We first saw incoming Baylor freshman combo guard VJ Edgecombe play at the 2022 Hoop Hall West in Phoenix, Arizona. At the time he was unranked nationally, but right away it was clear that he had talent to shine at the highest level. He comes into Baylor as one of the highest rated freshmen and a potential top 5 pick for the 2025 NBA Draft. With combo guard skills and stand out athleticism, he can become a dynamic guard in the mold of a Russell Westbrook or Ja Morant. Edgecombe told us that he studies Anthony Edwards closely. We got a chance to catch up with VJ, in April at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit. and found him to be a focused and personable young man, with a bright future

NBADraft.net: You made a big jump in a lot of people’s rankings mid way through your junior year, what do you attribute that to?

VJ Edgecombe: I mean, I attribute that to my work and the people around me, to be honest, that was the main thing for me. Have the right people around me and staying focused all the time, that’s what allowed me to make the jump.

NBADraft.net: You guys got in a few days ago in Portland, first time in Portland?

VJ Edgecombe: Yeah, yes sir.

NBADraft.net: And what are your impressions of the City?

VJ Edgecombe: I mean, Portland is a great city, I don’t mind having much to do, I’ve just been playing basketball all the time I was here, but it’s been great.

NBADraft.net: And what do you hope to get out of the event.

VJ Edgecombe: I just hope to learn more, hope to build relationships with all the European guys, all the coaches, everyone that’s around, just showing love, that’s the main thing, I’m hoping to win.

NBADraft.net: And for somebody that’s never seen you play before, describe your skill set.

VJ Edgecombe: I describe myself as high level two-way player and I take priority on the defensive end.

NBADraft.net: And what are you currently working on, what do you want to improve upon?

VJ Edgecombe: Definitely my shot-making off the dribble, creating space, definitely a main thing for me.

NBADraft.net: And do you see yourself in the future as a one, a two, a combo?

VJ Edgecombe: Definitely a combo.I feel like I’m able to make the right plays, that’s the point I’m at.

NBADraft.net: Any guys that you try to model your game after or like to watch?

VJ Edgecombe: Definitely model my game after Anthony Edwards, that’s the main person I watch. Ja Morant, you know, I feel like they do everything I try to do or I do. And that’s what I learn from them, they do it at the highest level, for sure.

NBADraft.net: And what do you like to do off the floor?

VJ Edgecombe: I mean, off the floor I just like to chill, spend time with them, spend time with people I know. I just watch basketball or play video games, like 2K, Fortnite, I really like 2K games.

NBADraft.net: What separates you from the average player?

VJ Edgecombe:It’s my passion. I feel like all great players have passion. Everyone that want to be great has a passion.

NBADraft.net: And when you first got interested in basketball, what drove you to start playing?

VJ Edgecombe:Just the love for the game, to be honest. I love it.

NBADraft.net: What age did you get competitive with playing on a team and everything?

VJ Edgecombe: Nine.

NBADraft.net: Okay. Lastly, how important is it to win this game, the Nike Hoop Summit game?

VJ Edgecombe: It’s really important. I mean, that’s the main focus right now. Also, just to be connected and be as connected as we can, to be a brother to each other. Winning the game is definitely a part of it. I mean, it would be great because it’s an international team. Beating the USA team, we have a lot of great players.