As the high school basketball season comes to en end, eight of the nation’s top teams gathered in New Jersey for the chance to win a National Title at The Throne National Championship Tournament. With a field featuring teams ranked in the top 20, several players stood out as all eight teams competed for the coveted championship.

Nate Ament 6’9 185 SF – Highland High School (Uncommitted)

Nate Ament is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, currently ranked as the highest-rated uncommitted senior in the nation. He is a tall and versatile forward with a wingspan of 6 feet 11 inches, capable of handling the ball effectively. Although Ament’s team was eliminated in the tournament’s first round by the eventual champions, he played impressively in the one game he participated in. During that matchup, he showcased his athleticism and skills by collecting 10 rebounds, including three offensive boards. Ament finished the game with 23 points, but his shooting was less efficient, as he made 6 of 17 attempts from the field. Despite this, he displayed flashes of his potential and is likely to become a prized player for a college program, pursuing a likely one-and-done college career.

Kiyan Anthony 6’5 185 SG – Long Island Lutheran High School (Syracuse)

Kiyan Anthony, the son of recently inducted Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, showcased why he is considered one of the top 40 recruits in the nation. He effectively utilized his size and talent on the court to impact the games, leading his team to victory in the championship against Allen High School. Throughout the tournament, Kiyan was a key player, averaging 17.6 points, three rebounds, and two assists per game. In the championship, he scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds, shooting 9 of 15 from the field, which earned him the tournament MVP honors.

Brayden Burries 6’4 185 PG – Eleanor Roosevelt High School (Uncommitted)

Brayden Burries was the hero of last year’s tournament, leading his team to victory after a stunning championship win against the Boozers and Columbus High School. However, this year’s experience was not as successful, as Burries and his team fell to the Cardinals from New Jersey in the first round. Despite the defeat, Burries showcased why he is ranked as the #2 point guard in the nation and the second-best uncommitted senior. He demonstrated various aspects of his skill set, being one of the top scorers in the country, and he recorded the highest point total in the first round. Burries finished the game with 32 points on 26 shots and contributed four assists, while his drive and competitive spirit were evident as he grabbed 19 rebounds in the loss.

Caleb Holt 6’5 200 SF – Grayson High School (Uncommitted)

Caleb Holt was the highest-rated player in the tournament and is currently ranked #3 in the 2026 class. He showcased his skills on both ends of the court during the only game he played in the tournament. His team started slowly, falling behind by double digits early on, but Holt helped turn things around, leading to a tie at 60-60 as the game entered the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, he suffered cramps in both legs during a crucial stretch for his team. Despite these physical challenges, Holt finished the game with 27 points on 18 shots. His high energy and intense competitive spirit set him apart on the court. With another year of high school ahead of him, Holt is expected to remain a top contender in his class as he pursues the #1 spot.

Kingston Flemings 6’2 169 PG – Brennan High School (Houston)

Kingston Flemings was a standout performer on the court, leading his team to the tournament’s second round before falling to the eventual champions. Flemings averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 7.5 rebounds throughout two games. He was a key player in the Bears’ round 1 victory, posting an impressive near triple-double with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists on 20 shots. Flemings utilized his speed and ball-handling skills to drive to the basket and excelled in the pick-and-roll, creating easy scoring opportunities for himself. As a top 20 recruit in the class of 2025, Flemings has all the potential to become another elite guard for Kelvin Sampson at Houston.

Kayden Mingo 6’2 178 PG – Long Island Lutheran High School (Penn State)

Kayden Mingo is the 40th-ranked player in the class of 2025 and the 8th-best point guard in the land. Despite a poor showing in game 1 of the tournament with 3 points, four assists, and seven rebounds, Mingo turned it around and became vital to his team’s eventual championship. Headed to Penn State in the fall, Mingo bounced back in games 2 and 3, using his intangibles and talent to find his groove. Finishing the tournament with averages of 11.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game, Mingo showed his versatility in New Jersey. Using his quickness and IQ, Mingo rebounds exceptionally well from the guard spot, sparking runs to easy baskets. Mingo possesses the tools and abilities to be an immediate impact player at Penn State next year.

Latrell Almond 6’8 210 Center – John Marshall High School (Uncommitted)

Latrell Almond is a top 20 ranked center in the class of 2026. Over the past three years, he has been a key player for the national powerhouse, John Marshall High School, contributing to the Justices’ three consecutive Virginia state titles. Almond played only one game in the Throne but showcased his skills on both ends of the floor, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds on just 10 shots. His standout performance included seven steals and five blocks on defense, highlighting his impressive motor. With another year of high school basketball ahead, Almond is expected to continue improving and likely rise in the rankings as he aims for a fourth straight state title.

Dylan Mingo 6’5 185 PG – Long Island Lutheran High School (Uncommitted)

Dylan Mingo is currently the #11 ranked player in the class of 2026 and the third-best point guard in his class. Along with his brother and Kiyan Anthony, Dylan played a key role for Long Island Lutheran at the Throne tournament. He averaged 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists throughout the tournament, shooting 56.2% from the field and 40% from three-point range. In the tournament’s first game, Dylan had his standout performance, scoring 18 points and grabbing five rebounds, which contributed to the Crusaders’ narrow one-point victory. Next year, Mingo will take over as the primary playmaker at LUHI, as both his brother and Kiyan will be heading off to college. With more opportunities to handle the ball, Mingo has the potential to break into the top 10 players of the 2026 class.

Jake Wilkins 6’9 185 SF – Grayson High School (Georgia)

Jake Wilkins is a top high school basketball player who showcased his skills at the Throne tournament. Although his team lost in the first round, Wilkins demonstrated exceptional athleticism that will benefit him at the next level. He delivered two impressive dunks during the game, including a spectacular baseline lob that energized the crowd. Over his four years in high school, Wilkins has made significant improvements, developing a consistent jump shot and the ability to create scoring opportunities. He finished his lone game with 13 points and six rebounds on 11 attempts. With added strength and weight to complement his elite athleticism, Wilkins possesses unique qualities that set him apart from his peers as he advances to the next level.