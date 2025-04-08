With the NCAA season now complete, our 2025 Extended Mock Draft 3.0 dives into the top 30 first-round prospects, complete with in-depth analysis and NBA comparisons for each player as draft boards begin to take shape.

1. Utah Jazz Cooper Flagg 6-8 205 SF/PF Duke Fr.

Cooper Flagg enters the 2025 NBA Draft as one of the most complete, coveted, and generational prospects in recent memory. At 6’8” with elite two-way versatility, Flagg led Duke to a deep tournament run before falling to Houston in a tightly contested Final Four matchup. Despite the loss, Flagg’s tournament performance only solidified his status as the projected No. 1 pick, displaying poise, polish, and a relentless motor on the biggest stage. He finished the season averaging 19.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 4.2 APG with a solid 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. His perimeter shooting took a major leap—rising from just 27% from three over his first 13 games to 45% across his final 24 contests. Along with the improved long-range accuracy, he displayed advanced shot creation skills, particularly off the dribble and in isolation sets, highlighting his growing offensive versatility. His feel for the game, timing as a shot-blocker, and ability to guard multiple positions make him a future All-Defensive candidate, while his offensive game continues to expand. Flagg has no glaring weaknesses — he processes the game like a veteran, competes at a high level, and embraces pressure. With an improving handle, smooth shooting mechanics, and a competitive edge rarely seen in players his age, Flagg is a franchise-changing, generational talent. At this point, only a small handful of teams wouldn’t relinquish their top player in a swap for the right to “Capture the Flagg” with the top overall selection in 2025.

NBA Comparison: Jayson Tatum

2. Washington Wizards Dylan Harper 6-6 215 PG/SG Rutgers Fr.

Dylan Harper heads into the 2025 NBA Draft process as a projected No. 2 overall pick and one of the most physically imposing and polished lead guards in the class. At 6’6”, 210 pounds, Harper brings a rare blend of size, strength, and feel that allows him to dictate pace and bully smaller defenders. Despite a challenging year at Rutgers, he remained a steady force, averaging 19.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 4.0 APG, while shooting 33% from three. Harper is a winner who thrives in pressure situations and elevates those around him. He’s an elite playmaker with advanced passing instincts and excellent court vision in the half court. While he lacks top-end speed or burst, his change-of-pace dribble, patience, and physicality more than compensate. He plays with a natural rhythm and uses angles and footwork to create space, drawing comparisons to a young James Harden with his ability to score and facilitate. One of the highest-floor prospects in the draft, Harper’s combination of strength, feel, and leadership make him a safe bet to become a long-term starting NBA guard. If he can continue to improve his outside shooting, he has All-Star potential as a primary initiator and high-level offensive engine.

NBA Comparison: Cade Cunningham

3. Charlotte Hornets VJ Edgecombe 6-5 190 SG/PG Baylor Fr.

VJ Edgecombe has skyrocketed into top-5 territory in the 2025 NBA Draft after a breakout freshman season, capping off a rapid rise from under-the-radar recruit to elite prospect. Originally from the Bahamas, Edgecombe wasn’t on most recruiting radars until his junior year, but his combination of athleticism, motor, and upside quickly made him a coveted name. He averaged 15.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 3.2 APG to 1.9 TO while shooting 34% from three, steadily improving throughout the season after a slow start. A jaw-dropping athlete, Edgecombe plays above the rim with ease and regularly finishes through contact and over defenders. His physical tools jump off the screen — long arms, explosive leaping ability, and fast-twitch reactions give him rare upside on both ends of the floor. Though still raw, he’s flashed intriguing point guard potential, showing growth as a secondary ball handler. However, he still needs refinement as a pick-and-roll facilitator and struggles at times to create clean looks in isolation. Defensively, his tools are elite, but he must become more consistent with his focus and effort. Edgecombe’s ceiling is among the highest in the draft. If he continues to polish his skill set, he has All-Star potential as a dynamic two-way perimeter weapon.

NBA Comparison: Dwyane Wade

4. New Orleans Pelicans Ace Bailey 6-8 200 SF Rutgers Fr.

Ace Bailey is one of the most intriguing and high-upside prospects, projected firmly within the top five of this year’s draft. A humble, soft-spoken kid from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Bailey rose to prominence playing for the Atlanta-based AAU powerhouse, Athletes of Tomorrow, and finished as a consensus top-three recruit in the 2024 high school class. While his unpolished interviews may not fully capture it, Bailey is known behind the scenes as being passionate about the game and driven to succeed. In a turbulent season for Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.3 APG while shooting 33.4% from three. He missed multiple games due to nagging injuries, including a mid-season ankle sprain that slowed his rhythm. His elite combination of length, athleticism, and shooting touch makes him a prototypical modern wing with two-way potential. The key debate surrounding Bailey’s draft range — potentially No. 2 or sliding slightly lower — will center on how much of Rutgers’ underwhelming season is placed on his shoulders. He remains the draft’s ultimate swing-for-the-fences pick: massive upside as a star-caliber wing, but with a slightly lower floor than some of the class’s more polished prospects.

NBA Comparison: Paul George

5. Philadelphia 76ers Jeremiah Fears 6-3 190 PG Oklahoma Fr.

With rising stock and a real chance to crack the top five, Fears is a player that has made a meteoric rise. A native of Joliet, Illinois, Fears starred on the EYBL circuit and was a top-30 high school prospect coming out of Compass Prep (AZ), The younger brother of Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr., Jeremiah carved his own path by committing to Oklahoma, where he embraced the opportunity to lead and be “the man” from day one. In his freshman season, Fears averaged 17.6 PPG, 5.3 APG, and 3.9 RPG while shooting 37% from three. His leadership, toughness, and maturity stood out, as did his elite burst and ability to get by defenders off the dribble. A fierce competitor with a sharp handle, he consistently created offense in isolation and in transition, showing dynamic playmaking upside. Fears saved his best for the postseason, delivering several standout performances and showcasing noticeable improvement as a shooter down the stretch.

NBA Comparison: Chauncey Billups

6. Brooklyn Nets Asa Newell 6-9 220 PF Georgia Fr.

Asa Newell is a long, fluid forward with a high ceiling who could hear his name called in the mid-lottery of the 2025 NBA Draft. Newell starred at national powerhouse Montverde Academy, where he was a top-15 prospect in the 2024 class according to Rivals. In his freshman year at Georgia, Newell averaged 15.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 0.9 APG, while shooting 29.2% from three and 74.8% from the free-throw line — solid indicators of long-term shooting potential. Measuring a 7’1” wingspan, and good leaping ability he brings elite physical tools and switchable length that NBA teams covet in modern forwards. Though still developing, Newell has steadily improved his strength and physicality, showing a greater willingness to rebound and absorb contact in the paint. There’s a real chance he will end up being underrated heading into the pre-draft process. If he continues to fill out his frame and add assertiveness, Newell has the tools to be a two-way high level contributor at the next level.

NBA Comparison: Drew Gooden

7. Toronto Raptors Kon Knueppel 6-6 220 SF/SG Duke Fr.

Knueppel is one of the most skilled and mentally tough prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft and is drawing serious lottery consideration. A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Knueppel played for Phenom University on the EYBL circuit, where he led all scorers with 22.5 PPG while shooting a blistering 47.5% from three. A high school legend in Wisconsin, Knueppel dominated the national scene and carried that poise into his freshman season at Duke. At 6’6” with a 6’9” wingspan and a 30-inch vertical, Knueppel may lack elite quickness, but he compensates with exceptional footwork, elite feel, and basketball IQ. He averaged 14.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.7 APG while shooting 40.6% from three and 91.4% from the line, helping guide Duke to the Final Four. A fierce competitor with high-level decision-making and underrated physical strength, Knueppel has been described by Coach Jon Scheyer as the “ultimate warrior.” Even if his athletic limitations hold him back defensively, his worst-case outcome is a high-level shooting specialist. His skill, toughness, and proven winning résumé give him a high floor and strong long-term value.

NBA Comparison: Chris Mullin

8. San Antonio Spurs Kasparas Jakucionis 6-5 190 SG/PG Illinois Fr.

Jakucionis (pronounced yah-KOO-cho-nis) is a skilled, shot-making combo guard with an international pedigree and lottery potential. Originally from Vilnius, Lithuania, Jakucionis joined Illinois after starting his career in the FC Barcelona system, spending time with both the junior and senior club. He averaged 15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 4.7 APG while shooting 31.8% from three and 84.5% from the free-throw line during his freshman campaign. He started the year on fire, showcasing advanced shot-making and positional versatility, before his shooting numbers cooled late in the season. Jakucionis measured with a 6’5.5” frame, 6’6” wingspan, and 8’3.5 standing reach at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit. Jakucionis plays with strong fundamentals and a mature approach. Though he played stretches at point guard in both Europe and college, he projects more as a combo or two-guard at the NBA level due to his scoring instincts and limited speed to defend ones. A high-level shooter with deep range and confident mechanics, he must improve at generating separation and creating quality looks off the bounce. Still, his feel, scoring ability, and adaptability in different systems make him one of the more polished international guards in the class with lottery upside.

NBA Comparison: Bogdan Bogdanovic

9. Portland Trailblazers Tre Johnson 6-6 190 SG Texas Fr.

Tre Johnson, a polished scoring guard from Dallas, Texas, enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a projected lottery pick after a strong and somewhat surprising freshman season at Texas. A former top-5 high school prospect out of Link Academy, Johnson starred on the AAU circuit with Team Griffin, averaging 23.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.3 APG in his senior year. At Texas, he posted 19.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 2.7 APG while posting a 42.7 FG%, 39.7 3P%, 87.1 FT% shooting split. With a 6’6” frame, 6’9” wingspan, and a 35-inch vertical, Johnson blends positional size with a high skill level. His smooth jumper, advanced footwork, and ability to create in the pick-and-roll make him one of the more refined offensive guards in the draft. He’s also an underrated passer, showing good vision when drawing help, though not always fully consistent as a decision-maker. His father played college ball at Baylor, and Johnson chose Texas to stay close to home, but scouts have quietly raised questions about his maturity at times. Still, his scoring instincts and upside as a three-level threat make him a potential steal in the mid-lottery.

NBA Comparison: Nick Young

10. Phoenix Suns Derik Queen 6-10 260 C Maryland Fr.

Queen, a highly skilled and physical big man from Baltimore, Maryland, has emerged as a possible lottery pick after a standout freshman season at Maryland. Measuring 6’10” with a 7’1” wingspan, Queen compensates for below-the-rim athleticism with excellent footwork, strong hands, and a great feel for the game. He chose Maryland to stay close to home and quickly became the heart of the team. Queen was a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American who dominated at Montverde Academy. A feisty, high-level competitor with advanced face-up skills and soft touch, Queen thrives in the mid-post and is a skilled passer for his position, consistently reading doubles and hitting cutters. He showed big-moment confidence, drilling a game-winning shot in the NCAA Tournament to knock out Colorado State. At Maryland, he averaged 16.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 1.9 APG while shooting 76.6% from the line and 20% from three. While not the most explosive athlete, his IQ, determination, toughness, and offensive polish give him a high floor and the potential to be a long-term NBA starter.

NBA Comparison: Brad Miller

11. Miami Heat Jase Richardson 6-3 180 SG/PG Michigan State Fr.

Richardson, a talented lefty combo guard out of Las Vegas, is trending toward potential lottery status in the 2025 NBA Draft after an impressive freshman season at Michigan State. The son of former NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson, Richardson overcame a knee injury in high school but made a quick and impressive recovery, regaining his explosiveness and athleticism without missing a beat. Measuring 6’3” with a 6’8” wingspan, Richardson is an underrated athlete who flashes some of the same bounce and finishing ability that made his father a household name. While primarily playing off the ball in high school and college, he’s shown improvement as a passer and decision-maker, though still needs to refine his floor general skills to take on full-time lead guard duties. At MSU, he posted 12.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 1.9 APG while shooting 41.2% from three and 83.8% from the free throw line.He’s proven to be a clutch performer, knocking down big shots in the NCAA Tournament. Richardson’s scoring, athleticism, and basketball pedigree give him real two-way NBA intrigue.

NBA Comparison: Monta Ellis

12. San Antonio Spurs (From Chicago) Ian Jackson 6-4 190 SG North Carolina Fr.

Ian Jackson, a 6'5" explosive combo guard from the Bronx, New York, enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a potential mid-first round pick. A former five-star prospect, Jackson brings a confident, aggressive scoring mentality and vertical pop (measured 40-inch vertical, 6'8" wingspan) that gives him legitimate NBA tools. Jackson showed flashes of brilliance, taking over games for UNC for short stints of the season, with his scoring and athleticism, but also endured long cold spells. A logjam of scoring guards at UNC limited his consistency and opportunity, and he fell out of the rotation late, scoring just 17 points across the final five games. More of a natural scorer than a playmaker, Jackson thrives in isolation, capable of knocking down open looks or creating space with his quickness. Though streaky and undersized for an NBA two-guard, his athletic tools and shooting touch give him strong value as a scoring spark plug off the bench. His skill set and athleticism is such that he seems to perform better in the half court set than in transition. At North Carolina, he averaged 11.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 0.9 APG while shooting 39.5% from three and 72.3% from the line.

NBA Comparison: Brandon Knight

13. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta) Nolan Traore 6-4 185 PG Saint-Quentin 2006

Nolan Traoré is a long, crafty lead guard with intriguing long-term upside and mid-first round potential in the 2025 NBA Draft. Hailing from Lyon, France, Traoré boasts excellent positional size at 6’5” with a 6’8” wingspan and an 8’6.25” standing reach—ideal measurables for an NBA point guard. Though still physically developing at just 185 pounds, added strength should elevate his game on both ends. Traoré averaged 11.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 5.5 APG this season for Saint-Quentin in France’s top league, showing flashes of elite playmaking and court vision. A natural facilitator, he thrives in transition and pick-and-roll situations, consistently making high-level reads. However, his shooting efficiency remains a concern. He connected on just 27% from three and 68% from the free-throw line, limiting his scoring impact. After a breakout 18-point performance at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit, expectations skyrocketed—but his inconsistency this season cooled some of that hype. Still, his feel for the game, length, and ability to create offense are enticing. If he can improve his jumper and add strength, Traoré has the tools to be a high-level NBA guard. He could become one of the draft’s bigger steals if he slips outside the lottery.

NBA Comparison: Killian Hayes

14. Dallas Mavericks JT Toppin 6-9 220 PF Texas Tech So.

JT Toppin is a high-energy, physical forward with growing mid-first round buzz and the kind of motor that NBA teams love. Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Toppin plays with a relentless edge, willing to run through a brick wall for his team and consistently impacting games with hustle, rebounding, and toughness. He averaged 18.2 PPG, 9.4 RPG, and 1.2 APG, flashing an improving offensive game to complement his defensive presence. Though just 6’7” barefoot, his 7’0” wingspan and 34-inch vertical allow him to play much bigger around the rim. He’s an elite rebounder for his size and constantly finds himself in the right spots through sheer effort and instinct. Offensively, Toppin is still developing. His shooting touch isn’t elite, but he’s made strides—hitting 33% from three and improving to 67.6% from the free-throw line. He’s working to expand his range and become more comfortable in pick-and-pop situations. Toppin isn’t a go-to scorer, but his energy, rebounding, and defensive switchability make him a strong candidate to carve out a role at the next level. With continued development on the offensive end, he could emerge as one of the draft’s more impactful role players.

NBA Comparison: Larry Nance Jr.

15. Orlando Magic Egor Demin 6-8 200 SF BYU Fr.

Egor Demin is one of the most intriguing international prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft and is firmly on the radar as a mid-first round pick. Originally from Moscow, Russia, Demin played for the Russian national youth teams and Real Madrid’s junior squad (for three seasons). At BYU, he struggled some with consistency as a freshman averaging 10.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 5.5 APG while shooting 27.3% from three and 69.5% from the line. With a 6’9” frame, a 7’0” wingspan, he offers a unique blend of size and perimeter skills. Demin brings advanced ball-handling and playmaking ability for his size — a point guard in a small forward’s body. His vision and passing in transition and in the halfcourt are impressive, and he can initiate offense or operate as a secondary creator. His father, Vladimir, played professionally in Russia, and that pedigree shows in his court feel and instincts. He chose BYU to develop under new head coach Kevin Young, who’s building a powerhouse and NBA-style system. Demin will need to improve his shooting efficiency and bring more consistency to his game night-to-night. Still raw in some areas, but his upside as a versatile, jumbo playmaker makes him one of the more fascinating boom or bust type picks in this draft class.

NBA Comparison: Josh Giddey

16. Atlanta Hawks (From Sacramento) Noa Essengue 6-10 200 SF/PF France 2006

Noa Essengue is a versatile combo forward with long-term upside and generally seen as a potential mid-first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Hailing from Orléans France, and currently playing for ratiopharm Ulm in Germany, Essengue has impressed with his length, versatility and a developing offensive game. At 6’10”, 200 pounds with a 9’3.25” standing reach, he possesses elite measurables for a modern forward. At just 18 years old (born December 18, 2006), Essengue averaged 12.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.1 APG, and 1.6 SPG in pro competition—impressive for his age. While his three-point shooting remains a work in progress (29.4%), he’s shown steady improvement and knocked down 73% from the free-throw line, a promising indicator for future development. Essengue stands out for his ball-handling ability at his size, allowing him to initiate in transition and attack closeouts. Defensively, he’s switchable with quick feet and active hands, generating steals and disrupting passing lanes. While still raw in areas—particularly strength and shot selection—his fluid athleticism, frame, and two-way potential are hard to ignore. With continued skill development, Essengue projects as a high-ceiling forward who can impact the game on both ends. He’s one of the most intriguing international names in the draft class.

NBA Comparison: Donyell Marshall

17.New York (From Detroit) Thomas Sorber 6-10 230 C/PF Georgetown Fr.

Thomas Sorber is a skilled, high-upside big man with a shot at landing in the mid-to-late first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Originally from Trenton, New Jersey, Sorber impressed as a freshman with his all-around game, averaging 14.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, and 2.9 APG while shooting 72.4% from the free-throw line and just 16% from three. He also averaged 1.9 blocks per game, flashing promising rim protection instincts. With stad out measurables, Sorber isn’t an explosive athlete but makes up for it with feel, positioning, and timing. Sorber has a natural understanding of the game and shows excellent vision and decision-making from the high post. He’s one of the best passing bigs in his class and consistently makes smart reads. Long term, he projects as a modern center with stretch potential and facilitating upside, but he’ll need to significantly improve his strength and conditioning. Still raw physically, he’ll benefit greatly from NBA-level development. While he’s not explosive off the dribble, his basketball IQ, size, and passing give him strong long-term appeal, even if he’s more of a project early in his career.

NBA Comparison: Greg Monroe

18. New York (From Milwaukee) Rasheer Fleming 6-9 230 PF St. Joseph’s Jr.

Rasheer Fleming, a versatile power forward has emerged as a legitimate late first-round prospect thanks to a strong junior campaign and major improvement in his perimeter shooting. The Camden, New Jersey product, Fleming averaged 14.7 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, and 1.4 SPG—impressive numbers, especially the steals for a frontcourt player, showing his defensive activity and awareness. The biggest development in Fleming’s game has been his three-point shot. After inconsistent shooting in previous seasons, he knocked down 62 of 159 from deep this year—good for 39% on high volume (nearly two makes per game). That shooting surge, combined with his athletic 6’9” frame and strong physical tools, makes him an intriguing modern stretch-four prospect. However, there are concerns. His scoring tapered off late in the season, and while productive, his numbers came against Atlantic 10 competition, which may slightly deflate how scouts project his impact at the next level. Still, his size, strength, defensive instincts, and reliable shooting from beyond the arc give him translatable traits for today’s NBA. Fleming may not have star upside, but he brings real two-way role player potential. If the shot continues to hold, he could outperform his draft slot as a valuable rotation forward.

NBA Comparison: Andrew Nicholson

19. Memphis Grizzlies Boogie Fland 6-2 180 PG Arkansas Fr.

Johnuel “Boogie’ Fland, a dynamic point guard hailing from the “Boogie Down” Bronx, New York, entered the college season with lottery-level buzz but saw his draft stock dip due to an injury that sidelined him for half the year. Once he returned, he struggled to find rhythm, though the flashes of elite playmaking remained evident. Despite the setback, Fland still averaged 13.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 5.1 APG, showing his ability to control the game as a lead guard. A former AAU standout, Fland built a reputation as a tough, hard-nosed competitor with excellent instincts and feel for the game. His electric quickness and natural wiggle make him a difficult cover in isolation, and he’s one of the best passers in the class when fully healthy. He also has a reliable runner and floater game, and his quick hands on defense lead to deflections and steals. At 6’2”, he lacks elite size, but his instincts and toughness help compensate. Whether he stays in this year’s draft or returns for another season, Fland still carries NBA starter potential. If a team takes a chance on him late in the first round, he could end up one of the steals of the class if he returns to form.

NBA Comparison: Cameron Payne

20. Utah Jazz Walter Clayton 6-2 190 PG/SG Florida Sr.

Walter Clayton Jr., a native of Lake Wales, Florida, proved himself as one of college basketball’s premier closers during Florida’s run to the national championship. The 6’2” guard earned Most Outstanding Player honors after guiding the Gators with clutch scoring, poise, and leadership in key moments. He averaged 18.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 4.1 APG, with 0.8 SPG and just 1.9 turnovers per game—showcasing efficiency and control as a combo guard. Clayton is a fearless late-game performer with a polished scoring package. He shot 45.1% from the field, an elite 39.2% from three, and 87.1% at the free-throw line—proving himself as a high-level shot-maker at all three levels. Whether pulling up from deep or attacking closeouts, Clayton thrives under pressure and consistently hits big shots. While he brings toughness, confidence, and winning intangibles, there are questions about his fit at the next level. He lacks ideal size for a traditional point guard and will need to improve his decision-making and overall command of the offense to thrive in a lead role. Still, his elite shooting, clutch gene, and scoring instincts make him a strong candidate for teams in need of backcourt firepower in the 20-25 range of the first round.

NBA Comparison: Fred Van Vleet

21. Miami Heat Khaman Maluach 7-2 260 C Duke Fr.

Khaman Maluach, a 7’2” center from South Sudan, is one of the most fascinating long-term prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft and could hear his name called in the lottery. A product of the NBA Academy Africa. His age is listed as just 18, and he measured with a 7’6” wingspan, 9’6.5” standing reach, at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit — making him one of the most physically imposing players in the class. While the 1.3 blocks per game stat doesn’t leap off the page, it fails to capture his game-changing impact as a rim protector. His length, instincts, and rim protection consistently alter shots and opponent’s decision making. Offensively, his fluid free throw motion hints at long-term shooting potential, though most of his production currently comes via alley-oop dunks and dump-off finishes. He struggled in the Final Four, recording zero rebounds vs. Houston — a tough mark for a player his size. He also remains vulnerable when defending in space and on switches. Still, Maluach’s tools and upside make him a swing for the fences pick with starter potential.

NBA Comparison: Jakob Poeltl

22. Los Angeles Clippers Baye Ndongo 6-8 225 PF Georgia Tech So.

Baye Ndongo, a 6’9” high-energy forward from Dakar, Senegal, is rising as a potential first round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after a second season at Georgia Tech and a strong showing at the 2024 NBA Combine. The 21-year-old declared for the draft after testing the waters and returning to school, showing measurable growth in both his body and skill set. Ndongo averaged 13.4 PPG, and 8.9 RPG, while shooting 71% from the free-throw line and 36% from three but on a low volume (7-19). He posted a 7’1” wingspan and a 39-inch vertical at the combine, confirming his freakish athleticism and NBA-level physical tools. While his statistical jump from his freshman year wasn’t dramatic, he displayed improved footwork, body control, and defensive versatility. Ndongo brings a mature approach and relentless motor. He’s a bouncy, above-the-rim finisher who thrives in transition and as a lob target, while showing flashes of a developing face-up game. His energy, toughness, and defensive effort make him an ideal modern energy four. Still raw in some areas, but his physical profile and upside as a two-way role player give him strong appeal in the mid-to-late first round.

NBA Comparison: Bo Outlaw

23. Orlando Magic (From Denver) Tahaad Pettiford 6-1 180 PG Auburn Fr.

Tahaad Pettiford, a dynamic point guard from Jersey City, New Jersey, made a major impact in his freshman season at Auburn, helping lead the Tigers to a No. 1 overall seed and a Final Four appearance. Though he came off the bench, Pettiford quickly emerged as one of the most dangerous instant-offense guards in the country. He averaged 11.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.0 APG, and 0.9 SPG while shooting 42.1% from the field, 36.6% from three, and 80.4% from the line—efficient numbers for a freshman playing a key role on a loaded roster. Pettiford plays with jitterbug speed and elite shiftiness, using his quick first step and advanced ball-handling to break down defenders. He has a ton of “wiggle” to his game and thrives in space, both as a scorer and facilitator. A fearless competitor, Pettiford doesn’t shy away from big moments and brought a spark every time he stepped on the floor. At just 6’1”, size and defensive efficiency are concerns at the next level, but his quickness, shot-making, and creativity give him real NBA value. Projected as a late first-rounder, Pettiford is one of the top freshmen in the nation and a potential steal if his game continues to evolve. His body type and skill set compares to a smaller Jeff Teague or Brandon Jennings type for the NBA level.

NBA Comparison: Jeff Teague

24. Indiana Pacers Hugo Gonzalez 6-6 200 SG Real Madrid 2006

Hugo González is a talented Spanish wing with long-term lottery potential, though he currently projects as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Born February 5, 2006, in Madrid, Spain, González has been a standout in his age group for years, earning recognition for his smooth offensive game and ability to create in isolation. At 6’7” with a reported 6’10” wingspan and a 36-inch vertical, González has the physical tools to thrive on the wing at the next level. Playing limited minutes (12.6 MPG) for Real Madrid’s powerhouse senior team, he averaged 4.6 PPG while shooting just 27% from three on low volume—highlighting the need for continued development and confidence in his perimeter shot. Despite the numbers, his flashes are undeniable. González is fluid with the ball, has a creative handle, and plays with a flair that’s rare for his age. His father Paco Gonzalez played professionally in Spain, and that basketball background is evident in his court awareness and natural feel. Still just 18 years old, he remains a high-upside international prospect. Whether he keeps his name in the draft or returns for further seasoning, González is viewed as a long-term investment who could reward patience with real two-way potential.

NBA Comparison: Rudy Fernandez

25. New Orleans Pelicans (From LA Lakers) Chaz Lanier 6-5 200 SG Tennessee Sr.

Lanier has emerged as a potential first-round pick thanks to his great scoring ability, maturity, and elite shooting touch. Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Lanier played for Team CP3 on the AAU circuit and was lightly recruited out of high school before his college career at North Florida. After transferring to Tennessee, as a fifth year senior, he quickly became one of the most efficient perimeter scorers in the SEC. Lanier averaged 18.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, and 1.1 APG while shooting 39.5% from three and 75.8% from the free-throw line. A knockdown shooter with deep range and supreme confidence, Lanier thrives in catch-and-shoot situations and moves well without the ball. His shot features an unorthodox, low release, but it’s quick and consistent enough to make it effective at the next level. At 6’4”, he has decent but not ideal size for an NBA shooting guard and isn’t a natural shot creator or playmaker. His age—already 23—also caps his long-term upside. He struggled with efficiency during the NCAA Tournament against high level defenders, which raised some concerns. Still, Lanier’s leadership, focus, and toughness stand out. He profiles as an immediate bench scorer who can stretch the floor, play within a system, and provide reliable shooting in a modern NBA offense.

NBA Comparison: Chris Duarte

26. New York Knicks Nique Clifford 6-6 200 SG Colorado St. Sr.

A late bloomer and native of Colorado Springs, Nique Clifford has emerged as a potential late first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after a breakout senior season. The 6’6” wing posted impressive all-around numbers: 18.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.4 APG, and 0.8 SPG to 1.9 turnovers per game, while shooting 49.6% from the field, 37.7% from three, and 77.7% from the line. Clifford is an explosive leaper and finishes well at the rim. He is effective attacking off the dribble and thrives in pick-and-roll situations, showing impressive vision as a passer and comfort as a secondary ball-handler. Defensively, he’s a strong on-ball presence with the size and athleticism to guard multiple positions.Though he was once considered a role player, Clifford has steadily developed into a legitimate offensive focal point and reliable floor spacer. His 3-point shooting has come a long way, adding another dimension to his game. Born February 9, 2002, Clifford is already 23, which may limit his perceived upside compared to younger prospects. Still, his athleticism, versatility, and late-career growth suggest he could carve out a valuable role early at the next level.

NBA Comparison: Cody Martin

27. Oklahoma City (From Houston) Liam McNeeley 6-7 210 SF UConn Fr.

Liam McNeeley, a skilled forward from Richardson, Texas, enters the 2025 NBA Draft conversation as a potential late first-round pick thanks to his high basketball IQ, toughness, shooting mechanics, and feel for the game. In his freshman season, McNeeley averaged 14.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 2.3 APG, along with 0.8 SPG and 1.9 turnovers per game. He shot 31.7% from three, 86.6% from the line, and 38.1% from the field. McNeeley’s greatest strength lies in his spot-up shooting and floor spacing. Despite underwhelming percentages, his smooth mechanics and free throw accuracy suggest he projects as a reliable shooter at the next level. He overcomes a glaring lack of foot speed and vertical burst with strong fundamentals, high-level decision-making, and the ability to play within an offense. His limitations become more apparent when attacking the rim or playing in transition, where his athleticism doesn’t allow him to finish consistently or separate from defenders. A lack of a standout point guard teammate at the college level also hindered his efficiency, often forcing him into contested shots. While McNeeley isn’t a flashy prospect, his toughness, intelligence, and shooting give him a high floor as a rotational wing who can contribute in a structured NBA system.

NBA Comparison: Corey Kispert

28. Boston Celtics Noah Penda 6-6 215 SF France 2005

Penda, a versatile combo forward born in Paris and raised in Bondy, France, has emerged as a possible first-round pick. A high-IQ, unselfish player, Penda is averaging 10.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.4 SPG while shooting 51.7% from the field, 29.2% from three, and 75.3% from the free-throw line. Penda thrives in the “connector” role—he’s not a primary scorer, but he makes winning plays, keeps the ball moving, and finds ways to contribute on both ends. Defensively, he’s one of the better perimeter-stopping forwards in his class, with the strength and foot speed to guard multiple positions. His versatility and motor make him a high-floor prospect, particularly appealing to playoff teams in need of energetic role players who understand their role. Offensively, he’s still developing as a shooter, and his perimeter shot remains inconsistent. However, his passing and ability to make reads on the move help him to contribute even when he’s not scoring. Born January 7, 2005, Penda still has room to grow, but his ceiling isn’t as high as some of the flashier prospects. Still, his defensive upside and team-first mentality make him an attractive late-first or early second-round target.

NBA Comparison: Boris Diaw

29. Utah Jazz (From Cleveland) Collin Murray-Boyles 6-7 250 PF South Carolina So.

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Collin Murray-Boyles has garnered significant attention after a highly productive sophomore season at South Carolina. The 6’7” forward averaged 16.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, and 1.5 SPG while shooting an impressive 58.6% from the field. However, his outside shot remains a question mark—he connected on just 26.5% from three and 70.7% from the free-throw line. Murray-Boyles plays with a physical, bully-ball style on offense, using his 7’0” wingspan to create space and finish around the rim. He’s effective in isolation, often taking advantage of slower or undersized defenders with powerful drives and crafty footwork. In the post, he’s tough to move and shows strong touch despite lacking high-end explosiveness. Defensively, he’s solid but not a standout. His speed and lateral quickness are average, limiting his versatility on that end despite his wingspan. At 6’7”, he’s somewhat of a tweener who doesn’t yet have the shooting consistency to stretch the floor or the quickness to guard wings full-time. Born June 10, 2005, he’s still young and has room to grow, but questions about his positional fit and lack of elite physical tools make his first round status curious without further development.

NBA Comparison: Talon Horton-Tucker

30. Brooklyn Nets (from Oklahoma City) Yaxel Lendeborg 6-9 240 PF/C UAB Sr.

Hailing from Pennsuken, New Jersey, and born in Puerto Rico, Yaxel Lendeborg has turned heads with his versatile stat line this past season: 17.7 PPG, 11.4 RPG, and 4.2 APG, coupled with 1.7 SPG to just 2.2 turnovers. Despite not being especially fast or explosive, Landeborg uses his impressive 7’2” wingspan to snare rebounds, disrupt passing lanes, and generate steals. He shot 52.2% from the field, 35.7% from three, and 75.7% at the foul line—solid numbers that indicate both efficiency and shooting potential. A high-IQ passer, Lendeborg excels in finding open teammates, particularly from the high post or off dribble handoffs. His length also makes him a threat in transition, where he can finish above defenders or initiate offense on the move. However, questions remain about how his game will translate against elite-level athletes. He occasionally goes cold from the perimeter and must maintain consistency to solidify his draft stock. Despite being 22 years of age, Landeborg’s length and skill set give him intriguing upside, but scouts will want to see him prove that he can handle more physical, fast-paced competition. If he can show consistency and maintain focus on both ends, he has the tools to emerge as a valuable, do-it-all forward at the next level.

NBA Comparison: Kyle Anderson