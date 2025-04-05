Hugo Yimga Moukouri 6-8 220 PF (France) Pole France INSEP Paris

Tournament stats : ( ANGT Belgrade – 4 games played )

MPG: 28:22

PIR: 16.2

PPG: 17.0

RPG: 5.8

APG: 1.8

SPG: 0.8

TPG: 2.2

BPG: 0

2FG: 60.6 % ( 20/33 )

3FG: 21.4 % ( 3/14 )

FT: 79.2 % ( 19/24 )

Tournament report:

Hugo (pictured) is another member of the starting five of the tournament, who had a significant role in winning the title in Belgrade. Strong, athletic reliable forward was one of the most consistent players of the French team. He can play outside as well inside the 3 point line, even though his percentages were somewhat low this tournament. He has a solid low post and one on one game, as he uses his strength and size to attack, mostly attacking the right side, scoring few on layups. He runs well on the break and he is always active/aggressive on rebounds. He needs to improve on his 3 point shooting off the dribble. Defensively speaking, like most of his teammates, he can guard multiple positions, and is physical. He loves to battle, is not afraid of contact, and can switch matching up against both guards and centers and defend them without making fouls.

Aaron Towo-Nansi 5’9 154 PG, (France) U18 Next Gen Team Belgrade March 4, 2009

Tournament stats:

MPG: 29:15

PIR: 23.8

PPG: 20.5

RPG: 2.8

APG: 4.2

SPG: 3.0

TPG: 2.0

BPG: 0

2FG: 46.9 % ( 15/32 )

3FG: 38.5 % ( 10/26 )

FT: 84.6 % ( 22/26 )

Tournament report: ( ANGT Belgrade – 4 games played )

Aaron was clearly one of the best point guards and players in Belgrade. Being two years younger than most of the competition, he led his team to a solid third place finish. He Is a leader, aggressive, and fast player with great handles and decent court vision. He uses his body very well against contact, and even though size could be a problem in the paint, he has diverse layup ability with either left and right hand. He is great in transition, where he can go coast to coast and find an open teammate. In isolation he is ambidextrous, and able to go all the way to the rim or stop for a pull up, more often for two than three point shots. Defensively, he is aggressive, often trying to steal the ball, although in pick and roll situations, sometimes is late coming off the screen. His biggest flaw for the senior level and higher levels is obviously his size, so it remains to be seen how much he grows, But when it comes to all other aspects of the game, Aaron possesses them.

Diego Garavaglia 6’7 202 SF (italy) EA7 Emporio Armani Milan April 4, 2007

Tournament stats:

MPG: 25:42

PIR: 17.5

PPG: 12.5

RPG: 4.8

APG: 4.2

SPG: 3.0

TPG: 1.2

BPG: 0

2FG: 50 % ( 15/30 )

3FG: 15.4 % ( 2/13 )

FT: 73.7 % ( 14/19 )

Tournament report: ( ANGT Belgrade – 4 games played )

Diego was among the best overall players in the tournament. He is a strong forward, whose game is based on him having the ball and creating for himself and for his teammates. He is always aggressive, can play more than one position, considering his size and strength, and is often looking to go all the way to the rim, or stop for pull ups. Usually he goes to his dominant right side, where he can withstand the contact and draw a foul. The thing he needs to improve the most upon is shooting, especially threes, both spot ups, and off the dribble ones. Defensively, he has the ability and physicality to guard multiple positions, which he often did this weekend in every game. At times he was overaggressive, but regardless, he could be a good defender in the future.

Helmuts Petrovics 6-4 SG/PG Joventut (Latvia) Badalona September 21, 2007

Tournament stats: ( ANGT Belgrade – 4 games played )

MPG: 28:00

PIR: 12.2

PPG: 10.5

RPG: 4.2

APG: 7.0

SPG: 1.5

TPG: 3.2

BPG: 0.2

2FG: 44 % ( 11/25 )

3FG: 17.6 % ( 3/17 )

FT: 61.1 % ( 11/18 )

Tournament report:

Helmuts along with Ian, were the best players on the team. The Latvian combo guard showed a bit of everything in Belgrade. He is fast, changes the tempo like few players can on a higher level. He has great handles and court vision, he was the top assist guy by far. He is very powerful in the open court and makes fantastic decisions, going all the way to the rim for a dunk, or finding teammates for easy layups or spot up shots. The thing he should work to improve on is his shooting, especially off the dribble. On defense, he is aggressive, sometimes late on rotations and closeout situations, but with his size and quick footwork, he can compensate without making a foul. He is active on rebounds, but considering his physicality could be more aggressive. In the end, without a doubt he left a strong impression as one of the best combo guards in the tournament.

Ian Platteeuw 6’11 231 C Joventut Badalona (Spain) November 3, 2007

Tournament stats: ( ANGT Belgrade – 4 games played )

MPG: 34:03

PIR: 21.5

PPG: 16.2

RPG: 15.0

APG: 4.2

SPG: 1.5

TPG: 4.2

BPG: 0.2

2FG: 43.5 % ( 30/69 )

3FG: 50% ( 1/2 )

FT: 20% ( 2/10 )

Tournament report:

Ian showed all of his potential in Belgrade. His game is based around the basket, where he can play on the low post or face to face, where he is very resourceful and can go both to the left and right side, even though his percentages were not so great. His court vision and IQ are on a high level, where, as a center he averaged 4.2 assists per game. In the pick and roll game he often sets soft screens, but rolls very fast and has a variety of moves when he gets the ball. His finishes around the basket look very nice with either hand, but some of them were not even close, especially in the final game, so he needs to improve on his shooting, from the floor and line. Defensively speaking, he is solid in one on one situations, always active on a rebounds, both on offensive and defensive. For his size, he is not slow, has good footwork and runs in transition very well. He needs to improve his strength and playing through contact. But with all the positives, he was voted a member of top 5 players of the tournament.

Lazar Stojkovic 6’10 PF/C Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (Serbia) October 22, 2007

Tournament stats: ( ANGT Belgrade – 4 games played )

MPG: 31:44

PIR: 20.2

PPG: 13.0

RPG: 8.0

APG: 3.2

SPG: 0.8

TPG: 2.8

BPG: 3.0

2FG: 51.6 % ( 16/31 )

3FG: 20% ( 2/10 )

FT: 77.8 % ( 14/18 )

Tournament report:

Lazar came in with a reputation as one of the top prospects to watch at this ANGT tournament, and he definitely did not disappoint. He is a tall, skinny, fast big guy who can play both PF and C positions. He can do bit of everything on the court, pass, and score in a multiple of ways. He runs the fast break great with the ball as without the ball. In one on one game plays on a low post and face up equally well using his dominant right hand most efficiently. He sets solid screens, rolls down to the rim fast and had a few powerful dunks. His shooting form looks smooth with a high release, even though his percentages on 3s do not show it. Defensively sometimes is late in rotations, but has a long wingspan and great timing on blocked shots to compensate that. He needs to improve playing through contact and get stronger in the upcoming years. This year he is playing in the Serbian first League with a significant role and minutes which will surely help him to adapt on a higher level.

Noa Kouakou-Heugue 6’10 207 PF/SF U18 Pole France INSEP Paris (France) April 28, 2007

Tournament stats: ( ANGT Belgrade – 4 games )

MPG: 31:10

PIR: 21.0

PPG: 15.5

RPG: 8.0

APG: 2.5

SPG: 0.8

TPG: 2.2

BPG: 0.8

2FG: 55.6 % ( 20/36 )

3FG: 33.3 % ( 1/3 )

FT: 79.2 % ( 19/24 )

Tournament report:

Noa was deservedly named most valuable player, leading his France team to a title in ANGT Belgrade, booking them a card to a final tournament in Abu Dhabi. He is an athletic forward with great energy on the court on both ends. Most of his shots come from around the rim, primarily with his right hand. In the pick and roll game, he rolls down fast, where he usually dunks the ball off the lob or pocket pass. He has solid court vision, ball control and makes good decisions when in the open court .Noa has great timing for cuts and generally for spacing inside the perimeter. Defensively he has huge potential, with his size, quick footwork and speed he can guard all 5 positions at this level, always aggressive, going for both offensive and defensive rebounds. Shooting is one of the main things he should iook to improve on, at least from midrange and finishes with his left hand. In the end, he was the key factor for his team winning first place.

Other players to watch ( ANGT Belgrade 2025 )

Stefan Marjanovic 6’11 C Crvena Zvezda Belgrade (Serbia) September 4, 2007

MPG: 24:09

PIR: 18.8

PPG: 17.8

RPG: 5.2

APG: 1.0

SPG: 1.8

TPG: 2.8

BPG: 1.2

2FG: 53.6 % ( 15/28 )

3FG: 50% ( 8/16 )

FT: 53.1 % ( 17/32 )

Stefan is a big, talented guy whose main offensive weapon is his 3 point shot, which with his size looks impressive, as his percentages were great except for on free throws. He has good ball control for his size and he is not afraid to use it in the open court. He needs improvement in his game near the rim, where he lacks confidence and technique and could be more aggressive going for rebounds.

Luigi Suigo 7’2 C EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (Italy) January 29, 2007

Tournament stats:

MPG: 24:54

PIR: 19.0

PPG: 12.5

RPG: 11.2

APG: 1.5

SPG: 2.2

TPG: 1.8

BPG: 1.8

2FG: 50 % ( 19/38 )

3FG: 25 % ( 2/8 )

FT: 75 % ( 6/8 )

Luigi is one of the tallest big men of his generation and showed all of his potential in Belgrade. For his size, he is moving on the court well, he can score off the pick and roll game or play on the low post, where he is most often going to his right side. Defensively, he is already a great rim protector with potential to be even better and a good rebounder. He needs improvement in shooting, but shows solid footwork, considering his height.

Nathan Soliman 6’8 SF/SG Polo France INSEP Paris May 14, 2009

Tournament stats:

MPG: 29:59

PIR: 15.0

PPG: 11.2

RPG: 5.5

APG: 1.8

SPG: 1.2

TPG: 1.2

BPG: 0.5

2FG: 68.2 % ( 15/22 )

3FG: 27.3 % ( 3/11 )

FT: 50 % ( 6/12 )

Nathan is one of the youngest players in this tournament, showing great potential at his size. He showed some lead guard ability for INSEP as they ran the offense through him at times, giving him the opportunity to be the decision maker in the half court set, pick and roll opportunities.. He can score in a variety of ways, going for the dunk, pulling up for a shot or after offensive rebounds. On defense, he also has huge potential,with a long wingspan. He’s also good at reading plays. The main thing he needs to work on is shooting, especially threes.

Mattia Ceccato 6’5 PG EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (Italy) June 8, 2007

Tournament stats:

MPG: 26:56

PIR: 14.2

PPG: 13.5

RPG: 3.0

APG: 3.8

SPG: 1.8

TPG: 2.0

BPG: 0.8

2FG: 52 % ( 13/25 )

3FG: 50 % ( 7/14 )

FT: 77.8 % ( 7/9 )

Mattia is a skilled combo guard with great shooting off of dribble,screens and pick and roll. He has solid handles and court vision, especially in the open court. He had good percentages and significant role for his team where he exploded in the game against Crvena Zvezda, scoring 26 points. For the senior and higher level, he needs improvement in his defense and his weight.

Cameron Houndo 6’8 C (France) INSEP Paris, Polo France January 10, 2008

Tournament stats:

MPG: 21:59

PIR: 12.8

PPG: 12.0

RPG: 5.0

APG: 1.2

SPG: 2.0

TPG: 1.8

BPG: 0.8

2FG: 54.3 % ( 19/35 )

3FG: 20 % ( 1/5 )

FT: 50 % ( 7/14 )

Cameron’s athleticism was second to none in Belgrade. At power forward, he was the enforcer for the INSEP team. He sets strong screens, protects the paint very well with his strong vertical, and brings energy and a fighting spirit to the team. Most of his points are scored with his strong athleticism, whether its running down the lanes on fast break opportunities for high flying dunks., in half court sets as the screener and then diving and finishing plays off lobs, in the dunker spot, or off offensive rebound put backs he’s finishing plays with his right hand or both hands with powerful dunks. In fact, he had the best dunk of the ANGT so far this season. Not just an athlete, Cameron showed poise and some passing ability as a hub post player and demonstrated some good but an inconsistent form from the perimeter. It will necessitate more consistency as he moves up to levels where there are similar level athletes and length.

Matthy Mahop 6’5 (France) Polo France INSEP Paris, May 9, 2008

This was the first competitive action Matthys partook in since having a severe ankle injury back in November. Rusty, he seemed to lack some of his explosiveness in this competition and had some atypical turnovers. He did, however, have some flashes of his potential. At 6’5 he has excellent positional size for a lead guard. He showed great ability to run the team offense and hound the opponents best perimeter player. You could see the rustiness in the game against Aaron Towo-Nansi where he had a couple turnovers. He also seemed to lack his typical vertical lift, as he pushed off to finish plays. But he showed picture perfect form from the free throw line and a knack for drawing fouls. Blessed with broad shoulders and big hands, he is able to finish plays off through contact, whether the foul is called or not. There are still question marks in his drive as a scorer and his ability to add range to his shot, but he has an interesting tool set as a prospect.