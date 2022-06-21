Here it is! The final mock draft of the season has arrived and man, was there some shakeup at the top. There is considerable drama and plenty of question marks swirling as we get closer to draft night, and we had to make some adjustments accordingly.

Is Jabari a lock at No. 1? Could Jaden Ivey really fall outside the top four? What to do with the high-potential project picks? What moves will contenders that fell short make? Find out our takes on all the above and more as we deliver the final extended mock draft of the season with the draft, finally, just hours away. Enjoy!

1. Orlando: Jabari Smith 6-10 220 PF Auburn Fr.

With questions swirling around Chet Holmgren’s physicals, it’s becoming increasingly likely that the Magic will opt for Smith with the first overall pick in this year’s draft. Auburn’s standout forward possesses special talent as a shotmaker at 6-10 and often appears unfazed with a hand in his face due to his long arms and high release. It’s not always easy to make the first pick in a class with parody at the top, but Smith offers the “safest” combination of floor and ceiling due to his two way versatility with unique shooting ability and relentless defensive effort.

Why the Magic take Smith: Jabari is the safest option of the four elite prospects in this year’s class and should fit in well with a pass first pint guard in Suggs. Ever since the lottery went their way a few weeks ago, Orlando has appeared to have Smith as the top prospect and while there’s a chance a team like Houston could move up for Banchero or Orlando could decide to go with him, they should be thrilled with what he can bring to their already impressive, young core that is only going to get better after draft night.

NBA Comparison: Rashard Lewis

2. Oklahoma City: Paolo Banchero 6-10 250 PF/C Duke Fr.

With so much on the line and few sure bets in this year’s class, Banchero offers nearly the same ceiling and floor value as Smith. he’s not as talented a defender but has ever more playmaking certainty and should be a near franchise level talent for many years to build around. With point-forward skills and elite athleticism, Banchero can elevate any offense and make everyone around him better, which he did frequently for the Blue Devils this season.

Why the Thunder take Banchero: Holmgren and the Thunder have always felt like a match made in heaven, but Banchero is a sure bet that will be hard to pass up, He provides another incredible playmaking option alongside SGA and Josh Giddey adding a lot of versatility to their frontcourt. If Houston were to offer a big enough package of picks, perhaps they would be willing to move down a spot and take Holmgren and use that value, along with their huge stockpile of picks, to move up for someone like Ivey at 4.

NBA Comparison: Julius Randle

3. Houston: Chet Holmgren 7-0 195 PF/C Gonzaga Fr.

Should Banchero go before their pick, Houston will be heartbroken and have a tough decision on their hands. Ivey could be the best player available but may duplicate Green too much and after tipping their hands by trading away Wood for a late first, it’s unlikely they can draft a guard here. Holmgren is a generational talent with mesmerizing skills in a graceful 7 foot, 7’6 wingspan package. His greatest strength, however, may be his shot-altering/blocking ability. He blocked a staggering 3.7 shots per game, but the true value was how he altered many opposing team’s entire offensive flow.

Why the Rockets take Holmgren: If their prized selection, Banchero, does come off the board before their pick, the obvious choice will be Holmgren here. The front office may be inclined to make a move up targeting Banchero with a package of future picks and/or players. But whether either Orlando or OKC would feel comfortable moving down and settling for Holmgren and or Ivey at 3 is the question.

NBA Comparison: Kristaps Porzingis

4. Sacramento: Keegan Murray 6-8 225 PF Iowa So.

Not many college basketball players can average 23 points one year after playing as a sixth man, but Keegan Murray is no ordinary player. The 21-year-old wing is an outstanding two-way player with a smooth shooting stroke and self-creation skills allowing him to score at all three levels. His late season surge and dominance in the Big Ten Tournament solidified his status as a lottery pick and his workouts and predraft have only enhanced that status. We’re hearing the worst case scenario for Murray would be the sixth pick as the Pacers have him in their sights as well.

Why the Kings take Murray: It looks very possible that that the Kings will trade this pick, but there are people within the organization that view Murray as the choice over Ivey, if they decide to hold onto the fourth pick, some within the organization would like to go with the best player available in Ivey, However a number of the players want Murray, who seems to be the better fit from a positional aspect. Will Detroit bite and move up a spot for Ivey, or could another team offer enough to entice Sacramento to take an older player (Oklahoma City with picks and SGA perhaps)? It also doesn’t hurt that Murray actually likes the idea of playing in Sacramento, unlike Ivey who refused to work out for them.

NBA Comparison: Otto Porter

5. Detroit: Jaden Ivey 6-4 195 PG/SG Purdue So.

With the top three prospects off the board and a shocking turn of events in Sacramento, Jaden Ivey has somehow dropped to the fifth pick in the draft. He definitely won’t get past here as the Pistons are targeting him and understand it may require a trade to move up a spot to get him. His combination of explosiveness and body control, iinsert your exotic car of choice, is rare, as his college tape can attest. Some of the acrobatic finishes he pulled off this season while running at full speed might not be able to be replicated by more than a handful of players in the NBA. Pair that with an improving 3-point jumper this past season, and you have a potentially franchise-changing prospect with as high of a ceiling as anyone in the draft.

Why the Pistons take Ivey: Cade Cunningham needs a partner-in-crime in the backcourt and Ivey seems like just about the perfect fit beside him. He can develop into the point on the defensive and, and allow Cade to be his more natural role of facilitator while he plays more the role of scorer and secondary ball handler. He figures to be in the Rookie of the Year running and potentially give Detroit with an unstoppable backcourt duo for years to come.

NBA Comparison: Russell Westbrook

6. Indiana: Bennedict Mathurin 6-6 205 SG/SF Arizona So.

Mathurin may not be Indiana’s preferred scenario at their pick, but in the long run he may end up being just that. The athleticism and pure shooting stroke of Mathurin at 6-6 could elevate him above the rest and it helps that he is unafraid of the spotlight as he showed in the NCAA Tournament.

Why the Pacers take Mathurin: Mathurin gives Indiana the most value at their pick and at a position of need. Mathurin feels like an indiana tpye of pick as he has a flashy game and seems to let his play do the talking.

NBA Comparison: Jason Richardson

7. Portland: Dyson Daniels 6-7 195 PG/SG G-League Ignite Intl.

Despite teammates that coame in with more hype, it was Daniels who finished the season with the highest draft capital. With unique playmaking talent at 6-7 and defensive versatility, Daniels is a position-less shot creator and defender who can exploit any matchup offensively and defend almost any player outside of the paint defensively.

Why the Trail Blazers take Daniels: Damian Lillard continues to insist that he wants to win in Portland, but even a superhero like Dame Time can’t do that with the current roster around him. Daniels would seem to be a solid fit but at the same time a reach here at 7 so perhaps the Blazers are in a difficult position of tyring to maximize the value of the pick, but the best talent available to them requires patience.

NBA Comparison: Malcolm Brogdon

8. New Orleans (via LAL): Shaedon Sharpe 6-5 200 SG Kentucky Fr.

A huge discrepancy between his ceiling and floor, you say? No, not Chet Holmgren, Shaedon Sharpe, who some believe could ultimately become the best player to emerge from this draft, while others citing his reluctance to put on a uniform and actually play basketball contend that he is a bust waiting to happen. Did someone doctor his transcripts? Did someone doctor his highlight reels? He obviously is a freak athlete, but is what is seen on tape to be believed (and have the same results against pros), and is Sharpe going to deliver on such lofty expectations? His popularity among trusted recruiting analysts should be higher if he is as good as advertised.

Why the Pelicans take Sharpe: If Sharpe does end up in New Orleans, we’ll need investigations after every game to see if there’s a trampoline under the hardwood with the dunks and vertical leaps that Sharpe and Williamson will show off in transition, provided either are healthy enough and willing to go out on the floor. In all seriousness, the Pelicans already have an intriguing core of starters and role players and made noise after trading for CJ McCollum, winning play in spot and putting a scare into Phoenix in their first round series, putting New Orleans in the position to take a chance on one of the highest upside players in the draft.

NBA Comparison: JR Smith



9. San Antonio: Jeremy Sochan 6-9 230 PF Baylor Fr.

The freshmen forwards from Baylor have been heading in different directions since the early part of the season as Sochan leaps into the top-10 in our latest mock. His game is far more polished than Kendall Brown, and his age and versatile skill set and statistics make him a analytics masterpiece in the NBA.

Why the Spurs take Sochan: San Antonio has an abundance of skilled shooting guards/small forwards, but they lack true power forwards and rim-runners. Sochan can fill that hole and provide Dejounte Murray with an off-ball cutting threat who can make himself available with relentless energy on both ends. The Spurs could go in a number of directions including swinging for the fences with a player similar to one they coveted years ago in Nicolas Batum with Ousmane Dieng. Some important Dieng questions. Could he be available at their 20th pick? Would taking him at 9 pile unnecessary pressure on him? Could the Spurs be the only team that he succeeds with?

NBA Comparison: Kyle Kuzma

10. Washington: AJ Griffin 6-6 220 SG/SF Duke Fr.

Griffin is one of the best, if not the best, shooter in this class and that, when combined with above average athleticism, is usually an indicator of a lottery pick in today’s NBA. Griffin is more than just a shooter, though. He has excellent size and strength on the wing and flashes exceptional ball-handling and athleticism, although those skills are far less consistent than his jump shot. Despite not being asked to carry a heavy load, he has the potential to be one of the best shooters in the league if he builds on the impressive second half of his freshman season in Durham.

Why the Wizards take Griffin: The emergence of Kyle Kuzma and acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis alongside Bradley Beal makes playoff basketball feel more and more realistic for Washington, but they need to build more talent around them in the draft with the size of those contracts. Griffin perfectly fits that role as an upside shooter who can inject some mature, youthful exuberance to a roster that desperately needs it on the wing. Davis is a possibility here, especially if the pick gets moved to Indiana for Malcolm Brogdon.

NBA Comparison: Devin Booker



11. New York: Johnny Davis 6-5 195 SG Wisconsin So.

The defensive effort and intensity of Davis make him a candidate for the best wing defender in the draft and he has the scoring skills to be a high level contributor at the next level. Additionally, his perimeter shooting stroke, which has always looked better than the results, has been better in one on none drills in predraft workouts than it ever did at Wisconsin and promises to be a reliable part of his game with how hard he works and how much he improved in one summer last year.

Why the Knicks take Davis: Johnny Davis playing half of his games in Madison Square Garden seems almost destined to happen following Davis landing the Taco Bell commercial, which was the first of it’s kind adding shock value. He is such a marketable and likeable player who will fit right in at the Big Apple and capture the love of his fans, provided he’s GOOD. If he realizes his potential, he’s exactly the type of player this team needs to put the back on track as a playoff team.

NBA Comparison: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

12. Oklahoma City (via LAC): Jalen Williams 6-6 210 SG/SF Santa Clara Jr.

The star of the NBA Draft Combine may not be done at just cementing a spot in the first round. Don’t be surprised if Williams hears his name called in the lottery, similar to Joshua Primo who went 12 in last year’s draft. The former prep point guard has the draft biggest ape index with a 7-foot-2 wingspan on a 6foot barefoot frame. His playmaking and finishing around the rim has really caught the eye of teams and his skillset is highly coveted in today’s NBA as teams truly value versatile ball-handlers and shot creators.

Why the Thunder take Williams: After grabbing Banchero at 2, the Thunder nab a mature guard with game. Williams versatile skill set should work well anywhere and playing along a gifted young playmaker like Josh Giddey would only bring out the best in Williams. This is usually around the time they pull the trigger on a project pick with high potential, but Sam Presti is all-in on building a winning roster and Jalen Williams is a sought after piece in this range.

NBA Comparison: Joshua Primo

13. Charlotte: Ochai Agbaji 6-6 215 SG Kansas Sr.

Agbaji was among the most improved players in all of college going from second rounder to now possibly cracking the lottery. Agbaji looks every part of an NBA player with improved ball-handling and finishing around the rim to catapult his projection from a 3-and-D wing to a two-way three-level scorer and an accomplished one at that.

Why the Hornets take Agbaji: This appears a perfect fit for Charlotte as they need and spot-up shooters alongside LaMelo instead of isolation guards and wings who are at their best with the ball in their hands. Agbaji is a proven winner who can be a critical piece in helping to lift the Hornets from play-in losers to contenders in a competitive Eastern Conference.

NBA Comparison: Desmond Bane

14. Cleveland: Blake Wesley 6-4 185 SG/PG Notre Dame Fr.

Wesley rose into the lottery early in the season, dropped to the end of the first round for a time, and now is back in the lottery as the draft finally nears with a number of teams said to be hot on his heals following an impressive pro day at Impact. From unheralded recruit to Notre Dame superstar, Wesley has made a meteoric rise to stardom and with elite speed and athleticism. He has the tools and potential to become a star at the next level as he continues to develop.

Why the Cavaliers take Wesley: With Darius Garland running the point, an elite frontcourt duo and Colin Sexton hitting free agency, there is just one area that needs to be addressed – alternative scorers. Wesley can play alongside Garland in the backcourt and provide a secondary ball-handler who can get his own shot and create for others around him. Additionally, he can be asked to run the second unit as the point guard as he develops into a potential starter throughout the year.

NBA Comparison: Latrell Sprewell

15. Charlotte (via NO): Mark Williams 7-1 240 C Duke So.

Williams has leapfrogged Jalen Duren, as the best center in this class after seeing him become a dominant force for the past year and a half with elite size, length and strength on the interior. Defending on the perimeter comes naturally to Williams, who has the athleticism and lateral quickness defensively to survive outside the painted area. He also knows how to stay in position to block and alter shots while staying in the paint and get position offensively to throw down lobs and receive entry passes for easy dunks and layups.

Why the Hornets take Williams: The teams obvious Tar Heel ties could sway this pick away from Williams and towards Duren, however with a team that’s knocking on the doorstep of being a multiyear playoff team, winning should take precedence over college loyalties. The Hornets desperately need a center to protect the rim and finish off lobs from LaMelo and they should get one of the two elite prospects with one of their picks at 13 and 15. They get the best one here with Williams at 15 and he could immediately start for the up-and-coming Hornets.

NBA Comparison: Clint Capela

16. Atlanta: Jalen Duren 6-11 250 PF/C Memphis Fr.

The Tigers season easily could have easily imploded after a tumultuous start, but Jalen Duren began to play to his abilities and helped lead a second-half surge that nearly led the Tigers past Gonzaga in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Duren has an athletic package that few humans are blessed with with a frame and athleticism that reminds some of Dwight Howard.

Why the Hawks take Duren: The Hawks are actively shopping the pick in an attempt to move up, so whether or not they will actually be here to make the pick remains to be seen. Clint Capela is rumored to be on the trade block, and Duren could theoretically replicate him at a much cap friendlier cap hit. This would open the door for them to make a splash signing or trade for another star to play alongside their dynamic, superstar point guard in Trae Young.

NBA Comparison: Andre Drummond

17. Houston (via BKN): TyTy Washington 6-3 195 PG Kentucky Fr.

If injuries didn’t exist, we’d be talking about the next great Kentucky guard in the NBA with TyTy Washington. Rumors are that Washington is falling some from his previous draft range in the late lottery. Washington has elite feel for the game and knows exactly what to do with the ball in his hands. He possesses an elite mid-range jumper, which was one of the most efficient in the nation, and displays excellent court vision while also taking care of the ball. Look for Washington to excel at the next level in relation to his draft spot.

Why the Rockets take Washington: The Rockets are one of the teams interested in Washington and he should land somewhere in the 15-22 area. Houston already has explosiveness at SG with Jalen Green and here they add poise and efficiency alongside him in the backcourt. With Washington taking care of the ball and finding open players across the floor, the best traits of Jalen Green can be on full display as an off-ball nightmare who is deadly going towards the basket.

NBA Comparison: Andre Miller

18. Chicago: Tari Eason 6-8 215 SF/PF LSU So.

If you’re looking for defenders to fill out a roster, look no further than Tari Eason. The Cincinnati transfer resurrected his career in Baton Rouge and enjoyed a standout defensive season from a block and steal standpoint. His excellence in a complicated defensive system that prides itself on chaos and communication gives his perceived basketball IQ a shot in the arm. It’s not easy to find elite defenders like Eason who can also stretch the floor and knock down threes at a 36% clip at 6-8.

Why the Bulls take Eason: Remember that thing I said about blocking shots and stealing the ball at an elite level? The Bulls ranked in the bottom half of blocks and steals per game as a team and ranked in the bottom half for opponent points per game. Eason’s defensive instincts and production will do wonders for a team that has plenty of offense and room to improve on defense.

NBA Comparison: Marcus Morris

19. Minnesota: Ousmane Dieng 6-9 185 SG/SF France Intl.

Dieng is one of the players with the highest ranges in the upcoming draft. He could go as high as 9, if a team buys into his massive upside, or potentially fall late into the first round, if the post-lottery playoff teams are looking to win now more than win later. The buzz surrounding Dieng’s upside comes from the fact that he is already a smooth playmaker at 6-9 who has a solid jump shot and range already after just turning 19 in late May.

Why the Timberwolves take Dieng: With newly minted GM Tim Connelly in place and a city that’s cold enough to scare away most NBA free agents, building through the draft and having a GM with job security, and one with a very strong international network, appear to be the perfect storm to make Dieng the selection here. There’s always the chance that Minnesota would prefer to make a stronger push to win now and keep their franchise cornerstones in a happy, winning environment.

NBA Comparison: Nicolas Batum

20. San Antonio (via TOR): Malaki Branham 6-5 195 SF Ohio St. Fr.

Branham didn’t start the season in the upper echelon of incoming freshmen, but it didn’t take long to establish himself within that elite group. The star freshman attacks defenses from all three levels and ranked as one of the best 3-point shooters in the Big Ten at 41% on three attempts per game. His 50/41/83 slash line is indicative of his shooting prowess from all over the floor and he promises to be one of the better scoring wings in this rookie class. He could go as high as 14 to Cleveland, but his pro day was a bit of a bust in Chicago and has some teams feeling he may slide some on draft night.

Why the Spurs take Branham: There are many who believe that Branham will hear his name called in the lottery, which is why he received an early invite to the NBA Draft green room. If he falls past Cleveland and gets this far, San Antonio would likely have a hard time passing on him as they continue to load up on scoring wings to play around their emerging star in Dejounte Murray. European standouts Dieng and Nikola Jovik are both possibilities here as well.

NBA Comparison: Khris Middleton

21. Denver: Jaden Hardy 6-4 200 SG G-League Ignite Fr.

The Ignite season didn’t quite go to plan for Jaden Hardy, but the growth he made as a player cannot be overstated and his stat comparison from the first half of the season to the second half illustrates that. He is more NBA ready than a lot of people think and could definitely enter into a starting lineup before long, although his efficiency and stats might take a season or two to . If Hardy can improve as much as he did while getting thrown to the wolves in the G-League, it won’t be long before he’s one of those wolves in the NBA that young guys don’t want to go up against.

Why the Nuggets take Hardy: Injuries decimated the Nuggets roster this season and it left them often looking for who they were going to get points from when Nikola Jokic wasn’t on the floor. Enter Jaden Hardy who is one of the most dynamic scorers in this class with the potential to be a star if he continues to grow and develop as a player as much as he did with the Ignite in just over 20 games this season.

NBA Comparison: Gary Harris



22. Memphis (via UTAH): Kennedy Chandler 6-1 170 PG Tennessee Fr.

Feast your eyes on the best point guard in college basketball during the second half of the season. Anyone who watched his late season surge understands that this five-star was unstoppable once conference play rolled around. It made Tennessee a popular sleeper pick in the NCAA Tournament and despite not reaching the second weekend, the heart and passion Chandler played with was a great sign for NBA scouts looking for a committed point guard with the desire to be great.

Why the Grizzlies take Chandler: The Grizzlies are in a great place right now, Tyus Jones’ breakout season while Ja Morant was sidelined opened the door for a larger contract that I don’t see the Grizzlies matching. That leaves a major opening for a backup point guard and Chandler already has a great relationship with Morant, making this a match made in heaven for both of the incredibly talented guards. Would Memphis address a more pressing need and roll the dice on Chandler being available at 29? It may depend on who falls to them here.

NBA Comparison: Mario Chalmers

23. Philadelphia: Nikola Jovic 6-11 225 PF/C Serbia Intl.

Jovic is one of the most fascinating prospects in this class as his offensive game oozes polish and potential as a smooth-moving 6-11 point forward. He is not afraid to pull-up from well-beyond NBA range or whip passes into tight windows to create open shots for teammates. His defense needs a considerable amount of work, but the flashes of unique offensive talent are worth the chance at some point in the first round, especially to get those extra two years on his rookie contract.

Why the 76ers take Jovic: There’s a great chance this pick gets moved, and a player like Jovic could be a target for a team moving into this spot. if the 76ers keep the pick, they could use Jovic’s excellent shooting and size to help spread the floor off the bench. But it’s very possible the Sixers just decide to trade this pick as they didn’t have a full draft season to prepare for the pick after the Nets decided to defer their option to their 2023 draft pick, on top of needing precious cap space.

NBA Comparison: Hedo Turkoglu

24. Milwaukee: EJ Liddell 6-7 245 PF Ohio St. Jr.

There aren’t many wing/forwards who can score at all three levels consistently and efficiently, but Liddell is able to do so with sneaky length and athleticism and strength to get to his spot and create separation to knock down shots inside the lane. He is also an excellent defender who brings one of the most NBA ready packages of maturity and experience.

Why the Bucks take Liddell: The Bucks are as familiar with Liddell as anyone with his proximity playing in the Midwest. A slight reach here, but Liddell offers them a player ready to contribute to a Championship contender, possibly giving them some of what they lost when PJ Tucker took his talents to South Beach. He is an improved three-level scorer with good size and a reliable mid-range jumper that he can bury even with defenders in his face.

NBA Comparison: Eric Paschall

25. San Antonio (via BOS): Caleb Houstan 6-8 205 SF Michigan Fr.

Houstan is talented freshman shooter who didn’t quite live up to the hype at Michigan. He had an up and down season, but there were larger expectations for a team with a solid core returning and a historic recruiting class. The 6-8 freshman is a terrific shooter on the move and although he didn’t produce consistently, he started every game and helped lead an 11-seed to the Sweet 16 in his only season in college.

Why the Spurs take Houstan: This is the final of three first-round picks for the Spurs, so they have the luxury of taking a chance on their players with three chances to make this a successful draft. Houstan can contribute right away, especially if they don’t have their sights set on competing next season, but you’ll have to be patient when labelling him a bust, because his best years might still be far away, but they will definitely come, so don’t become impatient.

NBA Comparison: RJ Hunter

26. Houston (via DAL): Jaylin Williams 6-10 235 PF/C Arkansas So.

Williams is one of the most frustrating players to play against because of his intelligence on the floor and his uncanny ability to make winning plays however and whenever you need him to. Anyone who played against Williams can vouch that he checks the first box of causing frustration as he drew more charges than he had steals or blocks, and he had plenty of those, too.

Why the Rockets take Williams: They sent away Christian Wood to receive this pick, among other things, so it only makes sense that they look to the frontcourt with their newly acquired pick. The talent is there for the Rockets to make a jump next season, especially with a top-three pick, but they need winning players like Williams to make that expectation a reality. Despite trading out of their 30th pick, look for Oklahoma City to potentially make a push for “the other” Jaylin Williams in the late first or gobble him up at 34.

NBA Comparison: Bobby Portis

27. Miami: Dalen Terry 6-7 195 SG Arizona So.

Terry is an intriguing defensive standout with obscene length who can defend 1-4 with ferocity and disruption while also knocking down triples and initiating some of the offense as a capable ball-handler and playmaker. While struggling from a scoring standpoint, the fact that Terry can find ways to impact games without scoring is intriguing to teams, especially ones that feel they can work wonders with his shot.

Why the Heat take Terry: The Kyle Lowry drama at the end of the season isn’t a great sign for his future, but the 36-year-old is likely going to stick around for at least another season. Terry can operate as a point guard and often initiated the offense for the Wildcats, even when Kerr Kriisa was on the floor. He also fits the mold of a Pat Riley player with impressive intangibles and defensive effort that will never go unnoticed in South Beach.

NBA Comparison: Patrick McCaw

28. Golden State: Max Christie 6-5 190 SG Michigan St. Fr.

Christie is one of the more talented shooters in this class, although he didn’t always show it in a frustrating freshman year in East Lansing. He showed flashes of the high school brilliance we saw when plays were designed for him to come around screens and shoot from beyond the arc and in the mid-range, but it was never a consistent result. His mechanics, overall flow of his motion and frame are all easy to work with, so he can make the jump back to an elite shooter given less pressure and more time to improve.

Why the Warriors take Christie: Christie’s player comp Landry Shamet, was a guy the Warriors were extremely high on. When you win your fourth championship in less than a decade without the help of your second-overall pick from two years ago and limited help from both of your lottery selections last year, you can draft whoever you want. Max Christie could be this year’s Jordan Poole. Enter Golden State. If there is any place where Christie can refine his knockdown 3-point jumper from high school it’ll be at Poole parties with the Splash Brothers in the Bay Area.

NBA Comparison: Landry Shamet

29. Memphis: Wendell Moore 6-5 215 SG/SF Duke Jr.

After two disappointing seasons in Durham, Wendell Moore finally figured things out as a junior and helped lead the Blue Devils back to the Final Four. With improved outside shooting and more polished ball-handling, the former five-star recruit burst onto the scene and finally lived up to his lofty expectations. He’ll compete for a first-round selection because of it and should see solid minutes as a rookie depending on his situation.

Why the Grizzlies take Moore: With Kyle Anderson hitting free agency as a long, talented shot maker and passer and Dillon Brooks long term outlook with the team in question, it makes sense for the Grizzlies to try to fill that void as quickly as they can. Moore doesn’t have the same height as Anderson, but he can still make plays from the wing as a ball-handler with great court vision and feel for the game. They’ve consistently struck gold in recent drafts, so look for them to make another solid choice (like Moore) and develop that player well.

NBA Comparison: Caleb Martin

30. Denver (via PHX): John Butler 7-1 175 PF/C Florida St. Fr.

Butler is our last entry into the first round after shockingly keeping his name in the NBA Draft instead of returning to Leonard Hamilton in Tallahassee. The 7-1 stretch-four oozes with untapped potential and has the rare athleticism and outside shooting that you rarely see from seven-footers (until this draft class apparently). It’ll be easy to forget about him next season as he fades into the G-League or deep into a team’s bench, but in time Butler can be a valuable selection late in the first round if he develops a strong work ethic and lives up to his immense potential.

Why the Nuggets take Butler: The Nuggets traded into this pick, and it could very easily be to package it with the 21st pick to move up potentially into the lottery, but if they keep both picks it would make a lot of sense to go with Butler here. They have two chances to get it right and going with a project like Butler gives them time to see what they have while still going with a more NBA ready player to help the team earlier in the first round.

NBA Comparison: Christian Wood

Round 2

31. Indiana (via HOU): Ryan Rollins 6-3 180 PG/SG Toledo So.

One player who could make a jump into the first round is the tall, agile point guard from Toledo. When he turns the switch on defensively and works tirelessly on this end, he is an exceptional defender, but the problem is getting him to lock in. He has the vision, handles and slashing skill to create for others and get his own shot offensively. His jump shot shows potential with the range and mechanics he showed off while averaging 19 points in his sophomore campaign for the Rockets.

32. Orlando: MarJon Beauchamp 6-6 195 SG G-League Ignite So.

Despite being one of the last green room invites to the NBA Draft, word is that Beauchamp could slide into an early second round pick with how much late-first round depth this class has. There are more NBA ready players who fill specific roles better than Beauchamp, which leaves him on the outside looking in as things stand before the draft. He’s an elite athlete, but some teams have concerns about his skill set and readiness.

33. Toronto (via DET): Walker Kessler 7-1 255 C Auburn So.

After transferring from North Carolina and blocking five shots per game in conference play, Kessler appears ready to become as an rotational rim-protector at the next level. He is long and physical in the post, which allows him to compete with the stronger centers and contest the more athletic bigs who try to shoot over him on the perimeter and in the high post. It sure isn’t pretty, but he also sporadically showed the ability to knock down threes, but he’ll need some time to make that a consistent and reliable threat.

34. Oklahoma City: Patrick Baldwin 6-10 220 SF/PF Wisconsin-Milwaukee Fr.

It hasn’t been the greatest calendar year for Baldwin who went from a highly touted, five-star recruit to a fringe first-round prospect due to injuries and an inefficient shooting season with Wisconsin-Milwaukee. It might not have worked out in college, but Baldwin has all of the tools to excel at the next levelr, but it’s going to take some time and likely a good situation for Baldwin to get there.

35. Orlando (via IND): Jake LaRavia 6-8 225 SF/PF Wake Forest Jr.

As I covered the ACC this past season, it was easy to see why Wake Forest fans raved about their junior transfer from Indiana State. LaRavia is a versatile playmaker and slasher at 6-8 and really knows how to score from beyond the arc as well. He shined in the 3-point shooting drill as well as the agility and sprint drills, shockingly coming in third in both, at the combine and if his withdrawal from the event is any indication of a promise, we might see him sneak into the first round.

36. Portland: Bryce McGowens 6-6 180 SG Nebraska Fr.

Outside of the elite prospects and recruits, McGowens might have been the best freshman in college basketball during conference play. He started to take much better shots and relied more on his slashing and quickness to score than his shaky perimeter jumper. He’ll need time to work on this outside jumper, but if he can improve to a 35-40% shooter from the perimeter, McGowens has the potential to be a Jordan Clarkson level steal in the second round.

37. Sacramento: Kendall Brown 6-7 200 SF/PF Baylor Fr.

Brown continues to slide in our mock as he was a first-round projection for most of the season, but teams have soured on him to some degree during the workout process and a number of players appear to have climbed above him. He hasn’t done much to help improve his stock in recent weeks and he could be a victim of a numbers game. But Brown could really thrive in the right situation if his motor catches up with his talent level.

38. San Antonio (via LAL): Christian Braun 6-7 210 SG Kansas Jr.

Braun was also projected late in the first round in our last mock draft, but the inconsistency of his 3-point jumper makes it quite risky to spend a first-round selection on him. On the other hand, his motor, athleticism and feel are all strengths and are excellent foundations to build on, which make him a prime candidate to be a sleeper in the second round.

39. Cleveland (via SA): Ron Harper Jr. 6-5 240 SF Rutgers Sr.

After an extended absence on our 58-man field, Harper is back in the second round after further evaluation. With beaming confidence and a winning mentality, any team would be lucky to have him in the locker room and pushing teammates in practice. He’s not too shabby of a player on the court as well, as he averaged 16 points on 40% shooting from 3-point range. he’s not Draymond, but he brings some Draymond like dynamics to the table with his dimensions, experience and intangibles.

40. Minnesota (via WAS): Christian Koloko 7-0 220 C Arizona Jr.

Koloko is a physical and nimble big man who accomplished just as much and potentially even more than the top two centers who are competing for lottery spots this season. He is a rising star who can be selected with much better value than the first-round centers and provide similar production with strength and athleticism to defend on the perimeter and in the post. He will certainly get looks in the late first with his potential to spread the floor at the center position.

41. New Orleans: Iverson Molinar 6-3 185 PG Mississippi St. Jr.

Molinar could easily be a first-round prospect if he didn’t experience such a steep dip in his 3-point percentage in his junior season. After dropping from 43% to 25% on the perimeter, Molinar still earned All-SEC First Team honors ahead of Kennedy Chandler. If he can rediscover his outside jumper and continue to improve in the other facets of his game, a team could land a first round talent with plenty of potential in the middle of the second round.

42. New York: JD Davison 6-2 190 PG/SG Alabama Fr.

There might not be a guard outside the lottery with more potential than JD Davison. A frustrating season filled with turnovers and benching pushed the five-star away from Tuscaloosa and into the pros as he took a chance on himself to prove the doubters wrong. His rookie season will most likely be spent in the G-League, but if he can show patience and poise in the backcourt while displaying his freakish athleticism in transition, he could earn a call-up sooner rather than later.

43. Los Angeles Clippers: Jean Montero 6-2 170 PG/SG Overtime Elite Intl.

If there is a second round point guard with more potential than Davison, it’s Jean Montero at the next pick. There is a large cloud of uncertainty hovering around him after leading Overtime Elite into a new generation of high school basketball and skipping the scrimmages at the NBA Combine. Based on his play in Portland at the Hoop Summit and a season at Overtime Elite, Montero has a chance to catch on as a small, score first lead guard.

44. Atlanta: Orlando Robinson 6-11 245 C Fresno St. Jr.

Robinson has the most polished skillset of any bigman in the draft, but his lack of foot speed and athleticism limits his potential as a defender, particularly on the perimeter. He can certainly play with strength and grab rebounds, but he struggles to protect the rim with below average athleticism. He likely will fall further than he should based on a lack of hype surrounding him, but could end up a steal in the mid-second round.

45. Charlotte: Trevor Keels 6-4 225 PG/SG Duke Fr.

Keels was another surprise to leave his name in the draft despite not having much first round buzz. He was overhyped early in the season and it may have lead to an overconfidence in his draft stock. He is a spitting image of Lu Dort with his strong safety physique. He isn’t an exceptional playmaker or shooter, but he has proven to be a clutch performer and he showed that from his very first collegiate game at Madison Square garden against Kentucky.

46. Detroit (via BKN): Peyton Watson 6-8 205 SF UCLA Fr.

Watson won’t play right away, but he is an athletic wing with an intriguing skillset who struggled to put things together at UCLA. With patience and the right coaching, Watson can be a solid pick, but he simply isn’t ready yet, which eliminates a lot of teams looking to win now. Situation will be key for him to make it, and it could be a long road before he finally puts it together and sticks in the league.

47. Memphis (via CLE): Jabari Walker 6-8 215 SF/PF Colorado So.

A sensational freshman season put Walker on draft radars, but he decided to return to school and nearly doubled his points per game in the process. He projects as an athletic, position-less forward who can rebound at an elite level while shooting and defending most players on the floor. He is more ready for the NBA after an additional year at Colorado, and has lottery blood lines following in the footsteps of his father Samaki Walker.

48. Minnesota: Josh Minott 6-8 205 SF/PF Memphis Fr.

Minott is a massive wing with plenty of potential considering he looked like he could be a lottery pick before the season started. His 3-point shot never materialized as Memphis, but if he can find it again, he’ll be a matchup nightmare at 6-8 with explosive athleticism off two feet.

49. Sacramento (via CHI): Jamaree Bouyea 6-2 180 PG San Francisco Sr.

Bouyea is a super senior who is older than your average draft pick, but in turn should be an impactful addition to any roster as a rookie. The 6-2 point guard possesses elite quickness and uses long strides to blow by defenders and create separation for himself on his stepback jumper that has incredible range extending well beyond the 3-point arc.

50. Minnesota (via DEN): Ismael Kamagate 6-11 230 C France Intl.

The French center has good size and strength drawing some comparisons to former San Antonio Spur Ian Mahinmi. Kamagate as a second-round pick due to the uncertainty if he can make the difficult jump to the NBA, especially without a more modern style.

51. Golden State (via TOR): Jordan Hall 6-7 215 PG/SG Saint Joseph’s So.

It seems that lengthy playmaking wings will always have a place late in the second round to hear their name called. Hall is no different and it’s easy to see why when watching his college tape. He is such a smooth ball-handler and shooter at 6-7 and raised the level of the not so great players around him at Saint Joseph’s.

52. New Orleans (via UTAH): Justin Lewis 6-7 235 PF/C Marquette Fr.

Lewis jumps into the final mock of the season as an enticing stretch-four who is super long and athletic enough for the modern game and efficient enough from the perimeter to become a floor-spacer and wing rebounder off the bench as a cheap role player.

53. Boston: Michael Foster 6-9 235 PF G-League Ignite Fr.

After ranking as one of the best prospects in the 2021 freshman class, Foster decided to join fellow recruits with the Ignite. He is an athletic stretch-four who can contribute immediately due to good size, strength and a jump shot that can translate efficiently from day one.

54. Forfeited Pick

55. Forfeited Pick

56. Washington (via DAL): Julian Champagnie 6-7 210 SF St. Johns Jr.

I know they’re twins, but it’s scary how similar Julian is to his brother Justin, who went undrafted and signed with the Raptors last season. In a weaker class, Julian has a better chance to hear his name called with NBA length and a 19 PPG average in his sophomore and junior seasons with the Red Storm.

57. Golden State: Aminu Mohammed 6-5 215 SG Georgetown Fr.

After going winless in conference play and having a frustrating freshman season, Aminu Mohammed decided to jump to the pros. He is as physical as guards come and works hard for rebounds, averaging eight per game with the Hoyas. His 3-point shot is a work in progress, but the aggressive and powerful slashing guard has a place in the NBA whenever his game is fully developed.

58. Cleveland (via MIA): Andrew Nembhard 6-4 195 PG Gonzaga Sr.

Nembhard is one of the most accomplished players in this class and it’s because of how efficient and productive he was as a lead guard for Florida and Gonzaga in his four collegiate seasons. His passing accuracy and vision allowed him to be a finalist for the Bob Cousy award and a developing 3-point jumper gives him the opportunity to be a reliable backup point guard, despite a lack of speed, for many years at the next level.

59. Portland (via MEM): Dereon Seabron 6-6 180 SG/SF NC State So.

Despite a fatal flaw with a missing jumpshot, Seabron is an explosive, lengthy slasher from the wing who finishes around the rim with ferocity and athleticism. He showed improved playmaking skills as well at the NBA Combine and showed potential to be an offensive initiator at some point in the future. He was also one of the best rebounding guards in the nation and promises to be a fascinating prospect that a team might snatch up before he hits undrafted free agency.

60. Indiana (via PHX): Bryson Williams 6-8 240 PF Texas Tech Sr.

Williams is a 24-year-old stretch big who finally found a home in Lubbock after playing for Fresno State and UTEP starting in 2016. Any team looking for a small-ball five or depth on the wing should have Williams on their radar as he could provide valuable minutes instantly and spread the floor with his improved outside shooting.