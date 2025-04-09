The annual Nike Hoop Summit returns this week for its 30th competition, featuring an exciting blend of elite high school talent, rising international stars, and compelling storylines. Widely projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa headlines the event after suiting up for the International Team last year. Joining him on the USA roster is versatile bigman Nate Ament, still undeclared, along with Duke’s Cameron Boozer and Chris Cenac, a future Houston Cougar. The United States Men’s Team will be coached by Frank Bennett (Chaminade College Prep, MO), who will look to blend a range of styles and personalities into a winning squad—one that is heavily favored to claim victory.

The USA roster is packed with top recruits, including dynamic combo guard Darius Acuff (Arkansas), Cayden Boozer (Duke), sharpshooter Mikel Brown (Louisville), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), Jasper Johnson (Kentucky), Nikolas Khamenia (Duke), Malachi Moreno (Kentucky), and Trey McKinney (Michigan) replaces  Koa Peat (Arizona). Their combination of athleticism, scoring prowess, and defensive tenacity promises to form a formidable lineup.

On the other side, the International Team features Tajh Ariza, a physical specimen reminiscent of his father Trevor Ariza; [defensive-minded Player: Dash Daniels] (Australia), brother of a current Atlanta Hawks top-10 pick; and Bogoljub Markovic from KK Mega Soccerbet in Serbia.

They are joined by Ikenna Alozie (Nigeria), Kiyan Anthony—son of Carmelo Anthony and of Puerto Rican heritage—Omer Mayer (Israel), Jaion Pitt (Canada), Eric Reibe (Germany) from Potomac, MI, heading to UConn, David Mirkovic (replacing Michael Ružić), Dame Sarr of Italy, Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor)—an athletic standout—and Boyuan Zhang from China. The International squad will be led by Marshall Cho of South Korea, renowned for his player development within the USA basketball program and strategic approach.

Fans can expect a thrilling clash of elite prospects on Saturday’s televised game, while on-court practices offer scouts an in-depth look at each player’s skill set. This is why the Nike Hoop Summit remains a must-watch event for NBA scouts and basketball aficionados alike.

International Team Measurements

NumberNameHeightWeightStanding ReachWingspanLengthWidthCountry
1Ikenna Alozie6′ 1″1948′ 1.5″6’4″8.25″9.25″Nigeria
2Dame Sarr6′ 7.5″1898′ 9.5″6′ 11.75″9.0″10.25″Italy
3Kiyan Anthony6′ 6″1808’5.5″6′ 8″8.5″8.5″Puerto Rico
4Dash Daniels6’5″1998′ 6″6’8.5″8.5″9.5″Australia
5Tounde Yessoufou6’5.25″2168′ 6″6′ 8.5″8.5″9.0″Benin
6Bogoljub Markovic6′ 11″2169′ 0″6′ 11″8.25″9.5″Serbia
7Tajh Ariza6’8.25″1968′ 9.5″6′ 9.75″8.75″9.0″Japan
8David Mirkovic6’8″2558′ 9″6′ 11″8.5″10.5″Montenegro
9Jaion Pitt6′ 6″2278′ 9″7’0″9.0″9.75″Canada
10Omer Mayer6’3.5″2158′ 3″6’6″8.25″9.5″Israel
11Boyuan Zhang6′ 8″2088’7″6’10”8.75″9.0″China
12Eric Reibe6’11.75″2479’1″7’1″9.0″10.0″Germany


USA Team Roster – Nike Hoop Summit

NamePosHt.Wt.Birth DateHigh SchoolCollegeHometown
Darius AcuffG6-2180Nov 16, 2006IMG Academy (FL)ArkansasDetroit, MI
Nate AmentF6-9185Dec 10, 2006Highland (VA)UndecidedManassas, VA
Cameron BoozerF6-9235Jul 18, 2007Columbus High School (FL)DukeMiami, FL
Cayden BoozerG6-4205Jul 18, 2007Columbus High School (FL)DukeMiami, FL
Mikel Brown Jr.G6-2175Apr 3, 2006Overtime Elite (GA)LouisvilleOrlando, FL
Chris Cenac, Jr.C6-10233Jan 31, 2007Link Year Prep (MO)HoustonLaPlace, LA
AJ DybantsaGF6-9210Jan 29, 2007Utah Prep Academy (UT)Brigham YoungBrockton, MA
Jalen HaralsonF6-7210Apr 30, 2007La Lumiere (IN)Notre DameFishers, IN
Jasper JohnsonG6-4175Mar 25, 2006Link Year Prep (MO)KentuckyVersailles, KY
Nikolas KhameniaF6-8210Dec 27, 2006Harvard-Westlake (CA)DukeLos Angeles, CA
Malachi MorenoC6-11230Oct 24, 2006Great Crossing High School (KY)KentuckyGeorgetown, KY
Trey McKenneyG6-4225Sept 6, 2006St. Mary’s Prep (MI)MichiganFlint, MI
