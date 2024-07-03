With a number of events taking place simultaneously, with USA Basketball and others, and therefore missing a number of the headliners from year’s past, the NBPA put together the best group of prospects available in Orlando for one of the top camps every summer. Here’s a rundown of some of the top prospects that participated.

Jason Crowe 6’3 165 PG – 2026

Crowe (pictured) handled the ball, showing some pick and roll potential, getting to his spots to score or make the right pass. He scored on some slashes and pull-ups. There are times he’s a bit reliant on the ball screen when trying to beat his defender, but he’s hard to keep out of the midrange, which is one of his kill spots. He was a high-volume scorer with plenty of shot attempts (17 FGA per game) and had a few games below single digits despite his number of shots. He averaged 17.2 points per game on 39.9% FG% and didn’t shoot it great from distance at 24.1% 3PT% on 6.4 3PT attempts per game. Despite the numbers, Crowe had plenty of impressive moments with his play and with his 16th birthday not until later this month, he could have been one of the few 2027 prospects to play in this event.

Jacob Wilkins 6’9 175 PF – 2025 (Georgia)

Wilkins was great in the open floor as a high-flying finisher. He had a few dunks that no one else in the camp could have matched. He has a way to go adding strength and expanding his half-court game, but flashes potential. He averaged 14.1 points per game on 49.5% FG% and despite needing a consistent release, as some of his outside shots look good while others you can tell it’s not going to be close as he’s releasing, he shot a respectable 36.8% 3PT% on 4.2 3PT attempts per game. His rebounding was solid with some games being better than others, pulling down 5.2 per game.

Davis Fogle 6’8 175 SG – 2025

Fogle can handle it, but he’s best off the ball, constantly moving and cutting. He has good length and he’s very fluid with his upper and lower body movements, translating his run and jump ability well with a few dunks and blocks (4 in one game). He defended well, on one play Jason Crowe looked to isolate him but Fogle ended up picking the ball for a fastbreak dunk, averaging 1.2 steals per game. He played hard each game and was an asset to his team with 15.1 points per game on 50.9% FG%, also 3.2 assists to 1 turnover per game. He’s going to have to shoot it better, only at 20.8% 3PT on 2.7 3PT attempts per game but his mechanics are workable. He was solid on the boards at 5.9 per game with most coming on the offensive end at 3.1 per game.

Darius Adams 6’5 175 SG/PG – 2025

Adams didn’t shoot it well from deep (24.5% 3PT% on 5.4 3PT attempts per game) but filled it up as a scorer with 17.6 points per game on 47.6% FG%. He ran the point a lot and has a good balance of scoring vs facilitating. He’s also good at not over-dribbling and breaking things down without trying to do too much. He’s lacking strength and isn’t explosive, but he got to the rim well and hit a lot of tough/contested layups. His passing was solid, but his turnovers were a bit high as well with 3.7 assists to 2.6 turnovers per game. Adams is a smart player, and likely just needs more time to become comfortable running the point and cutting down on turnovers.

Babatunde Oladotun 6’8 175 SF – 2027

One of two class of 2027 prospects and likely, the best long-term prospect in the camp, Oladotun has great length and size. He can create with his dribble well and score in isolation. He doesn’t pick up his dribble early when pressured and doesn’t wear much emotion. He can shoot off the dribble, staying squared up with great balance and natural touch. He could move off the ball more, but the ball didn’t move too much for his team. Oladotun’s numbers weren’t great at 6.7 points (40.9% FG%, 22.7% 3PT%) and 2.6 rebounds per game, but the flashes were evident.

Kiyan Anthony 6’4 180 SG – 2025

Anthony led the camp in scoring with 28.5 points per game and likely shot attempts as well at 23.4 per game. He looked to isolate his man using a high ball screen, pulling up after a few dribbles and usually some pivots. He got to the rim on occasions and got a generous whistle throughout the camp, shooting 9.8 free throws per game at 84.6% FT%. At 6’4, I’m not sure his role at the next level will be so iso heavy, especially at his shot volume. He’s also going to want to increase efficiency, shooting 39.5% FG% and 32.4% 3PT% on 4.6 3PT attempts per game. Anthony also averaged 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists to 3.1 turnovers per game.

Meleek Thomas 6’5 180 PG – 2025

Thomas created for himself, hit a lot of shots, and played with a lot of aggression, finishing second in scoring with 22.6 points per game on 47.7% FG%. While capable of making a nice pass, he’s wired to score but he led the camp in assists with 7.3 to 2.2 turnovers per game, which was positive to see. He can light it up from outside, but he was too quick triggered as a shooter from distance at times, connecting on 27.5% from 3 on 5.7 3PT attempts per game. He lacks high-end athleticism, which was evident at times as a finisher and hinders his value scoring at the rim at the next levels. He did rebound very well, especially for his position with 7.3 per game, and 2.2 coming on the offensive end. He also finished third in steals with 1.7 per game.

Caleb Holt 6’5 210 PG/SF – 2025

Coming off a trip to the Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy where he was one of the most impressive American players, Holt had a solid showing in Orlando. He’s a burly guard who knows how to use his physicality. Holt has developing ball skills showing a polished handle and passing ability and utilizes a pull up and runner. He fills up the stat sheet with 15 ppg and nearly 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Holt does a great job of attacking the glass and creating contact to get to the line where he converts at a high rate. it remains to be seen if he can develop into a full time point guard, but he shows a real feel for the game and playmaking ability, adding intrigue to his skill set.

Davion Hannah 6’5 180 SG – 2025

Hannah got to the rim and finished well in the paint, averaging 12.4 points per game at 50% FG%. He has good scoring instincts but also impressed as a passer, knowing his options after beating his defender, with 4 assists to 2 turnovers per game. There were times he pulled up for a contested jump shot after his drive got cut off so he would benefit from incorporating counter moves. His 3PT shooting is workable but can improve consistency at 31.8% 3PT% on 2.4 3PT attempts per game. He showed his athleticism in game situations a few times throughout the camp with some explosive dunks. He was solid on the boards with 4 per game as well as defensively, nearly averaging a block per game.

Jalen Montonati 6’8 170 PF – 2026

Montonati showed his shooting from midrange and 3PT, he had his up and down shooting games, ultimately scoring 13.4 points per game on 43.9% FG% and 34% 3PT% on 5.2 3PT attempts per game. He didn’t have to create much and spaced the floor well, also shooting off minimal dribbles. He can work on speeding up his release but he’s accurate from anywhere on the court. He did put it on the floor here and there to score some in the paint, drawing fouls at a solid rate (4.4 free throw attempts per game), to connect on 82.5% of his free throws. He didn’t standout much in any other areas, only grabbing 3.2 rebounds per game.

Jordan Smith 6’3 190 SG – 2026

Smith only played in 5 games but was real impressive in his showing. He has a strong body and good burst with the ball, getting into the paint well in the half-court. He wasn’t quite as high-volume on the shots as most guards in the camp but had positive numbers with 13.6 points per game on 60% (30-50 FG), 50% 3PT (3-6 3PT), and 71.4% FT% (5-7 FT). He had some explosive finishes, naturally popping off the ground without taking time to load up. Smith also stood out in other areas as well with 3.2 assists to 1 turnover per game. He’s also a very good rebounder for his position with 6 per game, and 3.4 of those coming on the offensive end. His defense stood out too, sticking well to the ball and blocking shots very well for a guard, averaging 1.2 blocks and steals per game.

Sadiq White 6’8 200 SF – 2025 (Syracuse)

White flashed some hi-end ability and scored 18.6 points per game on 51.5% FG%. He needs to expand his scoring range and his shot doesn’t get ideal/full rotation, only having one game with a made 3PTer, going 3/24 (12.5% 3PT%) for the camp. While drawing fouls at a good rate (5.3 FT attempts per game), he can also improve as a free throw shooter at 56.8% FT%. He has some court vision for his size and handling ability but still needs work getting by his man without triple threat. He was reliable finishing in transition as well as times in the half-court, thanks to his athleticism. He had some games better than others rebounding the ball, ending up with a 6.1 (2.1 offensive) rebounds per game average and was top five in blocked shots with 1.3 per game.

Brayden Burries 6’5 200 SG – 2025

Burries was one of the older players in the camp, as he will turn 19 in September. He averaged 4.3 assists to 1.9 turnovers per game, making good reads in the half-court and showing the ability to run the pick & roll. He correlated well with Malachi Moreno finding him for oops and pocket pass opportunities. He scored on a few pull-ups but he’s not a real explosive athlete which hinders him finishing at the rim. Quicker guards at the next level may be an adjustment but he played good on-ball defense and fought through screens well. Burries did well as a shooter and scorer with 17.8 points per game on 53.2% FG% and 48.4% 3PT% on 3.9 3PT attempts per game. He drew fouls well, shooting 5.1 free throws per game but only connected on 65.9% FT%.

Tounde Yessoufou 6’6 215 SF – 2025

There’s not too much to say about Yessoufou that hasn’t already been said. He got to the foul line, shooting 5.7 free throws per game and connected on 88.2% FT%. He could add more variety to his scoring but he’s successful at this level using his physicality around the basket and slashing to the rim, finishing third in scoring at 22.4 points per game on 53.6% FG%. His jump shot doesn’t look bad with ball rotation and form, but he only shot 24.3% 3PT% on 4.1 3PT attempts per game, so there’s room for improvement. He plays bigger than his height suggests on both ends and didn’t fail to stand out as a rebounder, with 8 (3.1 offensive) per game. Yessoufou also recorded 1.6 steals per game.

Chris Cenac 6’10 220 PF – 2025

Cenac had a very productive camp with 19.8 points per game at 49.6% FG% and led the event in rebounds with 10.7 (2.9 offensive) per game. He had some athletic moments as a finisher and help-side shot blocker, coming out of nowhere to protect the rim a few times and averaged a third best 1.8 blocks per game. His 1.7 steals per game put him in the top 5 in that category as well. He looks to slash in the half-court and finished well at the rim. He drew fouls at a high rate (5.7 free throws per game) and shot a reliable 86.3% FT%. An area he can look to improve is perimeter shooting, only 18.8% 3PT% on 3.6 3PT attempts per game.

Malachi Moreno 7’1 230 C – 2025

Moreno still has plenty of room to fill out his body frame, as well as being stronger with the ball in general. He runs the floor well, scoring as roll man and other rim running situations. He’s got potential as a shot blocker, averaging 1.1 per game in this camp and grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game. His shot mechanics aren’t bad, he shot 74.4% FT%, but he’s not stretching the floor at this point, missing all 3 of his 3PT attempts over the nine games. Moreno has had a good year and summer, increasing his stock to near five-star status. He scored 16.8 points per game on 62.2% FG%.