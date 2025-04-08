Following Florida’s impressive victory Monday night, we take an immediate look at the players who improved—and those who may have damaged—their draft stock over Final Four weekend, including standout performances from the national championship stage in San Antonio.

Stock Up

Cooper Flagg 6-9 220 SF/PF Duke Fr.

The headliner didn’t make it to Monday, but with the way NBA fandom has evolved—shifting from team loyalty to player-driven passion—Cooper Flagg has undoubtedly captivated America. Throughout the game against Houston, Flagg made all the big plays—knocking down three-pointers, blocking shots, and leading the Blue Devils with composure and fire. In the end, his missed last-second fadeaway was less a failure and more a byproduct of a ship sinking around him. On the biggest stage, Flagg’s game elevated. He delivered a sensational performance, finishing with 27 points on 8-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free throw line. He played with poise, toughness, and the kind of presence that rarely comes from a freshman. Duke may have fallen short of the title game, but Flagg’s star continues to rise. The loss sends him into the NBA with a potential chip on his shoulder—one that could fuel his development and competitiveness at the next level. Widely considered a generational talent, Flagg has the tools, mindset, and spotlight to become one of the league’s future faces. In a sport increasingly driven by individual brilliance, Cooper Flagg is already stepping into the spotlight—and the world is starting to take notice.

Walter Clayton 6-3 190 PG/SG Florida Sr.

The Florida Gators captured the national championship, and once again, Walter Clayton Jr. was clutch in the closing minutes. In addition to leading the offense, he made the crucial defensive play at the end—closing out hard and negating Emanuel Sharp’s three-point look in the final seconds to seal the win. Despite an off night statistically—finishing with 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting and 1-of-7 from three—Clayton dished out 7 assists and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. Clayton Jr. continues to prove he’s one of the most fearless shot-makers in college basketball—always ready to take, and make, the biggest shots. His impact in key moments has defined Florida’s title run, delivering late-game poise and leadership time and time again. In the Elite Eight win over Auburn, he erupted for a career-high 34 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. That performance pushed him past Joakim Noah for the most points scored by a Gator in a single NCAA Tournament. Clayton’s elite speed off the dribble and ability to finish through contact make him a tough cover. But what truly sets him apart is his versatility as a scorer—whether it’s pulling up in transition, attacking closeouts, or spotting up from deep. His composure under pressure and relentless focus have made him one of the premier closers and most respected leaders in college basketball. Side note: A former football standout, Clayton was recruited as both a wide receiver and quarterback, receiving offers from Notre Dame, Florida, and Georgia—possibly the source of his elite toughness and fearless approach.

Will Richard 6-4 206 SG Florida Jr.

Richard saved his best for the biggest stage, turning in a standout performance in Florida’s national championship win over Houston. The versatile junior wing was the Gators’ most impactful player on Monday night, finishing with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. He also knocked down 4-of-7 from three, including several shots in the first half that helped Florida from falling too far behind against Houston’s elite defense. Richard’s two-way presence was equally important. Late in the second half, he made the game’s most crucial defensive play—stripping Houston guard Emanuel Sharp on a potential go-ahead possession, showcasing his awareness, toughness, and active hands. His ability to guard multiple positions, crash the glass, and hit shots from deep was essential in a grind-it-out title game. Richard’s performance underscored his value as a 3-and-D prospect with a winning mentality. He played with poise, energy, and confidence throughout the tournament and capped it with a performance that boosts his draft stock. While often overshadowed by Florida’s headline guards, Richard was the steady, reliable presence who delivered when it mattered most. Monday night, he wasn’t just a role player—he was Florida’s best player on the floor.

Kon Knueppel 6-6 220 SG/SF Duke Fr.

Kon Knueppel’s draft stock continues to climb, even after Duke’s earlier-than-expected tournament exit. Though he had a few hiccups in his final game—including an awkward-looking finish on a one-on-one fast break that highlighted his lack of top-tier athleticism—Knueppel has consistently shown the skill and savvy to overcome those physical limitations. He’s often forced to rely on pump fakes and timing rather than explosive first steps, but his advanced footwork, feel, and basketball IQ allow him to generate clean looks. Knueppel has mastered the nuances of scoring, using strength, angles, and a soft touch to compensate for what he lacks in burst. A high-level shooter with deep range, he remains one of the most efficient offensive players in the class. He was the emotional and strategic backbone of Duke alongside Cooper Flagg, showcasing leadership and toughness all season. His floor as a rotation-level shooter is rock solid—his NBA success hinges on how well he adjusts to the speed, length, and physicality of the next level.

LJ Cryer 6-1 190 PG Houston Sr.

LJ Cryer was clutch in the national title game, despite Houston’s loss, scoring a game-high 19 points. He hit 4-of-11 from three and 6-of-18 from the floor, keeping the Cougars within striking distance down the stretch with his confident shot-making. Cryer showed his scoring prowess in Houston’s win over Duke as well, finishing with 23 points and hitting several timely shots to keep the Cougars in control. His quick release, deep range, and ability to create space off the bounce were on full display. Despite his 6’1″ frame, Cryer played with grit, absorbing contact in the lane and showing fearlessness against bigger guards. His clutch shot-making, including a dagger three late in the second half, highlighted his confidence and offensive polish. However, questions remain about how his game translates to the next level. Cryer struggles to consistently create for others, finishing with just one assist, and his limited size and average athleticism pose concerns on the defensive end. He can be targeted in switches and lacks the tools to consistently stay in front of elite NBA guards. While Cryer’s toughness and scoring ability are undeniable, his ceiling may be capped as a microwave scorer off the bench unless he expands his playmaking and tightens up defensively. Still, his competitive edge and shot-making could earn him a look in the second round.

Emanuel Sharp 6-6 210 SF Houston Sr.

Despite struggling in the closing minutes against Florida in the final, Sharp delivered a clutch, composed performance in Houston’s win over Duke, hitting a massive late three that helped them win. He finished with 16 points, showcasing his physicality, shot-making, and mental toughness in key moments. Sharp consistently found ways to score, using strength and footwork to create space despite lacking elite burst or lateral quickness. While his toughness and fearlessness were crucial to Houston’s victory, questions remain about his translatability to the next level. Sharp’s slow foot speed was exposed at times on defense, struggling to stay in front of quicker guards. Offensively, he’s more of a system scorer than a dynamic creator, often relying on others to get him open looks. Still, his ability to spot up and hit big shots under pressure, along with his physical style and high IQ, give him appeal as a potential floor-spacing role player. Sharp showed he belongs—but his ceiling may be limited without improved mobility.

Stock Down

Khaman Maluach 7-2 260 C Duke Fr.

Khaman Maluach had his toughest outing of the tournament in the Final Four loss to Houston, struggling to make an impact on either end. The Cougars neutralized the 7’2” center with physicality and discipline, holding him to zero rebounds—a concerning stat given his elite size, length, and athletic tools. Houston’s game plan, executed flawlessly by their long, athletic frontcourt and crafted by Kelvin Sampson, took away Maluach’s usual lob and dunk opportunities, forcing him into uncomfortable spots. While Maluach has generated buzz throughout March Madness, this performance served as a reality check. He remains an intriguing long-term project, but the rawness in his game was exposed. His lack of foot speed became glaring when forced to switch onto quicker guards—most notably when Milos Uzan easily beat him off the dribble late in the game. At 7’2”, his mobility defending in space is a real concern in today’s NBA, where bigs are regularly pulled into ball screens. There’s plenty to like—his frame, touch, rim protection upside, and flashes of shooting—but Maluach currently profiles more as a developmental big than an immediate contributor. Based on this showing, a late first-round grade may be more realistic than the top-10 hype he’s recently received.

Tyrese Proctor 6-5 190 PG Duke Jr.

Tyrese Proctor’s performance against Houston was a disappointing end to an otherwise solid junior campaign. In the closing minutes, Proctor dribbled the ball off his leg on a critical possession—an unfocused error that helped open the door for Houston. Moments later, he missed the front end of a crucial one-and-one, an image that will linger in the minds of Duke fans. Proctor missed all four of his three point attempts, and finished with just seven points in 37 minutes, he was 2-8 from the floor and had 2 assists. Proctor made strides this season, improving his outside shooting and showing better command as a secondary ball-handler. However, his late-game composure was lacking, and his inability to create separation off the bounce was evident against Houston’s physical defense. At the next level, concerns remain about his burst, handle under pressure, and ability to finish through contact. While he has good size and shooting mechanics, his decision-making and assertiveness in clutch moments are still inconsistent. Saturday’s collapse sends his draft stock trending downward.