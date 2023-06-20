Much like the shooting guards in this class, the group of small forwards is talented at the top and deep at the back end with 10 potential first-round picks mentioned below. Whether it’s with outstanding shooting, dynamic playmaking or lockdown defense, these prospects each have an elite aspect of their game that belongs on an NBA roster.

1. Brandon Miller, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama was for the first time ever as much a basketball school as a football school this season, thanks to their freshman phenom in Brandon Miller. The 6-9 wing generated a lot of buzz in the preseason and somehow exceeded the lofty expectations set by head coach Nate Oats. Miller was the best freshman in the country and is widely considered as the best college prospect in this class because of his outstanding shotmaking and all around skillset. Miller is considered the most likely pick for Charlotte at 2, and would almost certainly go third in the event of a trade at 2.

2. Anthony Black, Arkansas Razorbacks

Eric Musselman booked another trip to the second weekend in the NCAA Tournament, but he doesn’t do it without the steady play of Anthony Black this season. Black did it all for the Razorbacks this season with persistent perimeter defense and a unique offensive skillset as both a playmaker and scorer. His versatility and length will easily translate to the next level and should help the young prospect carve out a long and prosperous NBA career for a team inside the top 10 of the draft. He still has some holes to his game, most notably his unorthodox shot and lack of range, so he’ll likely need to focus some attention on revamping it to allow for better results over time.

3. Bilal Coulibaly, France

A rumored late lottery promise has Bilal Coulibaly emerging as a lot more than just Victor Wembanyama’s teammate. The previously unheralded prospect took advantage of the spotlight of his generational teammate by showcasing the tremendous size, athleticism and defensive acumen that scouts are now falling in love with. With a 7-foot-3 wingspan, scouts love his upside showing the ability to defend up and guard both wings as well as post players. He still needs to improve on his shot, but the potential has teams scrambling to trade up for a pick in the late lottery to draft.

4. Cam Whitmore, Villanova Wildcats

Whitmore is surging up draft boards as much as any prospect in this year’s class. Everyone is buying into his explosive athleticism and positional strength as he climbs well into the upper half of the lottery. He’s considered a strong candidate to go ahead of Whitmore and end up in the top 5 on draft night. A preseason injury and a slow start to the season for Villanova hampered his success as a freshman as he was thrown into the fire in a desperate attempt to save their season. Despite the difficult role, Whitmore showed enough flashes to live up to his five-star status and prove that he deserves the hype he’s receiving going into the 2023 NBA Draft.

5. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga Bulldogs

There’s a clear second tier at this point and while Strwther would be much lower based on consensus, he is fifth on our list. Strawther will be one of those players on the first round bubble whose impact could be heavily dependent on team fit. He flourished at Gonzaga with confident shooting and a smooth floater that he utilized to attack aggressive closeouts. He’ll carry these traits with him regardless of the team, but with the help of a high-level playmaking guard, his offensive impact will be even greater.

6. Jett Howard, Michigan Wolverines

Jett Howard was always more than just the coach’s son, but it was up to him to prove it in his freshman season. He hit the ground running, showing that he was up to the task and displaying a shooting ability and maturity unusual in a freshman. Howard is the true definition of a microwave shooter with a fluid shooting motion that is mechanically sound. He’s not the quickest or most athletic player, and may struggle some to defend. With his lengthy frame and elite shotmaking, he’ll fit right in the modern game as a spark-plug shooter at the worst and a floor spacing long-term starter at the best. He’s sort of a poor man;s version of former Wolvarine Glen Rice.

7. Rayan Rupert, France

While his stock has regressed some as we have approached the draft, Rupert is still a young and exciting prospect who is projected to land inside the first round. An unreal wingspan of 7-3 is what stands out the most, but Rupert is also a terrific athlete with solid ball-handling and finishing around the basket. He’s definitely a developmental prospect, but could be well worth the dice roll with his exceptional size and potential as a two-way menace.

8. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State Buckeyes

Sensabaugh is recovering from a foot injury that has cost him the ability to workout for teams leading up to the draft. Following a standout freshman season, in which he displayed the ability to impact the game in a multitude of ways, he stands an excellent chance of grabbing a late first round draft pick. He has an excellent feel for the game, with shooting, ball handling and passing skills. Where he is lacking is he is not the fastest player and probably fit best on a team committed to slowing it down with a methodical offense.

9. Andre Jackson, Connecticut Huskies

Jackson is the kind of player who brings the best out of his teammates rather than relying on them to bring the best out of him. His transition playmaking is among the best of any player in the draft, but his calling card is the versatility and instincts he brings to the defensive end of the floor. If he continues to improve his outside jumper, the former national champion figures to be a steal with how much he brings to the table. he stands out as the best candidate to be this year’s Herb Jones, a former 35th pick by New Orleans that has been one of the better second round picks in recent drafts,

10. Sidy Cissoko, G-League Ignite

Showing just how deep this small forward group is, Cissoko is a very possible first rounder and comes in at 10th, While Cissoko might be the last of the Ignite drafted of the big three, he is no slouch. The former point guard has a rugged 6-7 frame and was highly productive as just an 18-year-old prospect for most of the season. His two-way impact will be felt immediately with his new team and will only improve as he grows more efficient with his outside jumper.