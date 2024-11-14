(PHOTO: USA basketball)

As the holiday season approaches, high school basketball takes center stage in high school sports. Following a busy off-season, as several top-10 players across various classes transferred schools, this year’s basketball landscape will look quite different. With several teams already in action, the debate for the country’s #1 player is heating up.

AJ Dybantsa has established himself as the standout prospect/player in high school basketball, holding the title of the #1 player in the Class of 2025 and the #1 overall player, regardless of class. However, he faces competition from Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer, who are close behind him in the 2025 class. Additionally, Tyran Stokes, the top player in the Class of 2026 and a former teammate of Dybansta, is poised to challenge for the top spot. Sophomore Babatunde Oladotun, is an intriguing long term prospect, garnering consideration for this list, but still has a long ways to go in the intensity and consistency departments.

1. AJ Dybantsa 6’9 200 SF Uncommitted HSSr.

Standing 6 feet 9 inches tall, Dybantsa has all the qualities of an future NBA franchise player. He possesses a wingspan of nearly 7 feet and a standing reach of just under 9 feet. An explosive athlete capable of making dynamic plays, Dybantsa showcases a fluid offensive skill set that positions him as a shot creator and an elite three-level scorer. He combines a rare combination of skill, size, athleticism and determination. He can finish efficiently around the rim and has a high-release jumper, allowing him to create and knock down shots consistently. Dybantsa’s defensive instincts and impressive wingspan make him a versatile player capable of defending multiple positions on the court. With the aforementioned attributes giving him shades of Tracy McGrady, Dybantsa has the potential to be an NBA franchise level player and is the clear frontrunner to be the number-one pick in the 2026 draft class.

2. Darryn Peterson 6’6 195 PG/SG Kansas HSSr.

Darryn Peterson is the best guard in the country, and after the transfer to Prolific Prep in Napa for his senior season, Peterson will square off with the best teams and players in the country nightly. His size and scoring ability separate him from the rest of the guards in high school, as he is one of the best scorers at the high school level. With a quick first step that allows him to drive effectively to the basket, Peterson’s agility complements his scoring ability, making him one of the premier guards in the nation. Peterson has great size, a smooth jumper and sneaky athletic ability, which allows him to score at all three levels. With the help of his exceptional size, Peterson can impact games defensively, allowing him to get out in transition where he is at his best. Peterson is the top guard in high school, with a standout career in college and the NBA ahead of him.

3. Tyran Stokes 6’7 230 PF Uncommitted HSJr.

Tyran Stokes is the top player in the class of 2026, distinguished by his size and intangible qualities. Standing 6’7” and weighing 230 pounds, Stokes is an explosive downhill athlete. He can easily drive to the basket and has dedicated time to improving his jump shot, extending his range beyond the three-point line. Stokes plays with tremendous energy on both sides of the ball, which complements his athleticism. His physical attributes are impressive, and he is known for being a relentless competitor. With his potential, Stokes could be the #1 pick in the 2027 draft and represents a prototypical long-term NBA player.

4. Cameron Boozer, 6’9 235 PF Duke HSSr.

Cameron Boozer is a strong athlete who has excelled at the high school level. He has succeeded throughout his career, winning three Peach Jam titles, three state titles, and multiple gold medals as he heads into his senior year. Boozer is a well-developed player who combines physicality and strength on offense. He has an exceptional ability to score around the basket and has expanded his shooting range to include three-point shots over the past few years. While he has a solid physical foundation, Boozer must continue developing his athleticism and consistency from beyond the arc after shooting 36 percent in the EYBL last summer. He possesses a high basketball IQ and can make passes with both hands. Defensively, Boozer effectively uses his size and strength against larger opponents and relies on his instincts and length when facing smaller guards. By becoming a consistent long-range shooter and increasing his overall athleticism, Boozer has the potential to become a successful long-term player in the NBA.

5. Nate Ament 6’9 215 SF Uncommitted HSSr.

Nate Ament has emerged as one of the top basketball players in the country over the past few years. Standing at 6’9″ with a 6’11″ wingspan, he can effectively guard multiple positions. One of Ament’s greatest strengths is his shooting ability; he has consistently made over 42 percent of his three-point attempts in recent years. Additionally, he can effortlessly score in the mid-range with shots off the dribble, even when contested by defenders. To enhance his game further, adding weight and spending more time in the weight room could play a crucial role in his development. Increased strength and size would improve his defensive capabilities and make him a well-rounded player.

6. Brandon McCoy 6’4 170 PG Uncommitted HSJr.

Brandon McCoy is the top-ranked point guard in the class of 2026, and he has earned that distinction. McCoy effectively utilizes his speed and athleticism to excel in transition and reach his scoring spots. His ability to make the right play consistently sets him apart from many other guards in the country, along with his scoring prowess. Additionally, McCoy is a tenacious defender who is unafraid to apply pressure on the ball. With some added weight to his current 180-pound frame, he is poised for a bright future. If he maintains his consistency, McCoy will likely be one of the top point guards in the 2027 draft.

7. Caleb Wilson 6’10 205 PF Uncommitted HSSr.

Caleb Wilson is an elite-level prospect standing 6’9″ with a wingspan of over 7 feet. He plays to his strengths, demonstrating versatility and quickness that are impressive for a player of his size. This summer, his move to the Nightrydas alongside the Boozer twins showcased Wilson’s skill set. Whether in transition, playing above the rim, or operating with his back to the basket, Wilson possesses the skill and touch to score in various ways. He has the length and size to play as a power forward, yet his skill and quickness enable him to match up against small forwards effectively. Wilson is a highly motivated and skilled player who can impact the game on both ends. Adding a consistent three-point shot and increasing his size could further elevate his dynamic game.

8. Chris Cenac Jr., 6’10, 230 C Uncommitted HSSr.

Chris Cenac Jr. is one of the biggest stock risers in the country this year after exploding up the rankings following a strong spring and a summer with USA Basketball, which saw him win a gold medal. Following the recent success, Cenac Jr. transferred to Link Academy, where he will match up with the top players in the country on a nightly basis. Cenac Jr. is the top-rated center in the class of 2025 and uses his quickness and size to succeed around the basket. Cenac Jr. can operate under the rim and away from the basket with a solid face-up game, a quick first step, and solid mobility. With his size and skills, Cenac Jr. is potentially the first true center off the board in 2026.

9. Caleb Holt 6’5 205 CG Uncommitted HSJr.

Caleb Holt is an elite-level two-way guard ranked highly in the class of 2026. Holt uses a burly frame with speed to get downhill and finish in the paint at will. A solid playmaker with the ability to pass and shoot off the dribble, Holt could turn into a two-way guard in the future. Holt is best in transition or the mid-range, where he can finish in traffic. To go along with elite-level scoring ability, Holt is a willing defender, fast enough to keep up with guards and strong enough to battle bigs down around the basket. With the constant improvement of a three-point shot, Holt is on pace be one of the top players off the board in 2027.

10. Koa Peat 6’8 205 SF Uncommitted HSSr.

Koa Peat has been a winner throughout high school, with multiple state titles and success with USA basketball. Peat is a low-post bruiser who has made a living in high school basketball, down underneath the basket. Peat has tremendous physical attributes but is undersized for the power forward position. Peat can handle the ball well enough in the face-up or with his back to the basket to create for himself and get to his spots on the floor. His willingness to do the work by crashing the glass and his ability to make winning plays make him an intriguing prospect. Peat does need to adopt a consistent long-range shot and work on his athleticism in the future, but he still has the tools and intangibles to make an impact at the next level.