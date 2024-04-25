Following a one year layoff, the Jordan Brand Classic is back in Brooklyn, NY. Team Flight beat Team Air 119-113. The game was competitive, and the players showed a lot of tenacity for an all-star game. Here is a look at the players, starting with Team Flight.

Dylan Harper 6’6 215 PG/SG – Rutgers

Harper had a great showing, putting up 30 points on his way to earning MVP. He played very well off the dribble. Early on he used his shifty ball-handling to create driving opportunities, wasting no time to get to the rim while at other times, maneuvering for the contested finish. As the game progressed, he expanded his range to get it going as a 3PT shooter. He’s good at using ball screens, when not getting to the rim, he steps into his shot with confidence when the defender goes under. Whether shooting off the catch or off a step-back, he has noticeably improved his shooting from beyond the arc his senior year. Harper took over late in the game, hitting 3PTers on three consecutive plays, and eventually the game winner to close it out. In addition to his scoring, Harper rebounded well, securing 8 boards in the win.

Derik Queen 6’10 220 C – Maryland

Queen poured in 20 points of his own, working and owning the post. He has such a good understanding of positioning himself, sealing/burying his defender, footwork, and finishing with either hand as he demonstrated each of those a few times throughout the game. Not known for his ball-handling, he put on the floor to get shifty a few times, although doing too much on a few plays, he got where he wanted with his dribble and made some nice passes. Queen’s improvement over the past two years has been fantastic. While he lacks high-end explosive ability, he’s trimmed his body and moves much better than his underclass years.

Drake Powell 6’6 195 SF – North Carolina

Powell’s contribution wasn’t quite as pronounced as Harper or Queen’s, but he did score 13 points and did a good job playing within the flow. He scored, at times, by simply moving without the ball, converting an offensive rebound and a nice give & go with Patrick Ngongba for a dunk, among other plays. The athletic wing got up well to throw down at the rim on a few plays and demonstrated his shooting on an elevated pull-up, as well as a catch and shoot 3.

Isaiah Evans 6’6 170 SF – Duke

Evans’ size and length on the wing stand out pretty quickly. He demonstrated his scoring ability, knocking down shots from everywhere. He capitalized on a few catch and shoot 3PT opportunities, as well as showing his step-back and fadeaway in the midrange. Evans’ finished with 12 points in the game.

VJ Edgecombe 6’5 190 PG/SG – Baylor

Surprisingly, Edgecombe didn’t have any dunks in this one, but he still added 11 points in the scoring column. He knocked down 2 3PTers off the catch but it would be nice o see him continue to develop as a consistent outside shooter. As always, the effort level was high, active on the offensive rebounds for a few put backs as well as the offensive board and pass that went to Dylan Harper to win the game. Edgecombe’s hands and commitment were a plus on the defensive end, rejecting shots at the rim, some on the perimeter, as well as getting into the passing lanes.

Patrick Ngongba 6’11 235 PF/C – Duke

Ngongba scored 7 points for Team Flight. He caught a nice pass from Isaiah Evans to finish through the foul and showed his smooth stroke from the foul line to complete the and-one. He didn’t look to score or do too much outside of the paint, scoring from catching dump offs and converting a put back from an offensive rebound. He did show his awareness and vision as a passer, moving the ball quickly to on a give & go on one play and hitting the open shooter on another.

Boogie Fland 6’2 170 PG/SG – Undecided

Fland only scored 6 points, but his passing and setting up teammates was his footprint in this game. He broke away from his defender well, using ball screens as well as just beating his man off the dribble. There were times that he would drive and kick or just move the ball quickly to the open man. All 6 of his points came from tough shots at the rim with either hand. He also showed good on-ball defense.

Ahmad Nowell 6’0 180 PG/SG – Connecticut

Nowell played pesky defense and stuck to his man, there were times I thought he overplayed defensively but overall, he showed good commitment. Offensively, he scored 6 points on layups and free throws. Nowell has solid craft as a finisher and passer, flashing both in the game.

Morez Johnson 6’9 235 C – Illinois

Johnson didn’t do anything to jump off the page but showed some solid moves around the basket, displaying comfort on turnarounds in the post on two plays. He’s mobile and solid defensively. Johnson ended with 6 points.

Donovan Freeman 6’9 200 PF – Syracuse

Freeman scored his only field goal early in the game off a nice reverse pivot to hit from midrange, showing good touch. He got a few shots off but seemed predetermined when he was going to shoot, regardless of the flow of the game, at times. He went 1-2 from the free throw line to finish with 3 points.

Carter Bryant 6’8 225 SF – Arizona

Bryant’s 3 points came on a catch and shoot 3PTer, displaying his nice outside stroke. He could stand to tighten up as a ball-handler and be stronger with the ball in general. He had some nice moments as a shot blocker, a chase-down on Labaron Philon’s dunk and blocking a Jayden Quaintance fadeaway.

Jase Richardson 6’3 180 PG/SG – Michigan State

Richardson had a quiet game and didn’t get many shots or have the ball in his hands much. He scored his 2 points on a nice running hook that found the bottom of the net. He also had a nice play defensively, utilizing his length, staying in front of Billy Richmond and blocking his shot.