The annual Nike Hoop Summit returns this week for its 30th competition, featuring an exciting blend of elite high school talent, rising international stars, and compelling storylines. Widely projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa headlines the event after suiting up for the International Team last year. Joining him on the USA roster is versatile bigman Nate Ament, still undeclared, along with Duke’s Cameron Boozer and Chris Cenac, a future Houston Cougar. The United States Men’s Team will be coached by Frank Bennett (Chaminade College Prep, MO), who will look to blend a range of styles and personalities into a winning squad—one that is heavily favored to claim victory.

The USA roster is packed with top recruits, including dynamic combo guard Darius Acuff (Arkansas), Cayden Boozer (Duke), sharpshooter Mikel Brown (Louisville), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), Jasper Johnson (Kentucky), Nikolas Khamenia (Duke), Malachi Moreno (Kentucky), and Trey McKinney (Michigan) replaces Koa Peat (Arizona). Their combination of athleticism, scoring prowess, and defensive tenacity promises to form a formidable lineup.

On the other side, the International Team features Tajh Ariza, a physical specimen reminiscent of his father Trevor Ariza; [defensive-minded Player: Dash Daniels] (Australia), brother of a current Atlanta Hawks top-10 pick; and Bogoljub Markovic from KK Mega Soccerbet in Serbia.

They are joined by Ikenna Alozie (Nigeria), Kiyan Anthony—son of Carmelo Anthony and of Puerto Rican heritage—Omer Mayer (Israel), Jaion Pitt (Canada), Eric Reibe (Germany) from Potomac, MI, heading to UConn, David Mirkovic (replacing Michael Ružić), Dame Sarr of Italy, Tounde Yessoufou (Baylor)—an athletic standout—and Boyuan Zhang from China. The International squad will be led by Marshall Cho of South Korea, renowned for his player development within the USA basketball program and strategic approach.

Fans can expect a thrilling clash of elite prospects on Saturday’s televised game, while on-court practices offer scouts an in-depth look at each player’s skill set. This is why the Nike Hoop Summit remains a must-watch event for NBA scouts and basketball aficionados alike.

International Team Measurements



USA Team Roster – Nike Hoop Summit