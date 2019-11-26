Rank (Last week’s rank) Record Comment

1. Duke 6-0 Coach K both tied and broke the record for

coaching wins by a No. 1 ranked team this week with wins over California

and Georgetown. Duke cruised to an easy win over Cal before beating Patrick

Ewing’s crew thanks a strong second half. Vernon Carey has

emerged as the big man Blue Devil fans hoped he would be, bringing back

memories of players like Marvin Bagley and Jahlil Okafor. While Duke should

handle their next two games by a margin of 20+ points, a looming matchup

with Michigan State could cause a scare in a look-ahead situation.

2. Louisville 6-0 The Cardinals survived a late-comeback

scare against Akron to improve to 6-0 on the season. Louisville doesn’t

have a quality win as of yet, but with upcoming matchups with Michigan and

Texas Tech in two weeks, we will see what this team is really made of. As

of now, they seem to be legit. The team checks all the boxes in what you

want out of a contender, we just need to see it translate from paper to

the hardwood.

3. Michigan State 3-1 Michigan State only played one

game this week, to a pitiful Charleston Southern team. Early in the season

we like to have a takeaway from the team each week based on what we saw,

unfortunately that is impossible with the Spartans. We know the team is

talented and coached exceptionally well, but tilts against Virginia Tech

and Duke around the corner we will see if they avenge their season-opening

loss to Kentucky and rattle off a couple quality wins.

4. Kansas 3-1 Similarly to Michigan State,

the Jayhawks only played one game this week against an underwhelming opponent

in ETSU. Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson both played

well and will continue to be the heart and soul of the Kansas offense. Those

two alone are good enough to lead Bill Self’s team deep into the postseason,

it’s just a matter of what role players can step up and potentially

launch them over the edge into greatness.

5. Gonzaga 6-0 The Zags were in a 6-point game

against UT Arlington, however I would argue the score didn’t reflect

how the game really went, especially in the second half. Outside of that

game, Gonzaga has been dominant against the weaker opponents they’ve

faced. We will have the luxury of seeing Mark Few’s squad go up against

the likes of Washington, Arizona and North Carolina is the upcoming weeks

to get a sense of if this is the year Gonzaga regresses or not.

6. Kentucky 5-1 The Wildcats have done about a good a job

as you can recovering from the embarrassing loss to Evansville. Kentucky

blew out Mt. St. Mary’s and Lamar by 20 and 25 points, respectively.

Nick Richards has been a pleasant surprise for Big Blue Nation,

rounding up a handful of impressive performances and providing a much-needed

presence in the post. John Calipari has yet another team loaded with potential.



7. North Carolina 4-0 Although it was against

Elon, Armondo Bacot had the type of game UNC needs at a consistent

level with 22 points and 14 boards. Despite how great Cole Anthony

may be, he will need help for the team to succeed in the long run and Bacot

has now shown the ability to be that key piece. The ACC is stacked with

contenders once again and UNC has an outside shot of being the best of the

bunch.

8. Arizona 6-0 Arizona is absolutely

crushing everybody in their path so far this year. Five of six games have

been won by 20+, while four of six games have been won by 30+, even adding

a 48-point win in there. However, the Wildcats have not faced a real opponent

yet. They will get the chance to meet up with Baylor and Gonzaga, so we’ll

see if the trend of dominance can hold up.

9. Maryland 5-0 Maryland is very comparable

to Arizona so far. They’re wiping the floor with everyone, but the

competition is laughable for a Power 5 team. For now, we believe the Terps

have the best shot at taking down Michigan State in the Big Ten, but we

can’t be positive as of yet. Maryland will get their shot to prove

their worth in the near future, and I’m sure they will, but it’s

college basketball, you never know.

10. Oregon 5-0 The Ducks built off of

their win over Memphis with two easy wins over UT Arlington and Houston.

Arguably the team’s biggest challenge awaits early this week with Seton

Hall in the Battle 4 Atlantis. We know Oregon is a solid and respectable

team, and a win over the Pirates should cement them as a top-ten team in

the country. As of today, the Conference of Champions is Oregon’s to

lose.

11. Virginia 6-0 The defending national champions have been

unimpressive to say the least. While they are undefeated and (inexplicably)

have a first-place vote to their name, they just seem to be missing something.

The defense is as good as ever, allowing under 60 points in each game thus

far, but the offense doesn’t have the power to carry them as in past

seasons. The Cavaliers have skated past Vermont and Arizona State by single

digits and need to refine the offense in order to contend with the likes

of Duke, UNC and Louisville.

12. Texas Tech 5-0 The Red Raiders also have

an elite defense, but lack the level of competition to justify a top-ten

ranking as of today. Chris Beard has done a commendable job starting the

year without Jarrett Culver and off of a loss in the National Championship

and it will be exciting to see what this team can do in conference play.

If you ask me, Texas Tech and Kansas will be neck and neck once again.

13. Seton Hall 4-1 There’s not much

to takeaway from the Pirates this week. They clobbered Florida A&M,

as they should, and now look forward to a matchup with Oregon in which they

will be looking to earn a ranked win after losing to Michigan State earlier

this season. Myles Powell will likely need to be at his best for

Seton Hall to take down the Ducks, but it’d be nice to see the team

thrive even without a high output from Powell.

14. Ohio State 5-0 It’s crazy how something

can change so quick in the land of college basketball. A win over Villanova

seemed to be a statement, now with Nova suffering another loss, it’s

a question of how special that win was. Regardless, the Buckeyes are playing

well and crushing everyone that stands across from them. The team has two

more cupcake games before they get to clash with UNC in an important early

season game.

15. Memphis 5-1 We now know the fate of

James Wiseman and will be anticipating his return on Jan. 12,

but the team has slightly underperformed un his absence. This week the Tigers

won by 10 against Little Rock and narrowly held off Ole Miss in the final

seconds to win by one point. The young, talented team needs its big man

and if they can just survive until his return, Memphis will stay on this

list.