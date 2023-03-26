Following the twelve tourney games over the weekend, providing an in depth look into how a number of top NBA prospects could stand up to the intensified spotlight and competition, here is a look at who’s stock is rising and falling following the NCAA tournament’s second weekend.



Stock Up

Andre Jackson UConn

The Huskies are a juggernaut and Jackson is arguably as important a piece as anyone on the team. His ability to play the Draymond Green role for the team, giving them defense, passing, and generally whatever the team is in need of at any given time makes him indispensable. He’s a freak athlete, and while he has a glaring hole in his game with a lack of shooting and scoring, his willingness to allow others to shine and do all of the other things gives him real value. Against Gonzaga, Jackson recorded 8 points, 8 boards and 10 assists, showing his incredible versatility to impact the game in all facets. He also showed a key aspect to his game with the ability to not only effectively defend both perimeter players, but also slide down and guard post players. If he can add a corner three, he could develop into a Gary Payton II type of valuable rotation player to a contender at the next level.

Jordan Hawkins, UConn

After averaging 12.5 ppg in the first weekend of the NCAA tourney, Hawkins went off in Las Vegas averaging 22 ppg in the second weekend of the tournament with a 24 point game against Arkansas and 20 against Gonzaga on Saturday. Hawkins has proven to be one of the top shooters in college hitting nearly 90% of the free throws (88.6%) and nearly 40% from three (38.5%). He’s the Huskies top NBA prospect, and figures to find a spot in the 20 range of the draft, perhaps even higher with a big Final Four performance. While there are still some question marks about whether he can put on significant strength and if he can ultimately become a starter at the next level, he answered most of the important questions, particularly about his clutch play and even his detractors agree that he’s a first rounder at this point.

Amari Bailey, UCLA

Following the season ending injury to Jaylen Clark, Bailey assumed a larger role within the Bruin offense. He proved ready for the responsibility and displayed growth in his decision making and ability to efficiently create offense for himself. In the NCAA tournament, Bailey was a real bright spot for the Bruins, scoring 17 and 14 in their opening weekend games and 19 in their season ending loss to Gonzaga. At 6-foot-4 and with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, Bailey is a combo guard that displays the ability to make plays at the rim and has shown a solid ability to knock down shots both off the catch and shoot as well as pull up. Bailey has enhanced his draft stock and should get some looks in the late first round to early second round as one of the more explosive freshman combo guards available.

Jaime Jaquez, UCLA

The Pac 12 Player of the Year may be the biggest overachiever in college basketball. His love and passion for the game is apparent with how he always makes the right play, showing an advanced understanding of the game. While he is a below average athlete for the NBA, limiting his potential, he figures to carve out a role as the consummate role player and supportive influence. Last weekend, Jaquez went for 24, 8 and 4 against Northwestern, guiding a depleted Bruins bunch to the Sweet 16. He then finished his season, and likely career, with 29, 11 and 3 against Gonzaga in a narrow three point loss. While just a 31% three point shooter on the year, his ability to create offense by backing down opponents and scoring on turnarounds and fadeaways is extremely polished. Although he’s not a great run/jump athlete, he’s one of the most polished and valuable players at the college level. He helped his cause with his tournament play and figures to find a spot in the first half of the second round on draft night.

Markquis Nowell, Kansas St.

Nowell’s incredible run in the NCAA tournament came to en end but not before etching his name in the record books with 19 assists in their Sweet Sixteen game. With his brother passionately watching on, Kansas State was unable to pull out the win against Florida Atlantic, but Nowell showed that he is without a doubt the best passer at the NCAA level. At 23 he’s older and very small for the NBA at 5’8, but will certainly get looks, perhaps even an invite to the NBA combine. He should have a career in Europe if nothing else, and despite very few small guards being able to thrive in today’s league, don’t bet against him.

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Following a rough Second game against Kansas in which Black had just 4 points on 1-of-6 shooting, in a one point victory, Black played well in their season ending loss to UConn. Black finished with 20 points, showing aggressiveness to draw fouls and converting 9 of his 11 trips to the line. He still has a major flaw to his game which is his outside shooting, but as a lead guard with great size, the hope is that he can improve his shooting form. His release isn’t the problem, its the mechanics leading up to the release that needs retooling. Black has a chance to be an elite defender and 6-7 lead guards tend to have a lot of value at the next level, giving him a great chance to be a high pick, perhaps as high at mid lottery.

Tosan Evbuomwan, Princeton

Tosan was the key to Princeton’s improbable run in the NCAA tourney. They shocked the world with their first round upset of Arizona, a 15 seed beating a 2 seed in Arizona, and Tosan was not only the best player on the floor, but the best NBA prospect. The versatile forward from England has very polished ball skills with the ability to break down the defense with his ball handling and find the open man, on patented back door cuts as well as on the break. Tosan helped guide Princeton to the Sweet 16 as a 15 seed, knocking off both Arizona and Missouri. Ultimately Creighton proved too much for the Tigers, pulling away in the second half but Tosan had an extremely impressive 24 point, 9 assist, 6 rebound performance. Todan’s passing and ball handling ability at his size gives him a lot of intrigue as he averaged 5 apg over the pest two seasons, and 6 per game in his three tourney games. He still has some work to do in his shooting efficiency, but the improvement he has made is encouraging.

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Timme has shown steady improvement throughout his college career. He out-dueled fellow West Coast standout Jaime Jaquez in their Sweet 16 match up, finishing with perhaps the top individual performance of the entire tournament with 36 points, 13 boards and 4 assists. Timme goes down as perhaps the greatest Gonzaga Bulldog of all time, considering he stayed four years and now holds the school record with 2,307 points, granted John Stockton is the player that put Spokane on the map and there are sure to be some that would argue this. But Gonzaga has reached the Sweet Sixteen in eight straight seasons, and Timme has been a big reason for the last three.

Jordan Miller, Miami

In their comeback win over Texas, Miller put up 27 points on just seven shots. He became the first player since Christian Laettner to go perfect from both the field and the line in an NCAA tournament game (13-13 and 7-7). Coach Larrañaga, who might as well have been talking about himself as a coach, called Miller the most underrated player in the country. As a 23 year old senior, Miller still needs to improve as a shooter. But he has enhanced his draft stock and increased his chances of hearing his name called at some point in the second round on draft night.

Sir'Jabari Rice, Texas

In their hard fought loss to Miami in the Elite Eight, Rice impacted the game once again coming off the bench to the tune of 15 points. He made a number of key plays for the Longhorns and should get some looks in the second round after an impressive season, nearly leading the Longhorns to the Final Four. Rice needs to add some strength but shows a lot of leadership and determination and has become a knockdown three point shooter. Mister “Instant Offense” Rice averaged 86% from the line, 37% from t3, and proved to be the best sixth man in the country.

Stock Down



Brandon Miller, Alabama

Miller had a rough tournament. After going for zero points in their opening round match, he bounced back with a 19 point, 7 rebound effort against Maryland, but struggled shooting just 5-17 from the floor, granted Alabama won in a 22 point blowout. In the Crimson Tide’s elimination game, San Diego State was able to hold Miller to just 9 points on 3-19 shooting, and 1-10 from deep. Miller was unable to carry Alabama to the Final Four and had a disappointing showing in the tournament. His stock was not improved, however it’s unlikely that it will make a difference on draft night as most scouts feel he is destined to be the second overall pick, despite the lackluster tourney performance. Miller finished the year with extremely impressive numbers showing the ability to impact games all season, propelling Alabama to the overall number one seed, and did so in a year with many teams deploying multiple 23 year old “super seniors”. Miller’s ability to impact the college game as a true freshman in this environment is that much more impressive.

Noah Clowney, Alabama

Miller’s talented freshman teammate at Alabama has been a player we have been extremely high on all season. But it’s clear he needs more time to be a first rounder. He was exposed in the tournament for his lack of skill and readiness and it’s likely he will need to wait until 2024. Showing his lack of polish, he got in foul trouble in two of the three NCAA tourney games, fouling out against SDSU with just 3 points. He registered zero blocks in the three games and struggled to be much of a factor offensively averaging 6 ppg on 5-15 shooting. While he remains a very intriguing prospect due to his length, fluidity, shooting ability and potential, he appears to be a guy that would be best served to return to college and improve his efficiency and production before attempting the jump to the NBA.

Colby Jones, Xavier

Jones mysteriously began popping up on first round boards online around mid way through the season as he was shooting above 40% from deep and looked the part of a facilitating wing with shooting ability for the next level. But Jones was never viewed as a first rounder by NBA scouts however and the tournament reinforced that as he struggled in the areas of shooting ability and NBA athleticism. Jones is a solid passer and averaged an impressive 4.4 apg along with 15 ppg. but his 65% FT shooting (over two seasons) dispels the notion that he is a quality shooter, and his 3P percentage fell to 37% by seasons end. In the tourney he hit 3/9 from three 33% and 15 of 37 over (40%). Where he struggled most was making plays when called upon at the end of games, getting his shot blocked at the rim against non-athletes and struggling to impact games in the closing minutes. While Jones stands a chance to get drafted either this or next year, it’s unlikely he will receive first round looks, despite the unrealistic hype that generated around him.