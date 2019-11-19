Rank (Last week’s rank) Record Comment

1. Duke (1) 4-0 The Blue Devils are that last remaining undefeated

team from the Champions Classic big four. Duke has earned wins over Kansas,

Colorado State, Central Arkansas and Georgia State. The average margin of

victory is 24.5 points and should remain unbeaten through the end of the

month. Tre Jones is proving he’s more than an on-ball defender

by showing his offensive skillset, scoring and setting up his teammates

for easy baskets. Once again, Duke is a force in the college basketball

world and should be one of the top dogs for the entirety of the season.

2. Louisville (2) 4-0 Louisville has a star in /> Nwora and will lean on him to help them compete in the highly-competitive

ACC. The Cardinals are looking for their first ACC title, regular or postseason,

and many believe this is the year they could hoist the trophy. With a clear-cut

No.1 option, good depth and a variety of secondary scorers, the team just

seems fit to make a deep run in the tournament. Do not sleep on Louisville.

3. Michigan State (3) 2-1 Tom Izzo has responded to his season-opening

loss by crushing Binghamton and edging out Seton Hall in a 3-point win.

[Plater: Cassius Winston] has been as advertised thus far and will surely

be in the conversation for the Naismith National Player of the Year award.

The Spartans are without Josh Langford which means the team will

only improve upon his return. Michigan State started the year ranked No.

1 for a reason and once the team figures out the small corrections, they

will become even more of a problem for opposing teams.

4. Kansas (4) 2-1 After losing to Duke to

open the season, the Jayhawks have rattled off two wins and look to have

improved their ball security on the offensive end. They hung 112 points

on Monmouth and seem primed to make another run at a Big 12 title. Kansas

has talent at all positions and is anchored by Devon Dotson and

Udoka Azubuike. Barring injuries, Bill Self likely has another

title contender on his hands.

5. Gonzaga (5) 4-0 Mark Few and his team could easily be ranked

higher on this list based on the body of work so far. The Bulldogs have

won every game by at least 30 points and that includes a 79-49 domination

of a decent Texas A&M team. The defense is suffocating and the offense

has explosive capabilities, which is a recipe for success against the elite

competition. Unfortunately, we will not see Gonzaga play much competition

due to the weak WCC, but until given a reason to believe otherwise, we must

view the Zags as a top-five team.

6. Kentucky (6) 4-0 Kentucky was at the center of what could

be the biggest upset we see all season with their loss to Evansville. It’d

be easy to drop the Wildcats past the No. 6 spot but the win over Michigan

State carries enough weight to give John Calipari’s squad the benefit

of the doubt. Big Blue Nation should have a good chance to make the country

forget about the embarrassing loss with an upcoming schedule that consists

of Utah Valley, Mt. St. Mary’s, Lamar and UAB. The team has many gifted

players, but as is the case with most Kentucky teams, figuring out the on-court

dynamic will take some time.

7. North Carolina (7) 3-0 Cole Anthony

has lived up to the hype so far in the young season and has helped UNC jump

out a 3-0 start. However, outside of Anthony, it’s unclear what kind

of talent the Tar Heels have. Armondo Bacot will surely need to

refine his game and become a more polished scorer for Roy Williams to have

the balance he needs for long-term success, but as for now, Anthony is doing

enough for the team to get by.

8. Arizona (8) 4-0 Arizona brought in some

highly-touted recruits in Nico Mannion and Josh Green,

but it has been Zeke Nnaji who has been the most productive among

the freshmen. Nnaji leads the team in scoring and rebounding and has been

a vital part in the Wildcats hot start. All four games have been won by

a minimum of 21 points and unlike some other undefeated teams, have a Power-5

win under their belts. Arizona is young, but loaded with talent, it’ll

be interesting to see how things play out for Sean Miller’s program.

9. Virginia (8) 3-0 You have got to know the

drill by this point. The Cavaliers are the epitome of what team defense

should look like. Tony Bennett is college basketballs Secretary of Defense

and has allowed an average of 36.7 points through three games. The offense

is still working things out, as are most teams, but with returners like

Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Kihei Clark,

there’s enough to keep UVA near the top of the ACC.

10. Maryland (9) 3-0 The Terps have three blowout

wins, but against three teams that probably should get blown out. Rhode

Island isn’t terrible, but Maryland won’t see the real competition

until December when conference play tips off. Anthony Cowen and

Jalen Smith lead a two-headed attack, but there are some others

on the roster who can provide a good scoring night. Maryland provides the

biggest threat to Michigan State in the Big Ten and watching the standings

in conference play should give us a clearer insight as to what this team

truly is.

11. Oregon (10) 4-0 Oregon picked up a signature win this week

over a full-strength Memphis team. Payton Pritchard is the leader

of the senior-laden team, and will continue to be the heart and soul the

Ducks need to continue being an impressive early-season team. They might

not be beating the United States National team like their women counterparts,

but Oregon has proven to be a team to look out for and will almost certainly

be fighting for the Pac 12 crown.

12. Texas Tech (11) 3-0 Coming off of a loss in

the national championship, it was unclear how Texas Tech would respond in

the new season. Despite the loss of Jarrett Culver, the Red Raiders

haven’t missed a beat. A 3-0 start and each game being separated by

at least 25 points is about as good as it could be. Texas Tech will probably

be fighting Kansas once again for the Big 12 title, and while not the same

team as a year ago, could pull it off once again.

13. Seton Hall (13) 3-1 Myles Powell

being one of the best players in the country is no secret, but how good

this team actually is may be flying under the radar. Seton Hall took Michigan

state to the final seconds and a 3-point loss to the Spartans actually helps

build this teams’ resume. An upcoming clash with Oregon will help decipher

what exactly the Pirates are made of, but expect a close game with either

team only winning by a possession or two.

14. Ohio State (14) 3-0 The Buckeyes were on most

fans’ watch list, but with a blowout win over Villanova, this team

really has the countries attention now. Ohio State took the lead early and

didn’t look back as they handed Nova one of the biggest losses in recent

program memory. I always say that Ohio State is good at everything and this

year is no different. It’s unsettled whether or not this roster can

compete with MSU and Maryland, but it’s definitely possible.

15. Villanova (15) 2-1 Villanova is undoubtably

a team that should be kept a close watch of. The amount of talent they lost

compared to what they brought in is alarming. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

is a raw prospect who is being asked to mature quickly, and regardless of

his progression, could be a part of a team that underachieves this year.

Big East conference play will show a lot about the make up of Jay Wright’s

team.