6’4 SG Zalgiris Kaunas 2007 Born Lithuania Highlights

Averaged 11 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. Was able to get downhill with either hand. Had 17 turnovers and 10 assists and needs to continue to work on his shot going 4/24 from three.

Ilja Kurucs 6’8 PF GBA Lions 2007 Born Latvia (NGT Dubai *) Highlights

Averaged 6.5 ppg in a little over 16 minutes per game. Going 10/11 from the field and 3/3 from the free throw line. Did not get a lot of playing time but was very efficient in the minutes he did play and made most of his opportunity. Had some nice dunks on offense.

Endurance Aiyamenkhue 6’10 C Ratiopharm Ulm 2007 Born Netherlands Footage

Averaged 5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks. Very much a work in progress but moves well for a center and has good length.

Lazar Stojakovic 6’10 PF BKK Radnicki 2007 Born Serbia (Dubai Falcons)

Averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1 steal in almost 29 minutes. Showed an interesting tool kit. Has good form on his shot where he went 6/7 from the free throw line and can face up on the perimeter. Showed some ability to put the ball on the floor. Needs to work on his strength and rebounding. His defense and toughness were questionable at this event.

The last qualifier will be held in Paris From April 5-7, 2024