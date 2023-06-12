The Pangos All American Camp was held from June 4-6, 2023 at Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nevada where some of the best high school players in America participated and performed in front of NBA scouting personnel. This was for some their first live exposure to the scouts. Here are some of the players that stood out:

Flory Bidunga: 6’9 PF/C Komoko (Indiana) Class of 2024

Bidunga (pictured by Griffin Greenberg) was the top post player at this event, dominating opponents, and at times resembling a young Amare Stoudemire with his strength and explosiveness around the hoop. Long and athletic, the camp MVP was very impressive on the opening evening of the event, both in drills and in games but came back to Earth some as the camp wore on. With his rim rocking lob catches and drop step dunks, he made a great impression early and was solid overall. He showed some good post work, in particular going left. He also flashed some ball handling, showing that his game is evolving and that he continues to improve. He’s clearly the top bigman in the rising senior class, and there’s not really any competition at this point. Regardless, some scouts question his height (possibly closer to 6’8 than 6’9) and how he would fare against competition with similar athleticism, with similar height and length. He appears to have a big wingspan, so his height shouldn’t be a huge issue. Shooting remains the area of his game that will unlock his ceiling. He was voted Co-Most Outstanding Player for the camp and was second in field goal efficiency with an eye popping 83.9%.

Cam Scott: 6’6 SG/SF (Lexington, South Carolina) Class of 2024

Scott thoroughly impressed scouts at Pangos. Showing great athleticism throwing down windmill jams on the fast break and good range where he was tied for the lead in 3 points made at this event. He’s very smooth going to the hole and has good quickness and length for a shooting guard. He was the third leading scorer at this event averaging 24.8 he was voted Co-Most Outstanding Player for the camp. He runs on the balls of his feet and seems to float around the court with increibly light feet. He’ll need to address getting stronger as he moves up in competition level.

Jalil Bethea: 6’4 CG Archbishop Wood (Philadelphia, PA) Class of 2024

Bethea had mix reviews from NBA scouts at this event which makes sense as he never had a full game where he dominated. His performance was sporadic from game to game, dominating in the first half and finishing slow or vice versa, starting slow and dominating as the defense play of opponents became less of an emphasis. He was a top 20 scorer and 3 point maker at this event and showed off some flashy handles, but some scouts didn’t see him as a potential lead guard and didn’t think he was consistent enough from beyond the arc for the top level. A little bit of a tough assessment in his lead guard potential given the environment of play, where passing is not emphasized nor rewarded. In any case, he possesses a solid wingspan and some flashy athleticism where he finishes strong around the rim. Though streaky, he can make the outside jump shot and makes him a very tough defensive assignment when he is on one of his hot streaks from the outside. On defense he is good anticipating steals on wing passes and shows some of the toughness that Philly kids are known for.

Vyctorius Miller: 6’4 CG AZ Compass (Phoenix, Arizona) Class of 2024

Miller has also had a strong summer so far after a so/so junior high school season. Miller plays best with the ball in his hands in a high tempo offense. He led the event in scoring at 32 points per game while shooting 73.3% from the field. He is a very good passer in a high tempo offense and is a strong finisher on the break. He will finish strong with one hand or two hand, off one foot or two feet. A good shooter, he is very adept at creating contact on jump shots and finishing plays off for 4 point opportunities. While he was wildly inconsistent at AZ Compass his junior year, his defense has markedly improved in one year’s time. He does a better job of staying in front of opponents and takes less risky opportunities for steals. Some NBA scouts even thought he was the best performer at Pangos.

Jasper Johnson 6’3 CG Link Academy Class of 2025

He has some very good handles for his size and was very adept at getting down hill. Showed an advanced ability to finish in traffic by either absorbing contact to create space or using the basket as a shield to finish on the other side of the rim. He showed some ability to be a 3 level scorer hitting shots from three or pump faking and hitting the mid range, hitting a floater when the lane was clogged, and demonstrating craftiness around the rim. Some NBA scouts questioned the fluidity of his jump shot from three. Like most lefties, he tends to be more aggressive on the left side of the court but has the handles to drive and finish with either hand.

Boogie Fland: 6’2 PG Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, New York) Class of 2024

Fland only played the first two days in the camp. Overall this was not his best showing, as his jump shot was just not falling consistently on the first two days. He looked best in drills running the pick and roll with Flory Bidunga, showing some elite passing skills, providing perfect lob passes or pocket passes. He was able to get down hill using his elite speed to finish plays off with creative layups in traffic, but with his shot not falling and him playing alongside the most dominant post player in camp, in Flory, he was content creating opportunities and feeding his big or passing it off to sharp shooter Ryan Jones. Not necessarily what the NBA scouts were looking for, but it seemed like he was working particularly on his pick and roll passing at this camp. With all that said, he still averaged 18 points per game at Pangos.

Tahaad Pettiford: 6’1 Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, NJ) Class of 2024 *Auburn

Pettiford is a extremely quick and flashy lead guard who evokes memories of Brandon Jennings. He demonstrated his elite outside shooting ability at this event. He led the camp in 3s made and was 4th in scoring at 22 points per game. He showed some nice playmaking skills and handles. He uses his outside shooting threat and quickness to create opportunities at the rim for himself. He’s had a good summer so far both at EYBL and now at Pangos in showing his scoring prowess that have led his summer teams to wins. NBA scouts’ slight hesitancy with him is that he does not possess ideal NBA point guard size, but he certainly showed here his quickness and shooting ability.

Ryan Jones: 6’8 Forward Rock School (Gainesville FL) Class of 2024

For many grassroots scouts this was the first opportunity to watch Jones play live since he tore his ACL and missed his junior season. He still needs to get back into better physical shape but he was the most efficient long distance shooter at this event and made the third most 3s. A pure shooter. His long distance daggers helped his team create separation against opponents. Defensively he has a good wingspan and uses that and his weight to push bigger opponents out of the post area and moves his feet well for a player his size. He has good touch around the rim and from the mid range as well. NBA scouts came back impressed albeit with the understanding that his body will be better as he gets further away from his knee injury.

Rakease Passmore: 6’6 Wing Combine Academy (NC) Class of 2024

Passmore was one of the more explosive scorers, averaging 19.5 ppg.with a variety of acrobatic finishes. He was impressive the entire event showing strong ability to finish at the rim. He’s a good decision maker with the ball in his hands showing a mature game with the ability to score from all three levels. His shot from the perimeter is good and he knows how to create space to set up shots. He’s got a strong body, though he lacks a big wingspan.

Robert Wright: 6’0 PG Neumann Goretti (Philadelphia, PA) Class of 2024 *Baylor

Wright is a diminutive point guard with one of the most complete set of lead guard skills at the high school level. He should be an effective point guard from the moment he steps foot on the floor in Waco. He displayed an excellent feel for the game, never trying to do too much, nearly always making the right decision and setting up teammates for easy baskets as well as getting free for lay ups and open looks from the mid-range. He’s one of the best passers in the class and also gets a lot of steals with his anticipation and quickness. While he lacks ideal size, he’s got a good base and is an impactful player.

Darius Adams: 6’4 CG Manasquan (NJ) Class of 2025

Adams is a long rangy junior who showed a smooth outside shot, finishing at 16.3 ppg. His body is still filling out and he will gain more explosiveness, and ability to finish after contact, over time. Adams is a solid athlete, showing some ability to finish around the rim and is more of smooth athlete than an explosive one, but his forte is his excellent shooting ability, showing a very good form. he has a body that suggests he’s not completely done growing.

Jamari Phillips: 6’3 CG AZ Compass (Chandler, AZ) Class of 2024 *Arizona

Philips, in front of NBA scouts, showed his shooting prowess. has a quick release from three or mid range and is the epitome of a shooter. Some NBA scouts are really high on him because they knew what he was and what he brings as a player at the elite level. Others want to see a little bit more diversification to his play. He’s really short to be just a shooting guard at the elite level. He showed flashes of solid passing at this event but is it in his mentality to create for others? Can he hold his own defensively enough to use his elite shooting skill set? There is no consensus on either question and something for him to build on going forward.

Jase Richardson: 6’2 PG Bishop Gorman (Las vegas, NV) Class of 2024

Jase is coming back from an injury that wiped out his Junior season and he looked much better than he did at the EYBL Session 2 in Phoenix back at the end of April. He showed more commitment on the defensive side of the ball and more fluidity using his euro step and finishing strong at the rim in fast break opportunities. At one point on Day three in the Cream of the Crop game, he flashed his great vision and passing skills with 3 highlight passes in a row, none of which were converted by teammates. He showed some playmaking ability and was very content creating scoring opportunities for teammates

Tounde Yessoufou: 6’5 Forward St. Joseph (Santa Maria, CA) Class of 2025

Yessouffou demonstrated to NBA scouts that he can play much better than his height indicates. Has a strong frame, good wingspan, and huge hands. He can handle it very well for a small ball big and has point forward passing ability. Has good form but was very streaky from long range at this event. Needs to continue to work on his shot to be a small ball big but did go 2/5 from three in the top 30 game. He attacks the rim with power with his strength and explosive leaping ability. There will be questions until he reaches the elite level if he can defend taller post players but some grassroots scouts think he can end up being a PJ Tucker like defensive player facing players much taller than him.

Marcus Allen: 6’7 Forward Class of 2024

Allen, who is reportedly returning to Florida for his senior season, has some intrigue as a switchable defender. Blessed with a strong frame, big hands, and a long wingspan, he can be a menace defensively. On offense he doesn’t need much of a step to finish strong around the rim. He has put some work in offensively on his jump shot and there were glimpses of this at Pangos where he hit a fair share of jump shots (particularly on the left side of the court).

Pharaoh Compton: 6’6 PF Class of 2024

Compton is an electrifying player in the post. His wingspan, vertical ability, strength, willingness to create contact, and post footwork impressed NBA scouts on hand. In a class that lacks good post players, he has a real opportunity to creep up scout’s lists. The lack of shooting ability from the line or from mid range is why most grassroots evaluators have him lower in rankings than what some of the scouts thought of him at Pangos. The grassroots evaluators have seen a lack of growth in that area over the last 18 months and as a small ball front court player at the elite level, he is at least going to have to show some flashes as a playmaking passer or shooter. Went 7/8 in the top 60 game.

Larry Johnson: 6’4 SG Southern California Academy Class of 2024

Johnson made the most field goals at Pangos. He showed some elite jumping ability finishing plays with powerful one handed dunks. He was best on fast breaks and was dangerous around the rim on put back opportunities. His jump shot is still a work in progress as his follow through and form is still inconsistent. Handles are a little loose for a player his size and something also to work on. Joining the OTE circuit and rules they have in place will emphasize his current strengths.

Mercy Miller: 6’4 SG Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, CA) Class of 2024 *Houston

Miller shot the ball really well at Pangos and was the perfect complimentary player to his cousin Vyctorious Miller on the court. Showed a steady diet of outside jumpers and surprised some opponents with one step flushes. Defensively, he can play bigger than his size. Played very well in the top 30 game scoring 17 points on 7/9 shooting.

Labaron Philon 6’4 SG Baker (Mobile, AL) Class of 2024

One of the leading scorers and 3 point makers at the event averaging 18.5 points per game. Throughout the event he demonstrated the ability as a scorer to get to the rack and finish strong or shoot the open three. He finished the top 30 game going 5/6 from the field while shooting 3/4 from three.

Hudson Greer: 6’6 Wing Lake Travis (Austin, TX) Class of 2025

Greer showed his athleticism throughout the event. Very explosive, he provided top 3 leaping ability of all the Pangos participants. He also showed a good mid range and corner 3 that led to a top 30 invite and a top 10 scorer at 19 points per game. His game translates very well to the uptempo Pangos environment. Has missed some games in the past due to back tightness so it was a first view for some grassroots scouts.

Naasir Cunningham: 6’7 Wing OTE class of 2024

Cunningham looked better at Pangos then he did at EYBL Session 2 in Phoenix. Perhaps because he played more his position here than on his EYBL team where there were 3 point guards starting alongside him. His shot looked silky smooth here, finishing in the top 20 in 3 pointers made and points per game. Once viewed as a top prospect, he’s been surpassed by others in his class as his game has stagnated to some degree, and his peers have become more well rounded as players but shooting is always at a premium at the NBA level and he shot it very well here at Pangos.

Drake Powell 6’6 SG Northwood (Pittsboro NC) Class of 2024 *North Carolina



Powell was one of the most efficient players at the event shooting 69.6% from the field. He shot it much better when in the auxiliary court and struggled on the main courts with the scouts watching and in the top 60 game took 1 total shot. Which didn’t exactly make a great impression for scouts and recruiting analysts in attendance. The UNC commit has potential as a two way wing but needs to continue to work on being a more consistent shot taker and maker from beyond the arc.

Aiden Sherrell 6’11 Center Prolific Prep (Napa CA) Class of 2024

In a class where there is a lack of front court players, Sherrell may very well be in the 4 to 7 range for the class. He stays within his roll, has good length and some pick and pop ability with some good handles for a player his size. He is a little stiff in the hips but has good feet agility. He went 6/9 from the field and 1/3 from three in the top 60 game.

Kon Knueppel 6’6 SF Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI) Class of 2024

Started the event hot bringing his team all the way back in a double overtime victory in the auxiliary room. He was so hot that the opposing team decided to box and 1 him. He cooled off significantly the rest of the tournament. Had strong buzz given he is currently the leading scorer in u17 EYBL and had strong performances in the last session in Memphis. NBA scouts who initially would have dismissed him due to his athletic limitations gave him a strong look and came back impressed with his skill set. He has long odds given his physical limitations but the momentum he’s built put him on the radar. He shot 75% from the field while averaging 18 ppg for the event.

Moustapha Thiam 7’2 C DME Academy (Daytona Beach FL) Class of 2025

Thiam played alongside Flory Bidunga, guarding the opponents best big but the lesser of the two best post defenders on offense. He’s very long and quite agile around the rim. He shot 75% from the field but mainly made shots on dunks and offensive rebounds.

James Brown: 6’9 PF/C Link Academy Class of 2024 UNC

Dunked on 7 footer Emmanuel Stephen on day 1 in the aux gym. He showed some flashes with his ability as a pick and pop shooter but was over-matched by the speed of Flory Bidunga and the length of Moustapha Thiam when they faced up. Averaged 15.8 ppg on 70% from the field.

Khaman Maker 7’1 Center Trinity, Las Vegas Class of 2024

Maker’s huge length and good agility helps make him a defensive stopper. Is slowly gaining strength in the post to help his offense and defense Has improved offensively in the last 4 months catching the ball near the rim and even went 5/7 in the top 60 game. And unlike past Maker’s (in particular Thon), Khaman actually has good leg structure.

Jamier Jones: 6’5 Wing IMG Academy (Bradenton FL) Class of 2025



Was the biggest leaper at the event. Dunked on opponents in traffic. Had a poster dunk that he followed up with a 2 hand behind the head flush. The rest of his game is not at that level yet but is a top 1% athlete.

***Photo: Griffin Greenberg