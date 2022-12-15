This year’s 2022 Hoophall West took place from December 8-10 at Chapparal high school in Scottsdale, AZ.. Some of the marquee match ups of the event included Duncanville (TX) versus Cardinal Hayes (Bronx), AZ Compass vs IMG, and ended with the fan favorite game of local team Perry High School vs the social media frenzied team of San Ysidro. This tournament featured a plethora of players in the top 100 of high school rankings for the 2023, 2024, and even 2025 class with power 5 and mid majors alike here to scout and be seen by their committed players. Here are the players that distinguished themselves at this event.

Cody Williams, 6’8, SR, Guard Perry High School, Gilbert, AZ

Williams (pictured versus Ian jackson) appeared as the best long term prospect at this event. At 6’8 and a 7+ foot wingspan, not unlike older brother and 2022 OKC Thunder lottery pick Jalen Williams. He showed the ability to be a lead guard, both bringing the ball up the floor against pressure and running an offense. A willing passer, he did not aggressively hunt for shots despite going head to head versus top 2 junior guard Ian Jackson, finishing with an efficient 15 points and leading his team to an easy victory in Perry’s first game. He was able to read and react and split the defense on pick and roll opportunities and show advanced ball handling skills for a player his height. With excellent speed and explosiveness, he effortlessly glides to the rim with his length and periodically showcases that he’s got a Euro step in his arsenal. His shot is fluid and with consistent mechanics and showed proficiency at the free throw line . At halftime of the game versus Cardinal Hayes Cody swished 7 of 8 logo 3s at the end of warmups. He needs to get stronger physically to counteract physical teams with full court pressure, but it’s clear this is a talented kid with top 3-5 pick potential for the 2024 draft. Averaged 20.5 points 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in two games at the event.

Ian Jackson, 6’5, Jr, Guard Cardinal Hayes High School, Bronx

Cardinal Hayes and Ian Jackson probably had the toughest schedule at the event. In their first game versus Duncaville, he came out hot scoring 17 of his 23 in the first half, hitting both shots from beyond the arch and a couple strong two handed dunks. One of his featured moves at this event was a quick and strong crossover that easily allowed him to penetrate the key and often got him all the way to the rim. His team left the tournament with 2 losses but he showcased his scoring prowess. While some scouts question the consistency from behind the 3 point line, and how well he shoots the ball, but the shots were falling at this event (8/17 from 3) which is a recurring there whenever we see him. What you would like to see is an improvement in his lead guard skills as he had 13 turnovers in 2 games while only dishing out 3 assists. Averaged 23 points while shooting 47% from the field (18/38).

Ronald Holland,6’8 Sr, Forward, Duncanville High School, TX

Holland and Duncanville, one of the returning teams from last season, olnly game was versus Cardinal Hayes. As a senior, Holland’s legs look more muscular and running mechanics more fluid than a year ago. Unlike many of his peers at this event he tends to prefer to dunk off one foot instead of two, leading to some of the quickest more fluid jams at this event. He led his team to victory with a strong second half, scoring 22 points and 10 rebounds. He demonstrated a fluid shooting motion and ability to score from beyond the arc. His game has matured from last season with a better understanding of finding his offensive spots on the floor and rotating better on the defensive end. He is a willing passer and adept at taking charges. Has room to gain strength through contact when handling the ball and around the rim.

Mookie Cook, 6’7, Wing Sr, AZ Compass, AZ

Cook and AZ Compass had an uneven tournament going 1-1 as a team in 2 low scoring defensive battles first versus Wasatch Academy in a win, then versus IMG in a loss. Mookie showcased his elite athleticism both on the defensive end and on the offensive end. He works hard on the wing on the defensive end, attacking opponents on that side of the ball trying to stop penetration and getting a steady rate of deflections and steals (2.5 avg) with his strong build and long wingspan. On the offensive end he had a few strong dunks and also periodically flashed some elite footwork with his back to the basket, hitting a couple nice fadeaway mid range jump shots. Unfortunately with outside jump shooting not falling for AZ Compass and in both games their opponents zoned up, not allowing dribble penetration and taking him and his teammates out of any offensive flow. He averaged 12.5 points, a bit of a disappointment considering his stature as one of the top wings in the class.

Koa Peat, 6’8, PF/C So, Perry High School, Gilbert, AZ



Just a sophomore, Koa is the only non-Junior/Senior among our top performers. His physical attributes make him look like a man child. Time and time again he provided highlight worthy dunks showcasing both his verticality and power on the offensive and on the defensive end intimidating opponents by making volleyball-like spikes as block shots. Led Perry High School in scoring with 21 points going along with 14 rebounds in a victory against Cardinal Hayes and even hitting a 3 pointer. He featured some good fastbreak skills making both good spacing and passing decisions. Has a strong basketball IQ in half court sets routinely making the right pass or cut. Well positioned rebounder (14 and 15 boards in 2 games), who has good defensive rotation tendencies on that end of the ball. He can be a difference maker on that end of the court. With being one of the highest rated players in his class there is more scrutiny. At this young stage in his development his athleticism and mature body are way ahead of his basketball skill set. Developing consistency at the free throw line (8/14 for the tournament) and in his jump shot is something that scouts are going to closely monitor. As other players in his class mature into freshmen in college the gap between his physical development and theirs will be lessen therefore there is a need for real development in his offensive skill set by that time to reach the level he can get to. Averaged 18.5 points on 47% from the field and 14.5 rebounds in his two games

Bryson Tucker, 6’6 , Wing, Jr, IMG, FL

Tucker and IMG had a strong weekend going back to Florida with a victories over Long Island Lutheran and AZ Compass. Bryson displayed very good shooting touch (6/9 from 3 in two games). He hit a few dagger 3s in both games and was very consistent from the charity stripe (10/12). He moves well without the ball to help his teammates give him the ball. Has a good vertical and is strong around the basket. The next step in his progression is to develop better handles, as they can be a little loose. While he did well against AZ Compass in terms of not turning the ball over, their wing defensive pressure caused him to rush and take some unwarranted shots (4/15). He is more of a shooter with good athleticism than a scorer at this point of his development.

VJ Edgecombe 6’5, Guard, Jr, Long Island Lutheran

Currently unranked, V.J. looked like one of the better prospects at this event and is a name to remember, with a chance to play at the highest level. Very good rebounder for a guard (13 rebounds in two games) who will block your shot. He is a very athletic guard with a good combination of speed and jumping ability who is always looking to go down hill and finish strong at the rim. The Bahamas product ran the show as the lead guard with the ball in his hands for most of the time. Well built and has a strong competitive fire to him. Was able to get to the line with ease and make opponents pay by being almost automatic shooting the ball well from the free throw line (11/12). He needs to continue to work on his pull up off the dribble where it can be a little slow and mechanical at times. Showed some encouraging signs by understanding his weakness and hitting the outside shot when given space (2/4 from beyond the arc). Playmaking skills for teammates is also an area with room to improve on as you would think that with his quick first step he would be able to show more ability to set teammates up. Averaged 16.5 as his team went 1-1 at this event (Victory over Wasatch Academy loss versus IMG).

Jared McCain, 6’4, Point Guard, Sr, Centennial High School, CA

The Duke commit’s sole game was in a victory against Bishop Gorman (72-53). While he did not shoot the ball well in this game he still had a double double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. His shooting form and mechanics are among his strengths. His weakness is his size as a scoring guard and lack of NBA level athleticism. Despite his deficiencies, he’s a leader and possesses quickness when handling the rock, showing very good ability to lull the defender to sleep and then utilize change of pace moves. He has very good footwork and uses his muscular frame to create separation.

Amier Ali, 6’7 Forward Jr, IMG, FL

Amier wasn’t the featured player, unlike others on this list but he was very efficient in both games for IMG. He showed good shooting touch (going 3 for 5 in each game) and has ideal length for a forward. Wiry framed athlete, his lack of ideal strength is something that holds him back at times and something he’ll need to improve at the next level. It will be interesting to see his progression both as he matures and how he expands his game in the coming months.

Jayden Ross, 6’8 Forward Sr, Long Island Lutheran

Versatile forward who was quick to guard both wings and post players. He has a nice, soft shot, moves well without the ball and knows how to make the right pass. Has a constant motor and seems to be in the mix on every play. Just average in terms of athleticism but quite agile and capable as an offensive threat. Needs to pay a little more attention to his footwork as he can get excited and switch pivot feet or move lift his pivot foot prior to taking a dribble. This turnover issue was the case on several occasions in his two games. But regardless there are makings of a high level player here if he can continue to develop his game. Averaged 10.5 points in the two games.

Honorable Mention:

Marcus Allen 6’6 Wing Jr, AZ Compass, AZ: An imposing body with amazing strength for a highschooler. Good defensive wing with long wingspan who averaged 7 points.

Pharaoh Compton 6’6, PF/C Jr AZ Compass, AZ: Efficient post scorer with a huge win span who averaged 9 points. He’s one of the more active and athletic bigs in the class who needs to tone his body some.

Kayden Edwards 6’3. Guard, So Duncanville High School, TX: Showed some real scoring ability, he went 4/5 from 3 in 15 minutes of play.

Jamie Kaiser 6’6 Forward,Sr IMG, FL: Outside marksman who had a big game versus AZ Compass averaging 15 points while shooting 6/13 from 3.

KJ Lewis, 6’5, point guard, Sr, Duncanville, Tx: The Arizona commit is a very efficient and steady point guard 7 assists to 1 turnover and good rebounder for a guard. Has the makings of a four year college making him an excellent recruit.

Vyctorius Miller, 6’5, Guard, Jr AZ Compass, AZ: Miller struggled at HoopHall West, however he did make some highlight assists and looked improved defensively but overall lacked his typical offensive creativity that he displayed in other events.

Adam Njie, 6’0, point guard, Jr Cardinal Hayes High School, Bronx: Quick first step with the best crossover at the event, averaged 7.5 points per game and showed good form from 3.

Dusty Stromer, 6’6, Forward, Sr, Notre Dame, CA: The Gonzaga commit featured his shot making ability versus Brophy in his only game of the tournament (72-61). He went 11-17 from the field and 6 for 9 from downtown scoring a game high 28 points. To no fault of his own his team was paired with one of the local teams making the competition he played against more uneven then the other players mentioned here.

Tru Washington, 6’3 Sr, AZ Compass, AZ: Strong athletic combo guard who showed the ability to go baseline ending with a two foot flush and hitting the occasional three. Intense defensively, would have liked to see more playmaking skills for others.

Mikey Williams 6’2, guard, Sr, San Ysidro, CA: The social media phenomenon showed his scoring ability as he went 8-17 from the field (3/6 from 3) finishing with 21 points