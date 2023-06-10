Adam Shoulders once again, did a nice job of collecting talented underclassmen. It’s always a fun challenge to find 15 or so prospects who were productive at the camp and also intrigue as potential long-term prospects.

Nehemiah McMorris 6’7 C – 2025

McMorris showed reliability as a finisher, dunking everything within range and was on the finishing end of oops. He has a strong frame and finished well through contact. He pulled out the eurostep and used either hand at different angles, showing soft touch and finesse when appropriate. He secured the rebounds in his area on both ends and made his man pay for not putting a body on him. While his best work was around the basket, he did show an outside shot, connecting on a few 3PTers in the camp.

Miles Franklin 6’5 SF – 2025

Franklin showed nice footwork, got to the rim well, and embraced contact. He scored well on drives and used his 3PT shot on the perimeter. He’s a nice athlete and gets off the ground quickly on both ends, whether dunking or contesting shots at the rim. He was consistently aggressive and competed defensively, blocking multiple dunk attempts in a single possession at one point in the camp.

Dorian Jones 6’4 160 SG – 2025

There were times when Jones played a bit loose, trying to land some dunks from far out and force threading the needle on some passes, but he had his share of impressive plays. He got where he wanted with his dribble and threw down some dunks in the half-court. Despite some turnovers, he consistently made things happen when the ball was in his hands, seeing the floor and passing well. When I saw him earlier in the year, he spaced the floor a lot, so it was nice seeing him initiate with the ball more.

Ethan Carter 6’6 180 SF – 2025

Carter had a lot of explosive plays. He excels jumping off one foot and can take off from quite a bit away from the basket, an ideal transition finisher as he showed on multiple plays. He blocked shots very well for his size and showed capability to knock down the 3-ball as well. He was limited as a ball-handler and didn’t get much on his own. He was great on the offensive glass, including a tip-in in the closing seconds of the semi-championship to send the game into double-overtime.

Abdou Yadd 6’9 220 PF – 2025

Despite his age, Simpson is strong and tough to contain near the basket. Still very early in his development, he can improve offensive technique with the ball but did show soft touch within close. He’s a natural athlete and played with a high activity level, dunking the ball at every opportunity. His 3PT shooting is still a work in progress, missing open knock-down opportunities, but there’s plenty to be excited about with Simpson moving forward.

Ama Tening Sow 6’9 185 PF – 2025

Sow is a good athlete, running the floor very well and attacked the basket in the half-court. He competed on the defensive end as well. He flashed some 3PT shooting but can improve consistency. He also showed some faceup shooting out of the post and connected well from midrange. Sow seemed to be everywhere when he was on the floor and made an impact each game.

Elijah Perryman 6’2 – 2025

I didn’t see a lot of Perryman, but I liked what I saw. He had a lot of good read and react moments with the ball. He was effective with his dribble, breaking down defenders well and I thought he passed the ball better than anyone else in the camp. The big men liked playing with him, as they got a basket out of pick and roll opportunities pretty often. Although initiating and setting up others is what he did best, he showed the ability to shoot as well.

Nikola Bundalo 6’10 210 PF – 2025

Bundalo looks really good from a long-term perspective. His size and touch around the basket are a plus. He can shoot from 3 as well, giving him intrigue as an inside-out offensive weapon. There were times he tried to put it down too much in traffic, but he’s pretty shifty as a ball-handler for his size. He’s a good athlete as well, getting plenty of lift around the basket. He threw down a few dunks off the vertical, coming from passes as well as offensive rebounds.

Robert Moore 6’6 160 PF – 2025

Moore ran the point a lot in the camp and has good size at that position. He handled well and got into the midrange to go into his pull-up, which he got off and connected well when pressured. He scored while contested at the rim well too. He demonstrated some passing and leading in transition. His size allows him to get wide and stay in front of smaller guards while harassing them with his length, giving him intrigue on the defensive end.

Cade Bennerman 6’11 195 PF – 2025

Bennerman has very good size and mobility. He runs the floor and gets off the ground well, especially for his size. He’s skilled for his size with some ability to grab and go after a defensive rebound. He got beat at times trying to stay in front of the ball when defending the perimeter, not staying lower than his man, but he showed to defend in the paint. Bennerman’s best basketball is definitely ahead of him.

Toni Bryant 6’9 180 PF – 2026

Bryant brought high energy on both ends. He’s a good athlete, dunking at opportunities and finished alley-oops. He was solid around the basket when he didn’t dunk as well, showing some technique as a finisher. He never gave up on the boards either, giving his team a lot of second chance points and opportunities. He didn’t show much shooting or ability to put the ball down, but his impact was evident when he was on the floor.

Deuce Burkes 6’2 PG – 2026

Burkes handled the ball and used screens well. He penetrated off the dribble and pops off the ground pretty well to cap off with a dunk when given the opportunity. He made solid reads as a passer as well. He has long arms with a big frame and competed well defensively. He’s a capable shooter but excels more as a ball-handler.

Ethan Hillsman 6’6 – 2026

Hillsman has a very good body with a frame that will fill out and very good length. He’s not a bad ball-handler but didn’t look real comfortable in transition when he picked up speed or passing on the move. He can also be stronger with the ball. While still developing, he can shoot off the catch and dribble a bit. He had a few dunks in the camp and showed to be a good athlete overall.

Peyton Kemp 6’0 PG – 2027

Kemp created well off the dribble, selling his crossover and changing his speed to get to the rim. His tight handle was useful when the defense tried to pick him up full court as he still got where he wanted and handles well when picking up speed. In the half-court, he freed himself up for jump shots at a good rate, connecting well from 3 and made the defense pay for going under screens. He made good reads as a passer, leads to the basket as well as attacking the paint to kick to the open shooter when the defense collapsed. Defensively, he stuck to the ball well and has very active hands.

Joshua Leonard 6’6 200 PG/SG – 2027

I really liked what I saw from Leonard (pictured). He’s only an incoming freshman but he has a good frame and long arms, allowing him to compete physically with the older players. He’s a good and willing passer, showing ability to pass well on the move and always knew his options. He used his body well to post smaller players and finished well around the rim using either hand. His shooting extended to the 3PT line, showing comfort and good form from distance.