The East squad came up short, facing a stacked West team, losing 105-92. Here’s a rundown of the team’s prospects.

Cameron Boozer 6’9 235 PF – Duke

Boozer was named MVP of the East team with 16 points and 12 rebounds. He didn’t have any luck scoring from the perimeter, missing all 3 of his 3PT attempts but was accurate scoring in the paint to go 6-9 on 2PT attempts. He scored well on tip-ins and other second chance opportunities with 3 offensive rebounds. He also showed good use of his left hand and strong drives going left while jumping off his right foot. He had 4 turnovers in the game but played well overall. He showed his hops with a few power dunks and came away with a big help-side block off the backboard.

Isiah Harwell 6’6 205 SG – Houston

Harwell went scoreless in the first half but got hot in the 3rd quarter to score 13 of his 16 points. He shot 6-9 from the floor and was feeling it from the perimeter, with a few shots coming a few feet behind the 3PT line to go 4-7 from 3PT range. He shoots well off the catch and dribble, demonstrating a mix of both in the second half. Harwell showed his solid athleticism on a tip-slam and recorded 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Nate Ament 6’9 185 PF – Undecided

Ament intrigues with his ball-handling and speed at his size. He obviously needs to get stronger and can be bothered by contact when making moves with the ball but still showcased his skills. He finished with 12 points on 3-6 shooting and made both of his 3PT attempts, one after using an array of dribbles to score in the defender’s face and the other from deep range off the catch. He also showed nice body control on an up and under layup. Ament is one of the most intriguing long-term prospects in the game and he didn’t disappoint.

Darius Acuff 6’2 180 PG – Arkansas

Acuff scored 12 points on a high-volume shooting effort to go 4-14 FG and 1-8 from 3PT. Despite not shooting too well, he did impress on the baskets he did make. He showed burst after using a ball screen to finish with a floater in the midrange and hit a between the legs step-back for a deep 2PT shot on another play. He also showed some left hand finishing and ability to shoot off the catch in the game. He had some good plays passing the ball with 4 assists and got to the foul line to go 3-4 on free throws.

Malachi Moreno 6’10 230 C – Kentucky

Moreno made use of his 16 minutes to score an efficient 9 points (4-5 FG) and grab 5 (3 offensive) rebounds. All 3 of his baskets inside the arc were with his left hand, scoring on a step-through and other contested shots. He showed comfort hitting a corner 3 which hasn’t been part of his game going into his senior year. Defensively he came away with 2 blocks.

Shon Abaev 6’7 200 SF – Cincinnati

Abaev showed his shooting ability with 8 points on a nice 3-4 shooting and 2-3 from 3PT range. Outside of those 8 points, he didn’t do much else statistically with 1 rebound and 2 steals. He did have a game high 6 turnovers trying to do too much with the ball and getting stuck between multiple defenders on a few occasions.

Trey McKenney 6’4 225 SF – Michigan

McKenney had some struggles shooting the ball with his 7 points to go 3-10 from the floor and 1-5 from 3PT. Despite not having success from behind the arc, he has a nice shot and hit one off the catch. He also used his strength advantage to score underneath the basket in heavy traffic. He pulled down 3 rebounds and although he’s not the quickest player, he played good defense when opponents tried to iso him.

Cayden Boozer 6’4 205 PG – Duke

Boozer had a good game playing off the dribble and initiating offense. He uses screens well sometimes getting to the rim, other times to the middle to pull-up for a jumper or execute a floater, or even kick to the open man after he causes the defense to react. Boozer finished with 6 points (3-4 FG), 4 assists to 2 turnovers, and 2 steals.

Jalen Haralson 6’7 215 SF – Notre Dame

Haralson struggled shooting the ball, missing all 3 of his 3PT attempts and both free throws. He scored 4 points; one on a runout uncontested dunk and caught an airball to rattle in a dunk later in the game. He made a few nice passes and grabbed 4 rebounds in the game.

Braylon Mullins 6’4 180 SG – UConn

Mullins only scored 2 points, hitting a jump hook on AJ Dybantsa. He has a high reputation as one of the top shooters in the class but missed his only 3PT attempt in the game. Mullins didn’t provide too much else grabbing 2 rebounds and recording 2 steals.

Darius Adams 6’5 185 PG/SG – UConn

Adams went scoreless, missing all 3 of his 3PT attempts, which were also his only shot attempts in the game. He played some good on-ball defense, pulled down 4 rebounds, and recorded 3 assists. He struggled with turnovers, with 3 in the game, losing his footing on a few of them and ending up on the ground.

Eric Reibe 7’0 235 C – UConn

Reibe also didn’t score, missing both of his shots coming from 3PT range. He’s a skilled big man but didn’t showcase his ability in this one, with his only stats being 1 rebound and 1 turnover.