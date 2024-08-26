Airious Ace Bailey is an Atlanta based wing forward who oozes upside. He stood out in a number of the post season showcase events, including the Nike Hoop Summit, where I had the chance to catch up with him for a conversation. He’s clearly a young man who is passionate about the game of basketball. His skill set, with 6-9 size and long arms, and the ability to create offense for himself and hit outside shots, is rare for a freshman in college. He’s at Rutgers for the upcoming season, playing alongside Dylan Harper. Ace Bailey is currently projected to go second in the 2025 NBA Draft.

NBADraft.net: All right, so you guys came in a couple of days ago, what are your impressions of Portland and the Hoop Summit event, so far?

Ace Bailey: It’s a blessing to be in this position. It’s a blessing to be here. I mean, thank God, first of all. it’s the hard work that’s paying off. it’s good to be here.

NBADraft.net: And what do you hope to get out of this event?

Ace Bailey: I mean, just growing as a person outside of basketball, learning things outside of basketball, just continuing my growth.

NBADraft.net: For somebody that’s never seen you play before, how do you describe your game?

Ace Bailey: Unique.

NBADraft.net: How do you do it all? And what have you improved upon in the last like six months through the season?

Ace Bailey: I mean, one recent focus, really coming off screens and reading. Playing off the ball. Running, and setting up defenders off screens with timing.

NBADraft.net: And what do you want to improve on?

Ace Bailey: Just communication while I’m on defense. That’s really it.

NBADraft.net: Who of your teammates do you have the closest rapport with?

Ace Bailey: I mean Dylan (Harper).

NBADraft.net: And what do you expect heading there together at Rutgers?

Ace Bailey: We got big expectations for Rutgers, man. We got big expectations, man. I can’t explain it.

NBADraft.net: Put them on the map, huh?

Ace Bailey: Yes, sir. Because it’s going to work.

NBADraft.net: And what about academics there?

Ace Bailey: Same thing. Just do what I need to do, get done with my classes, be on time for classes, treat people like how I want to be treated.

NBADraft.net: If it wasn’t for basketball, what would you be doing in 10 to 15 years?

Ace Bailey: I’d probably be a mechanical engineer, for sure. Either that or a fisherman.

NBADraft.net: All right.I like it. So you do quite a bit of fishing?

Ace Bailey: Yeah, I fish a lot. I grew up fishing.

NBADraft.net: What else do you like doing off the court?

Ace Bailey: That is downtime, just chill.

NBADraft.net: How important is it to win?

Ace Bailey: It’s important, man. To have USA on my jersey, just to play for my friends. That’s a blessing. First of all, I just thank God for that. At least the hard work just to continue to keep playing.

NBADraft.net: Does that set this event apart from the other similar events?

Ace Bailey: I mean, yeah. Having the rivalry with international U.S.

NBADraft.net: Last thing, some players you compare your game to?

Ace Bailey: Paul George, Kevin Durant, T-Mac, Jayson Tatum, for sure.

NBADraft.net: Appreciate it, man. Best of luck to you.

Ace Bailey: Appreciate it. Thank you.